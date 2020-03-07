CUSE
Senior Vasiljevic seals Miami's 69-65 OT win over Syracuse

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Miami Hurricanes senior guard DJ Vasiljevic launched the final shot of his home career and triumphantly raised his fist even before the ball swished through the net.

Vasiljevic's two free throws with two seconds left in overtime Saturday sealed Miami's 69-65 victory over Syracuse.

''I wanted everyone to know the game was over,'' Vasiljevic said. ''I was a little emotional, I'm not going to lie. To get on that free throw line and score the last point, it means a lot.''

Syracuse forward Elijah Hughes, the leading scorer in the Atlantic Coast Conference, took a blow to the head and sat out after halftime. He played all 20 minutes in the first half and scored eight points.

''He was a little dizzy, a little blurry,'' coach Jim Boeheim said.

Miami (15-15, 7-13 ACC) broke a three-game losing streak heading into the league tournament. Syracuse (17-14, 10-10) finished at .500 or worse in the conference for the fourth time in the past six years.

The Orange's 14 losses are the most in the regular season Boeheim has had in his 44 years at Syracuse. And again, a big problem was shooting - the Orange made only 37 percent, and went 5 for 25 from 3-point range.

''We haven't shot the ball well for a long time, so I don't think it's a surprise,'' Boeheim said. ''We're just not making enough shots to win.''

Isaiah Wong had 18 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals for Miami. The 6-3 freshman helped run the offense in place of an injured Chris Lykes, the Hurricanes' leading scorer this season.

''I would like for Lykes to play,'' Boeheim said. ''Wong is bigger and more difficult for us. Lykes is a really good player, but Wong is more of a concern because he's bigger and gets to the basket.''

Vasiljevic made five 3-pointers to climb into second place on the school's all-time list, and he scored 17 points. His sister and two best friends from his native Australia were part of the crowd.

Miami missed 12 consecutive shots against Syracuse's zone early in the second half and went nearly eight minutes without a field goal before Vasiljevic sank three consecutive 3-pointers for a 39-all tie.

Afterward, Hurricanes coach Jim Larranaga grinned as he recalled Vasiljevic jump-starting the offense.

''My coaches were saying to me, `We just need to get the ball to DJ and let him shoot every shot,''' Larranaga said.

The Hurricanes saved their best shooting for overtime, when they went 3 for 6. They shot 37 percent for the game.

Syracuse's Joe Girard sank a 15-footer with 1 second left to make the score 56-all and force overtime, but the Orange's first basket in the extra period came with 23 seconds left. They went 0 for 4 from 3-point range in overtime.

Marek Dolezaj led Syracuse with 17 points.

DEALING

Hurricanes forward Keith Stone, operating in the middle of the Syracuse zone, dished out a season-high six assists.

''I don't look at people when I pass,'' Stone said. ''I tell them beforehand, 'Just expect it. I'm not looking at you.'''

The Hurricanes had a season-high 18 assists.

SIDELINED

Lykes took an elbow to the nose in Wednesday's loss to Virginia, suffered facial injuries and likely will miss the league tournament.

BIG PICTURE

The Orange fell to 56-54 in the ACC in the past six seasons.

With the Hurricanes unlikely to make the postseason, they probably need to win one game in the league tournament to avoid a second consecutive losing season, which hasn't happened to Larranaga since 1991-93 at Bowling Green.

UP NEXT

Both teams will play in the ACC Tournament next week in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The Orange have a first-round bye. Hughes' status for their first game is uncertain.

''He's gotten hit in the head 20 times this year,'' Boeheim said.

---

1st Half
CUSE Orange 24
MIAMI Hurricanes 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:43   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
19:23   Keith Stone missed jump shot  
19:21   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:13 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot 2-0
18:45   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:43   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
18:33 +2 Marek Dolezaj made jump shot 4-0
18:12   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
18:04   Bad pass turnover on Elijah Hughes, stolen by Isaiah Wong  
18:04   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
18:02   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
18:02   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
17:50 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made dunk, assist by Keith Stone 4-2
17:17   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:56   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
16:34   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
16:32   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
16:26 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 6-2
16:03   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
15:55 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 6-5
15:36   Traveling violation turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:25   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:23   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
15:19   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
15:03   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:01   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
14:44 +2 Elijah Hughes made layup, assist by Marek Dolezaj 8-5
14:15   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
13:57   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:55   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
13:47 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 8-7
13:24   Marek Dolezaj missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:22   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
13:09   Lost ball turnover on Bourama Sidibe, stolen by Kameron McGusty  
12:49   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
12:49 +1 Keith Stone made 1st of 2 free throws 8-8
12:49 +1 Keith Stone made 2nd of 2 free throws 8-9
12:35 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot 10-9
12:01   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
11:59   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
11:52 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marek Dolezaj 13-9
11:34 +2 Anthony Walker made jump shot, assist by Kameron McGusty 13-11
11:07   Bourama Sidibe missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
11:07   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
11:07   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
11:05   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
10:46 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup, assist by Sam Waardenburg 13-13
10:26   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
10:24   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
9:59   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
9:57   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
9:48   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
9:38   Joseph Girard III missed layup  
9:36   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
9:24   Harlond Beverly missed layup  
9:22   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
9:07   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Elijah Hughes  
9:07   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
9:07   Sam Waardenburg missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
9:05   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
9:01 +2 Sam Waardenburg made layup 13-15
8:55   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Harlond Beverly  
8:29   Anthony Walker missed jump shot  
8:27   Offensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
8:23   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:21   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
8:06   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Anthony Walker  
7:46   Bad pass turnover on Sam Waardenburg, stolen by Joseph Girard III  
7:38 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 15-15
7:13   Harlond Beverly missed jump shot, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
7:13   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
7:13   Sam Waardenburg missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:11   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:56   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
6:28 +2 Isaiah Wong made jump shot 15-17
5:59   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
5:59   Commercial timeout called  
5:59   Marek Dolezaj missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:59   Commercial timeout called  
5:59 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-17
5:40 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Stone 16-20
5:09   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
4:58 +2 Harlond Beverly made jump shot, assist by Rodney Miller Jr. 16-22
4:27 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 18-22
4:02   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup, blocked by Marek Dolezaj  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
3:58   Personal foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:33   Quincy Guerrier missed jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:11   Bad pass turnover on Keith Stone  
3:00 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 20-22
2:31 +2 Harlond Beverly made jump shot, assist by Keith Stone 20-24
2:14   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
2:12   Offensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
2:05   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
2:05   Elijah Hughes missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:05 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-24
1:41   Bad pass turnover on Kameron McGusty, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
1:36   Offensive foul on Elijah Hughes  
1:36   Turnover on Elijah Hughes  
1:24   Sam Waardenburg missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
1:22   Offensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
1:21   Shooting foul on Quincy Guerrier  
1:21 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 1st of 2 free throws 21-25
1:21 +1 Sam Waardenburg made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-26
1:04   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
38.0   Lost ball turnover on Isaiah Wong, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
9.0   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7.0   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
5.0 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bourama Sidibe 24-26
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
CUSE Orange 32
MIAMI Hurricanes 30

Time Team Play Score
19:33 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 24-29
19:11 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 26-29
18:37   Keith Stone missed layup  
18:35   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
18:37   Rodney Miller Jr. missed layup  
18:37   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
18:35   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Offensive rebound by Keith Stone  
18:22   Isaiah Wong missed jump shot  
18:20   Defensive rebound by Syracuse  
18:20   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
18:09   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
18:07   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
17:51   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
17:44   Buddy Boeheim missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wong  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Kameron McGusty  
17:42   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:40   Offensive rebound by Rodney Miller Jr.  
17:35   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
17:13   Isaiah Wong missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
17:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
17:01   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
16:59   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:59   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
16:53   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
16:51   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
16:21   Keith Stone missed jump shot  
16:19   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
16:14   Isaiah Wong missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:06 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 29-29
15:53   Personal foul on Bourama Sidibe  
15:53   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
15:19   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
14:46   Shot clock violation turnover on Miami (Fla.)  
14:28   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
14:26   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
14:19 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup 31-29
13:56   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:53   Offensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Anthony Walker, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
13:41   Bad pass turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
12:59   Kameron McGusty missed jump shot  
12:57   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
12:54   Bourama Sidibe missed layup, blocked by Anthony Walker  
12:54   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
12:51   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by Dejan Vasiljevic  
12:29   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
12:29   Harlond Beverly missed 1st of 2 free throws  
12:29 +1 Harlond Beverly made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-30
12:02   Quincy Guerrier missed layup, blocked by Kameron McGusty  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
12:02   Quincy Guerrier missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
12:02   Quincy Guerrier missed layup, blocked by Sam Waardenburg  
12:02   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
12:02 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 33-30
11:38 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 33-33
11:13   Shooting foul on Keith Stone  
11:13   Commercial timeout called  
11:13 +1 Jesse Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 34-33
11:13 +1 Jesse Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-33
10:49   Sam Waardenburg missed jump shot  
10:47   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
10:41 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup, assist by Buddy Boeheim 37-33
10:41   Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty  
10:41   Quincy Guerrier missed free throw  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg  
10:14   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Keith Stone, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
10:01   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Rodney Miller Jr.  
10:14   Commercial timeout called  
9:32   Harlond Beverly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:30   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
9:21 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 39-33
8:33   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
8:50   Bad pass turnover on Harlond Beverly, stolen by Quincy Guerrier  
8:33   Personal foul on Dejan Vasiljevic  
8:24   Lost ball turnover on Marek Dolezaj, stolen by Harlond Beverly  
8:20   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
8:06 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Harlond Beverly 39-36
7:44   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:42   Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)  
7:42   Commercial timeout called  
7:26 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wong 39-39
7:04   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:02   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
6:56 +2 Quincy Guerrier made layup 41-39
6:29   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
6:23   Personal foul on Keith Stone  
6:10 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 44-39
5:35 +3 Kameron McGusty made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keith Stone 44-42
5:14   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Offensive rebound by Syracuse  
5:05   Marek Dolezaj missed jump shot  
5:03   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
4:47   Kameron McGusty missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
4:37 +2 Rodney Miller Jr. made layup, assist by Isaiah Wong 44-44
4:23 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot 47-44
3:56 +3 Isaiah Wong made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dejan Vasiljevic 47-47
3:41   Shooting foul on Rodney Miller Jr.  
3:41   Commercial timeout called  
3:41   Joseph Girard III missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:30   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
3:41 +1 Joseph Girard III made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
3:30   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
3:22 +2 Isaiah Wong made layup 48-49
3:05   Marek Dolezaj missed layup, blocked by Keith Stone  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Keith Stone  
2:46   Dejan Vasiljevic missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:44   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2:38 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 50-49
2:05 +3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Waardenburg 50-52
1:34   Shooting foul on Sam Waardenburg  
1:34 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 1st of 2 free throws 51-52
1:34 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-52
1:08 +2 Sam Waardenburg made dunk, assist by Keith Stone 52-54
44.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
46.0   Buddy Boeheim missed 3-pt. jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wong  
42.0   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
16.0   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16.0 +1 Isaiah Wong made 1st of 2 free throws 52-55
16.0 +1 Isaiah Wong made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-56
11.0 +2 Joseph Girard III made layup 54-56
10.0   Full timeout called  
8.0   Personal foul on Joseph Girard III  
8.0   Sam Waardenburg missed free throw  
8.0   Defensive rebound by Jesse Edwards  
2.0 +2 Joseph Girard III made jump shot 56-56
1.0   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Wong  
0.0   End of period  