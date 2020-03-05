|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by American
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Avi Toomer
|
|
19:41
|
|
+1
|
Stacy Beckton Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|
0-1
|
19:41
|
|
|
Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Meeks
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Andrew Funk, stolen by Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
19:26
|
|
+2
|
Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup
|
0-3
|
19:04
|
|
|
Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamir Harris
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Sa'eed Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Meeks
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
18:09
|
|
+3
|
Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Meeks
|
3-3
|
17:51
|
|
+3
|
Jamir Harris made 3-pt. jump shot
|
3-6
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Kahliel Spear made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Sotos
|
5-6
|
17:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jamir Harris
|
|
17:42
|
|
+1
|
Kahliel Spear made free throw
|
6-6
|
17:27
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Harris made driving layup, assist by Mark Gasperini
|
6-8
|
17:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Avi Toomer, stolen by Connor Nelson
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup, blocked by Kahliel Spear
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by John Meeks
|
|
16:42
|
|
+2
|
John Meeks made dunk
|
8-8
|
16:30
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Connor Nelson, stolen by Kahliel Spear
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos missed driving layup, blocked by Stacy Beckton Jr.
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bucknell
|
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
John Meeks made driving layup, assist by Andrew Funk
|
10-8
|
15:48
|
|
+2
|
Mark Gasperini made driving layup, assist by Jamir Harris
|
10-10
|
15:27
|
|
|
John Meeks missed driving layup
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
15:21
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:16
|
|
+2
|
Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup
|
10-12
|
14:45
|
|
|
Kahliel Spear missed turnaround jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jamir Harris
|
|
14:23
|
|
+2
|
Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup
|
10-14
|
13:57
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yilret Yiljep
|
|
13:57
|
|
|
Walter Ellis missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:57
|
|
+1
|
Walter Ellis made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
11-14
|
13:34
|
|
+2
|
Stacy Beckton Jr. made driving dunk
|
11-16
|
13:14
|
|
|
Xander Rice missed driving layup
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Bucknell
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Paul Newman
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Turnover on Paul Newman
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis
|
|
13:07
|
|
+2
|
Paul Newman made driving layup, assist by Walter Ellis
|
13-16
|
12:27
|
|
|
Sa'eed Nelson missed driving layup
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bucknell
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Sotos
|
|
12:12
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Ben Lubarsky, stolen by Walter Ellis
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Xander Rice, stolen by Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Connor Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Paul Newman
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Ben Lubarsky missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Sotos
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jimmy Sotos missed jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Connor Nelson missed jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Josh Alexander
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Josh Alexander missed dunk
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Walter Ellis
|
|
10:07
|
|
+2
|
Xander Rice made jump shot
|
15-16
|
9:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Walter Ellis
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Sa'eed Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-17
|
9:41
|
|
+1
|
Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-18
|
9:24
|
|
+2
|
Kahliel Spear made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Sotos
|
17-18
|
9:02
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini missed driving layup
|
|
9:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Bucknell
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Kahliel Spear missed driving layup, blocked by Connor Nelson
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kahliel Spear
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Kahliel Spear missed driving layup, blocked by Mark Gasperini
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mark Gasperini, stolen by Jimmy Sotos
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Avi Toomer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kahliel Spear
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Stacy Beckton Jr., stolen by Kahliel Spear
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Walter Ellis missed driving layup
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Connor Nelson
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Sa'eed Nelson made driving layup
|
17-20
|
7:36
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jimmy Sotos, stolen by Yilret Yiljep
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on John Meeks
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Sa'eed Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Sa'eed Nelson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-21
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
17-21
|
7:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Paul Newman, stolen by Yilret Yiljep
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Jamir Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk
|
|
6:37
|
|
+2
|
Paul Newman made driving layup
|
19-21
|
6:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sa'eed Nelson, stolen by John Meeks
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Paul Newman missed hook shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yilret Yiljep
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Yilret Yiljep
|
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Andrew Funk made turnaround jump shot
|
21-21
|
4:47
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jamir Harris
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Avi Toomer made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jimmy Sotos
|
24-21
|
4:11
|
|
|
Connor Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jamir Harris
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Walter Ellis
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Sa'eed Nelson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-22
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Sa'eed Nelson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
24-23
|
3:54
|
|
|
Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Stacy Beckton Jr.
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jimmy Sotos
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:37
|
|
+1
|
Mark Gasperini made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-24
|
3:37
|
|
|
Mark Gasperini missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Meeks
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Andrew Funk missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sa'eed Nelson
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Marvin Bragg missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bucknell
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Marvin Bragg
|
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
John Meeks made 1st of 2 free throws
|
25-24
|
2:46
|
|
+1
|
John Meeks made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-24
|
2:25
|
|
|
Stacy Beckton Jr. missed driving layup
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Avi Toomer
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mark Gasperini
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Offensive foul on John Meeks
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Turnover on John Meeks
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Stacy Beckton Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk
|
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
Paul Newman made hook shot
|
28-24
|
1:16
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Harris made driving layup
|
28-26
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk
|
|
56.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Avi Toomer
|
|
43.0
|
|
|
Connor Nelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
41.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Andrew Funk
|
|
10.0
|
|
+2
|
Kahliel Spear made driving layup, assist by Jimmy Sotos
|
30-26
|
0.0
|
|
+3
|
Connor Nelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sa'eed Nelson
|
30-29
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|