KANSAS
TXTECH

No Text

No. 1 Kansas outright Big 12 champ after 66-62 win at Tech

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) No. 1 Kansas had the outright Big 12 title wrapped up before going back on the court after halftime. The Jayhawks then finished off something that hadn't been done in the conference in a decade.

Devon Dotson scored 17 points while Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech 66-62 on Saturday. They became the Big 12's first champion with only one loss in league play since they were 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the conference expanded to an 18-game round-robin schedule.

''Everyone in the locker room, that was our goal, to win it outright and don't share anything,'' Dotson said. ''For us to go 17-1 is big. Hopefully we can build off of it. We're not satisfied. We have bigger goals and aspirations, but we can build off of this for sure.''

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) had already clinched at least a share of its 19th Big 12 title, the 15th in 16 seasons, with a win Wednesday night over TCU. The Jayhawks were outright champions by halftime Saturday, when second-place and No. 4 Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost 76-64 at West Virginia.

''I just want to say it's a good conference,'' Azubuike said. ''In the Big 12 there are all these teams that are competing all the time. A lot of people really don't know how hard it is with defense and everything. It's tough.''

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9), last year's national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but was no foul called.

''That's the best Kansas team I've seen,'' Tech coach Chris Beard said. ''Dotson, the best guard in college basketball. Dok's the best big in college basketball and Garrett is the best defender in college basketball, and their role players just don't make mistakes.''

Ochai Agbaji added 12 points for the Jayhawks. Garrett had nine points and eight rebounds, including a driving layup in the final half-minute of the game.

Moretti had 18 points, while TJ Hoyfield had 11 points for Texas Tech, which lost its fourth game in a row when trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament.

''I thought the guys played really hard,'' Beard said. ''We didn't have any lapses of effort. ... We have seven turnovers, 40-minute game against Kansas. That's good. I thought the guys competed. They were dialed in. We didn't get too high or too low. We were right there. We gave ourselves a chance.''

Azubuike put Kansas ahead to stay with his put-back dunk with 1:41 left that made it 59-57.

Holyfield's 3-pointer tied the game with 2:11 left and came during a stretch of just more than two minutes when he and Azubuike were trading points. Both had a free throw, then both had layups before Holyfield's 3 and Azubuike's go-ahead putback.

HE SAID IT

''It's just been a long grind and it's been pretty well-documented kinda the not the ups and downs of our season because our season has been primarily all ups, but guys dealing with a lot of stuff. Coaches dealing with some stuff,'' Kansas coach Bill Self said. ''Keep focused. Stay disciplined. Stay responsible and to learn to grind. ... Guys deserve all the credit.''

STREAKY SLUMPS

Kansas had a 32-24 lead after a 12-2 run over the final seven minutes of the first half, despite missing nine shots in a row. Tech missed nine of its last 10 shots. The Jayhawks then missed seven shots in a row early in the second half, allowing Texas Tech to tie the game at 37-all on Holyfield's 3 with 14 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks had never won 17 conference games in the same season. They had won 16 games three times (2002, 2012, 2017). Kansas finished 9-0 in Big 12 road games. They are a certain No. 1 seed, likely the top overall seed, in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, who won a school-record 31 games last season, lost to unranked teams Oklahoma and Texas last week before falling in overtime at No. 4 Baylor and then at home to Kansas. Jahmi'us Ramsey has been their leading scorer as a freshman, though he had only six points in the regular-season finale. Tech has struggled to have an inside presence this season.

UP NEXT

The Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders both got first-round byes and will play Thursday against opponents to be determined.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 32
TXTECH Red Raiders 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Kansas  
19:41   3-second violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
19:30 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 0-2
19:00   Marcus Garrett missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
18:47   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:45   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
18:37 +2 Devon Dotson made driving layup 2-2
18:21   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
18:19   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Moss  
18:13 +2 Marcus Garrett made driving layup 4-2
17:53 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 4-5
17:32   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
17:32 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 5-5
17:32   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:32   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:11   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
16:48 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 8-5
16:28   Bad pass turnover on Kyler Edwards  
16:12   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
16:02   Chris Clarke missed layup  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
15:52 +2 Chris Clarke made tip-in 8-7
15:37 +2 Devon Dotson made floating jump shot 10-7
15:23   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
15:15   Devon Dotson missed jump shot  
15:13   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
14:55   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Offensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
14:45 +3 Jahmi'us Ramsey made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 10-10
14:29   Traveling violation turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
14:29   Commercial timeout called  
14:13   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
13:54   Offensive foul on Ochai Agbaji  
13:54   Turnover on Ochai Agbaji  
13:44   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed floating jump shot  
13:42   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
13:23 +2 Udoka Azubuike made dunk, assist by Devon Dotson 12-10
13:08   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:06   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
13:00   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
12:52   David McCormack missed turnaround jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
12:37 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made driving layup 12-12
12:22   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Avery Benson  
12:08   Kyler Edwards missed floating jump shot  
12:06   Offensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
12:06   Personal foul on Christian Braun  
11:59   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
11:57   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
11:41 +2 David McCormack made turnaround jump shot 14-12
11:26   Chris Clarke missed jump shot  
11:24   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
11:12   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:10   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
11:09   Personal foul on Davide Moretti  
11:09   Commercial timeout called  
10:56   Marcus Garrett missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:54   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
10:40 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot 14-14
10:16   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
10:14   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
10:14   Personal foul on Chris Clarke  
10:14   David McCormack missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:14 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 15-14
9:55   Kyler Edwards missed jump shot  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
9:35 +2 Devon Dotson made floating jump shot 17-14
9:24 +3 Davide Moretti made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 17-17
9:13   Personal foul on Kevin McCullar  
9:13 +1 Udoka Azubuike made 1st of 2 free throws 18-17
9:13   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:13   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
8:52   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
8:50   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
8:47   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
8:40 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made driving dunk, assist by Jahmi'us Ramsey 18-19
8:18 +2 Udoka Azubuike made hook shot 20-19
8:02 +3 Kyler Edwards made 3-pt. jump shot 20-22
7:36   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:34   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
7:27 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup, assist by Devon Dotson 22-22
7:12   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
7:00   Christian Braun missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:58   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
6:42   TJ Holyfield missed layup  
6:40   Defensive rebound by Christian Braun  
6:37 +3 Isaiah Moss made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 25-22
6:07   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed turnaround jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
5:43   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Offensive rebound by Kansas  
5:41   Personal foul on TJ Holyfield  
5:41   Commercial timeout called  
5:39   Ochai Agbaji missed alley-oop shot  
5:37   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
5:20   Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Russel Tchewa  
5:18   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
5:11   Ochai Agbaji missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
4:46   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
4:30   Shooting foul on Davide Moretti  
4:30 +1 David McCormack made 1st of 2 free throws 26-22
4:30 +1 David McCormack made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-22
4:14   Kyler Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Russel Tchewa  
3:57   Lost ball turnover on Russel Tchewa, stolen by David McCormack  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Jahmi'us Ramsey  
3:52   Personal foul on Tristan Enaruna  
3:52   Commercial timeout called  
3:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Jahmi'us Ramsey missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:52   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
3:26   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
3:26   Lost ball turnover on Marcus Garrett, stolen by Russel Tchewa  
3:10   Traveling violation turnover on TJ Holyfield  
2:56   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:54   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
2:47   David McCormack missed layup  
2:45   Offensive rebound by David McCormack  
2:36   David McCormack missed dunk  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:31   Personal foul on Isaiah Moss  
2:31   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
2:29   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
2:13   Udoka Azubuike missed hook shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
2:00   Chris Clarke missed layup  
1:58   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
1:57   Devon Dotson missed driving layup  
1:55   Offensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
1:55 +2 Ochai Agbaji made dunk 29-22
1:55   Commercial timeout called  
1:36 +2 Davide Moretti made jump shot, assist by TJ Holyfield 29-24
1:16 +3 Devon Dotson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Udoka Azubuike 32-24
49.0   Kevin McCullar missed jump shot  
47.0   Defensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
26.0   Bad pass turnover on Devon Dotson, stolen by Kyler Edwards  
25.0   Personal foul on Udoka Azubuike  
4.0   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  

2nd Half
KANSAS Jayhawks 34
TXTECH Red Raiders 38

Time Team Play Score
19:37   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
19:09   Shooting foul on Devon Dotson  
19:09 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 32-25
19:09 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-26
19:09   Ochai Agbaji missed jump shot  
19:07   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
18:44   Lost ball turnover on Davide Moretti, stolen by Devon Dotson  
18:29 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 34-26
18:13 +2 TJ Holyfield made jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 34-28
17:46   Marcus Garrett missed layup  
17:44   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
17:44   Shooting foul on TJ Holyfield  
17:44   Udoka Azubuike missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:44   Udoka Azubuike missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke  
17:31 +2 Terrence Shannon Jr. made jump shot, assist by Chris Clarke 34-30
17:16 +2 Christian Braun made layup 36-30
17:16   Shooting foul on Terrence Shannon Jr.  
17:16 +1 Christian Braun made free throw 37-30
16:57 +2 Avery Benson made jump shot 37-32
16:42   Christian Braun missed jump shot  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
16:23   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:21   Defensive rebound by Devon Dotson  
16:16   Isaiah Moss missed jump shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Christian Braun  
15:54   Devon Dotson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
15:40   Shooting foul on Udoka Azubuike  
15:40   Commercial timeout called  
15:40 +1 Terrence Shannon Jr. made free throw 37-33
15:40   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:40   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
15:16   Christian Braun missed jump shot  
15:14   Defensive rebound by Davide Moretti  
15:09   Bad pass turnover on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
15:02   Marcus Garrett missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
15:00   Defensive rebound by Kyler Edwards  
14:42   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
14:42   Kyler Edwards missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:42 +1 Kyler Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-34
14:23   David McCormack missed layup  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Russel Tchewa  
14:21   Jumpball received by Texas Tech  
14:02   Personal foul on Marcus Garrett  
13:58 +3 TJ Holyfield made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Davide Moretti 37-37
13:56   30-second timeout called  
13:56   Commercial timeout called  
13:36   Shooting foul on Kyler Edwards  
13:36 +1 Devon Dotson made 1st of 2 free throws 38-37
13:36 +1 Devon Dotson made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-37
13:24   Personal foul on Devon Dotson  
13:22   Davide Moretti missed jump shot  
13:20   Defensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
12:57   Devon Dotson missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Udoka Azubuike  
12:49 +2 Udoka Azubuike made layup 41-37
12:29 +2 Davide Moretti made floating jump shot 41-39
12:07   Personal foul on Jahmi'us Ramsey  
12:03   Udoka Azubuike missed jump shot  
12:01   Offensive rebound by Marcus Garrett  
11:47 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 43-39
11:28 +2 Russel Tchewa made layup 43-41
11:28   Shooting foul on Christian Braun  
11:28   Commercial timeout called  
11:28 +1 Russel Tchewa made free throw 43-42
11:18   Offensive foul on Udoka Azubuike  
11:18   Turnover on Udoka Azubuike  
10:53   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed jump shot  
10:51   Offensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
10:45 +2 Kevin McCullar made layup 43-44
10:32   Udoka Azubuike missed layup, blocked by TJ Holyfield  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Kevin McCullar  
10:22   Bad pass turnover on Kevin McCullar, stolen by Isaiah Moss  
10:12   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:10   Defensive rebound by Texas Tech  
9:58   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:56   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
9:43   Bad pass turnover on David McCormack, stolen by Davide Moretti  
9:25   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:23   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
9:16 +3 Ochai Agbaji made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devon Dotson 46-44
9:04   Davide Moretti missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Ochai Agbaji  
8:43 +2 Marcus Garrett made layup 48-44
8:25   Personal foul on David McCormack  
8:25 +1 Davide Moretti made 1st of 2 free throws 48-45
8:25 +1 Davide Moretti made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-46
8:10   Ochai Agbaji missed layup, blocked by Kyler Edwards  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Terrence Shannon Jr.  
8:00   Terrence Shannon Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:58   Offensive rebound by Texas Tech  
8:00   Personal foul on Russel Tchewa  
8:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:45   Isaiah Moss missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:43   Defensive rebound by TJ Holyfield  
7:19   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:17   Defensive rebound by David McCormack  
7:10 +2 Devon Dotson made layup 50-46
6:51 +3 Kevin McCullar made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyler Edwards 50-49
6:34   Offensive foul on Devon Dotson  
6:34   Turnover on Devon Dotson  
6:11   TJ Holyfield missed 3-pt. jump shot  