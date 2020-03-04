STJOES
St. Bonaventure tops St. Joseph's 89-73

  • Mar 04, 2020

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Justin Winston and Dominick Welch scored 20 points apiece and Saint Bonaventure beat Saint Joseph's 89-73 on Wednesday night.

Kyle Lofton added 15 points for Saint Bonaventure (19-11, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference) and Jaren English scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cameron Brown had 21 points for the Hawks (6-24, 2-15). Ryan Daly added 20 points. Anthony Longpre had 10 points.

The Bonnies raced to a 42-27 lead at the half. Brown had 14 points and Saint Joseph's shot 61% in the second half but Saint Bonaventure shot 64% to maintain a comfortable lead.

Saint Bonaventure defeated Saint Joseph's 74-56 on Feb. 11. Saint Bonaventure finishes out the regular season against Saint Louis on the road on Saturday. Saint Joseph's finishes out the regular season against La Salle at home on Saturday.

1st Half
STJOES Hawks 27
STBON Bonnies 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
19:42 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 0-2
19:25   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
19:15   Jaren English missed layup  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
19:06   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
18:48   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:46   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
18:21   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
18:12   Ryan Daly missed layup  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:06 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 0-4
17:57 +2 Toliver Freeman made layup, assist by Cameron Brown 2-4
17:38   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
17:38 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 2-5
17:38 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-6
17:17   Official timeout called  
17:15   Rahmir Moore missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
17:05   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
16:51 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot 5-6
16:34   Shooting foul on Chereef Knox  
16:34 +1 Amadi Ikpeze made 1st of 2 free throws 5-7
16:34 +1 Amadi Ikpeze made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-8
16:22   Cameron Brown missed layup  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
16:00   Jaren English missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
15:52   Chereef Knox missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
15:22 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 5-11
15:05   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:03   Offensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards  
14:58   Bad pass turnover on Lorenzo Edwards, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
14:55   Lost ball turnover on Kyle Lofton  
14:47   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
14:47   Ryan Daly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:47 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-11
14:30 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 6-13
14:14   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:12   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
13:59 +2 Justin Winston made layup 6-15
13:44   Anthony Longpre missed jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:35   Dominick Welch missed layup  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
13:28   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Daly  
13:23   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
13:14   Bad pass turnover on Myles Douglas, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
13:09 +2 Kyle Lofton made dunk 6-17
12:53   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
12:38   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
12:30 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 8-17
12:03 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 8-19
11:48   Anthony Longpre missed layup  
11:46   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
11:40   Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:38   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
11:33 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 8-22
11:23   Commercial timeout called  
11:02 +2 Cameron Brown made jump shot 10-22
10:45   Traveling violation turnover on Jaren English  
10:31 +3 Ryan Daly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 13-22
10:14 +2 Amadi Ikpeze made jump shot, assist by Jaren English 13-24
9:51   Dennis Ashley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
9:37   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Ryan Daly  
9:21   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:19   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
9:09   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
9:07   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
8:52   Personal foul on Toliver Freeman  
8:52 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 13-25
8:52 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-26
8:33 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 16-26
8:12   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
8:11   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
8:10   Jaren English missed layup  
8:09   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
8:09 +2 Jaren English made layup 16-28
8:09   Shooting foul on Rahmir Moore  
8:09 +1 Jaren English made free throw 16-29
7:53   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
7:36 +2 Dominick Welch made jump shot, assist by Jaren English 16-31
7:08   Rahmir Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
6:47 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Dominick Welch 16-33
6:34   Shooting foul on Jaren English  
6:34   Commercial timeout called  
6:34 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 17-33
6:34 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-33
6:17   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
6:06   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
5:59 +2 Bobby Planutis made layup 18-35
5:42   Greg Smith missed layup, blocked by Alejandro Vasquez  
5:42   Offensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
5:40 +2 Cameron Brown made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 20-35
5:12   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Ryan Daly  
5:03   Offensive foul on Myles Douglas  
5:03   Turnover on Myles Douglas  
4:52 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 20-37
4:31   Personal foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
4:10   Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's  
3:59   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
3:49   Offensive foul on Cameron Brown  
3:49   Turnover on Cameron Brown  
3:49   Commercial timeout called  
3:26 +2 Osun Osunniyi made jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 20-39
3:13 +3 Toliver Freeman made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chereef Knox 23-39
2:53   Justin Winston missed layup  
2:51   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
2:50   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Toliver Freeman  
2:42   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
2:33   Lost ball turnover on Toliver Freeman, stolen by Alejandro Vasquez  
2:10   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
2:08   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
2:02 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 25-39
1:42   Offensive foul on Dominick Welch  
1:42   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
1:31   Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:29   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
1:11 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 25-42
54.0   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
52.0   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
36.0   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
5.0 +2 Ryan Daly made jump shot 27-42
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STJOES Hawks 46
STBON Bonnies 47

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Saint Joseph's  
19:22   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
18:58 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Jaren English 27-44
18:35   Toliver Freeman missed layup, blocked by Osun Osunniyi  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
18:28 +2 Jaren English made layup 27-46
18:17   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
18:17 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 28-46
18:17 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-46
17:54   Lost ball turnover on Justin Winston, stolen by Ryan Daly  
17:46   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
17:41 +2 Justin Winston made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 29-48
17:40   Shooting foul on Cameron Brown  
17:40 +1 Justin Winston made free throw 29-49
17:22   Ryan Daly missed jump shot  
17:20   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
17:05   Ryan Daly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
17:01   Flagrant foul on Ryan Daly  
17:01 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 29-50
17:01 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-51
16:43 +3 Justin Winston made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jaren English 29-54
16:13   Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by Rahmir Moore  
16:02 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Toliver Freeman 32-54
15:40 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot 32-57
15:12 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 35-57
14:41 +2 Kyle Lofton made driving layup 35-59
14:30   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
14:30   Commercial timeout called  
14:21 +2 Anthony Longpre made dunk, assist by Cameron Brown 37-59
13:59   Dominick Welch missed layup  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
13:49 +2 Ryan Daly made layup 39-59
13:48   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
13:48   Ryan Daly missed free throw  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Amadi Ikpeze  
13:35 +2 Jaren English made layup 39-61
13:18 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 41-61
12:41   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Jaren English  
12:41   Personal foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
12:28 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 43-61
11:56 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Kyle Lofton 43-63
11:25 +2 Ryan Daly made turnaround jump shot, assist by Rahmir Moore 45-63
11:09 +2 Jaren English made jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 45-65
10:57 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup, assist by Ryan Daly 47-65
10:29   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
10:23 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk 47-67
10:08 +2 Rahmir Moore made driving layup 49-67
9:59 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 49-70
9:42   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
9:24   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
9:08   Bobby Planutis missed layup  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Greg Smith  
9:08   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
9:05 +1 Ryan Daly made 1st of 2 free throws 50-70
9:05 +1 Ryan Daly made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-70
8:49   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre  
8:37 +2 Anthony Longpre made layup 53-70
8:19 +2 Kyle Lofton made layup, assist by Osun Osunniyi 53-72
7:55   Myles Douglas missed jump shot  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:44 +3 Kyle Lofton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 53-75
7:39   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
7:08   Jaren English missed layup  
7:06   Defensive rebound by Myles Douglas  
7:05   Jumpball received by Saint Joseph's  
7:05   Commercial timeout called  
6:54 +2 Dennis Ashley made jump shot 55-75
6:25   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:23   Defensive rebound by Dennis Ashley  
6:10   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
6:10 +1 Myles Douglas made 1st of 2 free throws 56-75
6:10 +1 Myles Douglas made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-75
5:50 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 57-77
4:40 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 62-79
5:28 +3 Lorenzo Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Brown 60-77
4:57 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 60-79
4:45   Cameron Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Cameron Brown  
4:40 +2 Cameron Brown made layup 62-79
4:15   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
4:13   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
4:10 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 62-81
3:53 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lorenzo Edwards 65-81
3:31   Personal foul on Cameron Brown  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:20   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:18   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
3:13 +2 Dominick Welch made dunk 65-83
2:59   Jumpball received by St. Bonaventure  
2:59   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Daly, stolen by Kyle Lofton  
2:55   Personal foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
2:30   Shooting foul on Lorenzo Edwards  
2:30   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
2:30 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-84
2:08 +3 Cameron Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Daly 68-84
1:46   Personal foul on Dennis Ashley  
1:34   Traveling violation turnover on Justin Winston  
1:22   Toliver Freeman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
54.0   Shooting foul on Greg Smith  
54.0 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 68-85
54.0 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-86
43.0 +2 Dennis Ashley made layup 70-86
23.0 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot 70-89
8.0 +3 Myles Douglas made 3-pt. jump shot 73-89
Key Players
R. Daly
B. Planutis
10 F
21.3 Min. Per Game 21.3
5.5 Pts. Per Game 5.5
0.9 Ast. Per Game 0.9
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
41.7 Field Goal % 38.6
30.9 Three Point % 24.2
74.5 Free Throw % 72.1