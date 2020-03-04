|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by George Mason
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
19:10
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made jump shot
|
2-0
|
18:53
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Josh Oduro, stolen by Yuri Collins
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
|
4-0
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
7-0
|
17:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
|
|
17:18
|
|
+2
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. made jump shot
|
9-0
|
17:16
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
AJ Wilson made driving layup
|
9-2
|
16:29
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jimmy Bell Jr., stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tay Weaver
|
|
16:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 1st of 2 free throws
|
9-3
|
16:01
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-4
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins made jump shot
|
11-4
|
15:28
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Miller
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Miller made layup
|
11-6
|
14:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
14:57
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-6
|
14:57
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Xavier Johnson missed floating jump shot, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on George Mason
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Xavier Johnson
|
|
14:04
|
|
+2
|
Xavier Johnson made layup
|
12-8
|
13:55
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yuri Collins, stolen by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Greg Calixte missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
13:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed floating jump shot
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Goanar Mar
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by AJ Wilson
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed layup
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
12:38
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made jump shot
|
14-8
|
12:19
|
|
|
Javon Greene missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
11:46
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson
|
14-11
|
11:13
|
|
|
Yuri Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Javon Greene, stolen by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
10:31
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
|
17-11
|
10:12
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josh Oduro
|
17-14
|
9:47
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javon Greene
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
9:47
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
9:47
|
|
+1
|
Javonte Perkins made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
18-14
|
9:23
|
|
|
AJ Wilson missed jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed layup, blocked by Josh Oduro
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by George Mason
|
|
9:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Oduro
|
|
8:41
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made layup
|
18-16
|
8:33
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Johnson
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Yuri Collins missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
19-16
|
8:16
|
|
+2
|
Josh Oduro made turnaround jump shot
|
19-18
|
8:00
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made hook shot
|
21-18
|
7:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:37
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-19
|
7:17
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
6:58
|
|
|
Greg Calixte missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by KC Hankton
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed jump shot, blocked by Greg Calixte
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hasahn French
|
|
6:47
|
|
+1
|
Goanar Mar made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-20
|
6:47
|
|
|
Goanar Mar missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Jordan Miller
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jordan Miller missed jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javonte Perkins
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jamal Hartwell II, stolen by Yuri Collins
|
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Javonte Perkins made layup, assist by Hasahn French
|
23-20
|
5:01
|
|
+3
|
AJ Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jamal Hartwell II
|
23-23
|
4:44
|
|
|
KC Hankton missed layup
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by AJ Wilson
|
|
4:31
|
|
+2
|
Jamal Hartwell II made layup
|
23-25
|
4:15
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamal Hartwell II
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on AJ Wilson
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Turnover on AJ Wilson
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Calixte
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Jamal Hartwell II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javonte Perkins
|
|
3:16
|
|
+3
|
Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
|
26-25
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Goanar Mar made jump shot, assist by Javon Greene
|
26-27
|
2:15
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Turnover on Yuri Collins
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hasahn French
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-28
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Josh Oduro made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-29
|
1:38
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Goanar Mar
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Josh Oduro missed hook shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
58.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Tay Weaver, stolen by Javon Greene
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Javon Greene
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Javon Greene
|
|
6.0
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
2.0
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
28-29
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|