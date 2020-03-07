WYO
Merrill, Utah St. hold off Wyoming in MWC tourney semifinals

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Sam Merrill had 27 points and seven assists, Neemias Queta scored 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting, and No. 2 seed Utah State never trailed in its 89-82 win over Wyoming on Friday night in the Mountain West Conference tournament semifinals.

Utah State plays top-seeded and fifth-ranked San Diego State - which swept the regular-season series between the teams - on Saturday for an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Utah State led by as many as nine point in the first half and Brock Miller hit a 3-pointer to open the second and give the Aggies a 41-31 lead. No. 11 seed Wyoming answered with an 11-4 run to trim its deficit to three with 14 minutes remaining and Kwane Marble III scored five straight points to make it 66-all about nine minutes later. Merrill scored seven consecutive points during a 13-0 run capped by two free throws by Queta with 1:28 to go and Utah State held on from there.

Kenny Foster had 18 points and Hunter Maldonado added 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Wyoming.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
WYO Cowboys 31
UTAHST Aggies 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:42 +2 Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 0-2
19:19   Trevon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
19:10   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:08   Defensive rebound by A.J. Banks  
18:50   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
18:42   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
18:39 +2 Sam Merrill made layup, assist by Abel Porter 0-4
18:24 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 3-4
17:57   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
17:53 +2 Diogo Brito made layup 3-6
17:53   Shooting foul on A.J. Banks  
17:53 +1 Diogo Brito made free throw 3-7
17:37   Kwane Marble II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:35   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:22   Shooting foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:22   Justin Bean missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:22   Justin Bean missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
17:08 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Taylor 6-7
16:48 +2 Neemias Queta made reverse layup, assist by Abel Porter 6-9
16:28   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Neemias Queta  
16:28   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
16:15   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
16:08 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 6-11
15:48 +3 Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by A.J. Banks 9-11
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:13   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Hunter Thompson  
14:52   Personal foul on Justin Bean  
14:40   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:38   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
14:29   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
14:16 +2 Kwane Marble II made reverse layup 11-11
13:56 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 11-13
13:32   Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Neemias Queta  
13:25 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson 11-16
13:08 +3 Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 14-16
12:47   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
12:31   Hunter Thompson missed layup  
12:29   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
12:19   Alphonso Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
12:09   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Jake Hendricks  
11:58   Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:56   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:33 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 14-18
11:17   Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson  
11:17   Commercial timeout called  
11:17 +1 Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws 15-18
11:17 +1 Kwane Marble II made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-18
10:55   Shooting foul on Haize Fornstrom  
10:55 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-19
10:55 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-20
10:36   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
10:31   Bad pass turnover on Jake Hendricks  
10:12   Personal foul on Haize Fornstrom  
10:12 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-21
10:12 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-22
9:54 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 18-22
9:40   Out of bounds turnover on Brock Miller  
9:12 +2 Hunter Maldonado made layup 20-22
8:52   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
8:40   Hunter Thompson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:38   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
8:30 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 20-25
7:58 +3 Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Thompson 23-25
7:31 +2 Alphonso Anderson made jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 23-27
7:07   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
7:05   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
6:55   Sam Merrill missed layup  
6:53   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
6:44   Justin Bean missed layup  
6:42   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
6:49   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
6:21 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean Bairstow 23-30
6:01   Shooting foul on Sean Bairstow  
6:01   Commercial timeout called  
6:01 +1 Kenny Foster made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
6:01 +1 Kenny Foster made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-30
5:41   Personal foul on Kenny Foster  
5:41   Neemias Queta missed free throw  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
5:22   A.J. Banks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
5:11 +2 Sean Bairstow made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 25-32
4:47   Kwane Marble II missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
4:27 +2 Neemias Queta made jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 25-34
4:03   A.J. Banks missed reverse layup  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:46   Traveling violation turnover on Neemias Queta  
3:46   Commercial timeout called  
3:31   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:21   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
2:57   Hunter Maldonado missed fade-away jump shot  
2:55   Defensive rebound by Utah State  
2:39   Sam Merrill missed layup, blocked by Kwane Marble II  
2:37   Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter  
2:26 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 27-34
2:12   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
2:06   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:04   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
2:01   Shooting foul on Brandon Porter  
2:01   Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:01   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Brandon Porter  
1:45 +2 Kenny Foster made layup 29-34
1:24 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot, assist by Sam Merrill 29-36
1:15 +2 Kwane Marble II made jump shot 31-36
55.0   Shooting foul on Kenny Foster  
55.0 +1 Neemias Queta made 1st of 2 free throws 31-37
55.0 +1 Neemias Queta made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-38
41.0   Lost ball turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Sam Merrill  
35.0   Lost ball turnover on Sam Merrill, stolen by Kenny Foster  
36.0   30-second timeout called  
21.0   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
2.0   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
WYO Cowboys 51
UTAHST Aggies 51

Time Team Play Score
19:54   Bad pass turnover on Kwane Marble II, stolen by Diogo Brito  
19:42 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Merrill 31-41
19:23 +2 Kwane Marble II made layup 33-41
19:12   Neemias Queta missed alley-oop shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
19:06 +2 Trevon Taylor made layup, assist by Hunter Maldonado 35-41
19:06   Shooting foul on Brock Miller  
19:06 +1 Trevon Taylor made free throw 36-41
18:49 +2 Justin Bean made alley-oop shot, assist by Diogo Brito 36-43
18:29   Hunter Maldonado missed layup  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Kwane Marble II  
18:22   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:16   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Kwane Marble II  
18:16 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 36-44
18:16 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-45
17:56   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:54   Defensive rebound by Trevon Taylor  
17:35 +3 Hunter Maldonado made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trevon Taylor 39-45
17:16   Sam Merrill missed layup  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
17:02   Offensive foul on Kwane Marble II  
17:02   Turnover on Kwane Marble II  
16:45   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
16:39   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Greg Milton III  
16:26 +3 Jake Hendricks made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Milton III 42-45
16:17   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
16:02   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
15:46   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
15:35   Lost ball turnover on A.J. Banks, stolen by Sam Merrill  
15:29   Traveling violation turnover on Sam Merrill  
15:29   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
15:06   Personal foul on A.J. Banks  
14:46   Neemias Queta missed hook shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
14:41   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
14:32   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
14:30   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
14:13   Neemias Queta missed layup  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Kenny Foster  
13:51   Hunter Maldonado missed jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
13:36 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 42-47
13:36   Shooting foul on Hunter Thompson  
13:36   Neemias Queta missed free throw  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Jake Hendricks  
13:21   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Sean Bairstow  
13:03   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
12:48 +2 Jake Hendricks made floating jump shot 44-47
12:28   Personal foul on Trevon Taylor  
12:27 +1 Sam Merrill made 1st of 2 free throws 44-48
12:27 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-49
12:08 +3 Greg Milton III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kenny Foster 47-49
11:53 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 47-51
11:37   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
11:36   Commercial timeout called  
11:36 +1 Greg Milton III made 1st of 2 free throws 48-51
11:36   Greg Milton III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:36   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:18   Brock Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:16   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
11:08 +2 Alphonso Anderson made layup, assist by Justin Bean 48-53
10:47   Personal foul on Brock Miller  
10:38   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
10:26 +3 Kenny Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Greg Milton III 51-53
10:10 +3 Brock Miller made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson 51-56
9:38   Jake Hendricks missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Brock Miller  
9:35   Personal foul on Hunter Thompson  
9:35   Brock Miller missed free throw  
9:35   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
9:23   Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
9:00   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito  
8:31 +2 Kenny Foster made jump shot, assist by Hunter Thompson 53-56
8:07 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 53-58
7:49 +3 Kenny Foster made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 56-58
7:31 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 56-61
7:14   Kwane Marble II missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
7:12   Offensive rebound by Wyoming  
7:13   Commercial timeout called  
7:05   Kenny Foster missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:03   Offensive rebound by Wyoming  
6:58   Personal foul on Diogo Brito  
6:44 +2 Hunter Thompson made reverse layup, assist by Kenny Foster 58-61
6:18 +2 Justin Bean made layup 58-63
6:07 +3 Hunter Thompson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kwane Marble II 61-63
5:38 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 61-66
5:16 +3 Kwane Marble II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Maldonado 64-66
4:48   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Kwane Marble II  
4:43   Shooting foul on Neemias Queta  
4:43 +1 Kwane Marble II made 1st of 2 free throws 65-66
4:43 +1 Kwane Marble II made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-66
4:34   Personal foul on Hunter Maldonado  
4:34 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 66-67
4:34 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 66-68
4:24   Kwane Marble II missed layup  
4:22   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:19 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Sam Merrill 66-70
3:59   Kenny Foster missed jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:40   Personal foul on Jake Hendricks  
3:40   Commercial timeout called  
3:40   Neemias Queta missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:40   Neemias Queta missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:40   Defensive rebound by Hunter Maldonado  
3:34   Hunter Maldonado missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
3:32   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
3:13 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 66-72
2:59   Kenny Foster missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
2:57   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
2:36 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 66-74
2:26   30-second timeout called  
2:26