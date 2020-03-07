BUTLER
XAVIER

Baldwin has career-best 36, Butler rallies over Xavier 72-71

  • Mar 07, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Everyone knew Kamar Baldwin would take the final shot. The only question was whether he'd drive to the basket and try to tie, or take another from long range and go for the win.

The arc opened up,

Baldwin scored a career-high 36 points and

Saturday night, rallying Butler to a 72-71 victory over Xavier.

The Bulldogs (22-9, 10-8 Big East) let a nine-point lead slip away before Baldwin rescued them, hitting all the big shots down the stretch. He finished 13 of 25 from the field, including 5 of 7 from beyond the arc.

“Kamar Baldwin was phenomenal,” Xavier coach Travis Steele said. “We've got to be a heck of a lot better. Kamar's one of the best closers in college basketball.”

He's been sensational in the clutch all season.

Baldwin scored 29 of his 31 points in the second half while rallying the Bulldogs over Marquette in overtime on Jan. 24. He hit a 3-pointer for a 79-76 win over Villanova on Feb. 5. With everything on the line Saturday night, he was looking to head to the basket but saw his preferred path cut off.

“So I just pulled up and shot it,” Baldwin said.

Xavier intended to guard Baldwin beyond the arc but gave him too much room.

“Man, he can do it all,” said Xavier's Jason Carter, who had a season-high 17 points. “He's got a mid-range game, he gets to the rim, he passes well, he knocks down big-time shots. He's just an all-around great player.”

Xavier (19-12, 8-10) grabbed a 71-69 lead on Naji Marshall's three-point play with 8.9 seconds left, but Baldwin hit another clutch shot to give Butler a three-game winning streak to finish the regular season.

“When you look at the Big East season, I can't imagine what New York is going to be like," Butler coach LaVall Jordan said. "Every team in the league is playing well right now.”

for Xavier, and Tyrique Jones had 14 points and 13 rebounds - his 21st double-double of the season, most in the Big East.

Paul Scruggs missed a second straight game for Xavier with an injured hamstring. Scruggs had moved to the point guard spot during conference play, supplanting Quentin Goodin.

Butler suffered a setback when Sean McDermott slipped while dribbling and twisted his left ankle midway through the first half, sending him to the bench. McDermott had his third career double-double Wednesday in a 77-55 win over St. John's, with a career-high 14 rebounds.

McDermott returned a few minutes later but had a slight limp. He finished with three points and seven rebounds.

Baldwin was the only player on either team

in the first half, when he scored 11 points. Xavier opened the game by missing its first eight shots and nine of its first 10.

Baldwin hit a 3-pointer and a layup as Butler inched ahead 23-18, the biggest lead by either team in a half that included 10 lead changes. Aaron Thompson had a steal and layup and a pair of free throws as Butler stretched the lead to 49-40 early in the second half.

Marshall hit a floater and scored twice off drives to the basket, and Jones made a pair of free throws that

with 7:30 left, setting up the frantic finish.

BIG PICTURE

Butler had relied on its guards and its defense to win its last two games, holding DePaul and St. John's to 42 and 55 points, respectively. Xavier put up 71 points, but Baldwin's career game was enough.

Xavier completed a resurgent second half of the Big East schedule that got the Musketeers into NCAA Tournament consideration. After starting 2-6 in league play, the Musketeers won six of their last nine, finishing with losses to Providence and Butler.

SERIES STUFF

Xavier leads the series 41-23, but Butler swept the season series. The Bulldogs won 66-61 at Hinkle Fieldhouse on Feb. 12.

SENIOR STUFF

The Musketeers honored Goodin, Jones, Bryce Moore and Leighton Schrand pregame on senior night.

ON THE BOARDS

Jones has eight offensive rebounds. He came into the game leading the Big East and ranking third nationally with 4.3 offensive rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

Butler plays in the quarterfinals of the Big East tournament on Thursday.

Xavier plays DePaul on Wednesday night.

1st Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 29
XAVIER Musketeers 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Xavier  
19:33   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:31   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
19:05   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
19:03   Defensive rebound by Xavier  
18:32   Zach Freemantle missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:30   Defensive rebound by Aaron Thompson  
18:23   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
18:21   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
18:02   Personal foul on Sean McDermott  
17:44   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
17:34   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
17:19   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
17:17   Offensive rebound by Butler  
17:15 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 2-0
17:03   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:52   Sean McDermott missed jump shot  
16:50   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
16:41   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
16:39   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
16:19   Traveling violation turnover on Aaron Thompson  
16:04   Personal foul on Aaron Thompson  
15:59   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
15:40   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:21   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:19   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:16   Commercial timeout called  
15:05 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 2-3
14:44   Bryce Golden missed layup, blocked by Naji Marshall  
14:42   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
14:33 +2 Kamar Baldwin made jump shot 4-3
14:15   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by Jason Carter  
14:03   Lost ball turnover on KyKy Tandy, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
13:48 +3 Jordan Tucker made 3-pt. jump shot 7-3
13:17 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 7-5
12:47   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
12:37   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:35   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
12:26   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Bryce Moore  
12:13 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 7-8
11:50 +2 Bryce Nze made layup, assist by Kamar Baldwin 9-8
11:50   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
11:50   Commercial timeout called  
11:50   Bryce Nze missed free throw  
11:50   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:20 +3 Quentin Goodin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 9-11
10:53   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Dontarius James  
10:42   Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
10:30 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 12-11
10:21   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:19   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
10:08   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Dontarius James  
9:58   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
9:35   Lost ball turnover on Sean McDermott, stolen by Zach Freemantle  
9:26   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
9:17   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
8:48   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Quentin Goodin  
8:36   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:34   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:32   Personal foul on Derrik Smits  
8:30   Traveling violation turnover on Tyrique Jones  
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Naji Marshall  
8:06 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 12-13
7:49   Traveling violation turnover on Bryce Nze  
7:49   Commercial timeout called  
7:35 +2 Jason Carter made jump shot 12-15
7:35   Shooting foul on Jordan Tucker  
7:35   Jason Carter missed free throw  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
7:27   Offensive foul on Jordan Tucker  
7:27   Turnover on Jordan Tucker  
7:09   Traveling violation turnover on Naji Marshall  
6:57 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 14-15
6:38   Jason Carter missed jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
6:30 +3 Henry Baddley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kamar Baldwin 17-15
6:07   Jason Carter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Offensive rebound by Dontarius James  
6:01   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
6:01 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 17-16
6:01   Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:01   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
5:39   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Jason Carter  
5:33   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
5:33   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
5:33   Defensive rebound by Butler  
5:20   Aaron Thompson missed jump shot, blocked by Tyrique Jones  
5:18   Defensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
5:14 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 17-18
4:43 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 20-18
4:22   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
4:20   Offensive rebound by Naji Marshall  
4:18   Offensive foul on Naji Marshall  
4:18   Turnover on Naji Marshall  
4:12 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 22-18
3:54   Lost ball turnover on Quentin Goodin, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
3:48   Shooting foul on Naji Marshall  
3:48   Commercial timeout called  
3:48   Sean McDermott missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:48 +1 Sean McDermott made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
3:33   Shooting foul on Kamar Baldwin  
3:33 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 23-19
3:33   Naji Marshall missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:33   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
3:31   Offensive foul on Tyrique Jones  
3:31   Turnover on Tyrique Jones  
3:06   Bad pass turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by KyKy Tandy  
2:53 +2 Zach Freemantle made layup, assist by Naji Marshall 23-21
2:23 +2 Sean McDermott made jump shot 25-21
2:01 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot 25-23
1:45   Personal foul on KyKy Tandy  
1:42   Bryce Nze missed jump shot  
1:40   Offensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
1:25 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 27-23
1:07   Tyrique Jones missed layup  
1:05   Offensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
1:05   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
1:05 +1 Zach Freemantle made 1st of 2 free throws 27-24
1:05 +1 Zach Freemantle made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-25
57.0 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 29-25
32.0   Naji Marshall missed 3-pt. jump shot  
30.0   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
13.0   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11.0   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
10.0   30-second timeout called  
10.0   30-second timeout called  
9.0   Shooting foul on Henry Baddley  
9.0 +1 Naji Marshall made 1st of 2 free throws 29-26
9.0 +1 Naji Marshall made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-27
7.0   Personal foul on Quentin Goodin  
2.0   Aaron Thompson missed layup  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
0.0   Bryce Golden missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  

2nd Half
BUTLER Bulldogs 43
XAVIER Musketeers 44

Time Team Play Score
19:43 +2 Tyrique Jones made dunk, assist by Naji Marshall 29-29
19:05   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
18:56 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 31-29
18:50   Zach Freemantle missed jump shot  
18:48   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:36 +2 Aaron Thompson made jump shot 33-29
18:23   Lost ball turnover on Jason Carter, stolen by Bryce Nze  
18:13   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
18:05   Sean McDermott missed dunk  
18:03   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
18:07 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sean McDermott 36-29
18:07   30-second timeout called  
18:07   Commercial timeout called  
17:44   Shooting foul on Sean McDermott  
17:44 +1 Jason Carter made 1st of 2 free throws 36-30
17:44 +1 Jason Carter made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-31
17:22   Shooting foul on Tyrique Jones  
17:22 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 37-31
17:22 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 38-31
17:06 +2 Tyrique Jones made jump shot 38-33
16:45 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 40-33
16:27 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 40-35
16:27   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
16:27   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
16:07   Traveling violation turnover on Kamar Baldwin  
15:58   Shooting foul on Bryce Nze  
15:58   Commercial timeout called  
15:58   Jason Carter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:58   Jason Carter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:58   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
15:36   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
15:34   Offensive rebound by Xavier  
15:27   Traveling violation turnover on Quentin Goodin  
15:19 +3 Kamar Baldwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 43-35
14:49 +3 Jason Carter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KyKy Tandy 43-38
14:24   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
14:22   Offensive rebound by Bryce Golden  
14:22 +2 Bryce Golden made layup 45-38
14:07   Personal foul on Bryce Golden  
14:03   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
13:58   Lost ball turnover on Kamar Baldwin, stolen by Quentin Goodin  
13:38   Bad pass turnover on Tyrique Jones, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
13:36   Lost ball turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Naji Marshall  
13:36   Personal foul on Sean McDermott  
13:25 +2 KyKy Tandy made jump shot 45-40
13:00   Out of bounds turnover on Derrik Smits  
12:41   Lost ball turnover on Zach Freemantle, stolen by Aaron Thompson  
12:32 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 47-40
12:17   Quentin Goodin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley  
12:03   Shooting foul on Zach Freemantle  
12:03 +1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 48-40
12:03 +1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 49-40
11:48   KyKy Tandy missed jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
11:38   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
11:33   Jordan Tucker missed layup  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
11:31   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
11:31   Commercial timeout called  
11:24 +2 Naji Marshall made jump shot 49-42
11:01   Lost ball turnover on Bryce Nze, stolen by Tyrique Jones  
10:43 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 49-44
10:24   Jordan Tucker missed jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by KyKy Tandy  
10:14   KyKy Tandy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kamar Baldwin  
10:07   Shooting foul on Bryce Moore  
10:07 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 50-44
10:07 +1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-44
9:54 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Naji Marshall 51-47
9:37 +2 Aaron Thompson made layup 53-47
9:19   Tyrique Jones missed jump shot  
9:17   Defensive rebound by Jordan Tucker  
8:52 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 55-47
8:25 +2 Naji Marshall made layup 55-49
8:25   Shooting foul on Aaron Thompson  
8:25   Naji Marshall missed free throw  
8:25   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
8:22 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 55-51
8:22   Shooting foul on Bryce Golden  
8:22   Tyrique Jones missed free throw  
8:22   Defensive rebound by Sean McDermott  
8:03   Jordan Tucker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:01   Defensive rebound by Zach Freemantle  
7:54   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +3 KyKy Tandy made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Freemantle 55-54
7:30   Personal foul on Bryce Nze  
7:30 +1 Tyrique Jones made free throw 55-55
7:30 +1 Tyrique Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-56
7:17   Kamar Baldwin missed jump shot  
7:15   Offensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
6:58   Shooting foul on Jason Carter  
6:58 +1 Bryce Nze made 1st of 2 free throws 56-56
6:58 +1 Bryce Nze made 2nd of 2 free throws 57-56
6:47   Naji Marshall missed jump shot  
6:45   Offensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
6:44 +2 Tyrique Jones made layup 57-58
6:13 +2 Kamar Baldwin made layup 59-58
5:58   Bryce Moore missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:56   Defensive rebound by Bryce Nze  
5:39   Sean McDermott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:37   Defensive rebound by Tyrique Jones  
5:16  