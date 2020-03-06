|
Jumpball received by Utah State
|
|
19:49
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made layup
|
0-2
|
19:23
|
|
+2
|
Makuach Maluach made jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:13
|
|
+3
|
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot
|
2-5
|
19:02
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed jump shot
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Corey Manigault
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:29
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Abel Porter made layup
|
2-7
|
17:58
|
|
|
Corey Manigault missed jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
17:51
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made layup
|
2-9
|
17:31
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Vance Jackson
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Vance Jackson
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Turnover on Vance Jackson
|
|
17:03
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta
|
2-11
|
16:46
|
|
|
Zane Martin missed jump shot
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Turnover on Neemias Queta
|
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
Vance Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
5-11
|
15:51
|
|
+2
|
Diogo Brito made layup, assist by Brock Miller
|
5-13
|
15:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
15:16
|
|
+3
|
Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson
|
5-16
|
14:51
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
14:42
|
|
+2
|
Justin Bean made jump shot, assist by Brock Miller
|
5-18
|
14:20
|
|
|
Emmanuel Kuac missed layup
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
13:50
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
|
|
13:48
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Zane Martin
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alphonso Anderson
|
|
13:13
|
|
+2
|
Corey Manigault made jump shot
|
7-18
|
12:52
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zane Martin
|
|
12:51
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Utah State
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Brock Miller
|
|
12:26
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made jump shot
|
7-20
|
12:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sean Bairstow
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed jump shot
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Jumpball received by New Mexico
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Utah State
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Brock Miller
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Brock Miller
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow
|
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
8-20
|
10:54
|
|
+1
|
Zane Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
9-20
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
Abel Porter made layup
|
9-22
|
10:25
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abel Porter
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by New Mexico
|
|
10:03
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Corey Manigault
|
12-22
|
9:42
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Zane Martin
|
|
9:35
|
|
+2
|
JaQuan Lyle made turnaround jump shot
|
14-22
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Sam Merrill made layup
|
14-24
|
8:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
|
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-24
|
8:48
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-24
|
8:26
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Makuach Maluach
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Makuach Maluach
|
|
8:26
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-25
|
8:26
|
|
+1
|
Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-26
|
8:12
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot
|
19-26
|
7:55
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed layup
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-26
|
7:36
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
5-second inbounding violation turnover on Utah State
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
6:59
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Keith McGee
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Makuach Maluach missed jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Personal foul on Zane Martin
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Zane Martin
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-27
|
5:55
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Utah State
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
JaQuan Lyle made layup, assist by Corey Manigault
|
24-27
|
5:22
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller made layup
|
24-29
|
5:00
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed layup
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Utah State
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
4:12
|
|
+3
|
JaQuan Lyle made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vance Jackson
|
27-29
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Neemias Queta made alley-oop shot, assist by Abel Porter
|
27-31
|
3:24
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Personal foul on Abel Porter
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed free throw
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Neemias Queta missed jump shot
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
2:53
|
|
+2
|
Vance Jackson made layup
|
29-31
|
2:30
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
2:20
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Makuach Maluach
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Vance Jackson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
|
|
1:59
|
|
|
Justin Bean missed jump shot
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
JaQuan Lyle missed jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Corey Manigault
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Corey Manigault
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Personal foul on Neemias Queta
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-31
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-31
|
52.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kurt Wegscheider
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Diogo Brito missed free throw
|
|
50.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by JaQuan Lyle
|
|
38.0
|
|
|
Keith McGee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
|
|
30.0
|
|
+2
|
Brock Miller made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean
|
31-33
|
1.0
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Justin Bean
|
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-33
|
1.0
|
|
+1
|
Corey Manigault made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-33
|
0.0
|
|
|
Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by New Mexico
|