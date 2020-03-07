BAYLOR
WVU

No Text

WVU beats No. 4 Baylor, denies Bears chance at league title

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) Emmitt Matthews ended a long slump to give West Virginia a much-needed boost heading into the postseason.

For No. 4 Baylor, Matthews' re-emergence came at the worst possible time.

Matthews scored a season-high 18 points, freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 16 points and 12 rebounds, and West Virginia used a big second-half run to beat Baylor 76-64 on Saturday.

Baylor (26-4, 15-3 Big 12) went more than eight minutes without a field goal midway through the second half to take itself out of contention for the league championship. The title went to top-ranked Kansas, which beat Texas Tech 66-62 later Saturday.

''This really hurts,'' Baylor coach Scott Drew said. ''I don't think another team in the Big 12 has lost a conference championship with 15 wins. We did what you normally would do when you win a conference championship and we don't have anything to show for it. It sucks.''

Instead, it was West Virginia (21-10, 9-9) celebrating. The sellout crowd stormed the court after the Mountaineers' second consecutive win and just the third in nine games.

Matthews had scored in double figures just once in his previous 20 games. A season-long starter, the 6-foot-7 sophomore entered Saturday's play averaging 5.9 points per game and with twice as many turnovers as assists.

''This is really the work, putting in all of the time that I've put in,'' Matthews said. ''My slump was a little longer, it was a prolonged slump, something I had never seen before for myself. Things are clicking at the right time.''

West Virginia looked as if it were headed for more disappointment against a ranked team when Matthews' dunk attempt was blocked and Baylor's Devonte Bandoo made a basket at the other end to put the Bears ahead 37-30 with 13:40 remaining. But Matthews kept going to the rim, dunking twice to ignite the crowd and his teammates.

''I just wanted to make the right plays. That's all it was,'' Matthews said. ''I haven't been dunking the ball lately, and I miss dunking on people. I want to get back to that, from here on to the national championship.''

Tshiebwe and Jermaine Haley scored six points apiece during the decisive 21-5 burst that put West Virginia ahead 57-46 with 3:02 remaining.

Baylor got 3-pointers from Jared Butler and Davion Mitchell to give the Bears some hope. But West Virginia, the league's worst free-throw shooting team, made 16 of 19 from the line over the final two minutes to seal it.

Miles McBride added 12 points for West Virginia and Sean McNeal scored 11. Butler led Baylor with 21 points and Mitchell added 15.

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins said he hadn't been as tough on his players this season as he normally would be because he likes this group so much. That changed in practice on Thursday and Huggins saw positive results from the Big 12's youngest team.

''We had two of the best practices we've had in a very, very long time,'' Huggins said. ''They were enthusiastic. They had bounce in their step.''

That energy transferred to Saturday's game. Just not right away.

West Virginia missed its first eight shots, and Huggins ripped into his players during an early timeout. The Mountaineers responded with a 19-2 run, with Matthews scoring eight. to put West Virginia ahead 19-11.

The momentum quickly changed after a Baylor player stepped on the end line retrieving an errant pass at the opposite end of the court outside of the referees' view. With the sellout crowd screaming in protest, MaCio Teague then made a three-point play and another basket 40 seconds later to pull the Bears to within 24-22 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Baylor: Despite losing three of their last five games, the Bears finished with their best regular-season record in school history. Against the Mountaineers, Baylor was outrebounded 42-28, got into foul trouble and was outscored 24-10 at the line.

''From this game, we've seen some weaknesses that we have,'' said Baylor's Mark Vital. ''They exposed them, Coach Drew will fix them for us. We'll get back on the run.''

West Virginia: The Mountaineers will take some momentum into the league tournament after going 3-6 in February.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Baylor could fall out of the top five in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time in 10 weeks. West Virginia could re-enter the rankings after dropping out this past week.

SENIOR PROPOSAL

A pregame ceremony marked the final home game for West Virginia seniors Haley, Chase Harler and Logan Routt. Harler then got down on his knee on the court and asked his girlfriend, Lindsey Baker, to marry him. She said yes.

UP NEXT

The league tournament starts Wednesday in Kansas City.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
BAYLOR Bears 22
WVU Mountaineers 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
19:39   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
19:31 +2 Jared Butler made layup 2-0
19:05   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
18:59   Bad pass turnover on Jermaine Haley, stolen by Jared Butler  
18:50   Mark Vital missed layup  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Jordan McCabe  
18:42   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Logan Routt  
18:16   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe  
17:59 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 4-0
17:39   Oscar Tshiebwe missed dunk  
17:37   Offensive rebound by Logan Routt  
17:37   Personal foul on MaCio Teague  
17:25   Jermaine Haley missed hook shot  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
17:15   Jared Butler missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:51   Traveling violation turnover on Jermaine Haley  
16:35 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by Jared Butler 6-0
16:18   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
16:16   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
16:14   Personal foul on Derek Culver  
16:09   Shooting foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
16:09 +1 Jared Butler made 1st of 2 free throws 7-0
16:09   30-second timeout called  
16:09   Commercial timeout called  
16:09   Jared Butler missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:09   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:48   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
15:25 +2 Matthew Mayer made layup, assist by Davion Mitchell 9-0
15:06   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
15:04   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
15:03   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
14:58   Taz Sherman missed jump shot  
14:56   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:53   Derek Culver missed layup  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
14:51   Shooting foul on Davion Mitchell  
14:51 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 9-1
14:53 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-2
14:38   Matthew Mayer missed jump shot  
14:25 +2 Derek Culver made hook shot, assist by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 9-4
14:03   Davion Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
13:48   Traveling violation turnover on Derek Culver  
13:23   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
13:14 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot, assist by Miles McBride 9-6
12:37   Devonte Bandoo missed jump shot, blocked by Taz Sherman  
12:35   Offensive rebound by Baylor  
12:35   Shot clock violation turnover on Baylor  
12:23   Oscar Tshiebwe missed jump shot, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
12:21   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:04   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
11:58   Lost ball turnover on Gabe Osabuohien, stolen by Devonte Bandoo  
11:56   Lost ball turnover on Devonte Bandoo  
11:42   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
11:42   Personal foul on Jared Butler  
11:29   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
11:12 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Taz Sherman 9-9
10:47   Bad pass turnover on Mark Vital, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:39   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed layup  
10:37   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
10:27   Mark Vital missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
10:26   Personal foul on Devonte Bandoo  
10:08 +2 Derek Culver made layup 9-11
9:50   Davion Mitchell missed layup  
9:48   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
9:48   Freddie Gillespie missed layup  
9:45   Freddie Gillespie missed jump shot  
9:43   Defensive rebound by Miles McBride  
9:23   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
9:18 +2 Jared Butler made layup 11-11
8:50   Gabe Osabuohien missed jump shot  
8:48   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
8:45   Derek Culver missed layup  
8:43   Defensive rebound by Jared Butler  
8:39   Traveling violation turnover on MaCio Teague  
8:16   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
8:14   Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
8:05 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Miles McBride 11-13
7:46   Personal foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
7:46   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Flo Thamba  
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Flo Thamba, stolen by Miles McBride  
7:00 +3 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien 11-16
6:30   Bad pass turnover on MaCio Teague, stolen by Miles McBride  
6:14 +3 Sean McNeil made 3-pt. jump shot 11-19
5:40 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 15-19
5:56 +2 Freddie Gillespie made layup, assist by MaCio Teague 13-19
5:46   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Freddie Gillespie  
5:40 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 15-19
5:22   Bad pass turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Jared Butler  
5:17   Jared Butler missed layup  
5:15   Offensive rebound by MaCio Teague  
5:10   Jared Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
5:09   Personal foul on Mark Vital  
5:09   Derek Culver missed free throw  
5:08   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
5:08   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
5:00   Bad pass turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Miles McBride  
4:55   Lost ball turnover on Miles McBride, stolen by Mark Vital  
4:48 +2 Jared Butler made layup, assist by Mark Vital 17-19
4:34   Miles McBride missed layup  
4:32   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:27 +2 Gabe Osabuohien made layup 17-21
4:25   Lost ball turnover on Davion Mitchell, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
4:04   Miles McBride missed jump shot  
4:02   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
3:56   Matthew Mayer missed layup, blocked by Miles McBride  
3:54   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
3:50   Sean McNeil missed jump shot  
3:47   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:47   Commercial timeout called  
3:35   Bad pass turnover on MaCio Teague, stolen by Derek Culver  
3:29   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
3:29   Derek Culver missed free throw  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
3:02   Bad pass turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Gabe Osabuohien  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Jordan McCabe, stolen by Davion Mitchell  
2:36   Offensive foul on Mark Vital  
2:36   Turnover on Mark Vital  
2:12 +3 Miles McBride made 3-pt. jump shot 17-24
1:50   Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
1:43   Personal foul on Miles McBride  
1:29 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 19-24
1:29   Shooting foul on Sean McNeil  
1:29 +1 MaCio Teague made free throw 20-24
1:12   Jermaine Haley missed jump shot  
1:10   Defensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
1:01   Jared Butler missed jump shot  
59.0   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
49.0 +2 MaCio Teague made jump shot 22-24
27.0   Offensive foul on Miles McBride  
27.0   Turnover on Miles McBride  
3.0   MaCio Teague missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
BAYLOR Bears 42
WVU Mountaineers 52

Time Team Play Score
19:51   Personal foul on Oscar Tshiebwe  
19:37 +2 Mark Vital made layup 24-24
19:37   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
19:37   Mark Vital missed free throw  
19:37   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
19:11   Shooting foul on Jared Butler  
19:11 +1 Miles McBride made 1st of 2 free throws 24-25
19:11   West Virginia missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
19:11 +1 Miles McBride made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-26
18:47   Shooting foul on Miles McBride  
18:47   Mark Vital missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:47   Mark Vital missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:20   Brandon Knapper missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
18:18   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
18:10   Gabe Osabuohien missed layup  
18:08   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
17:52 +2 Freddie Gillespie made hook shot, assist by Mark Vital 26-26
17:39 +2 Derek Culver made dunk, assist by Chase Harler 26-28
17:17   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
17:15   Defensive rebound by West Virginia  
17:03   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Knapper, stolen by Flo Thamba  
16:55 +2 Davion Mitchell made jump shot, assist by MaCio Teague 28-28
16:42   Shooting foul on Flo Thamba  
16:42   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:42   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:42   Defensive rebound by Flo Thamba  
16:14 +2 MaCio Teague made layup 30-28
15:49   Shooting foul on Flo Thamba  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:49   Derek Culver missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:49   Derek Culver missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:49   Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien  
15:32   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Baylor  
15:12   Shooting foul on Gabe Osabuohien  
15:12 +1 Mark Vital made 1st of 2 free throws 31-28
15:12   Mark Vital missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:12   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
15:08 +2 Mark Vital made layup 33-28
14:49   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:47   Offensive rebound by Derek Culver  
14:45   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
14:32   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed jump shot  
14:30   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
14:27 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 33-30
14:10 +2 Davion Mitchell made layup 35-30
13:43   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed dunk, blocked by Freddie Gillespie  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Devonte Bandoo  
13:38 +2 Devonte Bandoo made layup 37-30
13:38   Shooting foul on Sean McNeil  
13:38   Devonte Bandoo missed free throw  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
13:31   Personal foul on Freddie Gillespie  
12:29   Emmitt Matthews Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Jermaine Haley  
13:20 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made dunk, assist by Sean McNeil 37-32
12:20   Shooting foul on Flo Thamba  
13:20 +1 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made free throw 37-33
13:06   Traveling violation turnover on Davion Mitchell  
12:45 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made jump shot 37-35
12:23   Davion Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Derek Culver  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:06   Mark Vital missed layup  
12:04   Offensive rebound by Mark Vital  
12:00 +2 Flo Thamba made dunk, assist by Mark Vital 39-35
11:46 +2 Derek Culver made layup 39-37
11:23 +3 Davion Mitchell made 3-pt. jump shot 42-37
11:00 +2 Jermaine Haley made layup 42-39
10:35   Devonte Bandoo missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.  
10:20   Lost ball turnover on Derek Culver  
10:20   Commercial timeout called  
9:50   Mark Vital missed layup  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:50   Jumpball received by West Virginia  
9:33   Oscar Tshiebwe missed layup  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
9:29   Personal foul on Flo Thamba  
9:31 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 1st of 2 free throws 42-40
9:31 +1 Oscar Tshiebwe made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-41
9:08   Personal foul on Sean McNeil  
9:05   Lost ball turnover on Jared Butler, stolen by Jermaine Haley  
9:00 +2 Oscar Tshiebwe made layup, assist by Jermaine Haley 42-43
8:33   Mark Vital missed layup  
8:31   Defensive rebound by Oscar Tshiebwe  
8:23   Sean McNeil missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Offensive rebound by Chase Harler  
8:12   Chase Harler missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:10   Defensive rebound by Mark Vital  
7:49   Devonte Bandoo missed layup  
7:47   Offensive rebound by Freddie Gillespie  
7:31   MaCio Teague missed jump shot  
7:29   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
7:10 +2 Emmitt Matthews Jr. made dunk, assist by Sean McNeil 42-45
7:08   30-second timeout called  
7:08   Commercial timeout called  
6:45   Freddie Gillespie missed layup, blocked by Jermaine Haley  
6:43   Defensive rebound by Sean McNeil  
6:31