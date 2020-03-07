|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Florida State
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
19:32
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot
|
0-2
|
19:20
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Dominik Olejniczak missed layup
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray made dunk
|
0-4
|
18:17
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Raiquan Gray missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
18:00
|
|
+2
|
Raiquan Gray made dunk
|
0-6
|
17:58
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:32
|
|
+1
|
Jay Heath made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
1-6
|
17:13
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made layup, assist by M.J. Walker
|
1-8
|
17:03
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder, stolen by Raiquan Gray
|
|
16:50
|
|
|
Dominik Olejniczak missed hook shot
|
|
16:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Florida State
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Personal foul on Julian Rishwain
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest, stolen by Luka Kraljevic
|
|
16:22
|
|
+2
|
Julian Rishwain made jump shot
|
3-8
|
16:06
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed jump shot
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Shooting foul on M.J. Walker
|
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Derryck Thornton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
4-8
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Derryck Thornton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-8
|
15:41
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Luka Kraljevic
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
15:41
|
|
+1
|
Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
15:41
|
|
+1
|
Trent Forrest made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
5-9
|
15:29
|
|
+3
|
Jay Heath made 3-pt. jump shot
|
8-9
|
15:21
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made jump shot
|
8-11
|
14:56
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed jump shot
|
|
14:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Trent Forrest
|
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Trent Forrest made layup
|
8-13
|
14:19
|
|
|
Luka Kraljevic missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made jump shot
|
8-15
|
13:52
|
|
+3
|
Julian Rishwain made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Derryck Thornton
|
11-15
|
13:42
|
|
+2
|
Devin Vassell made dunk, assist by Trent Forrest
|
11-17
|
13:25
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
|
|
13:07
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed layup, blocked by Malik Osborne
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Boston College
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Anthony Polite
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Malik Osborne missed layup
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
12:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on CJ Felder, stolen by Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
12:05
|
|
+3
|
Wyatt Wilkes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|
11-20
|
11:46
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
11:37
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed layup, blocked by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kamari Williams
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Kamari Williams, stolen by Patrick Williams
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans missed layup
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made dunk
|
11-22
|
10:40
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
10:11
|
|
+3
|
Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steffon Mitchell
|
14-22
|
10:00
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Steffon Mitchell
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Balsa Koprivica missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:37
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:00
|
|
+1
|
Balsa Koprivica made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
14-23
|
9:37
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Luka Kraljevic
|
|
9:30
|
|
+3
|
Derryck Thornton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Luka Kraljevic
|
17-23
|
9:15
|
|
|
Wyatt Wilkes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
9:13
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Balsa Koprivica
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica made hook shot
|
17-25
|
8:53
|
|
|
Luka Kraljevic missed layup, blocked by Raiquan Gray
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|
|
8:42
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by Raiquan Gray
|
17-27
|
8:20
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Raiquan Gray
|
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Balsa Koprivica made dunk, assist by Rayquan Evans
|
17-29
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Personal foul on M.J. Walker
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|
|
7:30
|
|
+3
|
Devin Vassell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Raiquan Gray
|
17-32
|
7:10
|
|
|
Personal foul on Raiquan Gray
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Derryck Thornton, stolen by M.J. Walker
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Devin Vassell missed dunk
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Kamari Williams, stolen by M.J. Walker
|
|
6:24
|
|
+2
|
Dominik Olejniczak made hook shot, assist by Devin Vassell
|
17-34
|
5:54
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed jump shot
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Julian Rishwain
|
|
5:38
|
|
+2
|
Kamari Williams made dunk, assist by Julian Rishwain
|
19-34
|
5:38
|
|
|
Official timeout called
|
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Patrick Williams made layup, assist by Devin Vassell
|
19-36
|
5:01
|
|
|
Personal foul on Patrick Williams
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kamari Williams
|
|
4:45
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder made layup, assist by Jay Heath
|
21-36
|
4:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dominik Olejniczak
|
|
4:45
|
|
+1
|
CJ Felder made free throw
|
22-36
|
4:28
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Jay Heath missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
4:03
|
|
+2
|
M.J. Walker made layup
|
22-38
|
3:39
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Jay Heath
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Turnover on Jay Heath
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
M.J. Walker missed jump shot
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Devin Vassell
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Shooting foul on CJ Felder
|
|
3:11
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:11
|
|
+1
|
Patrick Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-39
|
2:56
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Patrick Williams
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Patrick Williams missed jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by M.J. Walker
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Trent Forrest missed layup, blocked by CJ Felder
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by CJ Felder
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Kamari Williams missed layup
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Trent Forrest
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath made layup
|
24-39
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Nathanael Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jay Heath
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Julian Rishwain missed jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rayquan Evans
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Double dribble turnover on Rayquan Evans
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Derryck Thornton missed jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
52.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Julian Rishwain
|
|
46.0
|
|
+3
|
Anthony Polite made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rayquan Evans
|
24-42
|
21.0
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wyatt Wilkes
|
|
4.0
|
|
|
Rayquan Evans missed jump shot
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Derryck Thornton
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|