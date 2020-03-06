|
20:00
Jumpball received by Nevada
19:51
Personal foul on A.J. Banks
19:43
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
19:35
Hunter Maldonado missed layup
19:33
Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor
19:26
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup
2-0
19:17
+3
|
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson
2-3
18:55
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:53
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
18:37
+2
|
Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Robby Robinson
2-5
18:17
Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Jazz Johnson
18:11
Jazz Johnson missed layup
18:09
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
17:44
+2
|
A.J. Banks made layup
4-5
17:44
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
17:44
A.J. Banks missed free throw
17:44
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
17:20
+3
|
Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson
4-8
17:06
Kwane Marble II missed layup
17:04
Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
16:58
Backcourt turnover on Kwane Marble II
16:46
Jalen Harris missed jump shot, blocked by A.J. Banks
16:44
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
16:33
+2
|
Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by A.J. Banks
6-8
16:08
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
6-11
15:52
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
15:50
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
15:50
Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris
15:46
Commercial timeout called
15:20
Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Lindsey Drew
15:12
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made layup
6-13
15:05
+3
|
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot
9-13
14:49
Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson
14:27
Kwane Marble II missed jump shot
14:25
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
14:16
Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
14:14
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
14:08
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:06
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
13:45
Robby Robinson missed layup
13:43
Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
13:43
Robby Robinson missed layup
13:43
Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson
13:45
Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor
13:45
Robby Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:45
Robby Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
13:45
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
13:38
30-second timeout called
13:15
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:13
Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks
13:03
Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II
13:03
Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws
13:02
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
9-14
12:52
+3
|
Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
12-14
12:42
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:40
Offensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
12:34
Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:32
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
12:22
+3
|
Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
15-14
11:54
Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson
11:54
Commercial timeout called
11:40
Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor
11:40
Turnover on Trevon Taylor
11:26
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:24
Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes
11:18
Lost ball turnover on K.J. Hymes, stolen by Jake Hendricks
11:05
Kwane Marble II missed layup
10:59
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
10:59
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
10:59
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
15-15
10:59
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
15-16
10:42
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
10:40
Offensive rebound by Greg Milton III
10:40
Shooting foul on Jalen Harris
10:40
+1
|
Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
16-16
10:40
+1
|
Hunter Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-16
10:25
Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes
10:25
Turnover on K.J. Hymes
10:15
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
10:13
Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew
10:08
+2
|
Lindsey Drew made layup
17-18
9:57
Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua
9:47
+2
|
Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Hunter Thompson
19-18
9:31
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
19-21
9:14
Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew
9:14
+1
|
Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
20-21
9:14
+1
|
Hunter Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-21
9:02
Shooting foul on Hunter Thompson
9:01
Johncarlos Reyes missed 1st of 2 free throws
9:01
+1
|
Johncarlos Reyes made 2nd of 2 free throws
21-22
8:46
Kenny Foster missed jump shot
8:44
Defensive rebound by Kane Milling
8:38
Lost ball turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Jake Hendricks
8:25
+2
|
Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks
23-22
8:19
Jalen Harris missed layup
8:17
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
8:01
+3
|
Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster
26-22
7:35
Jazz Johnson missed jump shot
7:33
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
7:24
Traveling violation turnover on Hunter Maldonado
7:24
Commercial timeout called
7:14
Personal foul on Kwane Marble II
7:14
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
26-23
7:14
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-24
6:54
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
6:52
Defensive rebound by Nevada
6:40
Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado
6:40
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws
26-25
6:40
+1
|
Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-26
6:13
Haize Fornstrom missed jump shot
6:11
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
5:59
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:57
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
5:40
Hunter Thompson missed jump shot
5:38
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
5:31
+2
|
Jalen Harris made jump shot
26-28
5:10
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:08
Offensive rebound by Greg Milton III
4:58
Hunter Thompson missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes
4:56
Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
4:49
+2
|
Jazz Johnson made layup
26-30
4:40
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:38
Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson
4:19
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:17
Offensive rebound by Jazz Johnson
4:00
Offensive foul on Lindsey Drew
4:00
Turnover on Lindsey Drew
3:49
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:47
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
3:34
Personal foul on Jake Hendricks
3:33
Commercial timeout called
3:33
+1
|
Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
26-31
3:33
+1
|
Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
26-32
|
3:24
|
|
|
Kwane Marble II missed layup, blocked by Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
3:04
|
|
+2
|
K.J. Hymes made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
26-34
|
2:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Robby Robinson
|
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-34
|
2:39
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-34
|
2:27
|
|
|
Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Turnover on K.J. Hymes
|
|
2:18
|
|
+2
|
Kwane Marble II made layup
|
30-34
|
2:04
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
30-37
|
1:49
|
|
+3
|
Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-37
|
1:24
|
|
+3
|
Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
33-40
|
1:11
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|
|
1:02
|
|
+3
|
Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris
|
33-43
|
38.0
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed layup
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kenny Foster
|
|
36.0
|
|
|
Kenny Foster missed layup
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12.0
|
|
|
Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyoming
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|