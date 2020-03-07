AUBURN
TENN

No Text

Doughty makes 8 3s as No. 17 Auburn beats Tennessee 85-63

  • Mar 07, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Auburn Tigers played their best game of the season on Saturday, reminding coach Bruce Pearl of how they played a year ago in turning in the best postseason in program history.

Samir Doughty made 8 of 13 3-pointers and finished with 32 points as No. 17 Auburn beat Tennessee 85-63, snapping a two-game skid in the regular-season finale.

''That's about as good as we can play,'' Pearl said. ''Gosh offensively, felt like we controlled the game ... Got open looks, and the kids knocked them down. Samir Doughty showed why he should be a first-team all-conference player, and just a lot of the pieces kind of came together.''

Auburn (25-6, 12-6) now heads to Nashville to defend its Southeastern Conference Tournament championship as the No. 2 seed after the Tigers had lost four of their previous six. Auburn already had earned a double-bye to the quarterfinals but moved up with Florida's loss to No. 6 Kentucky.

A year ago, the Tigers won the league championship, winning four games in four days on their way to the Final Four and a loss to Virginia in the national semifinal.

''This should give us confidence heading into the postseason, but we'll see what we can do with it,'' Pearl said.

Doughty gave Auburn the opening lead with a 3 a minute into the game, and the Tigers never trailed on their way to their fifth consecutive win in this series and second straight in Knoxville for the first time in program history. Doughty finished one off his career high in points, going 10 of 17 from the floor overall.

''The rim felt wide,'' Doughty said on the Auburn Network. ''Yesterday during shootaround, I made about 18 3s straight, so I kind of felt good coming into the game. My teammates did a great job of getting me the basketball in my spots, and they were just open shots and I so happened to make a lot of 3s they gave me.''

J'Von McCormick scored 13 points for Auburn, and Isaac Okoro finished with 11.

''Give them credit for that,'' Tennessee coach Rick Barnes said. ''They played like a team today that was fighting for second place in the league and a seed, and they did. All I can do is take my hat off to them because I thought they played well.''

Tennessee (17-14, 9-9) showed off the inconsistency that has marked this season.

John Fulkerson led the Volunteers with 19 points before fouling out late. Jordan Bowden added 17 on Senior Day, and Santiago Vescovi had 13. Barnes said the Vols had too many breakdowns in not following the scouting report.

After rallying from 17 down to upset No. 6 Kentucky in Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, the Vols struggled to score for long stretches and were beaten on the boards. Auburn had a 20-9 edge in rebounding in a first half that featured a 7-minute, 10-second stretch by the Vols without a field goal and the Tigers up 42-31 at halftime.

Doughty put Auburn up 54-37 for the Tigers' biggest lead of the game with 13:52 remaining - the same 17-point deficit Tennessee faced against Kentucky. The Vols went on a 16-4 run, with Fulkerson's dunk pulling them to within 58-53 with 11:15 left.

But Doughty hit his sixth 3 of the game with 11:01 to go, starting a 10-3 spurt to push the lead back to double digits. Tennessee didn't hit another field goal after Fulkerson's dunk until a 3 by Vescovi with 4:54 to go pulled Tennessee to within 72-62. Auburn put the game away from there.

KEY STAT

Auburn shot 50% in both halves and finished 28 of 58 for the game. The Tigers shot 43.8% (14 of 32) from 3-point range. Tennessee was 25.8% (8 of 31) in the second half overall.

BIG PICTURE

Auburn: This marks just the fourth 25-win season in program history for the Tigers, and three of those have come under Pearl. ... The Tigers won their ninth road game, which had been tied for most in the SEC away from home, with Kentucky and Florida at eight. ... The Tigers dominated in the paint, outscoring the Vols by a 30-16 edge and on the boards (42-26).

Tennessee: The Vols will head to Nashville needing a strong performance to push themselves off the bubble for the NCAA Tournament. Barnes will lose only one senior from this team, Bowden, and he has a pair of five-star recruits coming in this fall in a recruiting class ranked fifth nationally.

UP NEXT

Auburn: The SEC quarterfinals on Friday night.

Tennessee: The opening game Thursday at the tournament as the No. 8 seed.

1st Half
AUBURN Tigers 42
TENN Volunteers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Auburn  
19:37   Austin Wiley missed layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
19:33   Bad pass turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Jordan Bowden  
19:11   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
19:00 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 3-0
18:39 +2 John Fulkerson made turnaround jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 3-2
18:31   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
18:16   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
18:16 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 4-2
18:16   Samir Doughty missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:16   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
18:07   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
18:01   Yves Pons missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by Auburn  
17:47   Traveling violation turnover on Samir Doughty  
17:27   John Fulkerson missed hook shot  
17:25   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
17:18 +2 Yves Pons made dunk 4-4
17:10   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
16:57   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
16:53 +2 Anfernee McLemore made dunk, assist by J'Von McCormick 6-4
16:19   Santiago Vescovi missed driving layup, blocked by Jaylin Williams  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
16:17   Traveling violation turnover on Samir Doughty  
16:09 +2 Jordan Bowden made jump shot 6-6
16:02 +3 Isaac Okoro made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Samir Doughty 9-6
15:38   Yves Pons missed jump shot  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
15:12 +2 Isaac Okoro made running Jump Shot 11-6
14:57 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 11-8
14:37   Isaac Okoro missed jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
14:43   Personal foul on Devan Cambridge  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:43   Personal foul on Allen Flanigan  
14:26   Davonte Gaines missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
14:16   J'Von McCormick missed driving layup  
14:14   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
14:07 +2 Austin Wiley made jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 13-8
13:49   Santiago Vescovi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
13:37   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
13:19 +2 John Fulkerson made jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 13-10
12:53 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 16-10
12:33 +2 John Fulkerson made driving layup 16-12
12:22   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
12:00   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:58   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Samir Doughty  
11:53   Austin Wiley missed layup  
11:51   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
11:49   Austin Wiley missed layup  
11:34 +3 Josiah-Jordan James made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Johnson 16-15
11:07 +2 Danjel Purifoy made driving layup 18-15
10:48   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:46   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:25   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:23   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
10:21   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
10:21   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:21 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-15
10:00   Yves Pons missed turnaround jump shot  
9:58   Defensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
9:30 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 22-15
9:17   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
9:07 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 22-18
8:47   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
8:33   Lost ball turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Samir Doughty  
8:29   Shooting foul on Jalen Johnson  
8:29   Samir Doughty missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:29 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
8:01   Lost ball turnover on Olivier Nkamhoua, stolen by Samir Doughty  
7:58   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
7:46   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick  
7:46   Lost ball turnover on J'Von McCormick  
7:24   Shooting foul on Anfernee McLemore  
7:24 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
7:24   John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:24   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  
7:03   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
7:03 +1 Allen Flanigan made 1st of 2 free throws 24-19
7:03   Allen Flanigan missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
7:02   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
7:02 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 24-20
7:02 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-21
6:53   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:51   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
6:51   Shooting foul on Jordan Bowden  
6:51   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:51 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
6:51 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 25-21
6:29   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
6:26   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Austin Wiley  
6:14   Devan Cambridge missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
6:10 +2 Allen Flanigan made dunk 27-21
5:51   Personal foul on Austin Wiley  
5:51   John Fulkerson missed free throw  
5:51   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
5:28   Allen Flanigan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:26   Offensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
5:17 +2 Allen Flanigan made driving layup 29-21
4:56   Personal foul on Jaylin Williams  
4:56 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 29-22
4:56 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-23
4:46 +2 Allen Flanigan made floating jump shot 31-23
4:34   Offensive foul on John Fulkerson  
4:34   Turnover on John Fulkerson  
4:12   Bad pass turnover on Allen Flanigan, stolen by Jalen Johnson  
4:03   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:01   Defensive rebound by Allen Flanigan  
3:53 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J'Von McCormick 34-23
3:32   Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
3:23   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:21   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
3:07   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
3:07   Commercial timeout called  
3:07 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 34-24
3:07 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-25
2:53   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
2:53   Lost ball turnover on Allen Flanigan, stolen by Josiah-Jordan James  
2:24   Out of bounds turnover on Josiah-Jordan James  
2:13 +3 Danjel Purifoy made 3-pt. jump shot 37-25
2:13   Shooting foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
2:13 +1 Danjel Purifoy made free throw 38-25
1:57 +3 Yves Pons made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Josiah-Jordan James 38-28
1:27   J'Von McCormick missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Josiah-Jordan James  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Bowden, stolen by Allen Flanigan  
45.0   Shooting foul on Santiago Vescovi  
45.0 +1 Samir Doughty made 1st of 2 free throws 39-28
45.0 +1 Samir Doughty made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-28
29.0   Santiago Vescovi missed layup, blocked by Babatunde Akingbola  
27.0   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
17.0   Samir Doughty missed driving layup, blocked by Yves Pons  
15.0   Offensive rebound by Samir Doughty  
15.0 +2 Samir Doughty made dunk 42-28
2.0 +3 Jordan Bowden made 3-pt. jump shot 42-31
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
AUBURN Tigers 43
TENN Volunteers 32

Time Team Play Score
19:48 +2 Anfernee McLemore made layup, assist by Samir Doughty 44-31
19:38   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
19:37   Shooting foul on J'Von McCormick  
19:37 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 1st of 2 free throws 44-32
19:37 +1 Santiago Vescovi made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-33
19:25   Anfernee McLemore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:23   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
19:06   Josiah-Jordan James missed jump shot  
19:04   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
18:57 +2 Samir Doughty made driving layup 46-33
18:47 +2 Santiago Vescovi made driving layup 46-35
18:29   Samir Doughty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:27   Offensive rebound by Isaac Okoro  
18:19   Personal foul on Josiah-Jordan James  
18:01   Jaylin Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:59   Defensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
17:38 +2 Jordan Bowden made driving layup 46-37
17:09   Samir Doughty missed jump shot  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
17:02   Anfernee McLemore missed dunk  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Santiago Vescovi  
16:58   Personal foul on Isaac Okoro  
16:39   Jalen Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
16:16   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
16:10   Austin Wiley missed dunk  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Yves Pons  
16:07   Personal foul on Danjel Purifoy  
16:02   Jordan Bowden missed jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
16:00   Traveling violation turnover on Devan Cambridge  
16:00   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   John Fulkerson missed turnaround jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Danjel Purifoy  
15:20 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot 49-37
14:57   John Fulkerson missed jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Devan Cambridge  
14:49   Personal foul on John Fulkerson  
14:47 +2 Austin Wiley made hook shot 51-37
14:34   Bad pass turnover on Josiah-Jordan James, stolen by Devan Cambridge  
14:33   Lost ball turnover on Devan Cambridge  
14:11   John Fulkerson missed turnaround jump shot  
14:09   Defensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
13:52 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Austin Wiley 54-37
13:43   30-second timeout called  
13:43   Commercial timeout called  
13:31   Jordan Bowden missed layup  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Jordan Bowden  
13:29 +2 Jordan Bowden made dunk 54-39
13:29   Shooting foul on Allen Flanigan  
13:29 +1 Jordan Bowden made free throw 54-40
13:11   Danjel Purifoy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:09   Defensive rebound by Tennessee  
12:58 +3 Jalen Johnson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Santiago Vescovi 54-43
12:43 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 57-43
12:27 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot 57-46
12:18   Jumpball received by Tennessee  
12:18   Lost ball turnover on Anfernee McLemore, stolen by Santiago Vescovi  
12:18   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Anfernee McLemore  
12:18 +1 Jordan Bowden made 1st of 2 free throws 57-47
12:18 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-48
11:58 +3 Santiago Vescovi made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Bowden 57-51
11:41   Isaac Okoro missed layup, blocked by John Fulkerson  
11:39   Offensive rebound by Austin Wiley  
11:41   Personal foul on Santiago Vescovi  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41   Austin Wiley missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:41 +1 Austin Wiley made 2nd of 2 free throws 58-51
11:22   Jordan Bowden missed finger-roll layup  
11:20   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
11:17 +2 John Fulkerson made dunk 58-53
11:01 +3 Samir Doughty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Danjel Purifoy 61-53
10:29   Shooting foul on Austin Wiley  
10:29   Jordan Bowden missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:29 +1 Jordan Bowden made 2nd of 2 free throws 61-54
10:12 +2 Isaac Okoro made driving layup 63-54
9:56   Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:54   Offensive rebound by Yves Pons  
9:50   Yves Pons missed layup  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Jalen Johnson  
9:49   Jalen Johnson missed layup  
9:47   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
9:49   Shooting foul on Isaac Okoro  
9:50 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 63-55
9:50 +1 John Fulkerson made 2nd of 2 free throws 63-56
9:33   Allen Flanigan missed driving layup  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Anfernee McLemore  
9:18 +2 J'Von McCormick made driving layup 65-56
8:54   Yves Pons missed turnaround jump shot  
8:52   Defensive rebound by J'Von McCormick  
8:40 +3 J'Von McCormick made 3-pt. jump shot 68-56
8:21   Lost ball turnover on Santiago Vescovi, stolen by J'Von McCormick  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:52   J'Von McCormick missed layup, blocked by Santiago Vescovi  
7:50   Offensive rebound by Auburn  
7:50   Shot clock violation turnover on Auburn  
7:30   Santiago Vescovi missed layup  
7:28   Offensive rebound by John Fulkerson  
7:16   Personal foul on Anfernee McLemore  
7:16 +1 John Fulkerson made 1st of 2 free throws 68-57
7:16   John Fulkerson missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Jaylin Williams  