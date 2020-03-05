AF
No. 5 San Diego State shakes off Air Force scare, 73-60

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Jordan Schakel’s teammates kept telling him to shoot. San Diego State needed every basket to avoid a major upset.

Schakel scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half as the fifth-ranked Aztecs rallied for a 73-60 win over Air Force in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Schakel, who shot 1 of 5 in the first half, hit four 3-pointers in the second half for the top-seeded Aztecs (29-1), who rode a 21-3 run to their 13th consecutive quarterfinal victory.

“Nothing different happened,” Schakel said. “I just had to keep shooting. My teammates continued to keep finding me and believing in me, so I thank them for that.”

Yanni Wetzell and Malachi Flynn had 16 points each for San Diego State, which is hoping to earn a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. After surviving the scare from Air Force, SDSU plays the winner of Boise State-UNLV in the semifinals.

Flynn, the Mountain West’s player of the year and defensive player of the year, had three steals, seven rebounds and eight assists to offset a 4-of-10 shooting performance.

AJ Walker scored 18 points for Air Force (12-20), which advanced by beating Fresno State on Wednesday. Walker came off a 24-point game against the Bulldogs.

“It’s Thursday, but it felt like a Saturday championship game the way the two teams played and slugged at each other,” Falcons coach Dave Pilipovich said. “We were good today. We did some really good things.”

Seniors Caleb Morris (12 points) and Sid Tomes (10 points) were the other Falcons in double figures.

“Credit to them,” Tomes said. “That’s why they’re ranked so high in the country."

Air Force shot 60% in the first half in part to Walker, who scored 14 points in the first half. His 3-pointer with 39.2 seconds left preserved a 37-33 halftime lead for the Falcons.

“I have a very coachable team,” Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher said. “I’ve told them I’m tired of teams shooting over 50% on us in the first half. So they let Air Force shoot 60. They followed my instructions.”

Flynn attributed Air Force’s start to making tough shots.

“A lot of the shots were just good shots on their part,” he said. “We have to give credit where credit is due.”

But the Falcons shot just 27.3% in the second, opening the door for the Aztecs.

Air Force took a 44-39 lead on Morris’ 3-pointer. After a dunk from Wetzell, Schakel then hit back-to-back 3s that gave San Diego State its first lead since early in the first half.

“To be a shooter, you have to have extreme confidence,” Schakel said. “I think everyone on this team has extreme confidence."

Matt Mitchell hit San Diego State’s fifth 3 of the half for a 60-47 lead with 7:05 remaining, capping off the run.

Air Force went on a 9-2 run to make it 62-56 with 3:46 remaining, but the Aztecs went on a 9-4 stretch capped off by Schakel’s fourth 3 of the half to make it 71-60.

“They had their run, and they played like their season was on the line,” Wetzell said. “We do definitely have to get off to a better start.”

SLOW START

San Diego State went 1 of 6 to begin the game, but responded by making 6 of 7 to take a 19-17 lead on a 3-pointer from Adam Seiko. Flynn was 1 of 3, while Aztecs leading scorer KJ Feagin was 2 of 5 in the first half.

HISTORICAL MISMATCH

San Diego State improved to 33-15 all-time in the Mountain West tournament, while Air Force is 0-17 in quarterfinal games.

COMING UP CLUTCH

Schakel’s five 3-pointers tied a career high set against BYU on Nov. 19, 2019.

DIFFERENCE IN 3S

Air Force was 7 of 13 from 3 in the first half, but went 3 for 11 in the second half. San Diego State shot 6 of 12 from distance in the second half after making 5 of 14 in the first 20 minutes.

“We made some shots early, and when you do that, that basket becomes twice as big and it opens up a lot,” Pilipovich said. “Then you know it’s probably not going to continue that way, but the first half was emotional for us. It just fell into our lap a little bit.”

UP NEXT

San Diego State: Plays either Boise State or UNLV on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
AF Falcons 37
SDGST Aztecs 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
19:41 +2 Matt Mitchell made layup 0-2
19:12   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
19:00   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:48   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Matt Mitchell  
18:43   KJ Feagin missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
18:32   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
18:18   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Morris, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
18:13   Personal foul on A.J. Walker  
18:07   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
18:05   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
17:39 +2 Sid Tomes made jump shot 2-2
17:11   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
16:58 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Morris 5-2
16:35 +2 Yanni Wetzell made jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 5-4
16:11 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot 8-4
15:50 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 8-7
15:41   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
15:41   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:22   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
15:20   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
15:16 +2 Ryan Swan made dunk 10-7
15:05   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
15:03   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
14:50 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan Swan 13-7
14:24 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 13-9
14:06   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie  
13:47 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot 13-12
13:33   Bad pass turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
13:22   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
13:22 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 13-14
12:59   Sid Tomes missed jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
12:44 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 13-16
12:36   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
12:05 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 15-16
11:48   3-second violation turnover on Aguek Arop  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +2 A.J. Walker made layup 17-16
11:21 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 17-19
11:00   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
10:57 +3 Chris Joyce made 3-pt. jump shot 20-19
10:31   Aguek Arop missed jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
10:10   Lost ball turnover on Ameka Akaya, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
9:55   Trey Pulliam missed jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
9:52   Jumpball received by Air Force  
9:52   Lost ball turnover on Aguek Arop, stolen by Ameka Akaya  
9:26 +2 Lavelle Scottie made jump shot 22-19
9:06 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 22-21
8:47 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 24-21
8:18   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:16   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
8:11   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
7:50 +3 Sid Tomes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Joyce 27-21
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
6:55   Chris Joyce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:53   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
6:48 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 27-24
6:36   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
6:15   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
6:07   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
6:01   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:59   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
5:54 +3 Lavelle Scottie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 30-24
5:31 +2 Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 30-26
5:07 +2 Ryan Swan made reverse layup 32-26
4:48   Jumpball received by San Diego State  
4:45   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
4:39   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:37   Defensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
4:06   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:04   Offensive rebound by Ryan Swan  
3:59   Lost ball turnover on Ryan Swan, stolen by Aguek Arop  
3:55   Personal foul on Lavelle Scottie  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:46 +2 Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 32-28
3:21 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 34-28
3:03   Offensive foul on Malachi Flynn  
3:03   Turnover on Malachi Flynn  
2:50   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
2:39   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
2:20   Bad pass turnover on Sid Tomes, stolen by Adam Seiko  
2:14 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 34-30
1:43   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
1:46   30-second timeout called  
1:38   A.J. Walker missed layup  
1:36   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
1:36   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
1:21 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Adam Seiko 34-33
1:11   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Morris  
1:03   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:01   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
44.0 +3 A.J. Walker made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keaton Van Soelen 37-33
39.0   30-second timeout called  
22.0   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
1.0   A.J. Walker missed jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AF Falcons 23
SDGST Aztecs 40

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Ryan Swan made layup, assist by A.J. Walker 39-33
19:33   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
19:12   Lavelle Scottie missed turnaround jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by San Diego State  
18:53   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:44 +2 A.J. Walker made jump shot 41-33
18:22   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by A.J. Walker  
18:11   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
17:57   Traveling violation turnover on Ryan Swan  
17:40 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup 41-35
17:09   Lost ball turnover on Lavelle Scottie, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
17:04 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 41-37
16:45   Sid Tomes missed jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
16:44   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
16:32   Shooting foul on Keaton Van Soelen  
16:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 41-38
16:32 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-39
16:12   Traveling violation turnover on A.J. Walker  
15:57   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:55   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
15:44 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sid Tomes 44-39
15:22 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by KJ Feagin 44-41
15:01   Commercial timeout called  
14:55   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
14:37   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
14:27 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 44-44
13:59   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
13:49   Bad pass turnover on KJ Feagin, stolen by A.J. Walker  
13:48   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
13:21   Offensive foul on Chris Joyce  
13:21   Turnover on Chris Joyce  
13:08   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Caleb Morris  
12:53   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:38   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
12:36   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
12:14   Shooting foul on Aguek Arop  
12:14   Lavelle Scottie missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:14 +1 Lavelle Scottie made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
12:00   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:53 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 45-47
11:17   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
11:00 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Trey Pulliam 45-49
10:27   Lavelle Scottie missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Adam Seiko  
10:15   Personal foul on Sid Tomes  
10:07 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey Pulliam 45-52
10:04   30-second timeout called  
10:04   Commercial timeout called  
9:41   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
9:41 +1 Sid Tomes made 1st of 2 free throws 46-52
9:41 +1 Sid Tomes made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
9:18   Yanni Wetzell missed reverse layup  
9:16   Offensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
9:18   Shooting foul on A.J. Walker  
9:18 +1 Jordan Schakel made 1st of 2 free throws 47-53
9:18 +1 Jordan Schakel made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-54
9:07   Turnover on Air Force  
8:57   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
8:55   Defensive rebound by Caleb Morris  
8:38   Sid Tomes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
8:28 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 47-57
8:14   A.J. Walker missed driving layup  
8:12   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
8:07   Personal foul on Ryan Swan  
8:07   Malachi Flynn missed free throw  
8:07   Defensive rebound by Ameka Akaya  
7:53   Lavelle Scottie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
7:33   Trey Pulliam missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Lavelle Scottie  
7:14   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Yanni Wetzell  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
7:05 +3 Matt Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 47-60
7:02   30-second timeout called  
7:02   Commercial timeout called  
6:43   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
6:33   A.J. Walker missed driving layup  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
6:25   Offensive foul on Yanni Wetzell  
6:25   Turnover on Yanni Wetzell  
6:00   Lavelle Scottie missed layup, blocked by Matt Mitchell  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
5:56   Offensive foul on Matt Mitchell  
5:56   Turnover on Matt Mitchell  
5:34 +3 Caleb Morris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lavelle Scottie 50-60
5:08   Trey Pulliam missed running Jump Shot  
5:06   Defensive rebound by Chris Joyce  
4:42   Personal foul on KJ Feagin  
4:42 +1 Caleb Morris made 1st of 2 free throws 51-60
4:42   Caleb Morris missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
4:26   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
4:26 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 51-61
4:26 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-62
4:09 +3 Ameka Akaya made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Walker 54-62
3:51   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Schakel, stolen by Lavelle Scottie  
3:46 +2 Caleb Morris made driving layup, assist by Lavelle Scottie 56-62
3:25 +2 Yanni Wetzell made driving layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 56-64
3:10   A.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:08   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
3:00   Personal foul on Ameka Akaya  
3:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:00 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 56-65
3:00 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-66
2:51   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
2:51 +1 A.J. Walker made 1st of 2 free throws 57-66
2:51 +1 A.J. Walker made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-66
2:43   Violation on Unknown  
2:41   Bad pass turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Ameka Akaya  
2:40   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
2:40 +1 Ameka Akaya made 1st of 2 free throws 59-66
2:40 +1 Ameka Akaya made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-66
2:20   Malachi Flynn missed floating jump shot  
2:18   Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
2:17 +2 Malachi Flynn made dunk 60-68
1:56   Caleb Morris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:31 +3 Jordan Schakel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Malachi Flynn 60-71
1:16   Lost ball turnover on Caleb Morris, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
51.0   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Sid Tomes  
41.0   Lavelle Scottie missed layup  
39.0   Offensive rebound by Air Force  
38.0   Bad pass turnover on Sid Tomes  
11.0   Shooting foul on Sid Tomes  
11.0   Malachi Flynn missed 1st of 3 free throws  
11.0 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 3 free throws 60-72
11.0 +1 Malachi Flynn made 3rd of 3 free throws 60-73
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
L. Scottie
12 F
M. Flynn
22 G
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
5.1 Ast. Per Game 5.1
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
45.4 Field Goal % 44.0
36.5 Three Point % 37.0
65.9 Free Throw % 83.5
Team Stats
Points 60 73
Field Goals 21-47 (44.7%) 26-52 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 25 29
Offensive 3 6
Defensive 21 21
Team 1 2
Assists 10 17
Steals 7 8
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
10
A. Walker G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
20
J. Schakel G
17 PTS, 4 REB
12T
away team logo Air Force 12-20 372360
home team logo 5 San Diego State 29-1 334073
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Air Force 12-20 73.5 PPG 35.2 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo 5 San Diego State 29-1 75.3 PPG 38.8 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
10
A. Walker G 10.9 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.1 APG 44.5