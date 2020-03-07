|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Arkansas State
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Malik Brevard
|
|
19:33
|
|
|
Turnover on Malik Brevard
|
|
19:14
|
|
+3
|
Dou Gueye made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by P.J. Hardy
|
0-3
|
18:54
|
|
+3
|
Canberk Kus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Fields
|
3-3
|
18:36
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on P.J. Hardy, stolen by Malik Brevard
|
|
18:30
|
|
+2
|
Marquis Eaton made layup
|
5-3
|
18:10
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mylik Wilson, stolen by Malik Brevard
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Canberk Kus missed layup
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cedric Russell
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Canberk Kus
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
P.J. Hardy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Fields
|
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Malik Brevard made layup
|
7-3
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus
|
|
17:05
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Matthews made layup
|
9-3
|
16:43
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on P.J. Hardy, stolen by Malik Brevard
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cedric Russell
|
|
16:39
|
|
|
Marquis Eaton missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
16:39
|
|
+1
|
Marquis Eaton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-3
|
16:23
|
|
|
Mylik Wilson missed layup
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Trajan Wesley
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Caleb Fields, stolen by Trajan Wesley
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Cedric Russell made jump shot, assist by Trajan Wesley
|
10-5
|
15:51
|
|
|
Jerry Johnson missed layup
|
|
15:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dou Gueye
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Cedric Russell missed layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews
|
|
15:36
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Fields made layup
|
12-5
|
15:17
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Canberk Kus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cedric Russell
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed layup
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Jerry Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cedric Russell
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Cedric Russell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Canberk Kus
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Antwon Jackson missed layup
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Trajan Wesley missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Caleb Fields
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dou Gueye
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Antwon Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Antwon Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Cedric Russell missed jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Christian Willis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson
|
|
13:09
|
|
+3
|
Trajan Wesley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mylik Wilson
|
12-8
|
12:50
|
|
|
Canberk Kus missed jump shot
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Willis
|
|
12:39
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
12-9
|
12:39
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-10
|
12:23
|
|
|
Caleb Fields missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Lafayette
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Trajan Wesley made layup
|
12-12
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Jerry Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cedric Russell
|
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Malik Brevard made 1st of 2 free throws
|
13-12
|
11:18
|
|
+1
|
Malik Brevard made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-12
|
11:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Willis
|
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-13
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-14
|
10:47
|
|
+3
|
Canberk Kus made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Caleb Fields
|
17-14
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Mylik Wilson made layup, assist by Trajan Wesley
|
17-16
|
10:03
|
|
|
Canberk Kus missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Canberk Kus
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Canberk Kus
|
|
9:58
|
|
|
Turnover on Canberk Kus
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Trajan Wesley made jump shot
|
17-18
|
9:35
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on J.J. Matthews
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Kristian Lafayette missed layup
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquis Eaton
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Marquis Eaton missed jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
9:03
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
17-21
|
8:38
|
|
+3
|
Jerry Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot
|
20-21
|
8:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mylik Wilson
|
|
8:38
|
|
+1
|
Jerry Johnson made free throw
|
21-21
|
8:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Brevard
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Trajan Wesley missed 1st of 3 free throws
|
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Trajan Wesley made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
21-22
|
8:20
|
|
+1
|
Trajan Wesley made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
21-23
|
8:06
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dou Gueye
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kristian Lafayette
|
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Matthews made 1st of 2 free throws
|
22-23
|
8:03
|
|
+1
|
J.J. Matthews made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
23-23
|
7:48
|
|
+3
|
Mylik Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trajan Wesley
|
23-26
|
7:31
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Jerry Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws
|
24-26
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
Jerry Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
25-26
|
7:14
|
|
+2
|
Mylik Wilson made dunk, assist by Trajan Wesley
|
25-28
|
6:54
|
|
|
Kobe Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by J.J. Matthews
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Matthews made layup
|
27-28
|
6:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jalen Johnson
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Turnover on Jalen Johnson
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Marquis Eaton, stolen by Mylik Wilson
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Christian Willis
|
|
6:21
|
|
+1
|
Trajan Wesley made 1st of 2 free throws
|
27-29
|
6:21
|
|
+1
|
Trajan Wesley made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-30
|
6:11
|
|
|
Antwon Jackson missed layup, blocked by Kristian Lafayette
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisiana
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trajan Wesley
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Fields made layup
|
29-30
|
5:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kristian Lafayette
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Caleb Fields missed free throw
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mylik Wilson
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Antwon Jackson
|
|
5:24
|
|
+1
|
Dou Gueye made 1st of 2 free throws
|
29-31
|
5:24
|
|
|
Dou Gueye missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trajan Wesley
|
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Fields made 1st of 2 free throws
|
30-31
|
4:59
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Fields made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
31-31
|
4:41
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed layup
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Marquis Eaton missed layup, blocked by Mylik Wilson
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Antwon Jackson made layup
|
33-31
|
4:03
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed jump shot
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquis Eaton
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
J.J. Matthews missed jump shot
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kristian Lafayette
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kristian Lafayette, stolen by Caleb Fields
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on J.J. Matthews
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed free throw
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by J.J. Matthews
|
|
3:19
|
|
+2
|
J.J. Matthews made jump shot
|
35-31
|
2:59
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Malik Brevard
|
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Hardy made 1st of 3 free throws
|
35-32
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Hardy made 2nd of 3 free throws
|
35-33
|
2:59
|
|
+1
|
P.J. Hardy made 3rd of 3 free throws
|
35-34
|
2:43
|
|
|
Offensive foul on J.J. Matthews
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Turnover on J.J. Matthews
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jalen Johnson missed layup
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Antwon Jackson
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Marquis Eaton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dou Gueye
|
|
1:56
|
|
+3
|
Mylik Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trajan Wesley
|
35-37
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Antwon Jackson made layup
|
37-37
|
1:13
|
|
+3
|
Mylik Wilson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dou Gueye
|
37-40
|
42.0
|
|
|
Caleb Fields missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jalen Johnson
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trajan Wesley, stolen by Caleb Fields
|
|
29.0
|
|
|
Marquis Eaton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Louisiana
|
|
27.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1.0
|
|
|
Mylik Wilson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Marquis Eaton
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|