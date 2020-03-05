HOU
UCONN

Vital leads UConn to 77-71 win over Houston on senior night

  • AP
  • Mar 05, 2020

STORRS, Conn. (AP) Christian Vital scored 26 points in his final home game and UConn beat No. 21 Houston 77-71 on Thursday night.

Freshman James Bouknight added 17 points and Isaiah Whaley had 13 for the Huskies (18-12, 9-8 American Athletic Conference), who won their fourth straight game, but just their second this season over a ranked opponent.

Quentin Grimes scored 24 points and Caleb Mills added 20 for Houston (22-8, 12-5), which fell into a tie for second place in the conference.

UConn took control with a 15-2 run in the second half while Houston's Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau dealt with foul trouble.

The Cougars led by seven at the half.

But Hinton picked up his third foul early in the second half and Bouknight converted a four-point play that energized UConn.

A 3-pointer from Vital tied the game at 41 and an off-balance shot by Jalen Gaffney gave UConn its first lead of the half at 47-45.

Jarreau was called for a charge and fouled out with just under six minutes left.

That led to a jumper by Vital at the other end that put UConn up 60-53, part of the decisive run.

Grimes hit a pair of long 3-pointers late that cut the UConn lead to 75-71 with 25 seconds left. But Vital won the game from the foul line.

Houston had 71 shots to just 48 for UConn, but the Huskies made 24 of theirs and were 25 of 33 from the foul line. Houston shot 36.6% (26 of 71) and made all 10 of its free throws.

The Cougars scored the game's first five points, but then missed 10 consecutive shots, allowing UConn to go on a 16-0 run over the next seven minutes.

Houston fought back and took the lead at 32-30 on a contested jumper from the left wing by Caleb Mills.

Mills and Grimes scored every point in a 10-0 run over the final two minutes of the first half, which was capped by Grimes' 3-pointer from the right baseline at the buzzer.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars' previous four conference losses came by a total of six points. They had lost two of their previous four conference games, each by a point to SMU and Memphis, while beating conference leaders Tulsa and Cincinnati.

UConn: The Huskies have won their last six home games and finished the season 14-3 at home. They are 2-4 against ranked opponents, with their other win coming against then-No. 15 Florida in November.

UP NEXT

Houston: Host Memphis on Sunday in its regular-season finale.

UConn: The Huskies end the regular season in New Orleans on Sunday against Tulane.

1st Half
HOU Cougars 37
UCONN Huskies 30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Houston  
19:45   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
19:21   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:19   Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
19:12 +3 Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 3-0
18:42   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
18:22 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 5-0
18:05   Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Nate Hinton  
18:05   Marcus Sasser missed layup  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:03   Personal foul on Josh Carlton  
17:48   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Whaley  
17:46   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
17:34   Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Isaiah Whaley  
17:34   Josh Carlton missed jump shot  
17:32   Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
17:32 +2 Josh Carlton made dunk 5-2
17:32   Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.  
17:31 +1 Josh Carlton made free throw 5-3
17:02   Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
16:51   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:49   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
16:35   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
16:35 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 5-4
16:35 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-5
16:10   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
15:44 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot 5-8
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Alterique Gilbert  
15:20   Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:17 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 1st of 2 free throws 5-9
15:17 +1 Alterique Gilbert made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-10
14:46   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
14:28   Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser  
14:28   Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:28   Brendan Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Houston  
14:28   Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley  
14:08   Nate Hinton missed layup  
14:06   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
14:00   Brison Gresham missed layup  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
13:50 +2 James Bouknight made driving layup 5-12
13:49   30-second timeout called  
13:41   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
13:30   Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
13:17 +2 Christian Vital made driving layup 5-14
12:57   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:55   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
12:55   Personal foul on Nate Hinton  
12:30   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
12:12   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
11:55 +2 Isaiah Whaley made jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams 5-16
11:35   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
11:35   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:17   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:15   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
11:09 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 8-16
10:48   Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Marcus Sasser  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
10:35 +2 Marcus Sasser made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau 10-16
10:06   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
9:56   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
9:54   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
9:45   James Bouknight missed layup  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
9:36   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.  
9:34   Fabian White Jr. missed layup  
9:32   Offensive rebound by Houston  
9:37   Offensive goaltending turnover on Caleb Mills  
9:13   Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital  
9:02 +2 Fabian White Jr. made dunk 12-16
9:02   Shooting foul on Josh Carlton  
9:02 +1 Fabian White Jr. made free throw 13-16
8:36   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
8:36 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 13-17
8:36 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-18
8:21 +2 Caleb Mills made floating jump shot 15-18
7:56 +2 Jalen Gaffney made finger-roll layup 15-20
7:37   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
7:35   Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.  
7:35   Commercial timeout called  
7:35 +1 Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 15-21
7:35 +1 Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-22
7:17   Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot  
7:15   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
6:50   Christian Vital missed jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
6:38 +2 DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot 17-22
6:38   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
6:38 +1 DeJon Jarreau made free throw 18-22
6:20 +2 Christian Vital made driving layup 18-24
6:07 +2 Caleb Mills made reverse layup 20-24
5:48   James Bouknight missed layup  
5:46   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
5:44   Personal foul on Christian Vital  
5:37   DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:35   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
5:25   Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot  
5:23   Defensive rebound by Houston  
5:05   Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:03   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
4:53   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Vital  
4:38 +3 Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot 20-27
4:18   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
4:16   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
3:57   Alterique Gilbert missed layup  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
3:49 +2 Quentin Grimes made driving layup 22-27
3:26   Offensive foul on Christian Vital  
3:26   Turnover on Christian Vital  
3:26   Commercial timeout called  
3:10 +2 Quentin Grimes made driving layup 24-27
2:51   Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau  
2:51 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws 24-28
2:51   Isaiah Whaley missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:51   Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau  
2:36 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 27-28
2:06 +2 James Bouknight made driving layup 27-30
1:58 +3 Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes 30-30
1:27   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
1:14 +2 Caleb Mills made jump shot 32-30
49.0   30-second timeout called  
49.0   Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by DeJon Jarreau  
43.0 +2 DeJon Jarreau made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 34-30
22.0   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham  
1.0 +3 Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills 37-30
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
HOU Cougars 34
UCONN Huskies 47

Time Team Play Score
19:36 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup, assist by Josh Carlton 37-32
19:12 +2 Fabian White Jr. made hook shot 39-32
18:49   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
18:38   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
18:36   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
18:28 +3 James Bouknight made 3-pt. jump shot 39-35
18:28   Shooting foul on Nate Hinton  
18:29 +1 James Bouknight made free throw 39-36
18:09   Fabian White Jr. missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
18:02   Shooting foul on DeJon Jarreau  
18:02 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 39-37
18:02 +1 James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-38
17:55   Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau  
17:55   Turnover on DeJon Jarreau  
17:42   James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Houston  
17:17   Shooting foul on Isaiah Whaley  
17:17 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 40-38
17:17 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-38
16:57   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
16:49   Caleb Mills missed layup  
16:47   Offensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
16:44   Jumpball received by Houston  
16:38   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Alterique Gilbert  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert  
16:36   Jumpball received by Houston  
16:21   Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:16   Offensive rebound by Connecticut  
16:13 +3 Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alterique Gilbert 41-41
15:51 +2 Chris Harris Jr. made dunk, assist by Quentin Grimes 43-41
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:27   Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:25   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
15:20 +2 Isaiah Whaley made layup 43-43
15:07   Shooting foul on James Bouknight  
15:07 +1 Caleb Mills made 1st of 2 free throws 44-43
15:07 +1 Caleb Mills made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-43
14:49   Christian Vital missed layup  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley  
14:47   Shooting foul on Fabian White Jr.  
14:47   Isaiah Whaley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:47 +1 Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-44
14:38   Traveling violation turnover on Caleb Mills  
14:29   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
14:29 +1 James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws 45-45
14:29   James Bouknight missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes  
14:06   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by James Bouknight  
13:50   Personal foul on Quentin Grimes  
13:48   Offensive foul on Christian Vital  
13:48   Turnover on Christian Vital  
13:31   Personal foul on James Bouknight  
13:23   Quentin Grimes missed jump shot  
13:21   Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham  
13:15   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Offensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
13:12   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
13:10   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
12:41 +2 Jalen Gaffney made jump shot 45-47
12:41   Shooting foul on Brison Gresham  
12:41   Jalen Gaffney missed free throw  
12:41   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
12:31   Personal foul on Sidney Wilson  
12:22   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Houston  
12:19   Personal foul on Sidney Wilson  
12:19   Caleb Mills missed jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
12:14   Offensive foul on Caleb Mills  
12:14   Turnover on Caleb Mills  
11:59   Alterique Gilbert missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills  
11:47 +2 Caleb Mills made layup 47-47
11:18   Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser  
11:09   Marcus Sasser missed layup, blocked by Sidney Wilson  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
10:58 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 47-49
10:44   Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson  
10:44   Commercial timeout called  
10:44 +1 Quentin Grimes made 1st of 2 free throws 48-49
10:44 +1 Quentin Grimes made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-49
10:27 +2 Christian Vital made layup, assist by Jalen Gaffney 49-51
10:02 +2 Quentin Grimes made jump shot 51-51
9:40   Bad pass turnover on Christian Vital, stolen by Nate Hinton  
9:33 +2 Nate Hinton made jump shot 53-51
9:15 +2 Alterique Gilbert made layup 53-53
9:03   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Jalen Gaffney  
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Quentin Grimes  
8:41   Justin Gorham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Connecticut  
8:26   Shooting foul on Justin Gorham  
8:26 +1 Josh Carlton made 1st of 2 free throws 53-54
8:26   Josh Carlton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:26   Defensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
8:07   Bad pass turnover on Nate Hinton, stolen by Christian Vital  
8:02 +2 James Bouknight made layup, assist by Christian Vital 53-56
7:44   Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton  
7:32   Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:30   Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams  
7:24   Offensive foul on James Bouknight  
7:24   Turnover on James Bouknight  
7:24   Commercial timeout called  
7:04   DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot  
7:02   Defensive rebound by Josh Carlton  
6:34   Brendan Adams missed layup, blocked by Brison Gresham