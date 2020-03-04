SMU
UCF

No Text

Smith scores 19, UCF upsets SMU after blowing big lead

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Collin Smith scored 19 points and UCF scored the final five points of the game from the foul line to upset SMU 61-58 after blowing a 22-point first-half lead on Wednesday night.

Smith made three of the late free throws, including one in the final minute and Brandon Mahan closed out the scoring with 29.7 seconds to go. But SMU missed two shots and had a turnover after taking a 58-56 lead on a Kendrick Davis 3-pointer to cap a 7-0 run with 1:47 remaining.

Darin Green Jr. scored 13 points and Mahan added 12 for the Knights (15-14, 6-11 American Athletic Conference). Smith was 9 of 11 from the foul line and grabbed seven rebounds.

Tyson Jolly scored 14 points for the Mustangs (19-10, 9-8). Isiaha Mike added 13 points and Davis had 13 points and seven assists.

Matt Milon opened the game with a 3-pointer, Green and Mahan hit two 3-pointers apiece and UCF scored the first 19 points of the game. SMU missed its first nine shots and didn't get on the board until the 11:08 mark. The lead reached 22 points with 3:30 to play and a late layup gave the Knights a 33-14 lead at the half.

SMU was 4 of 20 from the field, missing all seven 3-point attempts, and had eight turnovers. UCF was 6 of 16 from distance.

The Mustangs scored the first seven points of the second half and got within 42-35 on a Jolly 3 at the 12:29 mark. The rally was complete when Mike flushed a dunk, putting SMU on top 49-48 with 6:11 to play.

SMU shot 60% in the second half while UCF shot 33%, going just 1 of 9 behind the arc. The Mustangs finished 16 of 16 from the foul line in the game, the fourth time in school history they had a perfect game with at least 10 makes.

SMU defeated Central Florida 81-74 on Jan. 8. Central Florida finishes out the regular season against East Carolina at home on Sunday. SMU finishes out the regular season against South Florida on the road on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 14
UCF Knights 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UCF  
19:43   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
19:12   Shot clock violation turnover on SMU  
18:56 +3 Matt Milon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 0-3
18:36   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
18:34   Defensive rebound by Matt Milon  
18:13   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Matt Milon  
18:07   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
18:00   Offensive foul on Tyson Jolly  
18:00   Turnover on Tyson Jolly  
17:44   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
17:41   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
17:38 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Milon 0-6
17:26   Bad pass turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Matt Milon  
17:13   Ceasar DeJesus missed jump shot  
17:11   Offensive rebound by UCF  
16:55   Dazon Ingram missed layup  
16:53   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
16:50 +2 Collin Smith made layup 0-8
16:30   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
16:28   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
16:03   Offensive foul on Dazon Ingram  
16:03   Turnover on Dazon Ingram  
15:45   Kendric Davis missed layup  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:38   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
15:38   Commercial timeout called  
15:10   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:00 +2 Collin Smith made layup, assist by Darin Green Jr. 0-10
15:00   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
15:00   Collin Smith missed free throw  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
14:45   Bad pass turnover on Tyson Jolly  
14:27 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Collin Smith 0-13
13:59   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
13:34   Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
13:34   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
13:26   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Tony Johnson Jr.  
13:01 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 0-16
12:47   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
12:26   Darin Green Jr. missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
12:07   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:04   Defensive rebound by UCF  
11:55   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:39 +3 Brandon Mahan made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tony Johnson Jr. 0-19
11:15   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
11:10 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made layup 2-19
10:48   Traveling violation turnover on Avery Diggs  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Frank Bertz  
10:33 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup, assist by Frank Bertz 2-21
10:21 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by Ethan Chargois 4-21
10:00   Avery Diggs missed jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
9:53   Bad pass turnover on CJ White, stolen by Avery Diggs  
9:40   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:38   Offensive rebound by Matt Milon  
9:35   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
9:30   Official timeout called  
9:04   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
8:43   Matt Milon missed jump shot  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:21 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Ethan Chargois 6-21
7:59   Tony Johnson Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
7:39   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:38   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
7:38   Personal foul on Frank Bertz  
7:38   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Bad pass turnover on Charles Smith IV, stolen by Collin Smith  
7:11   Personal foul on Kendric Davis  
6:55   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by SMU  
6:53   Personal foul on Collin Smith  
6:37   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by UCF  
6:07 +2 Dazon Ingram made layup 6-23
5:34   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
5:32   Defensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
5:32   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
5:04   Dazon Ingram missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
4:46 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 6-26
4:44   Personal foul on Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
4:33   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike  
4:09   Dazon Ingram missed layup  
4:07   Offensive rebound by Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia  
4:04   Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia missed layup  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
3:55   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
3:30 +2 Matt Milon made layup, assist by Ceasar DeJesus 6-28
3:12   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:10   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
2:57 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 8-28
2:26   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
2:18   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
2:18   Commercial timeout called  
2:18 +1 Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 9-28
2:18 +1 Feron Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-28
1:53   Dazon Ingram missed layup  
1:51   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
1:51   Shooting foul on Feron Hunt  
1:51 +1 Darin Green Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 10-29
1:51   Darin Green Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
1:38   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed jump shot  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Avery Diggs  
1:14 +2 Brandon Mahan made layup 10-31
42.0   Shooting foul on Avery Diggs  
42.0 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 1st of 2 free throws 11-31
42.0 +1 Emmanuel Bandoumel made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-31
42.0   30-second timeout called  
12.0   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Offensive rebound by UCF  
10.0   Shot clock violation turnover on UCF  
4.0   Shooting foul on Darin Green Jr.  
4.0 +1 Kendric Davis made 1st of 2 free throws 13-31
4.0 +1 Kendric Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-31
1.0 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 14-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 44
UCF Knights 28

Time Team Play Score
19:30 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot 17-33
19:00   Collin Smith missed layup  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:45   Shooting foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
18:45 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 18-33
18:45 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-33
18:18   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
18:16   Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:14   Offensive rebound by Darin Green Jr.  
18:08   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
17:57 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 21-33
17:49   30-second timeout called  
17:49   Commercial timeout called  
17:43   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
17:34   Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Kendric Davis  
17:27   Traveling violation turnover on Tyson Jolly  
17:01 +3 Darin Green Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dazon Ingram 21-36
16:50   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
16:41   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
16:30 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made layup 23-36
16:10   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
16:10 +1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 23-37
16:10 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-38
15:59   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Offensive rebound by SMU  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:40   Isiaha Mike missed layup  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Mahan, stolen by Kendric Davis  
15:13 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 26-38
14:54   Bad pass turnover on Darin Green Jr., stolen by Ethan Chargois  
14:52   Personal foul on Frank Bertz  
14:36   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly  
14:19   Lost ball turnover on Tony Johnson Jr., stolen by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
14:14 +2 Kendric Davis made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 28-38
14:09   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
13:47 +2 Collin Smith made layup 28-40
13:36   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:34   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:31   Shooting foul on Frank Bertz  
13:31 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 29-40
13:31 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
13:01   Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois  
13:01 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 30-41
13:01 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-42
12:45 +2 Kendric Davis made layup 32-42
12:33   Bad pass turnover on Collin Smith, stolen by Ethan Chargois  
12:26 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 35-42
12:13 +2 Collin Smith made dunk, assist by Frank Bertz 35-44
11:52 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 37-44
11:27   Traveling violation turnover on Ceasar DeJesus  
11:27   Commercial timeout called  
11:14 +2 Kendric Davis made jump shot 39-44
10:45   Personal foul on CJ White  
10:38   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
10:38 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 39-45
10:38 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
10:12 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 41-46
9:55   Matt Milon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Brandon Mahan  
9:37   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
9:37   Dazon Ingram missed free throw  
9:37   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
9:26 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk, assist by Feron Hunt 43-46
9:05   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:04   Defensive rebound by SMU  
9:04   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
8:56 +2 Emmanuel Bandoumel made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 45-46
8:48   30-second timeout called  
8:33   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
8:33 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 45-47
8:33 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-48
8:22   Personal foul on Brandon Mahan  
8:09   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:07   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
8:05   Traveling violation turnover on Feron Hunt  
7:38   Darin Green Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:36   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
7:32   Out of bounds turnover on CJ White  
7:32   Commercial timeout called  
7:09   Full timeout called  
7:01   Shot clock violation turnover on UCF  
6:43 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup, assist by Kendric Davis 47-48
6:18   Collin Smith missed layup, blocked by Feron Hunt  
6:16   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
6:09 +2 Isiaha Mike made dunk, assist by Kendric Davis 49-48
5:41 +2 Frank Bertz made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 49-50
5:27   Kendric Davis missed layup  
5:25   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
5:19 +2 Ceasar DeJesus made jump shot 49-52
5:19   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
5:19 +1 Ceasar DeJesus made free throw 49-53
5:11   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
5:11 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 50-53
5:11 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-53
4:44   Ceasar DeJesus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:42   Offensive rebound by Collin Smith  
4:31   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
4:31   Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:31 +1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-54
4:19   Tyson Jolly missed dunk, blocked by Collin Smith  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus  
3:53 +2 Collin Smith made layup 51-56
3:39   Personal foul on Ceasar DeJesus  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:39 +1 Feron Hunt made 1st of 2 free throws 52-56
3:39 +1 Feron Hunt made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-56
3:19   Frank Bertz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
2:56   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Dazon Ingram  
2:49   Jumpball received by UCF  
2:20   Ceasar DeJesus missed layup  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
2:18   Personal foul on Dazon Ingram  
2:18 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 54-56
2:18 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
1:54   Collin Smith missed jump shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Isiah Jasey  
1:46 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot 58-56
1:28   Brandon Mahan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:26   Offensive rebound by Frank Bertz  
1:17   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
1:17 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 58-57
1:17 +1 Collin Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-58
1:02   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:00   Defensive rebound by Collin Smith  
37.0   Personal foul on Isiaha Mike  
37.0 +1 Collin Smith made 1st of 2 free throws 58-59
37.0   30-second timeout called  
37.0   Collin Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
37.0