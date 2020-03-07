ARKST
Wilson's double-double helps Louisiana top Arkansas St 73-66

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) Mylik Wilson scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds to lead five Louisiana-Lafayette players in double figures and the Ragin' Cajuns topped Arkansas State 73-66 in the Sun Belt Conference tournament's first round on Saturday.

Wilson's double-double was the freshman' second. Jalen Johnson added 16 points for the eighth-seeded Ragin' Cajuns (14-18). Cedric Russell chipped in 12, Trajan Wesley scored 11 and Dou Gueye had 10. Johnson also had 10 rebounds.

Arkansas State came as close as 67-66 when Marquis Eaton scored with less than a minute to go, but Russell answered with a jumper in the paint for the Ragin' Cajuns, then made a free throw and - after a technical foul was called on the Arkansas State bench - made three more FTs, pushing the lead to seven.

Canberk Kus had 15 points and seven rebounds for the ninth-seeded Red Wolves (16-16). J.J. Matthews added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Jerry Johnson had 12 points.

Louisiana faces No. 5 seed Georgia Southern Monday in a second-round game.

1st Half
ARKST Red Wolves 37
LALAF Ragin Cajuns 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arkansas State  
19:33   Offensive foul on Malik Brevard  
19:33   Turnover on Malik Brevard  
19:14 +3 Dou Gueye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Hardy 0-3
18:54 +3 Canberk Kus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Fields 3-3
18:36   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Hardy, stolen by Malik Brevard  
18:30 +2 Marquis Eaton made layup 5-3
18:10   Bad pass turnover on Mylik Wilson, stolen by Malik Brevard  
18:05   Canberk Kus missed layup  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Cedric Russell  
18:03   Personal foul on Canberk Kus  
17:48   P.J. Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:46   Defensive rebound by Caleb Fields  
17:29 +2 Malik Brevard made layup 7-3
17:16   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
17:05 +2 J.J. Matthews made layup 9-3
16:43   Lost ball turnover on P.J. Hardy, stolen by Malik Brevard  
16:39   Shooting foul on Cedric Russell  
16:39   Marquis Eaton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:39 +1 Marquis Eaton made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-3
16:23   Mylik Wilson missed layup  
16:21   Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
16:21   Personal foul on Trajan Wesley  
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Caleb Fields, stolen by Trajan Wesley  
16:09 +2 Cedric Russell made jump shot, assist by Trajan Wesley 10-5
15:51   Jerry Johnson missed layup  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Dou Gueye  
15:41   Cedric Russell missed layup  
15:39   Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:31 +2 Caleb Fields made layup 12-5
15:17   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:15   Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
14:55   Canberk Kus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Cedric Russell  
14:41   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
14:29   Jerry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:27   Defensive rebound by Cedric Russell  
14:15   Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
14:06   Antwon Jackson missed layup  
14:04   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
13:49   Trajan Wesley missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Caleb Fields  
13:40   Shooting foul on Dou Gueye  
13:40   Antwon Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:40   Antwon Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
13:29   Cedric Russell missed jump shot  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
13:18   Christian Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:16   Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson  
13:09 +3 Trajan Wesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mylik Wilson 12-8
12:50   Canberk Kus missed jump shot  
12:48   Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson  
12:39   Shooting foul on Christian Willis  
12:39 +1 Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 12-9
12:39 +1 Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-10
12:23   Caleb Fields missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Kristian Lafayette  
12:14 +2 Trajan Wesley made layup 12-12
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Jerry Johnson missed jump shot  
11:48   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
11:35   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot  
11:33   Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
11:18   Shooting foul on Cedric Russell  
11:18 +1 Malik Brevard made 1st of 2 free throws 13-12
11:18 +1 Malik Brevard made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-12
11:04   Shooting foul on Christian Willis  
11:04 +1 Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 14-13
11:04 +1 Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
10:47 +3 Canberk Kus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Fields 17-14
10:35 +2 Mylik Wilson made layup, assist by Trajan Wesley 17-16
10:03   Canberk Kus missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:01   Offensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
9:58   Offensive foul on Canberk Kus  
9:58   Turnover on Canberk Kus  
9:53 +2 Trajan Wesley made jump shot 17-18
9:35   Bad pass turnover on J.J. Matthews  
9:18   Kristian Lafayette missed layup  
9:16   Defensive rebound by Marquis Eaton  
9:11   Marquis Eaton missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
9:03 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 17-21
8:38 +3 Jerry Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot 20-21
8:38   Shooting foul on Mylik Wilson  
8:38 +1 Jerry Johnson made free throw 21-21
8:21   Shooting foul on Malik Brevard  
8:20   Trajan Wesley missed 1st of 3 free throws  
8:20 +1 Trajan Wesley made 2nd of 3 free throws 21-22
8:20 +1 Trajan Wesley made 3rd of 3 free throws 21-23
8:06   Personal foul on Dou Gueye  
8:03   Personal foul on Kristian Lafayette  
8:03 +1 J.J. Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 22-23
8:03 +1 J.J. Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-23
7:48 +3 Mylik Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trajan Wesley 23-26
7:31   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
7:31   Commercial timeout called  
7:31 +1 Jerry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
7:31 +1 Jerry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-26
7:14 +2 Mylik Wilson made dunk, assist by Trajan Wesley 25-28
6:54   Kobe Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Offensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
6:47 +2 J.J. Matthews made layup 27-28
6:43   Offensive foul on Jalen Johnson  
6:43   Turnover on Jalen Johnson  
6:28   Bad pass turnover on Marquis Eaton, stolen by Mylik Wilson  
6:21   Shooting foul on Christian Willis  
6:21 +1 Trajan Wesley made 1st of 2 free throws 27-29
6:21 +1 Trajan Wesley made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-30
6:11   Antwon Jackson missed layup, blocked by Kristian Lafayette  
6:09   Defensive rebound by Louisiana  
5:57   Bad pass turnover on Trajan Wesley  
5:38 +2 Caleb Fields made layup 29-30
5:38   Shooting foul on Kristian Lafayette  
5:38   Caleb Fields missed free throw  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson  
5:24   Shooting foul on Antwon Jackson  
5:24 +1 Dou Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws 29-31
5:24   Dou Gueye missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
5:24   Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
4:59   Shooting foul on Trajan Wesley  
4:59 +1 Caleb Fields made 1st of 2 free throws 30-31
4:59 +1 Caleb Fields made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-31
4:41   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
4:35   Marquis Eaton missed layup, blocked by Mylik Wilson  
4:33   Offensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
4:30 +2 Antwon Jackson made layup 33-31
4:03   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Marquis Eaton  
3:49   J.J. Matthews missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Kristian Lafayette  
3:45   Lost ball turnover on Kristian Lafayette, stolen by Caleb Fields  
3:45   Personal foul on J.J. Matthews  
3:45   Commercial timeout called  
3:44   Jalen Johnson missed free throw  
3:44   Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
3:19 +2 J.J. Matthews made jump shot 35-31
2:59   Shooting foul on Malik Brevard  
2:59 +1 P.J. Hardy made 1st of 3 free throws 35-32
2:59 +1 P.J. Hardy made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-33
2:59 +1 P.J. Hardy made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-34
2:43   Offensive foul on J.J. Matthews  
2:43   Turnover on J.J. Matthews  
2:31   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson  
2:03   Marquis Eaton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Dou Gueye  
1:56 +3 Mylik Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trajan Wesley 35-37
1:33 +2 Antwon Jackson made layup 37-37
1:13 +3 Mylik Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dou Gueye 37-40
42.0   Caleb Fields missed 3-pt. jump shot  
40.0   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
35.0   Bad pass turnover on Trajan Wesley, stolen by Caleb Fields  
29.0   Marquis Eaton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Louisiana  
27.0   30-second timeout called  
1.0   Mylik Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Marquis Eaton  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ARKST Red Wolves 29
LALAF Ragin Cajuns 33

Time Team Play Score
19:44   Dou Gueye missed layup, blocked by J.J. Matthews  
19:42   Offensive rebound by Dou Gueye  
19:36 +2 Dou Gueye made layup 37-42
19:20   J.J. Matthews missed jump shot  
19:18   Personal foul on Canberk Kus  
19:01 +2 Jalen Johnson made layup 37-44
18:47   Shooting foul on Mylik Wilson  
18:47   Caleb Fields missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:47   Caleb Fields missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson  
18:36   Shooting foul on Jerry Johnson  
18:36 +1 Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 37-45
18:36 +1 Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-46
18:20   Canberk Kus missed jump shot  
18:18   Defensive rebound by P.J. Hardy  
17:59   P.J. Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:57   Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
17:38   Marquis Eaton missed jump shot  
17:36   Offensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
17:31   Out of bounds turnover on J.J. Matthews  
17:16   Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:14   Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
17:00   Shooting foul on Dou Gueye  
17:00 +1 J.J. Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws 38-46
17:00 +1 J.J. Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-46
16:42   Jalen Johnson missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Caleb Fields  
16:33   Personal foul on P.J. Hardy  
16:25 +2 J.J. Matthews made layup 41-46
16:01   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:59   Defensive rebound by Jerry Johnson  
15:51   Offensive foul on Marquis Eaton  
15:51   Turnover on Marquis Eaton  
15:29   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
15:29   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
15:27   Offensive rebound by Mylik Wilson  
15:25 +2 Mylik Wilson made tip-in 41-48
15:14   J.J. Matthews missed layup  
15:12   Offensive rebound by J.J. Matthews  
15:10 +2 J.J. Matthews made layup 43-48
14:56   Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:54   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
14:44   Turnover on Jalen Johnson  
14:44   Marquis Eaton missed layup  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
14:40 +2 Canberk Kus made dunk 45-48
14:33   Personal foul on Jerry Johnson  
14:31   Traveling violation turnover on Mylik Wilson  
14:21 +2 Caleb Fields made jump shot 47-48
13:57   Mylik Wilson missed jump shot  
13:55   Defensive rebound by Caleb Fields  
13:51 +2 Canberk Kus made dunk, assist by Caleb Fields 49-48
13:25   Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
13:43   Commercial timeout called  
13:27   Dou Gueye missed jump shot  
13:25   Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
13:08   Jerry Johnson missed jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
12:58   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:56   Defensive rebound by Jerry Johnson  
12:45   Bad pass turnover on Marquis Eaton  
12:29 +2 Cedric Russell made layup 49-50
12:14 +2 Canberk Kus made jump shot, assist by Caleb Fields 51-50
11:54   Mylik Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:52   Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
11:47   Bad pass turnover on Canberk Kus, stolen by Mylik Wilson  
11:40   Bad pass turnover on Dou Gueye, stolen by Jerry Johnson  
11:37   Jerry Johnson missed jump shot  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Arkansas State  
11:37   Commercial timeout called  
11:22   Caleb Fields missed jump shot  
11:20   Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson  
11:03   Lost ball turnover on Cedric Russell, stolen by Canberk Kus  
10:59   Shooting foul on Mylik Wilson  
10:59   Marquis Eaton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:42   P.J. Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:59 +1 Marquis Eaton made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-50
10:42   Shooting foul on J.J. Matthews  
10:42 +1 P.J. Hardy made 1st of 2 free throws 52-51
10:42   P.J. Hardy missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus  
10:18   Jerry Johnson missed jump shot