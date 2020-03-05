BUCK
AMER

No Text

Bucknell beats American 64-59 in Patriot League quarterfinal

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Avi Toomer scored 18 points and No. 7 seed Bucknell pulled away with a 6-1 surge in the final minute to beat second-seeded American 64-59 on Thursday night in a Patriot League quarterfinal.

Bucknell (14-19) will play in a Sunday semifinal at third-seeded Boston University (19-13), which swept the Bison in the regular season.

Toomer was 6 of 9 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. Paul Newman added 12 points and John Meeks had 10 for Bucknell.

Sa'eed Nelson scored 22 points to lead American (16-14). Jamir Harris added 15 points.

Meeks hit a jumper with 1:01 remaining to give the Bison a two-point lead. American had a turnover on its next possession, and Bucknell made it 62-58 with 18.7 seconds to go when Jimmy Sotos drove the lane, dribbled the ball behind his back that

.

Toomer capped the scoring with a pair of free throws with nine seconds left.

---

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
BUCK Bison 30
AMER Eagles 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by American  
19:41   Shooting foul on Avi Toomer  
19:41 +1 Stacy Beckton Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 0-1
19:41   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:41   Defensive rebound by John Meeks  
19:32   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Funk, stolen by Sa'eed Nelson  
19:26 +2 Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup 0-3
19:04   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Jamir Harris  
18:49   Sa'eed Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by John Meeks  
18:21   Personal foul on Sa'eed Nelson  
18:09 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Meeks 3-3
17:51 +3 Jamir Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 3-6
17:42 +2 Kahliel Spear made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Sotos 5-6
17:42   Shooting foul on Jamir Harris  
17:42 +1 Kahliel Spear made free throw 6-6
17:27 +2 Jamir Harris made driving layup, assist by Mark Gasperini 6-8
17:12   Lost ball turnover on Avi Toomer, stolen by Connor Nelson  
17:05   Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:03   Offensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
16:55   Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
16:55   Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup, blocked by Kahliel Spear  
16:53   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos  
16:50   Jimmy Sotos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Offensive rebound by John Meeks  
16:42 +2 John Meeks made dunk 8-8
16:30   Lost ball turnover on Connor Nelson, stolen by Kahliel Spear  
16:25   Jimmy Sotos missed driving layup, blocked by Stacy Beckton Jr.  
16:23   Offensive rebound by Bucknell  
16:12 +2 John Meeks made driving layup, assist by Andrew Funk 10-8
15:48 +2 Mark Gasperini made driving layup, assist by Jamir Harris 10-10
15:27   John Meeks missed driving layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
15:21   Commercial timeout called  
15:16 +2 Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup 10-12
14:45   Kahliel Spear missed turnaround jump shot  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Jamir Harris  
14:23 +2 Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup 10-14
13:57   Shooting foul on Yilret Yiljep  
13:57   Walter Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:57 +1 Walter Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-14
13:34 +2 Stacy Beckton Jr. made driving dunk 11-16
13:14   Xander Rice missed driving layup  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Bucknell  
13:07   Offensive foul on Paul Newman  
13:07   Turnover on Paul Newman  
13:07   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:05   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
13:07 +2 Paul Newman made driving layup, assist by Walter Ellis 13-16
12:27   Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup  
12:25   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Sotos  
12:12   Lost ball turnover on Ben Lubarsky, stolen by Walter Ellis  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on Xander Rice, stolen by Sa'eed Nelson  
11:29   Connor Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:27   Defensive rebound by Paul Newman  
11:22   Jimmy Sotos missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson  
11:07   Ben Lubarsky missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos  
10:51   Jimmy Sotos missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson  
10:25   Connor Nelson missed jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Josh Alexander  
10:18   Josh Alexander missed dunk  
10:16   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
10:07 +2 Xander Rice made jump shot 15-16
9:41   Shooting foul on Walter Ellis  
9:41   Commercial timeout called  
9:41 +1 Sa'eed Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-17
9:41 +1 Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-18
9:24 +2 Kahliel Spear made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Sotos 17-18
9:02   Mark Gasperini missed driving layup  
9:00   Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer  
8:59   Jumpball received by Bucknell  
8:43   Kahliel Spear missed driving layup, blocked by Connor Nelson  
8:41   Offensive rebound by Kahliel Spear  
8:38   Kahliel Spear missed driving layup, blocked by Mark Gasperini  
8:36   Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.  
8:23   Bad pass turnover on Mark Gasperini, stolen by Jimmy Sotos  
8:16   Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:14   Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson  
8:15   Personal foul on Kahliel Spear  
7:59   Lost ball turnover on Stacy Beckton Jr., stolen by Kahliel Spear  
7:53   Walter Ellis missed driving layup  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson  
7:43 +2 Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup 17-20
7:36   Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Sotos, stolen by Yilret Yiljep  
7:31   Shooting foul on John Meeks  
7:31 +1 Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-21
7:14   Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Yilret Yiljep  
7:07   Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
6:37 +2 Paul Newman made driving layup 19-21
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Sa'eed Nelson, stolen by John Meeks  
5:43   Paul Newman missed hook shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Yilret Yiljep  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Yilret Yiljep  
5:15 +2 Andrew Funk made turnaround jump shot 21-21
4:47   Bad pass turnover on Jamir Harris  
4:38 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos 24-21
4:11   Connor Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Offensive rebound by Jamir Harris  
4:03   Shooting foul on Walter Ellis  
4:03 +1 Sa'eed Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-22
4:03 +1 Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-23
3:54   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.  
3:37   Shooting foul on Jimmy Sotos  
3:37   Commercial timeout called  
3:37 +1 Mark Gasperini made 1st of 2 free throws 24-24
3:37   Mark Gasperini missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:37   Defensive rebound by John Meeks  
3:14   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:12   Defensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
3:05   Marvin Bragg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
2:46   Shooting foul on Marvin Bragg  
2:46 +1 John Meeks made 1st of 2 free throws 25-24
2:46 +1 John Meeks made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
2:25   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed driving layup  
2:23   Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer  
2:14   Personal foul on Mark Gasperini  
2:08   Offensive foul on John Meeks  
2:08   Turnover on John Meeks  
1:55   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
1:39 +2 Paul Newman made hook shot 28-24
1:16 +2 Jamir Harris made driving layup 28-26
41.0   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
56.0   Bad pass turnover on Avi Toomer  
43.0   Connor Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
41.0   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
10.0 +2 Kahliel Spear made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Sotos 30-26
0.0 +3 Connor Nelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sa'eed Nelson 30-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BUCK Bison 34
AMER Eagles 30

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Lost ball turnover on Sa'eed Nelson  
19:26   Personal foul on Mark Gasperini  
19:14 +2 Paul Newman made driving layup, assist by Avi Toomer 32-29
18:51   Mark Gasperini missed hook shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by John Meeks  
18:36 +2 Jimmy Sotos made driving layup 34-29
18:20   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed driving layup  
18:18   Offensive rebound by American  
18:08 +2 Jamir Harris made driving layup 34-31
17:53 +2 Paul Newman made driving layup, assist by Avi Toomer 36-31
17:27 +2 Stacy Beckton Jr. made jump shot 36-33
17:04   Lost ball turnover on Avi Toomer, stolen by Jamir Harris  
17:04 +2 Connor Nelson made driving layup, assist by Jamir Harris 36-35
17:04   Shooting foul on Jimmy Sotos  
17:04 +1 Connor Nelson made free throw 36-36
16:41   Personal foul on Yilret Yiljep  
16:35   Andrew Funk missed jump shot  
16:33   Defensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
16:22   Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer  
16:15   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Funk  
16:05   Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup, blocked by Paul Newman  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos  
15:51   Traveling violation turnover on Paul Newman  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Connor Nelson missed driving layup, blocked by Jimmy Sotos  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
15:21   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Defensive rebound by Yilret Yiljep  
15:13   Sa'eed Nelson missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
14:47 +2 Avi Toomer made turnaround jump shot 38-36
14:22   Jamir Harris missed driving layup  
14:20   Offensive rebound by American  
14:18 +2 Mark Gasperini made driving dunk, assist by Connor Nelson 38-38
13:59   Walter Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by American  
13:29   Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
13:14 +3 Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xander Rice 41-38
12:55 +2 Connor Nelson made driving layup 41-40
12:13   Kahliel Spear missed hook shot, blocked by Mark Gasperini  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Mark Gasperini  
11:44   Mark Gasperini missed driving layup, blocked by Walter Ellis  
11:42   Offensive rebound by Mark Gasperini  
11:42   Mark Gasperini missed driving layup  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos  
12:13 +3 Walter Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Avi Toomer 44-40
11:44   Personal foul on Xander Rice  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:32 +3 Sa'eed Nelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marvin Bragg 44-43
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Avi Toomer, stolen by Sa'eed Nelson  
11:11   Shooting foul on Jimmy Sotos  
11:11   Sa'eed Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:11   Defensive rebound by Kahliel Spear  
10:45   Backcourt turnover on John Meeks  
10:19   Sa'eed Nelson missed jump shot  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Yilret Yiljep  
10:12   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
9:43 +2 Andrew Funk made fade-away jump shot 46-43
9:09   Sa'eed Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
8:40   Shooting foul on Yilret Yiljep  
8:40   John Meeks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:40   John Meeks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:40   Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson  
8:17   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Bucknell  
7:59   Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.  
7:47   Personal foul on Walter Ellis  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis  
7:01   Andrew Funk missed jump shot  
6:59   Offensive rebound by Paul Newman  
6:57 +2 Paul Newman made driving layup 48-43
6:57   Shooting foul on Mark Gasperini  
6:57   Paul Newman missed free throw  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.  
6:45   Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:43   Offensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
6:38   Shooting foul on Avi Toomer  
6:38   Sa'eed Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:38 +1 Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-44
6:17   Walter Ellis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Defensive rebound by Mark Gasperini  
5:52   Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:50   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
5:31 +2 Avi Toomer made driving layup 50-44
5:21   30-second timeout called  
5:21   Commercial timeout called  
5:05 +2 Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup 50-46
5:05   Shooting foul on Avi Toomer  
5:05   Sa'eed Nelson missed free throw  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer  
4:44 +2 John Meeks made driving layup, assist by Avi Toomer 52-46
4:23   Sa'eed Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:21   Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk  
3:57   Commercial timeout called  
3:54   Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.  
3:27 +2 Yilret Yiljep made driving dunk, assist by Stacy Beckton Jr. 52-48
3:16   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Funk, stolen by Sa'eed Nelson  
3:08 +2 Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup 52-50
3:08   30-second timeout called  
2:52   Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:50   Defensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson  
2:41 +3 Jamir Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sa'eed Nelson 52-53
2:28 +2 Avi Toomer made driving layup 54-53
2:28   Shooting foul on Yilret Yiljep  
2:28 +1 Avi Toomer made free throw 55-53
2:10   Shooting foul on Paul Newman  
2:10 +1 Stacy Beckton Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
2:10 +1 Stacy Beckton Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-55
1:49 +3 Walter Ellis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos 58-55
1:28 +3 Jamir Harris made 3-pt. jump shot 58-58
1:01 +2 John Meeks made driving layup 60-58
42.0   Offensive foul on Sa'eed Nelson  
42.0   Turnover on Sa'eed Nelson  
37.0   30-second timeout called  
17.0 +2 Jimmy Sotos made driving layup 62-58
8.0   Shooting foul on John Meeks  
8.0  