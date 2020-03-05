|
20:00
Jumpball received by Houston
19:45
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:43
Defensive rebound by Alterique Gilbert
19:21
Christian Vital missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:19
Defensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
19:12
+3
Nate Hinton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
3-0
18:42
Alterique Gilbert missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:40
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
18:22
+2
Fabian White Jr. made hook shot
5-0
18:05
Bad pass turnover on Alterique Gilbert, stolen by Nate Hinton
18:05
Marcus Sasser missed layup
18:03
Offensive rebound by Nate Hinton
18:03
Personal foul on Josh Carlton
17:48
DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
17:46
Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
17:34
Bad pass turnover on DeJon Jarreau, stolen by Isaiah Whaley
17:34
Josh Carlton missed jump shot
17:32
Offensive rebound by Josh Carlton
17:32
+2
Josh Carlton made dunk
5-2
17:32
Shooting foul on Chris Harris Jr.
17:31
+1
Josh Carlton made free throw
5-3
17:02
Nate Hinton missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:00
Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
16:51
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:49
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
16:35
Shooting foul on Nate Hinton
16:35
+1
James Bouknight made 1st of 2 free throws
5-4
16:35
+1
James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-5
16:10
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
16:08
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
15:44
+3
Christian Vital made 3-pt. jump shot
5-8
15:20
Bad pass turnover on Quentin Grimes, stolen by Alterique Gilbert
15:20
Shooting foul on Quentin Grimes
15:17
Commercial timeout called
15:17
+1
Alterique Gilbert made 1st of 2 free throws
5-9
15:17
+1
Alterique Gilbert made 2nd of 2 free throws
5-10
14:46
Marcus Sasser missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:44
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
14:28
Shooting foul on Marcus Sasser
14:28
Brendan Adams missed 1st of 2 free throws
14:28
Brendan Adams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
14:28
Defensive rebound by Houston
14:28
Personal foul on Isaiah Whaley
14:08
Nate Hinton missed layup
14:06
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
14:00
Brison Gresham missed layup
13:58
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
13:50
+2
James Bouknight made driving layup
5-12
13:49
30-second timeout called
13:41
Personal foul on James Bouknight
13:30
Traveling violation turnover on DeJon Jarreau
13:17
+2
Christian Vital made driving layup
5-14
12:57
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
12:55
Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams
12:55
Personal foul on Nate Hinton
12:30
Bad pass turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Quentin Grimes
12:12
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
12:10
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
11:55
+2
Isaiah Whaley made jump shot, assist by Brendan Adams
5-16
11:35
Offensive foul on DeJon Jarreau
11:35
Turnover on DeJon Jarreau
11:35
Commercial timeout called
11:17
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:15
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
11:09
+3
Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
8-16
10:48
Alterique Gilbert missed layup, blocked by Marcus Sasser
10:46
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
10:35
+2
Marcus Sasser made layup, assist by DeJon Jarreau
10-16
10:06
Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot
10:04
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
9:56
Caleb Mills missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Brendan Adams
9:45
James Bouknight missed layup
9:43
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
9:36
DeJon Jarreau missed jump shot
9:34
Offensive rebound by Fabian White Jr.
9:34
Fabian White Jr. missed layup
9:32
Offensive rebound by Houston
9:37
Offensive goaltending turnover on Caleb Mills
9:13
Traveling violation turnover on Christian Vital
9:02
+2
Fabian White Jr. made dunk
12-16
9:02
Shooting foul on Josh Carlton
9:02
+1
Fabian White Jr. made free throw
13-16
8:36
Personal foul on Quentin Grimes
8:36
+1
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
13-17
8:36
+1
Isaiah Whaley made 2nd of 2 free throws
13-18
8:21
+2
Caleb Mills made floating jump shot
15-18
7:56
+2
Jalen Gaffney made finger-roll layup
15-20
7:37
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
7:35
Defensive rebound by Connecticut
7:35
Personal foul on Fabian White Jr.
7:35
Commercial timeout called
7:35
+1
Brendan Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
15-21
7:35
+1
Brendan Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
15-22
7:17
Fabian White Jr. missed hook shot
7:15
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
6:50
Christian Vital missed jump shot
6:48
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
6:38
+2
DeJon Jarreau made floating jump shot
17-22
6:38
Shooting foul on Sidney Wilson
6:38
+1
DeJon Jarreau made free throw
18-22
6:20
+2
Christian Vital made driving layup
18-24
6:07
+2
Caleb Mills made reverse layup
20-24
5:48
James Bouknight missed layup
5:46
Defensive rebound by Caleb Mills
5:44
Personal foul on Christian Vital
5:37
DeJon Jarreau missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:35
Defensive rebound by James Bouknight
5:25
Isaiah Whaley missed jump shot
5:23
Defensive rebound by Houston
5:05
Caleb Mills missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:03
Offensive rebound by Brison Gresham
4:53
Quentin Grimes missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:51
Defensive rebound by Christian Vital
4:38
+3
Alterique Gilbert made 3-pt. jump shot
20-27
4:18
Quentin Grimes missed jump shot
4:16
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Whaley
3:57
Alterique Gilbert missed layup
3:55
Defensive rebound by Quentin Grimes
3:49
+2
Quentin Grimes made driving layup
22-27
3:26
Offensive foul on Christian Vital
3:26
Turnover on Christian Vital
3:26
Commercial timeout called
3:10
+2
Quentin Grimes made driving layup
24-27
2:51
Personal foul on DeJon Jarreau
2:51
+1
Isaiah Whaley made 1st of 2 free throws
24-28
2:51
Isaiah Whaley missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:51
Defensive rebound by DeJon Jarreau
2:36
+3
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|
27-28
|
2:06
|
|
+2
|
James Bouknight made driving layup
|
27-30
|
1:58
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Mills made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quentin Grimes
|
30-30
|
1:27
|
|
|
Brendan Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marcus Sasser
|
|
1:14
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Mills made jump shot
|
32-30
|
49.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
49.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on James Bouknight, stolen by DeJon Jarreau
|
|
43.0
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau made alley-oop shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|
34-30
|
22.0
|
|
|
James Bouknight missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Gorham
|
|
1.0
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Mills
|
37-30
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|