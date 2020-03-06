WAKE
NCST

No Text

Beverly sparks Wolfpack in win against Wake Forest

  AP
  Mar 06, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Braxton Beverly found some relief in a season of pain.

Beverly scored all 16 of his points during a 24-4 run in the first half to help North Carolina State beat Wake Forest 84-64 on Friday night.

''We needed it, and he needed it,'' N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said.

DJ Funderburk had 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Wolfpack (19-12, 10-10 Atlantic Coast Conference), who shot 57% from the floor.

Beverly has been dealing with sore back all season, aggravating the injury in a collision against the Citadel on Dec. 22. He has been in such discomfort that he stands next to the bench when he's out of the game, and he averaged just 3.9 points in the previous seven contests.

But Beverly looked like his old self against Wake Forest (13-17, 6-14). He made all six of his field goal attempts, including four 3-pointers, during N.C. State's game-breaking spurt.

''For me, it just shows that I've still got it,'' he said. ''It shows that I'm still capable of having nights like that.''

Markell Johnson had 13 points and 10 assists for N.C. State. The Wolfpack shot 62% from the field in the first half en route to a 44-31 lead at halftime.

C.J. Bryce scored 11 points, and Devon Daniels and Danny Dixon had 10 points each for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack scored 22 points off 15 Wake Forest turnovers, with Beverly contributing a season-high three steals. He stripped the ball twice inside from 7-foot Olivier Sarr in the first half.

''Braxton was in his kill mode,'' Johnson said. ''I love it when he's not thinking about anything and he's playing his game.''

Brandon Childress scored 19 points and Sarr had 14 points to lead Wake Forest, which trailed by at least 10 points throughout the second half.

Jahcobi Neath added 12 points and Chaundee Brown had 10 points for the Demon Deacons.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons missed out on a chance to beat Duke, North Carolina and N.C. State in the same season for the first time since 2014. They dropped to 1-9 on the road in conference play, failing to win more than one ACC road game for the ninth season out of the last 10. ''The game was decided very early tonight,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said. ''N.C. State came out early on in the game scoring on all three levels, and we weren't able to stop them.''

N.C. State: The Wolfpack needed this win to keep alive their chances for an NCAA Tournament at-large berth. N.C. State missed the tournament last year after finishing 9-9 in league play during the regular season, and the team is in a similar situation after posting another .500 conference record. ''It was a great win for us,'' Bryce said. ''You hate to put it in the hands of the committee, but it seems that we're at that point again.''

INJURY UPDATE

The Wolfpack played without freshman Manny Bates, the ACC's leading shot blocker. Bates sat out with what Keatts deemed ''a little knee bruise.''

''He probably could have played, but I wanted to hold him out,'' Keatts said.

FOND FAREWELL

Seniors Johnson and Bryce started, as usual, in their final regular-season home game. They were joined in the starting lineup by Dixon and Pat Andree, a pair of graduate transfers.

Bryce bounced back from a scoreless first half in which he sat out the final 14:39 after getting his second foul. Dixon entered the game with 14 points all season, but he reached double figures on 5-of-6 shooting in 11 minutes.

''It's my last game here, and it was a good time,'' Dixon said. ''It was a fun way to go out.''

UP NEXT

Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will play on Tuesday in the first round of the ACC tournament, where they have lost their opening game in 10 of the last 12 years.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack will play on Wednesday in the second round of the conference tournament, which they last won in 1987.

1st Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 31
NCST Wolfpack 44

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Wake Forest  
19:44   Chaundee Brown missed layup  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
19:32   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Pat Andree  
19:11   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:58 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 2-0
18:39 +2 Danny Dixon made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 2-2
18:15 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 4-2
17:42   Markell Johnson missed driving layup  
17:40   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
17:34   Jahcobi Neath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
17:28 +2 Devon Daniels made layup, assist by C.J. Bryce 4-4
17:14 +2 Olivier Sarr made jump shot 6-4
16:56   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Olivier Sarr  
16:51   Shooting foul on C.J. Bryce  
16:51   Jahcobi Neath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:51 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
16:33 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 7-7
16:10 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 9-7
15:53   D.J. Funderburk missed hook shot  
15:51   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
15:38 +2 Olivier Sarr made turnaround jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 11-7
15:24 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 11-10
15:10   Brandon Childress missed driving layup  
15:08   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
15:03   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
14:46 +2 Jahcobi Neath made driving layup 13-10
14:39   Offensive foul on C.J. Bryce  
14:39   Turnover on C.J. Bryce  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:31   Lost ball turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Markell Johnson  
14:18 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 13-13
13:56   Ody Oguama missed hook shot  
13:54   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:43 +2 D.J. Funderburk made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 13-15
13:25   Isaiah Mucius missed running Jump Shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
13:12 +2 Braxton Beverly made jump shot 13-17
12:53   Isaiah Mucius missed jump shot  
12:51   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
12:45 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 13-20
12:21   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:19   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
12:04   Personal foul on Ismael Massoud  
11:50   D.J. Funderburk missed layup  
11:48   Offensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
11:43   Lost ball turnover on D.J. Funderburk, stolen by Sharone Wright Jr.  
11:35 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Sharone Wright Jr. 15-20
11:22 +2 Devon Daniels made jump shot 15-22
11:08   Ismael Massoud missed jump shot  
11:06   Defensive rebound by Jericole Hellems  
10:58   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:56   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
10:44 +2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 17-22
10:16 +2 D.J. Funderburk made layup 17-24
9:55   Ismael Massoud missed running Jump Shot, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
9:45 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 17-27
9:32   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
9:32   Commercial timeout called  
9:18   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
9:09 +3 Braxton Beverly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Markell Johnson 17-30
8:48   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Markell Johnson  
8:29 +2 Danny Dixon made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 17-32
8:11   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
8:00   Devon Daniels missed reverse layup  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:52   Lost ball turnover on Chaundee Brown  
7:32 +2 Braxton Beverly made driving layup 17-34
7:15 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 20-34
6:48 +2 Danny Dixon made layup 20-36
6:23   Isaiah Mucius missed layup  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
6:15   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Pat Andree  
6:12   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson  
5:52   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Braxton Beverly  
5:47   Shooting foul on Jahcobi Neath  
5:47 +1 Devon Daniels made 1st of 2 free throws 20-37
5:47 +1 Devon Daniels made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-38
5:33   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Braxton Beverly  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
5:13 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 23-38
4:49   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:47   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
4:39 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 26-38
3:52   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:50   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
3:41   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:27   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:25   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
2:57 +3 Jahcobi Neath made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Mucius 29-40
2:36   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Isaiah Mucius  
2:28   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
2:26   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
2:10   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
2:07   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
1:47   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Pat Andree  
1:36 +2 Markell Johnson made layup 29-42
1:20   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Markell Johnson  
1:13   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:11   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
1:00   Personal foul on Markell Johnson  
54.0   Shooting foul on Jericole Hellems  
54.0   Jahcobi Neath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
54.0   Jahcobi Neath missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
54.0   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
26.0 +2 D.J. Funderburk made dunk, assist by Markell Johnson 29-44
1.0 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 31-44
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WAKE Demon Deacons 33
NCST Wolfpack 40

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Jericole Hellems missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
19:32   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
19:16   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
19:05   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:55   C.J. Bryce missed tip-in  
18:55   Offensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
18:55 +2 C.J. Bryce made dunk 31-46
18:38 +2 Isaiah Mucius made fade-away jump shot 33-46
18:24   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
18:24   D.J. Funderburk missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:15 +2 Jahcobi Neath made driving layup 35-47
18:24 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-47
18:15 +2 Jahcobi Neath made driving layup 35-47
17:57   Markell Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
17:48   Personal foul on Jericole Hellems  
17:37   Olivier Sarr missed driving layup  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
17:26   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
17:24   Offensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
17:18   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
17:03   Personal foul on Jahcobi Neath  
16:55 +3 Markell Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Beverly 35-50
16:26   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:24   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
16:17 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk 37-50
16:08 +2 D.J. Funderburk made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 37-52
15:53   Bad pass turnover on Chaundee Brown  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:24   Devon Daniels missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
15:02   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr  
14:37   Shooting foul on Brandon Childress  
14:37 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 1st of 2 free throws 37-53
14:37 +1 D.J. Funderburk made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-54
14:14   Bad pass turnover on Sharone Wright Jr.  
13:53 +2 C.J. Bryce made jump shot 37-56
13:28 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot 39-56
13:28   Shooting foul on D.J. Funderburk  
13:28   Olivier Sarr missed free throw  
13:28   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
13:16   Bad pass turnover on Markell Johnson, stolen by Brandon Childress  
13:11 +2 Brandon Childress made layup 41-56
12:47   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
12:42   Lost ball turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Markell Johnson  
12:34   Bad pass turnover on Devon Daniels  
12:19   Lost ball turnover on Sharone Wright Jr., stolen by Braxton Beverly  
12:13 +2 Devon Daniels made dunk, assist by C.J. Bryce 41-58
11:52   Personal foul on Devon Daniels  
11:52   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:48   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
11:40 +2 Brandon Childress made driving layup 43-58
11:11   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
11:09   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
10:51   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Pat Andree  
10:41 +2 Danny Dixon made layup, assist by Markell Johnson 43-60
10:27   Ismael Massoud missed layup  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Pat Andree  
10:14   Markell Johnson missed jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
10:01   Brandon Childress missed driving layup  
9:59   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
9:55   Pat Andree missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:53   Offensive rebound by Danny Dixon  
9:45 +2 Danny Dixon made dunk 43-62
9:25 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 46-62
9:22   30-second timeout called  
9:22   Commercial timeout called  
9:08   Lost ball turnover on Devon Daniels, stolen by Brandon Childress  
8:56 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot 48-62
8:41   Braxton Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
8:39   Personal foul on Pat Andree  
8:21 +2 Ismael Massoud made jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 50-62
7:52   Jericole Hellems missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
7:39 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 52-62
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:11 +2 D.J. Funderburk made hook shot, assist by Jericole Hellems 52-64
6:54   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
6:41   Personal foul on Ody Oguama  
6:36   C.J. Bryce missed jump shot  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
6:23   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:21   Defensive rebound by C.J. Bryce  
6:02 +3 C.J. Bryce made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Daniels 52-67
5:42   Jahcobi Neath missed driving layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
5:40   Defensive rebound by D.J. Funderburk  
5:18 +2 D.J. Funderburk made alley-oop shot, assist by Markell Johnson 52-69
5:09 +2 Chaundee Brown made fade-away jump shot 54-69
4:48 +2 Markell Johnson made driving layup 54-71
4:39   Jahcobi Neath missed driving layup, blocked by D.J. Funderburk  
4:37   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
4:28 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 57-71
4:05 +2 D.J. Funderburk made alley-oop shot, assist by C.J. Bryce 57-73
3:46   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by D.J. Funderburk  
3:40   Shooting foul on Brandon Childress  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:40 +1 C.J. Bryce made 1st of 3 free throws 57-74
3:40   C.J. Bryce missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
3:40 +1 C.J. Bryce made 3rd of 3 free throws 57-75
3:31   Olivier Sarr missed alley-oop shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
3:28   Personal foul on Pat Andree  
3:26   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Markell Johnson  
3:06   Danny Dixon missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
3:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
3:00   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:58   Defensive rebound by Devon Daniels  
2:39 +2 C.J. Bryce made turnaround jump shot 57-77
2:24 +2 Brandon Childress made turnaround jump shot 59-77
1:56   C.J. Bryce missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:54   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
1:33 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Mucius 62-77
1:11 +2 Devon Daniels made driving layup 62-79
1:01   Personal foul on Chase Graham  
1:01 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 63-79
1:01 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-79
48.0 +3 Chase Graham made 3-pt. jump shot 64-82
29.0   Bad pass turnover on Michael Wynn, stolen by Chase Graham  
26.0 +2 Chase Graham made layup 64-84
15.0   Miles Lester missed driving layup  
13.0   Defensive rebound by Max Farthing  
Key Players
B. Childress
M. Johnson
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
40.3 Field Goal % 40.5
32.1 Three Point % 28.7
79.9 Free Throw % 58.9
Team Stats
Points 64 84
Field Goals 27-57 (47.4%) 34-60 (56.7%)
3-Pointers 7-18 (38.9%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 3-7 (42.9%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 27 31
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 21 26
Team 2 0
Assists 13 18
Steals 6 11
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 10 12
Technicals 0 0