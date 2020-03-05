|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Colorado State
|
|
19:44
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:21
|
|
+3
|
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Taylor
|
3-2
|
19:00
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by David Roddy
|
3-4
|
18:45
|
|
+3
|
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
6-4
|
18:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
18:06
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
David Roddy missed jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
17:20
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
17:12
|
|
+3
|
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
9-4
|
16:57
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Kendle Moore
|
|
16:39
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore
|
9-6
|
16:27
|
|
+3
|
Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|
12-6
|
16:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Kwane Marble II
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made dunk
|
14-6
|
15:45
|
|
|
David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
15:12
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made tip-in
|
14-8
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks
|
16-8
|
14:38
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made layup
|
16-10
|
14:15
|
|
+3
|
Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
|
19-10
|
14:13
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
David Roddy missed jump shot
|
|
13:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
13:48
|
|
+3
|
Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II
|
22-10
|
13:34
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III
|
|
13:10
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Roddy
|
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
23-10
|
13:10
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-10
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Kwane Marble II
|
|
12:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on David Roddy
|
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-10
|
12:44
|
|
+1
|
Kwane Marble II made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-10
|
12:32
|
|
|
Dischon Thomas missed jump shot
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Kris Martin missed layup
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas
|
|
11:34
|
|
+2
|
Dischon Thomas made tip-in
|
26-12
|
11:19
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Tonje
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kenny Foster
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:01
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
26-14
|
11:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor
|
|
11:01
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made free throw
|
26-15
|
10:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
10:27
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Greg Milton III
|
28-15
|
10:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
John Tonje missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
John Tonje missed 2nd of 3 free throws
|
|
10:01
|
|
+1
|
John Tonje made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
28-16
|
9:51
|
|
|
Greg Milton III missed layup
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
9:42
|
|
+2
|
Hyron Edwards made layup
|
28-18
|
9:25
|
|
|
Trevon Taylor missed layup
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards
|
|
9:18
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards
|
28-20
|
9:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor
|
|
9:18
|
|
+1
|
Nico Carvacho made free throw
|
28-21
|
8:50
|
|
|
Greg Milton III missed jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|
|
8:31
|
|
+3
|
Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin
|
28-24
|
8:05
|
|
|
A.J. Banks missed jump shot
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:25
|
|
+1
|
Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-25
|
7:25
|
|
+1
|
Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-26
|
6:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by Kendle Moore
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Kendle Moore missed jump shot
|
|
6:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
6:39
|
|
+3
|
Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
31-26
|
6:07
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed jump shot
|
|
6:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
|
|
5:49
|
|
+3
|
Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
|
34-26
|
5:47
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
5:33
|
|
+3
|
Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood
|
34-29
|
5:19
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kris Martin
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Jake Hendricks
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
4:51
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-29
|
4:40
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stevens made layup
|
35-31
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made layup
|
37-31
|
4:06
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Dischon Thomas
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Turnover on Dischon Thomas
|
|
3:50
|
|
|
A.J. Banks missed layup
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Jake Hendricks
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Jake Hendricks made layup
|
39-31
|
3:30
|
|
|
Hyron Edwards missed jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming
|
|
3:00
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:45
|
|
+3
|
Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot
|
39-34
|
2:20
|
|
|
A.J. Banks missed layup, blocked by Adam Thistlewood
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Nico Carvacho missed layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho
|
|
2:07
|
|
+2
|
Nico Carvacho made layup
|
39-36
|
1:40
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kendle Moore
|
|
1:23
|
|
+1
|
Jake Hendricks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
40-36
|
1:23
|
|
+1
|
Jake Hendricks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
41-36
|
1:01
|
|
+3
|
Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho
|
41-39
|
38.0
|
|
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks
|
43-39
|
38.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
38.0
|
|
+1
|
Trevon Taylor made free throw
|
44-39
|
28.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stevens
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jake Hendricks
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Isaiah Stevens missed dunk
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Colorado State
|