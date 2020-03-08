|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Alabama
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed layup, blocked by Reed Nikko
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith made layup
|
2-0
|
19:28
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed jump shot
|
|
19:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr.
|
|
19:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Torrence Watson
|
|
18:34
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Reed Nikko made layup
|
2-2
|
17:58
|
|
+3
|
Jaden Shackelford made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
5-2
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Brown made layup, assist by Dru Smith
|
5-4
|
17:28
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Herbert Jones
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Personal foul on Herbert Jones
|
|
16:38
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Tilmon made layup
|
5-6
|
16:19
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Galin Smith
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Galin Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:06
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Galin Smith
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Galin Smith
|
|
15:51
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Personal foul on John Petty Jr.
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Tray Jackson, stolen by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tray Jackson
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tray Jackson
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Mark Smith missed jump shot
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alabama
|
|
13:50
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot
|
7-6
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Mark Smith made layup
|
7-8
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Reed Nikko
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on John Petty Jr.
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alex Reese
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Reed Nikko missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
12:15
|
|
+1
|
Reed Nikko made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
7-9
|
11:58
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Dru Smith
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon missed jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Javon Pickett missed layup
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kobe Brown
|
|
10:31
|
|
+2
|
Javon Pickett made layup, assist by Dru Smith
|
7-11
|
10:12
|
|
|
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Alex Reese
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Alex Reese, stolen by Javon Pickett
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Javon Pickett
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Turnover on Javon Pickett
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kira Lewis Jr., stolen by Xavier Pinson
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Herbert Jones
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Missouri
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Dru Smith
|
|
9:04
|
|
+3
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by John Petty Jr.
|
10-11
|
8:44
|
|
|
Torrence Watson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jaylen Forbes
|
|
8:38
|
|
|
Turnover on Jaylen Forbes
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by John Petty Jr.
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
John Petty Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Jaden Shackelford missed jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed layup
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Jeremiah Tilmon missed layup
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
7:15
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Dru Smith, stolen by Kira Lewis Jr.
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Xavier Pinson
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-11
|
7:17
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-11
|
7:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Javon Pickett, stolen by Alex Reese
|
|
6:59
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith made dunk, assist by Alex Reese
|
14-11
|
6:38
|
|
|
Javon Pickett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
6:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Jaden Shackelford, stolen by Javon Pickett
|
|
6:18
|
|
+2
|
Mark Smith made layup, assist by Dru Smith
|
14-13
|
5:51
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javon Pickett
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Galin Smith missed layup
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Reed Nikko
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Reed Nikko
|
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made layup
|
16-13
|
4:48
|
|
|
Dru Smith missed layup, blocked by Alex Reese
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Galin Smith
|
|
4:46
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-14
|
4:44
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Tilmon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-15
|
4:26
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
4:22
|
|
+2
|
Mitchell Smith made layup, assist by Xavier Pinson
|
16-17
|
4:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Dru Smith
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith
|
|
3:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Javian Davis missed layup
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Herbert Jones
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Herbert Jones, stolen by Xavier Pinson
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jaden Shackelford
|
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
16-18
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-19
|
2:50
|
|
|
James Bolden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Xavier Pinson
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Mark Smith missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Bolden
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mitchell Smith
|
|
2:29
|
|
+1
|
Herbert Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-19
|
2:29
|
|
|
Herbert Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dru Smith
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Xavier Pinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaden Shackelford
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jeremiah Tilmon
|
|
2:03
|
|
+1
|
Alex Reese made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-19
|
2:03
|
|
|
Alex Reese missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jeremiah Tilmon
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Xavier Pinson
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Turnover on Xavier Pinson
|
|
1:26
|
|
+2
|
Kira Lewis Jr. made jump shot, assist by Alex Reese
|
20-19
|
1:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jaden Shackelford
|
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-20
|
1:09
|
|
+1
|
Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
20-21
|
39.0
|
|
|
Kira Lewis Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
37.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mitchell Smith
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Mitchell Smith, stolen by John Petty Jr.
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Missouri
|
|
23.0
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on John Petty Jr., stolen by Mitchell Smith
|
|
20.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Kobe Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Javian Davis
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|