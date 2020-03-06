NMEX
UTAHST

No Text

Merrill carries load as Utah St. eliminates New Mexico

  • AP
  • Mar 06, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Sam Merrill scored 29 points on 10-of-15 shooting and Justin Bean had a double-double and Utah State beat New Mexico 75-70 in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament on Thursday night.

Merrill scored seven straight as he made four free throws and a 3-pointer. The free throws tied the game on both trips to the foul line, and the 3-pointer put Utah State up 68-65 with 2:43 left. Vance Jackson countered with a 3 to tie it. After Dioog Brito and Zane Martin traded baskets, Brito's 3 with 68 seconds to go gave the Aggies the lead for good. The Lobos missed their last three 3 attempts.

Bean scored 10 and grabbed 15 rebounds while Diogo Brito scored 15 for No. 2-seed Utah State (24-8).

Jaquan Lyle led the seventh-seeded Lobos (19-14) with 20 points, Corey Manigault scored 18 and Jackson 11.

Utah State advanced to play the winner between No. 3-seed Nevada and 11th-seeded Wyoming on Friday.

-----

1st Half
NMEX Lobos 33
UTAHST Aggies 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:49 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 0-2
19:23 +2 Makuach Maluach made jump shot 2-2
19:13 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 2-5
19:02   Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:00   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
18:51   Vance Jackson missed jump shot  
18:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:49   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
18:31   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:20 +2 Abel Porter made layup 2-7
17:58   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
17:51 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 2-9
17:31   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:19   Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Vance Jackson  
17:14   Offensive foul on Vance Jackson  
17:14   Turnover on Vance Jackson  
17:03 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 2-11
16:46   Zane Martin missed jump shot  
16:44   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
16:32   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
16:32   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
16:18 +3 Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 5-11
15:51 +2 Diogo Brito made layup, assist by Brock Miller 5-13
15:35   Shooting foul on Neemias Queta  
15:35   Commercial timeout called  
15:35   Vance Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:35   Vance Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
15:16 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson 5-16
14:51   Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:42 +2 Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Brock Miller 5-18
14:20   Emmanuel Kuac missed layup  
14:18   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:06   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
14:04   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
13:50   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
13:36   Traveling violation turnover on Zane Martin  
13:31   Lost ball turnover on Alphonso Anderson  
13:13 +2 Corey Manigault made jump shot 7-18
12:52   Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider  
12:51   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
12:51   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Utah State  
12:36   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:34   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
12:26 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 7-20
12:10   Personal foul on Sean Bairstow  
11:57   Keith McGee missed jump shot  
11:55   Jumpball received by New Mexico  
11:55   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
11:09   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Brock Miller  
11:07   Out of bounds turnover on Brock Miller  
10:54   Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow  
10:54 +1 Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 8-20
10:54 +1 Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-20
10:43 +2 Abel Porter made layup 9-22
10:25   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
10:15   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Offensive rebound by New Mexico  
10:03 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Manigault 12-22
9:42   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Zane Martin  
9:35 +2 JaQuan Lyle made turnaround jump shot 14-22
9:08 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 14-24
8:48   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
8:48 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
8:48 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
8:26   Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach  
8:24   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
8:24   Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach  
8:26 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 16-25
8:26 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-26
8:12 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 19-26
7:55   Justin Bean missed layup  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
7:48 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot 22-26
7:36   30-second timeout called  
7:36   Commercial timeout called  
7:30   5-second inbounding violation turnover on Utah State  
7:14   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:59   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Keith McGee  
6:45   Makuach Maluach missed jump shot  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:39   Personal foul on Zane Martin  
6:23   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
6:18   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
6:18   Shooting foul on Zane Martin  
6:18   Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:18 +1 Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-27
5:55   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
5:42   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
5:35 +2 JaQuan Lyle made layup, assist by Corey Manigault 24-27
5:22 +2 Brock Miller made layup 24-29
5:00   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Kurt Wegscheider  
4:48   Keith McGee missed layup  
4:46   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
4:28   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
4:12 +3 JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson 27-29
3:54 +2 Neemias Queta made alley-oop shot, assist by Abel Porter 27-31
3:24   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:22   Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
3:22   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
3:22   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Vance Jackson missed free throw  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:04   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
3:02   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
2:53 +2 Vance Jackson made layup 29-31
2:30   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:28   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
2:20   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
2:13   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach  
2:06   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
1:59   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
1:57   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
1:27   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
1:04   Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
1:02   Personal foul on Neemias Queta  
1:02 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
1:02 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
52.0   Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider  
50.0   Diogo Brito missed free throw  
50.0   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
38.0   Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot  
36.0   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
30.0 +2 Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 31-33
1.0   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
1.0   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
1.0 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 32-33
1.0 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-33
0.0   Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by New Mexico  

2nd Half
NMEX Lobos 37
UTAHST Aggies 42

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
19:52   JaQuan Lyle missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:52   JaQuan Lyle missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:52   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
19:39   Personal foul on Vance Jackson  
19:29 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 33-35
19:12   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
19:03 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 33-37
18:37   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Abel Porter  
18:37   Offensive foul on Sam Merrill  
18:37   Turnover on Sam Merrill  
18:06   Shooting foul on Diogo Brito  
18:06 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 34-37
18:06   Corey Manigault missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:49   Alphonso Anderson missed layup  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
17:31   Makuach Maluach missed layup  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
17:23 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 34-39
17:23   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
17:23 +1 Sam Merrill made free throw 34-40
17:10 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by JaQuan Lyle 36-40
16:53   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
16:53 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 36-41
16:53 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-42
16:31   Personal foul on Sam Merrill  
16:19   Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson  
16:19 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 37-42
16:19   Corey Manigault missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:19   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
16:12   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
15:55   JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot  
15:53   Offensive rebound by Zane Martin  
15:48 +2 Zane Martin made layup 39-42
15:34   Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider  
15:34   Commercial timeout called  
15:16   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
14:59   Vance Jackson missed layup  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
14:55   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean  
14:33   Corey Manigault missed jump shot  
14:31   Offensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
14:33   Shooting foul on Sam Merrill  
14:33 +1 Kurt Wegscheider made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
14:33 +1 Kurt Wegscheider made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
14:27   Bad pass turnover on Sean Bairstow, stolen by Zane Martin  
14:18 +2 Vance Jackson made layup, assist by Zane Martin 43-42
14:10   Shooting foul on Corey Manigault  
14:10 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 43-43
14:10   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson  
13:49 +2 Corey Manigault made layup, assist by Zane Martin 45-43
13:37   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Corey Manigault  
13:27   JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
13:25 +2 Kurt Wegscheider made layup 47-43
13:15   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle  
13:10   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
13:10 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 1st of 2 free throws 48-43
13:10 +1 JaQuan Lyle made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-43
13:05   Offensive foul on Sean Bairstow  
13:05   Turnover on Sean Bairstow  
13:05   30-second timeout called  
13:05   Commercial timeout called  
12:35   Bad pass turnover on JaQuan Lyle, stolen by Neemias Queta  
12:27 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 49-45
12:08   Zane Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:06   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
11:58   Brock Miller missed jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider  
11:45   Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:43   Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault  
11:41   Personal foul on Sean Bairstow  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +1 Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws 50-45
11:41 +1 Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-45
11:21   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Vance Jackson  
11:12   Kurt Wegscheider missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
11:10   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
10:56   Personal foul on Corey Manigault  
10:42   Shooting foul on JaQuan Lyle  
10:42   Diogo Brito missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:42 +1 Diogo Brito made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-46
10:31   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
10:31 +1 Keith McGee made 1st of 2 free throws 52-46
10:31   Keith McGee missed free throw  
10:31   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
10:31   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:29   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
10:31   Sean Bairstow missed 3-pt. jump shot