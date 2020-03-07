|
20:00
Jumpball received by Utah State
19:42
+2
Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Diogo Brito
0-2
19:19
Trevon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:17
Defensive rebound by Justin Bean
19:10
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:08
Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks
18:50
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:48
Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill
18:42
Personal foul on Trevon Taylor
18:39
+2
Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Abel Porter
0-4
18:24
|
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
3-4
17:57
Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:55
Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito
17:53
+2
Diogo Brito made layup
3-6
17:53
Shooting foul on A.J. Banks
17:53
+1
Diogo Brito made free throw
3-7
17:37
Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:35
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
17:22
Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II
17:22
Justin Bean missed 1st of 2 free throws
17:22
Justin Bean missed 2nd of 2 free throws
17:22
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
17:08
+3
Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Taylor
6-7
16:48
+2
Neemias Queta made reverse layup, assist by Abel Porter
6-9
16:28
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Neemias Queta
16:28
Personal foul on Trevon Taylor
16:15
Personal foul on Jake Hendricks
16:08
+2
Sam Merrill made layup
6-11
15:48
+3
Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks
9-11
15:22
Commercial timeout called
15:13
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:11
Defensive rebound by Hunter Thompson
14:52
Personal foul on Justin Bean
14:40
Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:38
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
14:29
Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:27
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
14:16
+2
Kwane Marble II made reverse layup
11-11
13:56
+2
Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Sam Merrill
11-13
13:32
Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Neemias Queta
13:25
+3
Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson
11-16
13:08
+3
Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado
14-16
12:47
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:45
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
12:31
Hunter Thompson missed layup
12:29
Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
12:19
Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:17
Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta
12:09
Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Jake Hendricks
11:58
Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:56
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
11:33
+2
Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Sam Merrill
14-18
11:17
Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson
11:17
Commercial timeout called
11:17
+1
Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws
15-18
11:17
+1
Kwane Marble II made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-18
10:55
Shooting foul on Haize Fornstrom
10:55
+1
Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws
16-19
10:55
+1
Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-20
10:36
Personal foul on Brock Miller
10:31
Bad pass turnover on Jake Hendricks
10:12
Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom
10:12
+1
Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws
16-21
10:12
+1
Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-22
9:54
+2
Hunter Maldonado made layup
18-22
9:40
Out of bounds turnover on Brock Miller
9:12
+2
Hunter Maldonado made layup
20-22
8:52
Justin Bean missed jump shot
8:50
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
8:40
Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:38
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
8:30
+3
Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
20-25
7:58
+3
Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Thompson
23-25
7:31
+2
Alphonso Anderson made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill
23-27
7:07
Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot
7:05
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
6:55
Sam Merrill missed layup
6:53
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
6:44
Justin Bean missed layup
6:42
Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks
6:49
Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot
6:33
Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson
6:21
+3
Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Bairstow
23-30
6:01
Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow
6:01
Commercial timeout called
6:01
+1
Kenny Foster made 1st of 2 free throws
24-30
6:01
+1
Kenny Foster made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-30
5:41
Personal foul on Kenny Foster
5:41
Neemias Queta missed free throw
5:41
Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado
5:22
A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:20
Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
5:11
+2
Sean Bairstow made layup, assist by Diogo Brito
25-32
4:47
Kwane Marble II missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta
4:45
Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow
4:27
+2
Neemias Queta made jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito
25-34
4:03
A.J. Banks missed reverse layup
4:01
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
3:46
Traveling violation turnover on Neemias Queta
3:46
Commercial timeout called
3:31
Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:29
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
3:21
Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:19
Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II
2:57
Hunter Maldonado missed fade-away jump shot
2:55
Defensive rebound by Utah State
2:39
Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II
2:37
Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter
2:26
+2
Kwane Marble II made layup
27-34
2:12
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:10
Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito
2:06
Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot
2:04
Offensive rebound by Justin Bean
2:01
Shooting foul on Brandon Porter
2:01
Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws
2:01
Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:01
Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter
1:45
+2
Kenny Foster made layup
29-34
1:24
+2
Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill
29-36
1:15
+2
Kwane Marble II made jump shot
31-36
55.0
Shooting foul on Kenny Foster
55.0
+1
Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws
31-37
55.0
+1
Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-38
41.0
Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Sam Merrill
35.0
Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Kenny Foster
36.0
30-second timeout called
21.0
Personal foul on Diogo Brito
2.0
Kwane Marble II missed layup
0.0
Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta
0.0
End of period
