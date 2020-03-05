|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNLV
|
|
19:44
|
|
+3
|
Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
0-3
|
19:31
|
|
|
Offensive foul on RJ Williams
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Turnover on RJ Williams
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Turnover on Vitaliy Shibel
|
|
18:57
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made driving layup
|
2-3
|
18:40
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by RJ Williams
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made jump shot, assist by RJ Williams
|
4-3
|
18:14
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jonah Antonio
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
17:28
|
|
+1
|
RayJ Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws
|
5-3
|
17:28
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|
|
16:56
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-6
|
16:41
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed layup
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch
|
|
15:40
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made hook shot
|
7-6
|
15:21
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:02
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot
|
10-6
|
14:46
|
|
|
Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by Justinian Jessup
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robin Jorch
|
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy made jump shot
|
10-8
|
13:28
|
|
+2
|
Justinian Jessup made reverse layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
12-8
|
13:04
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by UNLV
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Bryce Hamilton
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abu Kigab
|
|
11:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
11:19
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed running Jump Shot
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed dunk
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman
|
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Marvin Coleman made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy
|
12-10
|
10:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
10:39
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
13-10
|
10:26
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
13-12
|
10:04
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made reverse layup, assist by Alex Hobbs
|
15-12
|
9:46
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Boise State
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Violation on Unknown
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup
|
|
9:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed layup
|
|
8:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed tip-in
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
8:44
|
|
+2
|
Jay Green made dunk
|
15-14
|
8:36
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-15
|
8:03
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alex Hobbs
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Personal foul on Justinian Jessup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed free throw
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Nick Blair
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jay Green
|
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-15
|
7:07
|
|
+1
|
Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-15
|
6:40
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed jump shot
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Abu Kigab missed jump shot
|
|
5:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Robin Jorch
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Nick Blair missed free throw
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Nick Blair
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-16
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-17
|
4:26
|
|
|
RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Personal foul on Marvin Coleman
|
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-17
|
4:23
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Green
|
|
4:08
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong
|
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|
19-17
|
4:06
|
|
+1
|
RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-17
|
3:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Alex Hobbs
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed running Jump Shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nick Blair
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs
|
|
3:06
|
|
+3
|
Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot
|
23-17
|
2:46
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy missed layup, blocked by RayJ Dennis
|
|
2:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Boise State
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton
|
|
2:09
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman
|
23-20
|
1:42
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made driving dunk, assist by RJ Williams
|
25-20
|
1:26
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
RJ Williams missed layup
|
|
1:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
1:15
|
|
+2
|
Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk
|
27-20
|
1:13
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Derrick Alston Jr.
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
Marvin Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
1:13
|
|
+1
|
Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-21
|
51.0
|
|
|
Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by RJ Williams
|
|
23.0
|
|
+2
|
RJ Williams made turnaround jump shot
|
29-21
|
0.0
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot
|
29-24
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|