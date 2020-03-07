|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNCG
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Maurice Commander missed layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by UNCG
|
|
19:25
|
|
|
Isaiah Miller missed layup
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Dickey
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
James Dickey missed layup
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Dickey
|
|
19:08
|
|
+3
|
Kyrin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Dickey
|
0-3
|
18:56
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed layup, blocked by Kyrin Galloway
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rod Johnson
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
James Dickey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
18:54
|
|
+1
|
James Dickey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
18:29
|
|
+2
|
Ramon Vila made layup
|
2-4
|
18:05
|
|
+2
|
James Dickey made jump shot
|
2-6
|
17:47
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyrin Galloway
|
|
17:23
|
|
|
Isaiah Miller missed jump shot
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
17:09
|
|
+2
|
Rod Johnson made layup
|
4-6
|
17:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kyrin Galloway
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Rod Johnson missed free throw
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Rod Johnson, stolen by Malik Massey
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Kaleb Hunter missed layup
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Miller
|
|
16:55
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Miller made layup
|
4-8
|
16:55
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ramon Vila
|
|
16:55
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Miller made free throw
|
4-9
|
16:55
|
|
+1
|
Isaiah Miller made free throw
|
4-9
|
16:55
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Matt Ryan
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Hunter made jump shot
|
4-11
|
16:26
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed layup, blocked by James Dickey
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Kaleb Hunter missed layup
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan
|
|
16:26
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Matt Ryan, stolen by Isaiah Miller
|
|
16:08
|
|
+2
|
Kaleb Hunter made layup
|
4-13
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
David Jean-Baptiste made layup
|
6-13
|
15:34
|
|
+3
|
Keyshaun Langley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller
|
6-16
|
15:17
|
|
|
Ramon Vila missed jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chattanooga
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:08
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mohammed Abdulsalam
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Trey Doomes missed jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Mohammed Abdulsalam
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Personal foul on Maurice Commander
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Mohammed Abdulsalam missed dunk
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Doomes, stolen by Malik Massey
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Angelo Allegri missed jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Maurice Commander missed jump shot
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Ramon Vila made layup
|
8-16
|
12:59
|
|
+3
|
Angelo Allegri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keyshaun Langley
|
8-19
|
12:50
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Jonathan Scott
|
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Malik Massey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller
|
8-22
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Scott made layup
|
10-22
|
11:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
11:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Miller made jump shot
|
10-24
|
11:29
|
|
+2
|
Trey Doomes made layup
|
12-24
|
11:11
|
|
|
Personal foul on Kyrin Galloway
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Trey Doomes, stolen by Michael Hueitt Jr.
|
|
10:54
|
|
|
Michael Hueitt Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
David Jean-Baptiste made jump shot
|
14-24
|
10:22
|
|
|
Kaleb Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Ramon Vila
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on James Dickey
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Jumpball received by UNCG
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on David Jean-Baptiste, stolen by Isaiah Miller
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Miller made layup
|
14-26
|
9:45
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Michael Hueitt Jr.
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Personal foul on Mohammed Abdulsalam
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Ramon Vila missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Scott made jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan
|
17-28
|
9:45
|
|
+1
|
Ramon Vila made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
15-26
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Miller made jump shot
|
15-28
|
9:07
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Scott made jump shot, assist by Matt Ryan
|
17-28
|
8:50
|
|
|
James Dickey missed jump shot
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jonathan Scott
|
|
8:48
|
|
+2
|
Matt Ryan made jump shot
|
19-28
|
8:10
|
|
|
Michael Hueitt Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rod Johnson
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Ramon Vila missed layup
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|
|
7:36
|
|
|
Personal foul on Jonathan Scott
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:16
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on UNCG
|
|
6:52
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Chattanooga
|
|
6:44
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Mohammed Abdulsalam
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Stefan Kenic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
20-28
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
21-28
|
6:24
|
|
|
Angelo Allegri missed layup
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Chattanooga
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Commander made 3-pt. jump shot
|
24-28
|
5:28
|
|
+2
|
James Dickey made jump shot
|
24-30
|
5:04
|
|
+3
|
A.J. Caldwell made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Stefan Kenic
|
27-30
|
4:54
|
|
|
Keyshaun Langley missed jump shot
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Ryan
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on A.J. Caldwell
|
|
4:15
|
|
+2
|
James Dickey made layup
|
27-32
|
3:59
|
|
|
Personal foul on Angelo Allegri
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
3:59
|
|
+1
|
A.J. Caldwell made 1st of 2 free throws
|
28-32
|
3:59
|
|
|
A.J. Caldwell missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kyrin Galloway
|
|
3:42
|
|
+2
|
James Dickey made layup
|
28-34
|
3:42
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Ramon Vila
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
James Dickey missed free throw
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Isaiah Miller
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Malik Massey missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by James Dickey
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
James Dickey missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
3:20
|
|
|
Personal foul on A.J. Caldwell
|
|
3:20
|
|
+1
|
James Dickey made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
28-35
|
2:49
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Massey
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Matt Ryan missed free throw
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by James Dickey
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Michael Hueitt Jr.
|
|
2:48
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Scott made layup, assist by A.J. Caldwell
|
30-35
|
2:38
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Isaiah Miller
|
|
2:38
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Scott made free throw
|
31-35
|
2:33
|
|
|
Isaiah Miller missed jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Personal foul on Angelo Allegri
|
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
David Jean-Baptiste made 1st of 2 free throws
|
32-35
|
2:09
|
|
+1
|
David Jean-Baptiste made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-35
|
2:02
|
|
|
Kaleb Hunter missed layup
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by David Jean-Baptiste
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
David Jean-Baptiste missed jump shot
|
|
1:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Isaiah Miller
|
|
1:50
|
|
+3
|
Angelo Allegri made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller
|
33-38
|
1:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Chattanooga
|
|
1:21
|
|
|
Turnover on Chattanooga
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Kaleb Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kaleb Hunter
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Trey Doomes
|
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Kaleb Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|
33-39
|
1:07
|
|
+1
|
Kaleb Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
33-40
|
1:00
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Matt Ryan
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Isaiah Miller
|
|
40.0
|
|
|
Turnover on Isaiah Miller
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
Personal foul on Malik Massey
|
|
0.0
|
|
+1
|
Stefan Kenic made 1st of 2 free throws
|
34-40
|
0.0
|
|
+1
|
Stefan Kenic made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
35-40
|
3.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Michael Hueitt Jr.
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Maurice Commander, stolen by Malik Massey
|
|
3.0
|
|
+2
|
Malik Massey made jump shot
|
35-42