Two nights, two upsets - Wyoming drops Nevada from MWC play

  • Mar 06, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Freshman Kwane Marble II scored a career-high 24 points and 11th-seeded Wyoming stunned No. 3 Nevada 74-71 in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal game Thursday night.

The Cowboys (9-23) face second seed Utah State Friday night. Wyoming beat sixth seed Colorado State 80-74 on Wednesday to become the first No. 11 seed in MWC history to win a conference tournament game. Wyoming closed the regular season having lost six of its last seven.

Nisre Zouzoua made a pair of foul shots with 9:58 left to give Nevada a 56-46 lead. The Cowboys then went on a 16-5 run and took the lead for good when Hunter Thompson buried a 3-pointer with 4:39 left to make it 62-61.

Marble followed with a layup, a jump shot, a pair of free throws and another layup for a 70-66 advantage with 69 seconds to go. Trevon Taylor made four free throws for Wyoming sandwiched between a Lindsey Drew layup for the Wolfpack (19-12) and the lead was 74-71. Playing for the tie, Kane Milling's 3-pointer wasn't close as the horn sounded.

Thompson scored 17 for Wyoming, Jake Hendricks scored 12 and Hunter Maldonado collected 12 rebounds.

Drew led Nevada with 19 points, Jalen Harris scored 17, Jazz Johnson 15 and Zouzoua 11.

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 33
NEVADA Wolf Pack 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nevada  
19:51   Personal foul on A.J. Banks  
19:43   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
19:35   Hunter Maldonado missed layup  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
19:26 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup 2-0
19:17 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jazz Johnson 2-3
18:55   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:53   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
18:37 +2 Johncarlos Reyes made layup, assist by Robby Robinson 2-5
18:17   Lost ball turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
18:11   Jazz Johnson missed layup  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
17:44 +2 A.J. Banks made layup 4-5
17:44   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
17:44   A.J. Banks missed free throw  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
17:20 +3 Lindsey Drew made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Robby Robinson 4-8
17:06   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
17:04   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
16:58   Backcourt turnover on Kwane Marble II  
16:46   Jalen Harris missed jump shot, blocked by A.J. Banks  
16:44   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
16:33 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by A.J. Banks 6-8
16:08 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 6-11
15:52   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
15:50   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
15:50   Traveling violation turnover on Jalen Harris  
15:46   Commercial timeout called  
15:20   Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Lindsey Drew  
15:12 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 6-13
15:05 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot 9-13
14:49   Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson  
14:27   Kwane Marble II missed jump shot  
14:25   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
14:16   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
14:08   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
13:45   Robby Robinson missed layup  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
13:43   Robby Robinson missed layup  
13:43   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
13:45   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
13:45   Robby Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:45   Robby Robinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:45   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
13:38   30-second timeout called  
13:15   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:13   Defensive rebound by Zane Meeks  
13:03   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
13:03   Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:02 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-14
12:52 +3 Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 12-14
12:42   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Offensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
12:34   Zane Meeks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:32   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
12:22 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 15-14
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:40   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
11:40   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
11:26   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:24   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
11:18   Lost ball turnover on K.J. Hymes, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
11:05   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
10:59   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
10:59   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
10:59 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 15-15
10:59 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 15-16
10:42   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
10:40   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
10:40 +1 Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-16
10:40 +1 Hunter Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-16
10:25   Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes  
10:25   Turnover on K.J. Hymes  
10:15   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Lindsey Drew  
10:08 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 17-18
9:57   Personal foul on Nisre Zouzoua  
9:47 +2 Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Hunter Thompson 19-18
9:31 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 19-21
9:14   Shooting foul on Lindsey Drew  
9:14 +1 Hunter Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 20-21
9:14 +1 Hunter Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-21
9:02   Shooting foul on Hunter Thompson  
9:01   Johncarlos Reyes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:01 +1 Johncarlos Reyes made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-22
8:46   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
8:44   Defensive rebound by Kane Milling  
8:38   Lost ball turnover on Kane Milling, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
8:25 +2 Kenny Foster made layup, assist by Jake Hendricks 23-22
8:19   Jalen Harris missed layup  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
8:01 +3 Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster 26-22
7:35   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
7:33   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
7:24   Traveling violation turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
7:24   Commercial timeout called  
7:14   Personal foul on Kwane Marble II  
7:14 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 26-23
7:14 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-24
6:54   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Nevada  
6:40   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
6:40 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 26-25
6:40 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-26
6:13   Haize Fornstrom missed jump shot  
6:11   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
5:59   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
5:40   Hunter Thompson missed jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
5:31 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 26-28
5:10   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:08   Offensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
4:58   Hunter Thompson missed layup, blocked by Johncarlos Reyes  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
4:49 +2 Jazz Johnson made layup 26-30
4:40   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
4:19   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:17   Offensive rebound by Jazz Johnson  
4:00   Offensive foul on Lindsey Drew  
4:00   Turnover on Lindsey Drew  
3:49   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
3:34   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
3:33   Commercial timeout called  
3:33 +1 Jazz Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 26-31
3:33 +1 Jazz Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-32
3:24   Kwane Marble II missed layup, blocked by Nisre Zouzoua  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
3:04 +2 K.J. Hymes made jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 26-34
2:39   Shooting foul on Robby Robinson  
2:39 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 1st of 2 free throws 27-34
2:39 +1 Hunter Maldonado made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-34
2:27   Offensive foul on K.J. Hymes  
2:27   Turnover on K.J. Hymes  
2:18 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 30-34
2:04 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 30-37
1:49 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot 33-37
1:24 +3 Jazz Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 33-40
1:11   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
1:02 +3 Nisre Zouzoua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Harris 33-43
38.0   Kenny Foster missed layup  
36.0   Offensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
36.0   Kenny Foster missed layup  
34.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
34.0   30-second timeout called  
12.0   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10.0   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
3.0   Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado  
0.0   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 41
NEVADA Wolf Pack 28

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Offensive foul on Trevon Taylor  
19:51   Turnover on Trevon Taylor  
19:51   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Wyoming  
19:51   Jalen Harris missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:51 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-44
19:36   Jazz Johnson missed layup  
19:34   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
19:34   Personal foul on Jalen Harris  
19:22   Trevon Taylor missed jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
19:15   Lindsey Drew missed layup  
19:13   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
18:59 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 36-44
18:30   Jazz Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
16:09   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Banks  
17:52 +2 Robby Robinson made layup 36-46
17:35   Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:35   Turnover on Kwane Marble II  
17:22   Bad pass turnover on Jazz Johnson  
17:04   Bad pass turnover on Trevon Taylor, stolen by Jazz Johnson  
17:04   Personal foul on A.J. Banks  
16:54 +2 Lindsey Drew made layup 36-48
16:46   Personal foul on Lindsey Drew  
16:34   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
16:32   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
16:15   Kenny Foster missed layup  
16:13   Offensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
16:07   Kenny Foster missed layup  
16:05   Defensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
16:01   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
15:52 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 39-48
15:30   Johncarlos Reyes missed layup  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
15:15 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot 42-48
14:58 +2 Jalen Harris made jump shot 42-50
14:38   Trevon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:36   Offensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
14:32 +2 Kenny Foster made layup 44-50
14:16 +2 Jazz Johnson made jump shot 44-52
14:01   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
13:46   Jumpball received by Nevada  
13:46   Commercial timeout called  
13:41   Jalen Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:39   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
13:29   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Jalen Harris  
13:12   Shooting foul on Hunter Thompson  
13:12 +1 K.J. Hymes made 1st of 2 free throws 44-53
13:12 +1 K.J. Hymes made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-54
12:46   Personal foul on Jazz Johnson  
12:30   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:28   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
11:59   Nisre Zouzoua missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Wyoming  
11:59   Commercial timeout called  
11:46   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:44   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
11:23   Jalen Harris missed jump shot  
11:21   Offensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
11:16   Bad pass turnover on Jalen Harris, stolen by Trevon Taylor  
11:00   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua  
10:32   Kane Milling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
10:17 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup, assist by Trevon Taylor 46-54
10:14   Personal foul on K.J. Hymes  
10:00   Shooting foul on Trevon Taylor  
10:00 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws 46-55
10:00 +1 Nisre Zouzoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-56
9:44   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:42   Defensive rebound by K.J. Hymes  
9:32   Kane Milling missed jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
9:14 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 49-56
9:05   Commercial timeout called  
9:05   Commercial timeout called  
8:45   Jazz Johnson missed jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Robby Robinson  
8:35   Personal foul on Hunter Thompson  
8:35 +1 Jalen Harris made 1st of 2 free throws 49-57
8:35 +1 Jalen Harris made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-58
8:19 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 51-58
8:19   Shooting foul on Jalen Harris  
8:19 +1 Kwane Marble II made free throw 52-58
8:00   Bad pass turnover on Johncarlos Reyes, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
8:00   Jake Hendricks missed layup  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II