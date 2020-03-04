|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure
|
|
19:42
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:25
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed layup
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
18:06
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:57
|
|
+2
|
Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Cameron Brown
|
2-4
|
17:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
17:38
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
2-5
|
17:38
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-6
|
17:17
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
16:51
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-6
|
16:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Chereef Knox
|
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Amadi Ikpeze made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-7
|
16:34
|
|
+1
|
Amadi Ikpeze made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
16:22
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Jaren English missed jump shot
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
15:22
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
5-11
|
15:05
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
14:47
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
14:47
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-11
|
14:30
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made jump shot
|
6-13
|
14:14
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Justin Winston made layup
|
6-15
|
13:44
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed jump shot
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed layup
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Daly
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
13:09
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made dunk
|
6-17
|
12:53
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made layup
|
8-17
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch
|
8-19
|
11:48
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed layup
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
11:33
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
8-22
|
11:23
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:02
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made jump shot
|
10-22
|
10:45
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jaren English
|
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown
|
13-22
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Amadi Ikpeze made jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
13-24
|
9:51
|
|
|
Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Toliver Freeman
|
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-25
|
8:52
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-26
|
8:33
|
|
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly
|
16-26
|
8:12
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed layup
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made layup
|
16-28
|
8:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rahmir Moore
|
|
8:09
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made free throw
|
16-29
|
7:53
|
|
|
Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
7:36
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made jump shot, assist by Jaren English
|
16-31
|
7:08
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch
|
16-33
|
6:34
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaren English
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-33
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
6:17
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed layup
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
5:59
|
|
+2
|
Bobby Planutis made layup
|
18-35
|
5:42
|
|
|
Greg Smith missed layup, blocked by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's
|
|
5:40
|
|
+2
|
Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly
|
20-35
|
5:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Daly
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Myles Douglas
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Myles Douglas
|
|
4:52
|
|
+2
|
Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
20-37
|
4:31
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cameron Brown
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Turnover on Cameron Brown
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
20-39
|
3:13
|
|
+3
|
Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chereef Knox
|
23-39
|
2:53
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed layup
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman
|
|
2:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyle Lofton
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made layup
|
25-39
|
1:42
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Turnover on Dominick Welch
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
1:11
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|
25-42
|
54.0
|
|
|
Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|
|
5.0
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly made jump shot
|
27-42
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|