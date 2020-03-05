BOISE
UNLV

No Text

Williams scores 23 to lead Boise St. over UNLV 67-61 in MWC

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) RJ Williams scored 23 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as fifth-seeded Boise State defeated fourth-seeded UNLV 67-61 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Thursday.

Justinian Jessup added 19 points, including four free throws in the last 12.5 seconds, the Broncos (20-11) and Derrick Alston Jr. scored 14 points and hauled down 12 rebounds.

Boise State faces top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State in the first semifinal on Friday night.

Bryce Hamilton scored 24 points for the Runnin' Rebels (17-15), Amauri Hardy added 14 and Jonah Antonio had 13 with nine rebounds.

UNL shot 30% in the first half to trail 29-24. Williams helped keep the Runnin' Rebels at bay with 15 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the field and the line, and 12 rebounds in the second half.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BOISE Broncos 29
UNLV Rebels 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNLV  
19:44 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Amauri Hardy 0-3
19:31   Offensive foul on RJ Williams  
19:31   Turnover on RJ Williams  
19:19   Offensive foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
19:19   Turnover on Vitaliy Shibel  
18:57 +2 Justinian Jessup made driving layup 2-3
18:40   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by RJ Williams  
18:28 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made jump shot, assist by RJ Williams 4-3
18:14   Traveling violation turnover on Jonah Antonio  
17:59   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
17:57   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
17:46   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
17:34   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
17:28   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
17:28 +1 RayJ Dennis made 1st of 2 free throws 5-3
17:28   RayJ Dennis missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
17:11   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
16:56 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 5-6
16:41   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
16:29   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
16:05   Abu Kigab missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
15:52   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Robin Jorch  
15:40 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made hook shot 7-6
15:21   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:02 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 10-6
14:46   Cheikh Mbacke Diong missed layup, blocked by Justinian Jessup  
14:44   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
14:38   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
14:18   Bad pass turnover on Alex Hobbs, stolen by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
14:05   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
13:55 +2 Amauri Hardy made jump shot 10-8
13:28 +2 Justinian Jessup made reverse layup, assist by Derrick Alston Jr. 12-8
13:04   Offensive foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
13:04   Turnover on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
12:54   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Amauri Hardy  
12:24   Bryce Hamilton missed turnaround jump shot  
12:22   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
12:03   Offensive foul on Bryce Hamilton  
12:03   Turnover on Bryce Hamilton  
11:42   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
11:41   Personal foul on Abu Kigab  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
11:19   Derrick Alston Jr. missed running Jump Shot  
11:17   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
11:17   Derrick Alston Jr. missed dunk  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Marvin Coleman  
10:59 +2 Marvin Coleman made layup, assist by Amauri Hardy 12-10
10:39   Shooting foul on Amauri Hardy  
10:39   RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:39 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-10
10:26 +2 Bryce Hamilton made jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 13-12
10:04 +2 RJ Williams made reverse layup, assist by Alex Hobbs 15-12
9:46   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
9:44   Jumpball received by Boise State  
9:21   Violation on Unknown  
9:08   RJ Williams missed layup  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
8:52   Bryce Hamilton missed layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
8:47   Bryce Hamilton missed tip-in  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Jay Green  
8:44 +2 Jay Green made dunk 15-14
8:36   Derrick Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
8:19   Shooting foul on Alex Hobbs  
8:19   Amauri Hardy missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:19 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-15
8:03   Traveling violation turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
7:56   Personal foul on Alex Hobbs  
7:56   Commercial timeout called  
7:55   Personal foul on Justinian Jessup  
7:55   Amauri Hardy missed free throw  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Abu Kigab, stolen by Nick Blair  
7:13   Bryce Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by RayJ Dennis  
7:07   Shooting foul on Jay Green  
7:07 +1 Abu Kigab made 1st of 2 free throws 16-15
7:07 +1 Abu Kigab made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-15
6:40   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
6:38   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
6:21   RayJ Dennis missed jump shot  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
5:56   Nick Blair missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:54   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
5:35   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
5:14   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:12   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
5:12   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
5:12   Nick Blair missed free throw  
5:12   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
5:00   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Nick Blair  
4:53   Shooting foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
4:53 +1 Amauri Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
4:53 +1 Amauri Hardy made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-17
4:26   RayJ Dennis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:23   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
4:23 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
4:23   RJ Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Jay Green  
4:08   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:06   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
4:06   Personal foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
4:06 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 19-17
4:06 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-17
3:48   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Alex Hobbs  
3:35   Alex Hobbs missed running Jump Shot  
3:33   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
3:19   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:17   Defensive rebound by Alex Hobbs  
3:06 +3 Justinian Jessup made 3-pt. jump shot 23-17
2:46   Amauri Hardy missed layup, blocked by RayJ Dennis  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Boise State  
2:46   Commercial timeout called  
2:35   Alex Hobbs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:33   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
2:27   Derrick Alston Jr. missed layup  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
2:09 +3 Amauri Hardy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Coleman 23-20
1:42 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving dunk, assist by RJ Williams 25-20
1:26   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Justinian Jessup  
1:17   RJ Williams missed layup  
1:15   Offensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:15 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made dunk 27-20
1:13   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
1:13   30-second timeout called  
1:13   Marvin Coleman missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:13 +1 Marvin Coleman made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-21
51.0   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
49.0   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
23.0 +2 RJ Williams made turnaround jump shot 29-21
0.0 +3 Bryce Hamilton made 3-pt. jump shot 29-24
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BOISE Broncos 38
UNLV Rebels 37

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Personal foul on RayJ Dennis  
19:41   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
19:29 +2 RayJ Dennis made layup 31-24
18:56 +2 Marvin Coleman made driving layup 31-26
18:41   Lost ball turnover on Derrick Alston Jr., stolen by Marvin Coleman  
18:35   Marvin Coleman missed jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Abu Kigab  
18:33   Jumpball received by Boise State  
18:25   Shooting foul on Vitaliy Shibel  
18:25 +1 RJ Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 32-26
18:25 +1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-26
18:03 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 33-28
17:40   Derrick Alston Jr. missed jump shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
17:29   Traveling violation turnover on Marvin Coleman  
17:09 +2 RJ Williams made layup 35-28
17:09   Shooting foul on Nick Blair  
17:09 +1 RJ Williams made free throw 36-28
16:48   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
16:46   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
16:46   Shooting foul on Marcus Dickinson  
16:46 +1 Nick Blair made 1st of 2 free throws 36-29
16:46 +1 Nick Blair made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-30
16:21   Derrick Alston Jr. missed hook shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
16:18   Out of bounds turnover on RJ Williams  
15:56 +2 Amauri Hardy made driving layup 36-32
15:34 +2 Abu Kigab made jump shot 38-32
15:19   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
14:59   RJ Williams missed jump shot  
14:57   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
14:51   Lost ball turnover on RJ Williams, stolen by Marvin Coleman  
14:43   Offensive foul on Nick Blair  
14:43   Turnover on Nick Blair  
14:43   Commercial timeout called  
14:24   Marcus Dickinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by UNLV  
13:58   Offensive foul on Amauri Hardy  
13:58   Turnover on Amauri Hardy  
13:42   Justinian Jessup missed turnaround jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jonah Antonio  
13:30   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
13:17   Bryce Hamilton missed jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by UNLV  
12:58   Shooting foul on Justinian Jessup  
12:58 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 38-33
12:58   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:58   Defensive rebound by Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:39 +2 Derrick Alston Jr. made driving layup 40-33
12:38   Shooting foul on Jay Green  
12:38 +1 Derrick Alston Jr. made free throw 41-33
12:24   Bad pass turnover on Marvin Coleman, stolen by Justinian Jessup  
12:20   Offensive foul on Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:20   Turnover on Derrick Alston Jr.  
12:04   Bad pass turnover on Jay Green  
11:56   Justinian Jessup missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:44   Marvin Coleman missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:43   Personal foul on Robin Jorch  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:36   Amauri Hardy missed driving layup  
11:34   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
11:24 +2 RJ Williams made layup, assist by Justinian Jessup 43-33
11:24   Shooting foul on Cheikh Mbacke Diong  
11:24   RJ Williams missed free throw  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Nick Blair  
11:08 +2 Bryce Hamilton made driving layup 43-35
10:44   Abu Kigab missed jump shot  
10:43   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
10:43   Personal foul on Marvin Coleman  
10:43   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on RJ Williams  
10:43 +1 Bryce Hamilton made 1st of 2 free throws 43-36
10:43   Bryce Hamilton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:43   RJ Williams missed free throw  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Bryce Hamilton  
10:23   Amauri Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:21   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:58   Alex Hobbs missed layup  
9:56   Offensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:55 +2 RJ Williams made dunk 45-36
9:45   Jonah Antonio missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:43   Offensive rebound by Nick Blair  
9:38   Nick Blair missed jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by RJ Williams  
9:29 +2 RJ Williams made alley-oop shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 47-36
9:27   30-second timeout called  
9:27   Commercial timeout called  
9:13 +3 Jonah Antonio made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Nick Blair 47-39
8:57   Bad pass turnover on RayJ Dennis, stolen by Jay Green  
8:55   Lost ball turnover on Jay Green  
8:42   Violation on Unknown  
8:24 +2 RJ Williams made turnaround jump shot, assist by RayJ Dennis 49-39
8:08