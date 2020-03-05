HAMP
Hampton drubs Longwood 80-53 in Big South quarterfinal

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

RADFORD, Va. (AP) Jermaine Marrow hit 6 of 14 3-pointers and scored 32 points with five assists and No. 5-seed Hampton beat No. 4-seed Longwood 80-53 in Thursday night's quarterfinal of the Big South Conference tournament.

The Pirates (14-18) advance to the semifinals against No. 1-seed Radford (21-10) on Friday and Davion Warren had nine rebounds.

Greg Heckstall scored 17 points with 10 rebounds for Hampton, which held the Lancers to 14 first-half points and led by as many as 31. Ben Stanley scored 12 points.

Jaylon Wilson scored 17 points and Juan Munoz had 10 for Longwood (14-18), which was outshot 51% (27 of 53) to 33% (19 of 57) from the field. DeShaun Wade had seven rebounds.

Shabooty Phillips had three points despite coming into the contest as the Lancers' second leading scorer at 10 points per game. He made 20% from beyond the arc (1 of 5).

1st Half
HAMP Pirates 33
LONGWD Lancers 14

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Longwood  
19:42   Shabooty Phillips missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
19:26   Out of bounds turnover on Greg Heckstall  
19:08   JaShaun Smith missed jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
18:53   Dondre Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:51   Offensive rebound by Davion Warren  
18:43   Davion Warren missed jump shot  
18:41   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
18:37   Personal foul on Dondre Griffin  
18:26   JaShaun Smith missed jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by JaShaun Smith  
18:08   Lost ball turnover on JaShaun Smith, stolen by Jermaine Marrow  
18:04   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:02   Defensive rebound by Jordan Cintron  
17:40   Turnover on Juan Munoz  
17:14   Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Shabooty Phillips  
17:09 +2 DeShaun Wade made layup, assist by Shabooty Phillips 0-2
16:54   Ben Stanley missed floating jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
16:45   JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:43   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
16:27   Shooting foul on DeShaun Wade  
16:27 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws 1-2
16:27 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
16:11 +3 Jaylon Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Munoz 2-5
15:51   Edward Oliver-Hampton missed jump shot  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Hampton  
15:47   Commercial timeout called  
15:33   Edward Oliver-Hampton missed layup  
15:31   Offensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
15:27   Ben Stanley missed layup  
15:25   Defensive rebound by Leslie Nkereuwem  
15:10   Heru Bligen missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
14:59   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Heru Bligen  
14:39   Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:37   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow  
14:28 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 5-5
14:10   Juan Munoz missed jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton  
13:50 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 8-5
13:22   Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton  
12:57 +2 Ben Stanley made layup 10-5
12:39   Shooting foul on Edward Oliver-Hampton  
12:40   Christian Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:40   Christian Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow  
12:10   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:08   Offensive rebound by Hampton  
11:59 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 13-5
11:48   Personal foul on Ben Stanley  
11:48   Personal foul on Jordan Cintron  
11:48   Commercial timeout called  
11:42   Jaylon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
11:26   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
11:18 +3 Shabooty Phillips made 3-pt. jump shot 13-8
10:52   Greg Heckstall missed jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Jaylon Wilson  
10:43 +2 Jaylon Wilson made layup 13-10
10:25   Jermaine Marrow missed layup  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
10:17 +2 Ben Stanley made dunk 15-10
9:52   JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Russell Dean  
9:32   Personal foul on DeShaun Wade  
9:26 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 17-10
9:10   Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:08   Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton  
8:51   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Juan Munoz  
8:34   Personal foul on Dondre Griffin  
8:12   Shot clock violation turnover on Longwood  
7:54   Greg Heckstall missed layup  
7:52   Defensive rebound by Shabooty Phillips  
7:45   Shabooty Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
7:30   30-second timeout called  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 20-10
6:49   Juan Munoz missed jump shot  
6:47   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
6:31 +3 Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 23-10
6:28   30-second timeout called  
6:17   Jaylon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:15   Offensive rebound by Longwood  
6:02   Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
5:42   Shooting foul on Jaylon Wilson  
5:43 +1 Greg Heckstall made 1st of 3 free throws 24-10
5:42 +1 Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 3 free throws 25-10
5:42 +1 Greg Heckstall made 3rd of 3 free throws 26-10
5:31   Jordan Cintron missed layup  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Longwood  
5:21   Traveling violation turnover on DeShaun Wade  
5:05   Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Cintron  
4:54   Shabooty Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Hampton  
4:38 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Dean 29-10
4:13   Offensive foul on Juan Munoz  
4:13   Turnover on Juan Munoz  
3:58   Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Juan Munoz  
3:35   Jordan Cintron missed hook shot  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Heru Bligen  
3:26 +2 Heru Bligen made dunk 29-12
3:09   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Longwood  
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:07   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Longwood  
3:07 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws 30-12
3:07 +1 Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-12
2:51   Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:49   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
2:45   Lost ball turnover on Greg Heckstall, stolen by Juan Munoz  
2:38 +2 Christian Wilson made layup 31-14
2:13   Offensive foul on Russell Dean  
2:13   Turnover on Russell Dean  
1:59   Juan Munoz missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow  
1:43   Personal foul on Jordan Cintron  
1:41   Ben Stanley missed free throw  
1:41   Defensive rebound by Leslie Nkereuwem  
1:31   Shabooty Phillips missed jump shot  
1:29   Offensive rebound by Christian Wilson  
1:22   Heru Bligen missed jump shot  
1:20   Defensive rebound by Russell Dean  
1:06   Bad pass turnover on Edward Oliver-Hampton, stolen by Jaylon Wilson  
49.0   Shooting foul on Jermaine Marrow  
49.0   Jaylon Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
49.0   Jaylon Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
49.0   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
28.0 +2 Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Davion Warren 33-14
5.0   Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Davion Warren  
3.0   Defensive rebound by Hampton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HAMP Pirates 45
LONGWD Lancers 39

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Offensive foul on Ben Stanley  
19:42   Turnover on Ben Stanley  
19:25 +3 Juan Munoz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by DeShaun Wade 33-17
19:05 +2 Ben Stanley made layup 35-17
19:05   Shooting foul on DeShaun Wade  
19:05   Ben Stanley missed free throw  
19:05   Defensive rebound by Christian Wilson  
18:36   Personal foul on Jermaine Marrow  
18:33   Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
18:12 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 38-17
17:42   Jordan Cintron missed hook shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
17:15 +2 Ben Stanley made hook shot, assist by Dondre Griffin 40-17
17:05   Shooting foul on Dondre Griffin  
16:42 +2 Juan Munoz made layup 40-19
16:15   Ben Stanley missed jump shot  
16:13   Defensive rebound by Juan Munoz  
16:05   Jaylon Wilson missed layup  
16:03   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:39 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 43-19
15:22 +2 JaShaun Smith made hook shot 43-21
15:01 +2 Ben Stanley made jump shot 45-21
14:46   Jaylon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
14:24   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Leslie Nkereuwem  
14:12   Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
13:54   Traveling violation turnover on Greg Heckstall  
13:42 +2 JaShaun Smith made layup 45-23
13:42   Shooting foul on Ben Stanley  
13:42   JaShaun Smith missed free throw  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Russell Dean  
13:20 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 47-23
13:08   Flagrant foul on Heru Bligen  
13:08   Turnover on Heru Bligen  
13:08 +1 Greg Heckstall made 1st of 2 free throws 48-23
13:08 +1 Greg Heckstall made 1st of 2 free throws 48-23
13:08 +1 Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-23
12:45   Edward Oliver-Hampton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Russell Dean  
12:41 +2 Russell Dean made layup 51-23
12:41   Shooting foul on DeShaun Wade  
12:40   Russell Dean missed free throw  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Shabooty Phillips  
12:22   Shooting foul on Davion Warren  
12:22 +1 Heru Bligen made 1st of 2 free throws 51-24
12:22 +1 Heru Bligen made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-25
12:00 +2 Edward Oliver-Hampton made jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow 53-25
11:43 +2 Jordan Cintron made layup 54-27
11:43   Shooting foul on Edward Oliver-Hampton  
11:43   Commercial timeout called  
11:43 +1 Jordan Cintron made free throw 54-28
11:11   Shot clock violation turnover on Hampton  
11:01   Jordan Cintron missed jump shot  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
10:39   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:37   Defensive rebound by JaShaun Smith  
10:31   Shabooty Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
10:16 +2 Jermaine Marrow made layup, assist by Greg Heckstall 56-28
10:00 +2 Juan Munoz made jump shot, assist by Jordan Cintron 55-30
10:00   30-second timeout called  
10:00   Commercial timeout called  
9:37   Davion Warren missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Cintron  
9:25   Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
9:05   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
8:54   Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:52   Offensive rebound by Christian Wilson  
8:49   Personal foul on Russell Dean  
8:49   Christian Wilson missed free throw  
8:49   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
8:33   Greg Heckstall missed jump shot  
8:31   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
8:27   Shooting foul on Russell Dean  
8:27 +1 Leslie Nkereuwem made 1st of 2 free throws 55-31
8:27   Leslie Nkereuwem missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:27   Defensive rebound by Davion Warren  
7:58 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 57-31
7:45   DeShaun Wade missed layup  
7:43   Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley  
7:40   Personal foul on Shabooty Phillips  
7:40   Commercial timeout called  
7:25   Offensive foul on Davion Warren  
7:25   Turnover on Davion Warren  
7:07 +3 Juan Munoz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Wilson 57-34
6:54   Personal foul on Christian Wilson  
6:41   Shooting foul on Leslie Nkereuwem  
6:41 +1 Davion Warren made 1st of 2 free throws 58-34
6:41 +1 Davion Warren made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-34
6:32   DeShaun Wade missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:30   Defensive rebound by Russell Dean  
6:04 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 62-34
5:52   Christian Wilson missed layup, blocked by Davion Warren  
5:50   Offensive rebound by Longwood  
5:47   Shabooty Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow  
5:30 +3 Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot 65-34
5:18 +3 Jaylon Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot 65-37
4:51   Ben Stanley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
4:42   JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:40   Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall  
4:33   Personal foul on Juan Munoz  
4:33   Jermaine Marrow missed free throw  
4:33   Defensive rebound by JaShaun Smith  
4:18   JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Russell Dean  
3:52 +2 Jermaine Marrow made jump shot 67-37
3:42   Personal foul on Russell Dean  
3:42   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   JaShaun Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:42 +1 JaShaun Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 67-38
3:16   Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:14   Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade  
3:07 +3 Jaylon Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Shabooty Phillips 67-41
2:58   30-second timeout called  
2:50 +2 Russell Dean made jump shot 69-41
2:43   Out of bounds turnover on Christian Wilson  
