TEXAM
AUBURN

Texas A&M holds on, upsets No. 17 Auburn 78-75

  • AP
  • Mar 04, 2020

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Texas A&M didn't let Auburn pull off another improbable comeback win.

Josh Nebo scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half and the Aggies survived a frenetic last-minute rally attempt to upset the 17th-ranked Tigers 78-75 on Wednesday night.

Wendell Mitchell added 14 points and a key 3-pointer to help the Aggies (15-14, 9-8 Southeastern Conference) pick up their fifth league road win.

''Every game that it seems like that we've won have been one- or two-possession games,'' Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams said. ''I guess because we've had so many reps at that, there's maybe a little bit more calmness than you would think.

''Still a lot of anxiety. We didn't execute very well. They did some really good things, but without sounding arrogant those are the games that we've been able to be in.''

Samir Doughty scored 25 points for Auburn (25-5, 12-5 Southeastern Conference), which wiped out most of a nine-point deficit over the final 46 seconds as Texas A&M struggled at the free-throw line.

Auburn had already won three times after trailing by at least 15 points in the second half.

J'Von McCormick buried a contested 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left to make it 77-75. Savion Flagg made the second of two free throws before Danjel Purifoy's potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the rim.

Texas A&M missed two free throws over the final 16 seconds, but otherwise did enough.

Auburn, a 12 1/2-point favorite, was trying to finish the season unbeaten at home for the first time since 1998-99. The Tigers have already secured a double bye in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

Nebo made 9 of 12 shots before fouling out with 1:42 remaining in the game. Jay Jay Chandler and Flagg scored 14 apiece for the Aggies, while Mitchell had seven rebounds and four assists.

Doughty made five 3-pointers and was 10 of 11 on free throws for Auburn. Austin Wiley scored 15 points before fouling out and Isaac Okoro also had 15.

Mitchell worked off most of the shot clock before burying a contested 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 75-67 lead with 1:13 left. Flagg made 1 of 2 free throws with 46 seconds left to push the lead to nine.

Purifoy then made a 3-pointer and stole the inbounds pass to keep Auburn alive. Doughty cut it to 76-72 on a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left.

There was drama early in the second half when officials called three technical fouls in a 17-second span.

Auburn coach Bruce Pearl and his assistant, son Steven, were both called for technicals protesting a foul call. The elder Pearl continued jawing at the official through much of a timeout.

''The two technical fouls on our bench really changed the momentum of the game,'' Bruce Pearl said. ''I was in my box. I didn't cuss. I was protesting the contact. I didn't think our bench needed to get hit twice. I didn't think our bench needed to get hit once.''

Mitchell made all for foul shots for a 41-38 Aggies lead. Shortly thereafter, Texas A&M's Chandler was called for a technical for flopping trying to draw a foul.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M snapped a two-game losing streak while facing the SEC's top three teams: Kentucky, LSU and Auburn. The Aggies are 5-0 in Auburn Arena.

Auburn had won its first 16 at home. The Tigers made 10 of 30 3-pointers.

''They deserved this win but we could have played much better,'' Doughty said.

HOME FINALE

It was the final home game for seven Auburn seniors, including starters Doughty, Wiley, McCormick and Purifoy. They're the winningest senior class in Auburn history with 98 victories.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M hosts Arkansas Saturday afternoon in the regular-season finale.

Auburn visits Tennessee to close the regular season.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
TEXAM Aggies 33
AUBURN Tigers 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:35 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Isaac Okoro 0-2
19:06   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
19:04   Personal foul on J'Von McCormick  
19:01   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
18:51 +2 Austin Wiley made jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 0-4
18:26   Andre Gordon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
18:00   Josh Nebo missed layup  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
17:50 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 0-7
17:27   Shooting foul on Danjel Purifoy  
17:27   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:27 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 1-7
17:20 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 1-10
16:48   Savion Flagg missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:41   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
16:16   Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Jaylin Williams  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
16:11   Lost ball turnover on Josh Nebo, stolen by Jaylin Williams  
16:05 +2 Jaylin Williams made layup 1-12
16:05   30-second timeout called  
16:05   Commercial timeout called  
15:43 +2 Jay Jay Chandler made jump shot 3-12
15:23   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
15:01   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Samir Doughty  
14:51   30-second timeout called  
14:37   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
14:28   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
14:07   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
13:59   Jay Jay Chandler missed layup, blocked by Anfernee McLemore  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
13:50   Bad pass turnover on Devan Cambridge, stolen by Andre Gordon  
13:43   Offensive foul on Josh Nebo  
13:43   Turnover on Josh Nebo  
13:42   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
13:34 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 6-12
12:59   Lost ball turnover on Austin Wiley, stolen by Wendell Mitchell  
12:46 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup 8-12
12:28   Lost ball turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Jay Jay Chandler  
12:21 +2 Wendell Mitchell made layup, assist by Jay Jay Chandler 10-12
11:52 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 10-15
11:24 +3 Jay Jay Chandler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 13-15
10:54   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
10:38   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
10:30   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:28   Defensive rebound by Texas A&M  
10:22   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
10:22   Commercial timeout called  
10:07   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Josh Nebo  
10:01 +2 Josh Nebo made tip-in 15-15
9:48   Jamal Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
9:33 +2 Emanuel Miller made hook shot 17-15
9:21   Austin Wiley missed layup  
9:19   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
9:08   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
8:58   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:56   Offensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
8:53   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
8:51   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
8:51   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
8:48 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Danjel Purifoy 17-17
8:45   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
8:34   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
8:23   Out of bounds turnover on Jamal Johnson  
8:10   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
7:56 +2 Jaylin Williams made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 17-19
7:36 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 20-19
7:27   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Wendell Mitchell missed layup  
7:13   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
7:07   Isaac Okoro missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
6:59   Anfernee McLemore missed jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
6:52 +2 Savion Flagg made layup, assist by Jonathan Aku 22-19
6:20   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:18   Defensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
6:03   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:01   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
5:59   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
5:51   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
5:49   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
5:37   Offensive foul on Isaac Okoro  
5:37   Turnover on Isaac Okoro  
5:14   Bad pass turnover on Savion Flagg  
5:08   Offensive foul on Jaylin Williams  
5:08   Turnover on Jaylin Williams  
4:41   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
4:22   Personal foul on Andre Gordon  
4:14   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
4:14 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 3 free throws 22-20
4:14 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 3 free throws 22-21
4:14 +1 Samir Doughty made 3rd of 3 free throws 22-22
4:01   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Texas A&M  
3:58   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot, blocked by Allen Flanigan  
3:47   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
3:35   Traveling violation turnover on J'Von McCormick  
3:15   Wendell Mitchell missed jump shot  
3:13   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
2:57   Jumpball received by Texas A&M  
2:57   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Okoro, stolen by Jonathan Aku  
2:45 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Aku 25-22
2:45   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
2:43   Defensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
2:08 +2 Jay Jay Chandler made layup, assist by Jonathan Aku 27-22
2:08   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
2:08 +1 Jay Jay Chandler made free throw 28-22
2:06   Personal foul on Jonathan Aku  
1:50 +2 Allen Flanigan made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 28-24
1:31 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andre Gordon 31-24
1:18   Bad pass turnover on Samir Doughty, stolen by Andre Gordon  
1:07   Bad pass turnover on Andre Gordon  
47.0   Offensive foul on Samir Doughty  
47.0   Turnover on Samir Doughty  
25.0   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
23.0   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
19.0   Lost ball turnover on Allen Flanigan, stolen by Savion Flagg  
17.0 +2 Savion Flagg made dunk 33-24
9.0   Offensive foul on Austin Wiley  
9.0   Turnover on Austin Wiley  
2.0   Wendell Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Isaac Okoro  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
1.0   Official timeout called  
1.0   Personal foul on Wendell Mitchell  
1.0 +1 Isaac Okoro made 1st of 2 free throws 33-25
1.0 +1 Isaac Okoro made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEXAM Aggies 45
AUBURN Tigers 49

Time Team Play Score
0.0   End of period  
19:45   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
19:43   Offensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
19:42   Shooting foul on Emanuel Miller  
19:42   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 3 free throws  
19:42 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 3 free throws 33-27
19:42 +1 Samir Doughty made 3rd of 3 free throws 33-28
19:19   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
19:09 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 33-31
18:44   Josh Nebo missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
18:35   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
18:25   Isaac Okoro missed layup  
18:23   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
18:08 +2 Austin Wiley made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 33-33
18:01   30-second timeout called  
18:01   Commercial timeout called  
17:54   Personal foul on Samir Doughty  
17:49   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
17:22   J'Von McCormick missed jump shot  
17:20   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
17:13   Bad pass turnover on Wendell Mitchell, stolen by Austin Wiley  
17:09   Personal foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
17:07 +2 Austin Wiley made jump shot 33-35
16:49 +2 Josh Nebo made layup 35-35
16:49   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
16:49 +1 Josh Nebo made free throw 36-35
16:42 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 36-38
16:11   Shooting foul on Jaylin Williams  
16:11   Jay Jay Chandler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:11 +1 Jay Jay Chandler made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-38
15:49   Samir Doughty missed layup  
15:47   Defensive rebound by Jay Jay Chandler  
15:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Auburn  
15:46   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Auburn  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:46 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 38-38
15:46 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-38
15:46 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 40-38
15:46 +1 Wendell Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-38
15:34   Jay Jay Chandler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
15:29   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Texas A&M  
15:29 +1 Samir Doughty made free throw 41-39
15:01   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
14:43 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Wendell Mitchell 43-39
14:24 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup, assist by J'Von McCormick 43-41
13:54 +2 Emanuel Miller made layup 45-41
13:32   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:30   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
13:06   Lost ball turnover on Wendell Mitchell  
12:54 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Okoro 45-44
12:28 +2 Josh Nebo made dunk, assist by Emanuel Miller 47-44
12:15   Personal foul on Josh Nebo  
12:03   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:01   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
11:41   Double dribble turnover on Emanuel Miller  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Jay Jay Chandler  
11:30 +2 Jay Jay Chandler made dunk 49-44
11:02   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Okoro  
11:01   Personal foul on Jaylin Williams  
10:49 +2 Josh Nebo made jump shot, assist by Wendell Mitchell 51-44
10:21 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup, assist by J'Von McCormick 51-46
10:05   Savion Flagg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:03   Offensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
9:52 +2 Josh Nebo made layup, assist by Savion Flagg 53-46
9:52   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
9:52   Josh Nebo missed free throw  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
9:33 +2 Austin Wiley made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 53-48
9:16   Wendell Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
9:10   Wendell Mitchell missed dunk, blocked by Austin Wiley  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
9:05 +2 Isaac Okoro made layup, assist by Austin Wiley 53-50
9:05   Shooting foul on Jay Jay Chandler  
9:05   Isaac Okoro missed free throw  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Wendell Mitchell  
8:40   Andre Gordon missed jump shot  
8:38   Offensive rebound by Emanuel Miller  
8:36   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
8:36   Emanuel Miller missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:36 +1 Emanuel Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 54-50
8:27   J'Von McCormick missed layup  
8:25   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
8:21 +2 J'Von McCormick made dunk 54-52
8:00 +3 Andre Gordon made 3-pt. jump shot 57-52
7:51 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 57-55
7:30   Emanuel Miller missed layup  
7:28   Offensive rebound by Savion Flagg  
7:26 +2 Savion Flagg made tip-in 59-55
7:19   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Aku  
6:57 +3 Savion Flagg made 3-pt. jump shot 62-55
6:41 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 62-58
6:16   Savion Flagg missed layup, blocked by Austin Wiley  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
6:06   Personal foul on Zach Walker  
6:06   Commercial timeout called  
6:03