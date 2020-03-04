STLOU
Perkins scores 25 as Saint Louis stays in thick of A-10 race

  • Mar 04, 2020

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) Javonte Perkins scored 17 of his 25 points in the second half as Saint Louis broke away from George Mason 69-57 on Wednesday night.

The Billikens shot 56% after halftime, surging from one point down at the break to outscore George Mason 41-28 down the stretch. Saint Louis finished at 51% shooting for the game - the fifth straight game of shooting 50% or better.

Jordan Goodwin had 13 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (22-8, 11-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Hasahn French added eight points and five blocks - setting the school's single-season record for blocks with 74, surpassing Willie Reed (2009-10).

Jordan Miller had 13 points for the Patriots (15-15, 4-13). Josh Oduro added 11 points.

Saint Louis kept pace with Duquesne and Saint Bonaventure in a three-way tie for fourth in the A-10. The Billikens finish the regular season against Saint Bonaventure at home on Saturday. George Mason finishes out the regular season against Fordham on the road on Saturday.

1st Half
STLOU Billikens 28
GMASON Patriots 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by George Mason  
19:39   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
19:10 +2 Hasahn French made jump shot 2-0
18:53   Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Yuri Collins  
18:46 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 4-0
18:27   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:25   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
18:17 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 7-0
17:49   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
17:35   AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
17:18 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made jump shot 9-0
17:16   30-second timeout called  
16:55 +2 AJ Wilson made driving layup 9-2
16:29   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
16:27   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
16:14   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
16:04   Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Xavier Johnson  
16:01   Shooting foul on Tay Weaver  
16:01 +1 Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 9-3
16:01 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-4
15:44 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 11-4
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
15:22   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
15:16 +2 Jordan Miller made layup 11-6
14:57   Shooting foul on AJ Wilson  
14:57 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 12-6
14:57   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
14:36   Xavier Johnson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hasahn French  
14:34   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
14:26   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
14:09   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
14:04 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 12-8
13:55   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Jamal Hartwell II  
13:52   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
13:39   Greg Calixte missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:23   Javonte Perkins missed floating jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
13:13   Traveling violation turnover on Goanar Mar  
13:00   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by AJ Wilson  
12:50   Javon Greene missed layup  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
12:38 +2 Jordan Goodwin made jump shot 14-8
12:19   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:59   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
11:46 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 14-11
11:13   Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:11   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
11:11   Commercial timeout called  
10:50   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
10:31 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 17-11
10:12 +3 Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Oduro 17-14
9:47   Shooting foul on Javon Greene  
9:47   Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 3 free throws  
9:47   Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
9:47 +1 Javonte Perkins made 3rd of 3 free throws 18-14
9:23   AJ Wilson missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
9:09   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
9:04   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro  
9:02   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
9:02   Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.  
8:48   Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro  
8:41 +2 Josh Oduro made layup 18-16
8:33   Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson  
8:32   Yuri Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:32 +1 Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
8:16 +2 Josh Oduro made turnaround jump shot 19-18
8:00 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 21-18
7:41   Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
7:41   Commercial timeout called  
7:36   Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
7:37   Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:37 +1 Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-19
7:17   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
6:58   Greg Calixte missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
6:56   Defensive rebound by KC Hankton  
6:49   Hasahn French missed jump shot, blocked by Greg Calixte  
6:49   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
6:47   Personal foul on Hasahn French  
6:47 +1 Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws 21-20
6:47   Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
6:19   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Jordan Miller  
6:02   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
5:58   Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins  
5:45   Lost ball turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by Yuri Collins  
5:22 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Hasahn French 23-20
5:01 +3 AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II 23-23
4:44   KC Hankton missed layup  
4:42   Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson  
4:31 +2 Jamal Hartwell II made layup 23-25
4:15   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
4:06   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
4:06   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
3:51   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
3:49   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
3:41   Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:39   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
3:16 +3 Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 26-25
2:44 +2 Goanar Mar made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene 26-27
2:15   Offensive foul on Yuri Collins  
2:16   Turnover on Yuri Collins  
2:15   Commercial timeout called  
2:03   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
2:03 +1 Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws 26-28
2:03 +1 Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-29
1:38   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
1:24   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
1:03   Josh Oduro missed hook shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
58.0   30-second timeout called  
38.0   Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Javon Greene  
34.0   Offensive foul on Javon Greene  
34.0   Turnover on Javon Greene  
6.0   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4.0   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
2.0 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 28-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STLOU Billikens 41
GMASON Patriots 28

Time Team Play Score
19:50   Bad pass turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
19:49   Jordan Goodwin missed layup  
19:49   Offensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
19:34 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 31-29
19:13 +3 Josh Oduro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 31-32
18:58   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
18:50 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 33-32
18:26   Jamal Hartwell II missed jump shot  
18:24   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
18:22   Out of bounds turnover on Hasahn French  
18:06   Jordan Miller missed floating jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:54 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot 35-32
17:35   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
17:25   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Hasahn French  
17:14   Shooting foul on Josh Oduro  
17:14   Hasahn French missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:14   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:14   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:12   Traveling violation turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
16:44   Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:42   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
16:42   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
16:38   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
16:27 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 37-32
16:11   Traveling violation turnover on Josh Oduro  
15:51 +2 Jimmy Bell Jr. made dunk, assist by Javonte Perkins 39-32
15:18   Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason  
15:18   Commercial timeout called  
15:06   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
14:51 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Jimmy Bell Jr. 41-32
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene  
14:24   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
14:24   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:24   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
14:14 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 43-32
13:50   Javon Greene missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
13:48   Offensive rebound by George Mason  
13:44   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
13:39   Goanar Mar missed turnaround jump shot  
13:37   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
13:30   Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Greg Calixte  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
13:18   Personal foul on Jordan Goodwin  
13:02   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
13:00   AJ Wilson missed 1st of 3 free throws  
13:00   AJ Wilson missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
13:00 +1 AJ Wilson made 3rd of 3 free throws 43-33
12:44   Personal foul on AJ Wilson  
12:27   Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
12:02   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
12:00   Offensive rebound by Goanar Mar  
11:56   Traveling violation turnover on Goanar Mar  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
11:29   Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
11:17   Personal foul on Yuri Collins  
10:58   Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
10:47   Yuri Collins missed layup, blocked by Javon Greene  
10:45   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
10:25   Hasahn French missed layup  
10:23   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
10:23 +2 Javon Greene made layup 43-35
10:17   Offensive foul on Jordan Goodwin  
10:17   Turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
10:01   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene  
9:49 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot, assist by Javonte Perkins 45-35
9:49   Shooting foul on Jordan Miller  
9:49   Hasahn French missed free throw  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
9:24   Bad pass turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Yuri Collins  
9:24   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
9:13   Personal foul on Goanar Mar  
9:14   Hasahn French missed free throw  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte  
8:44   Goanar Mar missed turnaround jump shot  
8:42   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
8:17   Javonte Perkins missed floating jump shot  
8:15   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
8:17 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 47-35
8:17   Shooting foul on Greg Calixte  
8:17 +1 Javonte Perkins made free throw 48-35
8:01   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
8:01   Javon Greene missed free throw  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
7:50   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
7:48   Defensive rebound by George Mason  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Miller, stolen by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
7:23 +2 Yuri Collins made layup, assist by Terrence Hargrove Jr. 50-35
7:02   AJ Wilson missed jump shot, blocked by Hasahn French  
7:00   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
6:59   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II  
6:54   Offensive foul on AJ Wilson  
6:54   Turnover on AJ Wilson  
6:54   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on George Mason  
6:54 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 51-35
6:54   Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Saint Louis  
6:28   Jumpball received by George Mason  
6:28   Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Goanar Mar  
6:01   Jordan Miller missed jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
5:59   Offensive foul on Yuri Collins  
5:59   Turnover on Yuri Collins  
5:33 +2 Xavier Johnson made driving layup 51-37
5:33   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
5:33   Xavier Johnson missed free throw  
5:33   Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller  
5:21 +2 Josh Oduro made layup, assist by Jordan Miller 51-39
4:57   Javonte Perkins missed floating jump shot  
4:55   Offensive rebound by Javonte Perkins  
4:49 +2 Javonte Perkins made layup 53-39
4:39 +3 Javon Greene made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 53-42
4:02   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Javon Greene  
