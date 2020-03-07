CHATT
NCGRN

No Text

Chattanooga upsets UNC Greensboro, 78-68 in SoCon quarters

  AP
  Mar 07, 2020

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) Ramon Vila and David Jean-Baptiste combined to score 43 points to power No. 6 seed Chattanooga to an upset of No. 3 UNC Greensboro, 78-68 in a Southern Conference quarterfinal Saturday night.

The win sends the Mocs (20-12, 10-8) into a semifinal matchup with No. 7 Furman, which upset second-seeded Furman 77-68.

Vila shot 9 of 16 from the field and finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Jean-Baptiste was 8 of 10 from the field and hit all four of his free throws to put up 21 points. Jonathan Scott added 10 points off the bench.

Isaiah Miller scored 17 points to lead the Spartans (23-9, 13-5). Kaleb Hunter finished with 13 points and James Dickey added another 12.

The victory was the second in a week over Spartans. Chattanooga pulled out a 74-72 win in its regular season finale February 29.

1st Half
CHATT Mocs 35
NCGRN Spartans 42

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by UNCG  
19:41   Maurice Commander missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by UNCG  
19:25   Isaiah Miller missed layup  
19:23   Offensive rebound by James Dickey  
19:16   James Dickey missed layup  
19:14   Offensive rebound by James Dickey  
19:08 +3 Kyrin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Dickey 0-3
18:56   Matt Ryan missed layup, blocked by Kyrin Galloway  
18:54   Defensive rebound by James Dickey  
18:54   Shooting foul on Rod Johnson  
18:54   James Dickey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:54 +1 James Dickey made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:29 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 2-4
18:05 +2 James Dickey made jump shot 2-6
17:47   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Kyrin Galloway  
17:23   Isaiah Miller missed jump shot  
17:21   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
17:09 +2 Rod Johnson made layup 4-6
17:09   Shooting foul on Kyrin Galloway  
17:09   Rod Johnson missed free throw  
17:09   Offensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
16:59   Lost ball turnover on Rod Johnson, stolen by Malik Massey  
16:57   Kaleb Hunter missed layup  
16:56   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Miller  
16:55 +2 Isaiah Miller made layup 4-8
16:55   Shooting foul on Ramon Vila  
16:55 +1 Isaiah Miller made free throw 4-9
16:55 +1 Isaiah Miller made free throw 4-9
16:55   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Ryan  
16:43 +2 Kaleb Hunter made jump shot 4-11
16:26   David Jean-Baptiste missed layup, blocked by James Dickey  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter  
16:26   Kaleb Hunter missed layup  
16:26   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
16:26   Bad pass turnover on Matt Ryan, stolen by Isaiah Miller  
16:08 +2 Kaleb Hunter made layup 4-13
15:44 +2 David Jean-Baptiste made layup 6-13
15:34 +3 Keyshaun Langley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller 6-16
15:17   Ramon Vila missed jump shot  
15:17   Offensive rebound by Chattanooga  
15:17   Commercial timeout called  
15:08   Personal foul on Mohammed Abdulsalam  
14:59   Trey Doomes missed jump shot  
14:57   Defensive rebound by Mohammed Abdulsalam  
14:46   Personal foul on Maurice Commander  
14:26   Mohammed Abdulsalam missed dunk  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
14:10   Lost ball turnover on Trey Doomes, stolen by Malik Massey  
13:49   Angelo Allegri missed jump shot  
13:47   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
13:33   Maurice Commander missed jump shot  
13:31   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
13:23 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 8-16
12:59 +3 Angelo Allegri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyshaun Langley 8-19
12:50   Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Scott  
12:33 +3 Malik Massey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller 8-22
12:10 +2 Jonathan Scott made layup 10-22
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:45 +2 Isaiah Miller made jump shot 10-24
11:29 +2 Trey Doomes made layup 12-24
11:11   Personal foul on Kyrin Galloway  
11:02   Lost ball turnover on Trey Doomes, stolen by Michael Hueitt Jr.  
10:54   Michael Hueitt Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:52   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
10:42 +2 David Jean-Baptiste made jump shot 14-24
10:22   Kaleb Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:20   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
10:20   Personal foul on James Dickey  
10:13   Jumpball received by UNCG  
10:13   Lost ball turnover on David Jean-Baptiste, stolen by Isaiah Miller  
9:45 +2 Isaiah Miller made layup 14-26
9:45   Shooting foul on Michael Hueitt Jr.  
9:45   Personal foul on Mohammed Abdulsalam  
9:45   Ramon Vila missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:07 +2 Jonathan Scott made jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan 17-28
9:45 +1 Ramon Vila made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-26
9:27 +2 Isaiah Miller made jump shot 15-28
9:07 +2 Jonathan Scott made jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan 17-28
8:50   James Dickey missed jump shot  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
8:48 +2 Matt Ryan made jump shot 19-28
8:10   Michael Hueitt Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Rod Johnson  
7:52   Ramon Vila missed layup  
7:50   Defensive rebound by James Dickey  
7:36   Personal foul on Jonathan Scott  
7:16   Commercial timeout called  
7:16   Shot clock violation turnover on UNCG  
6:52   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:50   Offensive rebound by Chattanooga  
6:44   Shooting foul on Mohammed Abdulsalam  
6:44 +1 Stefan Kenic made 1st of 2 free throws 20-28
6:44 +1 Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-28
6:24   Angelo Allegri missed layup  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Chattanooga  
5:55 +3 Maurice Commander made 3-pt. jump shot 24-28
5:28 +2 James Dickey made jump shot 24-30
5:04 +3 A.J. Caldwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stefan Kenic 27-30
4:54   Keyshaun Langley missed jump shot  
4:52   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
4:33   Bad pass turnover on A.J. Caldwell  
4:15 +2 James Dickey made layup 27-32
3:59   Personal foul on Angelo Allegri  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:59 +1 A.J. Caldwell made 1st of 2 free throws 28-32
3:59   A.J. Caldwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Kyrin Galloway  
3:42 +2 James Dickey made layup 28-34
3:42   Shooting foul on Ramon Vila  
3:42   James Dickey missed free throw  
3:42   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Miller  
3:25   Malik Massey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:23   Offensive rebound by James Dickey  
3:23   James Dickey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:20   Personal foul on A.J. Caldwell  
3:20 +1 James Dickey made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-35
2:49   Personal foul on Malik Massey  
2:49   Matt Ryan missed free throw  
2:49   Defensive rebound by James Dickey  
2:48   Bad pass turnover on Michael Hueitt Jr.  
2:48 +2 Jonathan Scott made layup, assist by A.J. Caldwell 30-35
2:38   Shooting foul on Isaiah Miller  
2:38 +1 Jonathan Scott made free throw 31-35
2:33   Isaiah Miller missed jump shot  
2:31   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
2:21   Personal foul on Angelo Allegri  
2:09 +1 David Jean-Baptiste made 1st of 2 free throws 32-35
2:09 +1 David Jean-Baptiste made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-35
2:02   Kaleb Hunter missed layup  
2:00   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
1:55   David Jean-Baptiste missed jump shot  
1:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Miller  
1:50 +3 Angelo Allegri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller 33-38
1:21   Turnover on Chattanooga  
1:09   Kaleb Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter  
1:07   Shooting foul on Trey Doomes  
1:07 +1 Kaleb Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 33-39
1:07 +1 Kaleb Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 33-40
1:00   Lost ball turnover on Matt Ryan  
40.0   Offensive foul on Isaiah Miller  
40.0   Turnover on Isaiah Miller  
26.0   Personal foul on Malik Massey  
0.0 +1 Stefan Kenic made 1st of 2 free throws 34-40
0.0 +1 Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-40
3.0   Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hueitt Jr.  
3.0   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Commander, stolen by Malik Massey  
3.0 +2 Malik Massey made jump shot 35-42

2nd Half
CHATT Mocs 43
NCGRN Spartans 26

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Rod Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Miller  
19:26   Kyrin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:24   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
19:11 +2 Ramon Vila made jump shot 37-42
18:48   Bad pass turnover on James Dickey  
18:42   Bad pass turnover on Maurice Commander  
18:35   Out of bounds turnover on Malik Massey  
18:16   Ramon Vila missed jump shot  
18:14   Defensive rebound by James Dickey  
18:00   Isaiah Miller missed jump shot  
17:58   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
17:48 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 39-42
17:43   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Miller, stolen by David Jean-Baptiste  
17:43 +2 David Jean-Baptiste made layup 41-42
17:43   30-second timeout called  
17:43   Commercial timeout called  
17:24 +3 Kaleb Hunter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Dickey 41-45
17:09   Ramon Vila missed layup  
17:07   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
17:03   Ramon Vila missed layup, blocked by James Dickey  
17:01   Defensive rebound by James Dickey  
16:50   James Dickey missed layup  
16:48   Offensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter  
16:46 +2 Kaleb Hunter made layup 41-47
16:41   Jumpball received by UNCG  
16:41   Lost ball turnover on Matt Ryan, stolen by Isaiah Miller  
16:24   Shooting foul on Rod Johnson  
16:24   Malik Massey missed 1st of 3 free throws  
16:24 +1 Malik Massey made 2nd of 3 free throws 41-48
16:24 +1 Malik Massey made 3rd of 3 free throws 41-49
16:18 +2 Ramon Vila made dunk, assist by David Jean-Baptiste 43-49
16:12   Traveling violation turnover on Kaleb Hunter  
16:00 +2 Maurice Commander made layup 45-49
15:37 +2 Mohammed Abdulsalam made layup, assist by Kaleb Hunter 45-51
15:18 +2 Maurice Commander made jump shot 47-51
14:59   Personal foul on Maurice Commander  
14:59   Commercial timeout called  
14:46   Angelo Allegri missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:44   Offensive rebound by Kyrin Galloway  
14:33   Kaleb Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:31   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
14:07   Stefan Kenic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:05   Defensive rebound by Malik Massey  
13:53 +2 Kaleb Hunter made jump shot 47-53
13:33   Personal foul on Keyshaun Langley  
13:27 +2 Ramon Vila made dunk 49-53
13:06   Isaiah Miller missed jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste  
13:04 +2 Ramon Vila made layup, assist by David Jean-Baptiste 51-53
13:04   Shooting foul on Michael Hueitt Jr.  
13:04 +1 Ramon Vila made free throw 52-53
12:45 +2 Isaiah Miller made jump shot 52-55
12:29   Matt Ryan missed layup  
12:27   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
12:24   Ramon Vila missed layup  
12:22   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Miller  
12:15   Isaiah Miller missed layup  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
11:57 +2 David Jean-Baptiste made layup 54-55
11:47 +2 Malik Massey made dunk, assist by Isaiah Miller 54-57
11:39   30-second timeout called  
11:20   Matt Ryan missed jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by UNCG  
10:56   Mohammed Abdulsalam missed jump shot  
10:54   Offensive rebound by Mohammed Abdulsalam  
10:54   Personal foul on Jonathan Scott  
10:42   Traveling violation turnover on Mohammed Abdulsalam  
10:30   Matt Ryan missed jump shot  
10:28   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
10:28 +2 Ramon Vila made layup 56-57
10:28   Shooting foul on Michael Hueitt Jr.  
10:28 +1 Ramon Vila made free throw 57-57
10:07   Mohammed Abdulsalam missed jump shot  
10:05   Defensive rebound by A.J. Caldwell  
9:53   Maurice Commander missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:51   Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila  
9:43   Matt Ryan missed layup  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Mohammed Abdulsalam  
9:41   Shooting foul on A.J. Caldwell  
9:41   Kaleb Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:41   Kaleb Hunter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:41   Defensive rebound by Stefan Kenic  
9:15   Shooting foul on Kyrin Galloway  
9:15 +1 Stefan Kenic made 1st of 2 free throws 58-57
9:15 +1 Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws 59-57
9:01   Personal foul on Stefan Kenic  
8:49   Angelo Allegri missed jump shot  
8:47   Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan  
8:30 +2 Stefan Kenic made layup 61-57
8:16   Lost ball turnover on Kaleb Hunter, stolen by Jonathan Scott  
7:54 +3 Jonathan Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Maurice Commander 64-57
7:54   30-second timeout called  
7:36   Kaleb Hunter missed jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by UNCG  
7:30   Kyrin Galloway missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:28   Defensive rebound by A.J. Caldwell  
7:28   Personal foul on Kaleb Hunter  
6:59   Lost ball turnover on Stefan Kenic, stolen by Isaiah Miller  
6:39   James Dickey missed jump shot  
6:37   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott  
6:15   Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by James Dickey  
6:13   Personal foul on Jonathan Scott  
5:53