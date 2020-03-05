|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Longwood
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Shabooty Phillips missed jump shot
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Greg Heckstall
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
JaShaun Smith missed jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Warren
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Dondre Griffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Davion Warren
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Davion Warren missed jump shot
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dondre Griffin
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
JaShaun Smith missed jump shot
|
|
18:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by JaShaun Smith
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on JaShaun Smith, stolen by Jermaine Marrow
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Cintron
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Turnover on Juan Munoz
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jermaine Marrow, stolen by Shabooty Phillips
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
DeShaun Wade made layup, assist by Shabooty Phillips
|
0-2
|
16:54
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed floating jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade
|
|
16:45
|
|
|
JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Shooting foul on DeShaun Wade
|
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-2
|
16:27
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-2
|
16:11
|
|
+3
|
Jaylon Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Juan Munoz
|
2-5
|
15:51
|
|
|
Edward Oliver-Hampton missed jump shot
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hampton
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Edward Oliver-Hampton missed layup
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed layup
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leslie Nkereuwem
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Heru Bligen missed jump shot
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Heru Bligen
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow
|
|
14:28
|
|
+3
|
Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
5-5
|
14:10
|
|
|
Juan Munoz missed jump shot
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton
|
|
13:50
|
|
+3
|
Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
8-5
|
13:22
|
|
|
Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made layup
|
10-5
|
12:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Edward Oliver-Hampton
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Christian Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Christian Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow
|
|
12:10
|
|
|
Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hampton
|
|
11:59
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-5
|
11:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Ben Stanley
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Cintron
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Jaylon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by DeShaun Wade
|
|
11:18
|
|
+3
|
Shabooty Phillips made 3-pt. jump shot
|
13-8
|
10:52
|
|
|
Greg Heckstall missed jump shot
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaylon Wilson
|
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Jaylon Wilson made layup
|
13-10
|
10:25
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed layup
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ben Stanley
|
|
10:17
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made dunk
|
15-10
|
9:52
|
|
|
JaShaun Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Russell Dean
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on DeShaun Wade
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Marrow made jump shot
|
17-10
|
9:10
|
|
|
Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Edward Oliver-Hampton
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juan Munoz
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dondre Griffin
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Longwood
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Greg Heckstall missed layup
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Shabooty Phillips
|
|
7:45
|
|
|
Shabooty Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:23
|
|
+3
|
Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
20-10
|
6:49
|
|
|
Juan Munoz missed jump shot
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Davion Warren
|
|
6:31
|
|
+3
|
Greg Heckstall made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jermaine Marrow
|
23-10
|
6:28
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Jaylon Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Longwood
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
Juan Munoz missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaylon Wilson
|
|
5:43
|
|
+1
|
Greg Heckstall made 1st of 3 free throws
|
24-10
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Greg Heckstall made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
25-10
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Greg Heckstall made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
26-10
|
5:31
|
|
|
Jordan Cintron missed layup
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Longwood
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on DeShaun Wade
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Greg Heckstall missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Cintron
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Shabooty Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hampton
|
|
4:38
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Marrow made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Russell Dean
|
29-10
|
4:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Juan Munoz
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Juan Munoz
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Juan Munoz
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Jordan Cintron missed hook shot
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Heru Bligen
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Heru Bligen made dunk
|
29-12
|
3:09
|
|
|
Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Longwood
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:07
|
|
|
Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Longwood
|
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marrow made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-12
|
3:07
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Marrow made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-12
|
2:51
|
|
|
Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Greg Heckstall, stolen by Juan Munoz
|
|
2:38
|
|
+2
|
Christian Wilson made layup
|
31-14
|
2:13
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Russell Dean
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Turnover on Russell Dean
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Juan Munoz missed jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jermaine Marrow
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jordan Cintron
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Ben Stanley missed free throw
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Leslie Nkereuwem
|
|
1:31
|
|
|
Shabooty Phillips missed jump shot
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Christian Wilson
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Heru Bligen missed jump shot
|
|
1:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Russell Dean
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Edward Oliver-Hampton, stolen by Jaylon Wilson
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jermaine Marrow
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Jaylon Wilson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Jaylon Wilson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Greg Heckstall
|
|
28.0
|
|
+2
|
Ben Stanley made layup, assist by Davion Warren
|
33-14
|
5.0
|
|
|
Christian Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Davion Warren
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hampton
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|