No. 25 Michigan beats Nebraska 82-58 with Beilein on hand

  • Mar 05, 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske got a nice surprise for their final home game at Michigan.

Former coach John Beilein was in the crowd.

''I did not know Coach Beilein was going to be here. I wanted to bring him down after the game because I knew me and Jon were going to give a small speech, but I was told that he left,'' Simpson said. ''Definitely appreciate the support from him.''

Simpson had 11 points and 10 assists, and Teske scored 12 points as No. 25 Michigan beat Nebraska 82-58 on Thursday night. Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule with a relatively easy win.

Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.

Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules.

''It changes everybody's role out there on the floor,'' Cornhuskers coach Fred Hoiberg said. ''Cam's a guy that plays a lot of minutes for us.''

The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.

Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.

Teske and Simpson each won his 108th game for the Wolverines, extending the school record. Simpson played in his 145th game, breaking a tie with Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman for Michigan's career lead.

Abdur-Rahkman, who played on Michigan's 2018 Final Four team, was also back at Crisler. He was shown on the video screen, and then there was a huge ovation when Beilein was put on the screen late in the first half.

''That was very, very cool. When they showed him on the big screen, I looked up,'' Teske said. ''I give him so much credit for the past few years. He's improved my game so much.''

Beilein left Michigan after last season to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he lasted less than one season with them and resigned last month.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers fell behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was Nebraska's fifth double-digit loss in its last six games.

Michigan: The Wolverines were coming off two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that assures Michigan at least a .500 record in the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines are also one victory short of 20, which would be a nice accomplishment in coach Juwan Howard's first season.

''The year that I've been here working with Jon and Zavier has been awesome,'' Howard said. ''It's been a dream for me to be able to come into a program that had two guys that have been great examples, great leaders to each and every guy in the locker room.''

ANOTHER VISITOR

Beilein and Abdur-Rahkman weren't the only people from previous eras of Michigan basketball in attendance. Ray Jackson - a Fab Five teammate of Howard's in the 1990s - was at the game too.

''Ray and I, we've been through a lot,'' Howard said. ''Our college experience was beautiful. He's one of my favorite teammates. I enjoy the brotherhood that we've shared.''

TURNOVERS

Michigan isn't known for forcing a lot of turnovers and Nebraska doesn't commit many, but on Thursday, the Cornhuskers gave the ball away 22 times.

''We've done a great job all year at taking care of the ball. That's one area we've been really good at - especially with the pace that we're playing,'' Hoiberg said. ''The last two games, we've gotten a little loose with it.''

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Michigan barely stayed in the AP Top 25 this week and still has another big test before the next poll.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers play at Minnesota on Sunday.

Michigan: The Wolverines wrap up the regular season at No. 9 Maryland on Sunday.

1st Half
NEB Cornhuskers 28
MICH Wolverines 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
19:47   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
19:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
19:24 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 0-2
19:03 +2 Haanif Cheatham made jump shot 2-2
18:46   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
18:33   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
18:16 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 2-5
17:58   Bad pass turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo, stolen by Franz Wagner  
17:53 +2 Franz Wagner made dunk 2-7
17:39   Haanif Cheatham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:37   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
17:27   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Jon Teske  
17:19   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
17:17 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 2-9
17:03   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Franz Wagner, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:42   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Eli Brooks  
16:36 +2 Zavier Simpson made layup, assist by Eli Brooks 2-11
16:08 +2 Charlie Easley made jump shot 4-11
15:51   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Charlie Easley  
15:33 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made layup 6-11
15:14   Zavier Simpson missed hook shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:59   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
14:58   Offensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
14:58   Shooting foul on Jon Teske  
14:58   Commercial timeout called  
14:58 +1 Yvan Ouedraogo made 1st of 2 free throws 7-11
14:58   Yvan Ouedraogo missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:58   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
14:51   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
14:42 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 7-14
14:23   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
13:59 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 7-16
13:45   Bad pass turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jon Teske  
13:38   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
13:26   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup, blocked by Franz Wagner  
13:24   Offensive rebound by Jervay Green  
13:21 +3 Haanif Cheatham made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 10-16
13:06 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 10-18
12:48   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
12:35   Zavier Simpson missed layup  
12:33   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Jon Teske  
12:11   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
12:09   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
12:09   Jervay Green missed jump shot  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
11:51   Traveling violation turnover on Austin Davis  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Shooting foul on Franz Wagner  
11:30 +1 Kevin Cross made 1st of 2 free throws 11-18
11:30 +1 Kevin Cross made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-18
11:16   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:14   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
11:11   Isaiah Livers missed dunk  
11:09   Offensive rebound by Austin Davis  
11:05   Austin Davis missed hook shot, blocked by Kevin Cross  
11:03   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
10:53   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley  
10:44   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
10:25   Bad pass turnover on Charlie Easley, stolen by Franz Wagner  
10:21 +2 Franz Wagner made driving dunk 12-20
10:21   Shooting foul on Charlie Easley  
10:21 +1 Franz Wagner made free throw 12-21
10:05 +3 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made 3-pt. jump shot 15-21
9:49   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
9:42 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 18-21
9:42   30-second timeout called  
9:23   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:57 +2 Jon Teske made jump shot, assist by Brandon Johns Jr. 18-23
8:30   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
8:28   Defensive rebound by Eli Brooks  
8:17   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:15   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
8:06   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
8:04   Offensive rebound by Akol Arop  
8:00   Akol Arop missed layup, blocked by Jon Teske  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
7:35   Brandon Johns Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
7:18 +2 Kevin Cross made jump shot 20-23
6:59   Jon Teske missed hook shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
6:49 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made layup 22-23
6:28   David DeJulius missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
6:05   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
5:58   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
5:54   Commercial timeout called  
5:26   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
5:22   Zavier Simpson missed layup, blocked by Kevin Cross  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
5:09   Traveling violation turnover on Haanif Cheatham  
4:54   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
4:48   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
4:37 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Livers 22-26
4:17   Personal foul on Franz Wagner  
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Haanif Cheatham, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
3:59 +3 Eli Brooks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 22-29
3:38   Bad pass turnover on Kevin Cross  
3:31   Isaiah Livers missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Kevin Cross  
3:16   Kevin Cross missed layup  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Michigan  
3:15   Commercial timeout called  
3:08   Eli Brooks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
2:54   Lost ball turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
2:44   Personal foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
2:42   Isaiah Livers missed jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
2:27   Yvan Ouedraogo missed jump shot  
2:25   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
2:11   Isaiah Livers missed layup  
2:09   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
2:00   Personal foul on Zavier Simpson  
1:54   Dachon Burke Jr. missed layup  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Brandon Johns Jr.  
1:52   Personal foul on Akol Arop  
1:34   Bad pass turnover on Jon Teske, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
1:30 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup, assist by Dachon Burke Jr. 24-29
1:07   Jon Teske missed jump shot  
1:05   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
1:02 +2 Akol Arop made layup, assist by Thorir Thorbjarnarson 26-29
34.0 +3 Brandon Johns Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 26-32
5.0   Shooting foul on Isaiah Livers  
5.0 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 27-32
5.0 +1 Dachon Burke Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-32
2.0   Personal foul on Dachon Burke Jr.  
0.0   Eli Brooks missed jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Michigan  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEB Cornhuskers 30
MICH Wolverines 50

Time Team Play Score
19:50 +2 Isaiah Livers made dunk, assist by Jon Teske 28-34
19:35   Traveling violation turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
19:14 +2 Isaiah Livers made fade-away jump shot 28-36
19:02   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
18:52   Personal foul on Charlie Easley  
18:40   Zavier Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:38   Defensive rebound by Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
18:29 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving layup 30-36
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson  
18:05   Haanif Cheatham missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Livers  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
17:57 +3 Zavier Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Franz Wagner 30-39
17:28   Traveling violation turnover on Yvan Ouedraogo  
17:14 +2 Jon Teske made hook shot 30-41
17:14   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
17:14 +1 Jon Teske made free throw 30-42
17:09   Bad pass turnover on Thorir Thorbjarnarson, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
17:08   Personal foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
16:53   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Dachon Burke Jr.  
16:48 +2 Dachon Burke Jr. made driving dunk 32-42
16:20 +2 Zavier Simpson made finger-roll layup 32-44
16:12   Dachon Burke Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Jon Teske  
16:00 +2 Eli Brooks made finger-roll layup 32-46
15:52   30-second timeout called  
15:52   Commercial timeout called  
15:37   Haanif Cheatham missed floating jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
15:14   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
15:14 +1 Jon Teske made 1st of 2 free throws 32-47
15:14   Jon Teske missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Jervay Green  
14:46   Jervay Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Zavier Simpson  
14:38 +3 Isaiah Livers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zavier Simpson 32-50
14:16 +2 Haanif Cheatham made floating jump shot, assist by Jervay Green 34-50
13:59   Jon Teske missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:59   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
13:59   Isaiah Livers missed tip-in  
13:58   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
13:57 +2 Isaiah Livers made tip-in 34-52
13:57   Shooting foul on Haanif Cheatham  
13:57 +1 Isaiah Livers made free throw 34-53
13:40 +3 Dachon Burke Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot 37-53
13:34 +2 Franz Wagner made layup, assist by Zavier Simpson 37-55
13:23   Shooting foul on Zavier Simpson  
13:23 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 1st of 2 free throws 38-55
13:23 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-55
13:08 +2 Austin Davis made dunk, assist by Zavier Simpson 39-57
12:55   Jervay Green missed finger-roll layup  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Franz Wagner  
12:48   Franz Wagner missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:47   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
12:47   Personal foul on Austin Davis  
12:33   Jumpball received by Nebraska  
12:23   Jervay Green missed jump shot  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Akol Arop  
12:13   Dachon Burke Jr. missed jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
12:04   Shooting foul on Jervay Green  
12:04 +1 Zavier Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws 39-58
12:04   Zavier Simpson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Nebraska  
11:38   Lost ball turnover on Jervay Green, stolen by Zavier Simpson  
11:32   Lost ball turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
11:26 +2 Jervay Green made driving layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 41-58
11:09   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
11:07   Defensive rebound by Yvan Ouedraogo  
10:58 +2 Haanif Cheatham made layup 43-58
10:41   Bad pass turnover on Zavier Simpson, stolen by Haanif Cheatham  
10:36 +2 Thorir Thorbjarnarson made driving layup, assist by Haanif Cheatham 45-58
10:18 +1 David DeJulius made 1st of 2 free throws 45-59
10:36   Commercial timeout called  
10:18   Shooting foul on Thorir Thorbjarnarson  
10:18   David DeJulius missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:18   Defensive rebound by Akol Arop  
10:06   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed layup  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Austin Davis  
9:45   Shooting foul on Yvan Ouedraogo  
9:45   Austin Davis missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:45 +1 Austin Davis made 2nd of 2 free throws 45-60
9:34   Haanif Cheatham missed layup  
9:33   Shooting foul on David DeJulius  
9:33   Haanif Cheatham missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:05   Defensive rebound by Haanif Cheatham  
9:33 +1 Haanif Cheatham made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-60
9:07   David DeJulius missed jump shot  
9:00   Thorir Thorbjarnarson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Defensive rebound by David DeJulius  
8:51   Personal foul on Akol Arop  
8:51 +1 Franz Wagner made 1st of 2 free throws 46-61
8:51 +1 Franz Wagner made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-62
8:41   Kevin Cross missed jump shot, blocked by Brandon Johns Jr.  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Livers  
8:35 +2 Isaiah Livers made driving layup 46-64
8:19   Personal foul on David DeJulius  
8:15