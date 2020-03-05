WYO
COLOST

No Text

Marble II leads Wyoming past Colorado St 80-74 in MWC

  Mar 05, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Freshman Kwane Marble II had a season-high 20 points and Wyoming became the first No. 11 seed to win a game in the Mountain West Conference men's basketball tournament with an 80-74 win over rival Colorado State, the sixth-seed, 80-74 in the Mountain West Conference Tournament first round on Wednesday night.

Jake Hendricks had 16 points and six rebounds for Wyoming (8-23), Trevon Taylor added 15 points and Hunter Maldonado had 13 points and six assists. All five starters scored in double figures, accounting for 74 points.

Wyoming made six of its first seven 3-point attempts. The Cowboys finished 12 of 26 behind the arc and Marble finished with four triples.

Wyoming, which faces third-seeded Nevada in the quarterfinals on Thursday, totaled 44 first-half points, a season best for the team and lead by as many as 16.

Freshman Isaiah Stevens had 22 points and a career-high eight rebounds for the Rams (20-12). Nico Carvacho added 20 points and 15 rebounds, extending his Mountain West record for double-doubles to 49. Adam Thistlewood had 10 rebounds.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 44
COLOST Rams 39

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Colorado State  
19:44 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 0-2
19:21 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Taylor 3-2
19:00 +2 Nico Carvacho made dunk, assist by David Roddy 3-4
18:45 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 6-4
18:23   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
18:15   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
18:06   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
17:58   David Roddy missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
17:50   Personal foul on Isaiah Stevens  
17:35   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
17:33   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
17:20   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
17:12 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 9-4
16:57   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
16:48   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Kendle Moore  
16:39 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore 9-6
16:27 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 12-6
16:10   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
16:05 +2 Kwane Marble II made dunk 14-6
15:45   David Roddy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
15:33   Jake Hendricks missed layup  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
15:17   Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
15:12 +2 Nico Carvacho made tip-in 14-8
14:57 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks 16-8
14:38 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 16-10
14:15 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 19-10
14:13   30-second timeout called  
14:13   Commercial timeout called  
14:00   David Roddy missed jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
13:48 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 22-10
13:34   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
13:10   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
13:10 +1 Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 23-10
13:10 +1 Hunter Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-10
12:48   Lost ball turnover on Hyron Edwards, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
12:44   Shooting foul on David Roddy  
12:44 +1 Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws 25-10
12:44 +1 Kwane Marble II made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-10
12:32   Dischon Thomas missed jump shot  
12:30   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
12:08   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:05   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  
11:40   Kris Martin missed layup  
11:38   Offensive rebound by Dischon Thomas  
11:34 +2 Dischon Thomas made tip-in 26-12
11:19   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:17   Defensive rebound by John Tonje  
11:08   Personal foul on Kenny Foster  
11:08   Commercial timeout called  
11:01 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 26-14
11:01   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
11:01 +1 Nico Carvacho made free throw 26-15
10:36   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
10:27 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Greg Milton III 28-15
10:01   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
10:01   John Tonje missed 1st of 3 free throws  
10:01   John Tonje missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
10:01 +1 John Tonje made 3rd of 3 free throws 28-16
9:51   Greg Milton III missed layup  
9:49   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
9:42 +2 Hyron Edwards made layup 28-18
9:25   Trevon Taylor missed layup  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
9:18 +2 Nico Carvacho made jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 28-20
9:18   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
9:18 +1 Nico Carvacho made free throw 28-21
8:50   Greg Milton III missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
8:35   Personal foul on A.J. Banks  
8:31 +3 Kendle Moore made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 28-24
8:05   A.J. Banks missed jump shot  
8:03   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
7:52   Kendle Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
7:41   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
7:25   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
7:25   Commercial timeout called  
7:25 +1 Kendle Moore made 1st of 2 free throws 28-25
7:25 +1 Kendle Moore made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-26
6:58   Lost ball turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by Kendle Moore  
6:48   Kendle Moore missed jump shot  
6:46   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
6:39 +3 Trevon Taylor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 31-26
6:07   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
5:49 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 34-26
5:47   30-second timeout called  
5:33 +3 Kris Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Thistlewood 34-29
5:19   Personal foul on Kris Martin  
5:03   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Kris Martin  
4:54   Bad pass turnover on Kris Martin, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
4:51   Shooting foul on Kendle Moore  
4:51   Hunter Maldonado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:51 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-29
4:40 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 35-31
4:26 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 37-31
4:06   Offensive foul on Dischon Thomas  
4:06   Turnover on Dischon Thomas  
3:50   A.J. Banks missed layup  
3:48   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
3:44   Bad pass turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
3:39 +2 Jake Hendricks made layup 39-31
3:30   Hyron Edwards missed jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
3:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Wyoming  
3:00   Commercial timeout called  
2:45 +3 Isaiah Stevens made 3-pt. jump shot 39-34
2:20   A.J. Banks missed layup, blocked by Adam Thistlewood  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
2:14   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
2:07 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup 39-36
1:40   Violation on Unknown  
1:23   Personal foul on Kendle Moore  
1:23 +1 Jake Hendricks made 1st of 2 free throws 40-36
1:23 +1 Jake Hendricks made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-36
1:01 +3 Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nico Carvacho 41-39
38.0 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks 43-39
38.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Stevens  
38.0 +1 Trevon Taylor made free throw 44-39
28.0   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Stevens  
10.0   Traveling violation turnover on Jake Hendricks  
5.0   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens  
1.0   Isaiah Stevens missed dunk  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
1.0   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Colorado State  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 36
COLOST Rams 35

Time Team Play Score
19:45   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
19:35   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:33   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
19:26 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 46-39
19:00   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
18:44 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup, assist by Trevon Taylor 48-39
18:18   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
18:18   Adam Thistlewood missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:18 +1 Adam Thistlewood made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-40
18:09 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 51-40
17:49   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
17:47   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:47   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
17:29   Nico Carvacho missed jump shot  
17:27   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
17:12   Kwane Marble II missed jump shot, blocked by Nico Carvacho  
17:10   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
17:04   Lost ball turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
16:58 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 53-40
16:56   30-second timeout called  
16:56   Commercial timeout called  
16:45   David Roddy missed jump shot, blocked by Trevon Taylor  
16:43   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
16:43   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
16:29   Personal foul on Hunter Thompson  
16:27 +2 Adam Thistlewood made jump shot, assist by Isaiah Stevens 53-42
16:09   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
15:48   Adam Thistlewood missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
15:33   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
15:15   Adam Thistlewood missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
14:54   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore  
14:33 +2 Nico Carvacho made layup, assist by Kendle Moore 53-44
14:10   Violation on Unknown  
14:11   Commercial timeout called  
14:01   Kwane Marble II missed jump shot, blocked by David Roddy  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
13:55 +2 Kendle Moore made layup, assist by Hyron Edwards 53-46
13:31   Hunter Maldonado missed layup  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Hunter Thompson  
13:24   Hunter Thompson missed layup  
13:22   Defensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
13:11   Kris Martin missed jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
13:04   Bad pass turnover on Greg Milton III  
12:51   Shooting foul on Hunter Maldonado  
12:51 +1 David Roddy made 1st of 2 free throws 53-47
12:51 +1 David Roddy made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-48
12:41   Personal foul on Dischon Thomas  
12:35   Greg Milton III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
12:26   Kris Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
12:09   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Hyron Edwards  
11:59 +3 Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hyron Edwards 53-51
11:44 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 56-51
11:25   Dischon Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
11:11   Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
10:42   Lost ball turnover on Adam Thistlewood, stolen by Hunter Maldonado  
10:38   Shooting foul on Adam Thistlewood  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:38   Hunter Maldonado missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:38   Hunter Maldonado missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:38   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
10:22   Isaiah Stevens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
9:55   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
9:31   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:29   Defensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
8:55 +3 Hyron Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kris Martin 56-54
8:34 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 59-54
8:05 +2 Isaiah Stevens made layup 59-56
7:43 +2 Hunter Maldonado made jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 61-56
7:22   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
7:22   Commercial timeout called  
6:57   Isaiah Stevens missed layup  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
6:42 +3 Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Hendricks 64-56
6:23   Offensive foul on David Roddy  
6:23   Turnover on David Roddy  
6:08   Hunter Thompson missed jump shot  
6:06   Defensive rebound by David Roddy  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on David Roddy, stolen by Hunter Thompson  
5:44   Shooting foul on Nico Carvacho  
5:44   Kenny Foster missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:44 +1 Kenny Foster made 2nd of 2 free throws 65-56
5:31   David Roddy missed jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Nico Carvacho  
5:25   Nico Carvacho missed layup  
5:23   Offensive rebound by Adam Thistlewood  
5:23   Adam Thistlewood missed dunk  
5:21   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
4:57   Bad pass turnover on Trevon Taylor  
4:46   Offensive foul on Kendle Moore  
4:46   Turnover on Kendle Moore  
4:19 +2 A.J. Banks made layup 67-56
4:08   Isaiah Stevens missed jump shot, blocked by Kenny Foster  
4:06   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
3:39 +2 A.J. Banks made jump shot, assist by Haize Fornstrom 69-56
3:25 +2 Isaiah Stevens made jump shot 69-58
3:22   30-second timeout called  
3:22  