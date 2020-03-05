UVA
MIAMI

No. 22 Virginia wins another close one, beating Miami 46-44

  AP
  Mar 05, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) The Virginia Cavaliers won another close one. This time, they had help.

Kihei Clark made both ends of a one-and-one with eight seconds left to provide the winning margin and No. 22 Virginia beat Miami 46-44 on Wednesday night for its seventh victory in a row.

Clark was fouled near midcourt by freshman Harlond Beverly, and Miami coach Jim Larranaga blamed a miscommunication.

''A terrible way to end the game when you're in a position at the end to win it,'' Larranaga said.

The Cavaliers are accustomed to such down-to-the-wire escapes. Six victories during their winning streak have been by a total of 13 points.

''This team has found ways,'' coach Tony Bennett said. ''It hasn't always been the most aesthetically pleasing. They've grinded out some tough victories.''

Defending national champion Virginia (22-7, 14-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) remained a game behind league co-leaders Louisville and Florida State.

The Cavaliers haven't lost since Feb. 8 against Louisville, and the teams meet again Saturday in Charlottesville with the conference title in the balance.

Miami (14-15, 6-13) lost its third game in a row and is winless in seven games against ranked teams this season.

Larranaga took the blame for Beverly's costly, ill-advised foul. The coach said he was complaining to an official, shouting ''Foul! Foul!'' because he thought Virginia had committed a violation.

''I was yelling to the referee, and Harlond thought I meant for him to foul,'' Larranaga said. ''One heck of a game, and then I messed it up at the end.''

The Cavaliers' reaction to Miami's mistake?

''Fortuitous,'' center Jay Huff said. ''I'm trying to come up with a good word for it. That's an SAT word.

''It wasn't exactly the prettiest win, but we'll take it.''

Huff, a junior, tied a career high with 17 points - and they were the Cavaliers' first 17 points of the game. Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Chris Lykes led Miami with 16 points but hurt his nose in a scrum with 12 minutes left and missed the rest of the game. X-rays were planned.

Keith Stone's 3-pointer for Miami with 2:16 to go made it 44-all. The Hurricanes then committed a turnover and missed two shots before Clark's free throws.

Miami's DJ Vasiljevic missed a runner from 10 feet with one second left. The Cavaliers won even though they missed their final six shots and went without a field goal for the final 4:46.

SLOW START

The score was 9-9 after 13 minutes before the offensive pace picked up - somewhat, at least

The Cavaliers shot 37 percent but won while scoring less than 50 points for the fourth time this season, and held an opponent under 50 for the 12th time.

ONE ON ONE

The first half was a two-man show. Huff was the only Cavaliers player to score in the first 16:42. Lykes scored 14 points in the opening half, including a buzzer-beater to cut Virginia's lead to 24-23 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

The Cavaliers, ranked for the first time since early January, helped their chances of remaining in the Top 25 next week.

The Hurricanes have lost 17 games in a row against ranked teams. Their most recent win came in February 2018 at No. 9 North Carolina.

UP NEXT

Virginia: The Cavaliers play at home Saturday against No. 10 Louisville, which won 80-73 when the teams met on Feb. 8.

''We're excited to finish out the season on a win, hopefully,'' Huff said.

Miami: The Hurricanes conclude the regular season Saturday at home against Syracuse. The Orange have won three of the past four meetings.

1st Half
UVA Cavaliers 24
MIAMI Hurricanes 23

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:44 +2 Jay Huff made hook shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 2-0
19:17   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
19:11   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
18:50   Traveling violation turnover on Jay Huff  
18:29   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:12 +2 Jay Huff made alley-oop shot, assist by Kihei Clark 4-0
17:51   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
17:50   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:33   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
17:09 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Keith Stone 4-2
16:45   Jay Huff missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
16:25   Offensive foul on Chris Lykes  
16:25   Turnover on Chris Lykes  
16:01   Tomas Woldetensae missed hook shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
15:33   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
15:15   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
14:53   Dejan Vasiljevic missed jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
14:34 +2 Jay Huff made layup, assist by Braxton Key 6-2
14:11   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
14:03   Braxton Key missed layup  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
13:44 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 6-4
13:26   Kihei Clark missed layup  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
13:07 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 6-7
12:38 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 9-7
12:04 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 9-9
11:43   Bad pass turnover on Kihei Clark  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:21   Personal foul on Casey Morsell  
11:21   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Kody Stattmann, stolen by Keith Stone  
10:48   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Kody Stattmann  
10:31   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
10:15   Lost ball turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Casey Morsell  
9:55   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
9:43   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
9:20   Casey Morsell missed jump shot  
9:18   Defensive rebound by Chris Lykes  
9:08   Keith Stone missed jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
8:50   Offensive foul on Francisco Caffaro  
8:50   Turnover on Francisco Caffaro  
8:24   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
8:05   Jay Huff missed fade-away jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
7:46   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
7:44   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
7:18   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
7:07   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
6:52 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Mamadi Diakite 11-9
6:28   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
6:14 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tomas Woldetensae 14-9
5:59   30-second timeout called  
5:59   Commercial timeout called  
5:47 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made hook shot 14-11
5:35 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 17-11
5:05   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
4:58   Bad pass turnover on Chris Lykes, stolen by Jay Huff  
4:48   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
4:34 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 17-13
4:12   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
4:03   Offensive foul on Kameron McGusty  
4:03   Turnover on Kameron McGusty  
3:55   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:53   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
3:42 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 17-15
3:19 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mamadi Diakite 20-15
2:46 +3 Chris Lykes made 3-pt. jump shot 20-18
2:21 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 22-18
2:04   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
1:50   Offensive foul on Kihei Clark  
1:50   Turnover on Kihei Clark  
1:50   Commercial timeout called  
1:34   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:32   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
1:12 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot 24-18
41.0 +3 Keith Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 24-21
18.0   Jumpball received by Miami (Fla.)  
18.0   Lost ball turnover on Casey Morsell, stolen by Keith Stone  
1.0 +2 Chris Lykes made jump shot 24-23
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UVA Cavaliers 22
MIAMI Hurricanes 21

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Lost ball turnover on Mamadi Diakite, stolen by Keith Stone  
18:01   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
17:46   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Chris Lykes  
17:39 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 24-26
17:18   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
17:18 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 25-26
17:18 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-26
17:03   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
16:43   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
16:31   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:29   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
16:21 +2 Chris Lykes made layup 26-28
16:03   Personal foul on Isaiah Wong  
15:54   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
15:54   Commercial timeout called  
15:42   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Casey Morsell, stolen by Keith Stone  
15:18   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
14:57 +3 Kody Stattmann made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jay Huff 29-28
14:31   Personal foul on Kody Stattmann  
14:19   Offensive foul on Isaiah Wong  
14:19   Turnover on Isaiah Wong  
13:58   Mamadi Diakite missed hook shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
13:36 +2 Keith Stone made layup 29-30
13:11 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 31-30
12:39   Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
12:18   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
12:13 +2 Braxton Key made layup 33-30
12:11   Commercial timeout called  
11:39   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
11:12   Jay Huff missed hook shot, blocked by Rodney Miller Jr.  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
11:10   Jay Huff missed hook shot  
11:08   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
10:58   Shooting foul on Kody Stattmann  
10:58 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 33-31
10:58 +1 Rodney Miller Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-32
10:38   Jay Huff missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
10:36   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
10:17   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
10:15   Personal foul on Sam Waardenburg  
10:01   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
9:59   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
9:54   Kameron McGusty missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
9:25   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
9:23   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
9:20 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk 35-32
9:01   Traveling violation turnover on Kameron McGusty  
8:30   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
8:16 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 35-35
7:55   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:53   Offensive rebound by Braxton Key  
7:48 +2 Braxton Key made layup 37-35
7:16   Keith Stone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:16   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:16   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:00   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
6:58   Offensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
6:52   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
6:27   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:25   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
6:06 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk 39-35
5:41 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 39-37
5:24 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 41-37
5:03 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 41-39
5:03   Shooting foul on Jay Huff  
4:46   Turnover on Keith Stone  
4:46 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 43-39
4:32   Commercial timeout called  
4:32   Commercial timeout called  
4:14   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
3:56   Mamadi Diakite missed hook shot  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
3:44   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
3:22   Kihei Clark missed layup  
3:20   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
3:00 +2 Harlond Beverly made layup 43-41
2:40   Shooting foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
2:40   Commercial timeout called  
2:40   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:40 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-41
2:17 +3 Keith Stone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 44-44
2:02   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
2:00   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
1:46   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:44   Offensive rebound by Jay Huff  
1:32   Kihei Clark missed layup  
1:30   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
1:28   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
1:12   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Kihei Clark  
46.0   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
40.0   30-second timeout called  
17.0   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
15.0   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
12.0   Sam Waardenburg missed layup, blocked by Braxton Key  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
8.0   Personal foul on Harlond Beverly  
8.0 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 45-44
8.0 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-44
8.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
4.0   Full timeout called  
4.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Dejan Vasiljevic missed layup  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
B. Key
2 G
D. Vasiljevic
1 G
33.8 Min. Per Game 33.8
13.2 Pts. Per Game 13.2
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
43.6 Field Goal % 40.4
19.0 Three Point % 33.9
58.8 Free Throw % 87.5
Team Stats
Points 46 44
Field Goals 18-49 (36.7%) 18-51 (35.3%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 2-2 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 33 30
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 26 24
Team 2 1
Assists 10 6
Steals 5 5
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
30
J. Huff F
17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
0
C. Lykes G
16 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 22 Virginia 22-7 242246
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 14-15 232144
Team Stats
away team logo 22 Virginia 22-7 57.4 PPG 37.2 RPG 11.6 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 14-15 72.5 PPG 38 RPG 10.0 APG
Key Players
30
J. Huff F 8.1 PPG 6.1 RPG 0.8 APG 58.3 FG%
0
C. Lykes G 15.2 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.5 APG 42.6 FG%
Top Scorers
30
J. Huff F 17 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
0
C. Lykes G 16 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
36.7 FG% 35.3
33.3 3PT FG% 24.0
83.3 FT% 100.0
Bench
K. Stattmann
F. Caffaro
C. Morsell
S. Hauser
A. Katstra
J. Nixon
C. Coleman
J. McKoy
K. Shedrick
M. Palumbo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Stattmann 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 2 13 1 0 1 0 1
F. Caffaro 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 1 0 0
C. Morsell 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 11 1 0 2 0 0
S. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Katstra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nixon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McKoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Shedrick - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Palumbo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 31 10 18/49 5/15 5/6 11 200 5 3 12 5 26