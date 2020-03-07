LVILLE
Clark hit 3 to lift No. 22 Virginia past No. 10 Louisville

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) Kihei Clark is making a habit of late-game heroics for No. 22 Virginia, and it couldn't have come at a better time with the postseason looming next.

Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54 on Saturday.

''I'm always confident. My teammates allow me to be confident and I know they trust me to make the play whether it's a pass or a shot,'' Clark said after his second clutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds in the past four games. He also hit one at Virginia Tech, giving the Cavaliers a 56-53 victory on Feb. 26.

Coach Tony Bennett continues to be impressed by his 5-foot-9 sophomore.

''He's done it and he continues to do it and he made the big shot,'' Bennett said. ''... I can't say enough about what he's going going on inside here.''

Virginia (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), the reigning national champion that lost four of five in one stretch this year, tied with the Cardinals for second in the league when No. 7 Florida State beat Boston College 80-62.

No one, it seems, is playing better than the Cavaliers, who won for the 10th time in 11 games with six of the last seven by three or fewer.

''Did you think it was going to end any other way?'' Bennett joked, noting that the Cavaliers ''were really close when we were losing and we're still really close when we're winning.'' His team, he added, ''moved the needle a little bit.''

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jay Huff scored 11 points and blocked a shot from in close by Steven Enoch with 51 seconds and grabbed the rebound.

Jordan Nowora had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Enoch scored 11 points for the Cardinals (24-7, 15-5). They lost for the second time in three games, but not before making it very interesting.

The Cavaliers used a 27-8 run spanning halftime to open a 40-28 lead with just under 15 minutes to play, but Nwora scored the first 10 points in a 16-6 burst that pulled them even at 51 with 5:11 left. Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry hit 3-pointers to end the burst, the latter Perry's only field goal of the game.

''We were letting our offensive struggles that Virginia had everything to do with really contribute to not having our motor running like it should be on the defensive end,'' Mack said.

Diakite's free throw broke the tie, and after Louisville missed, Clark made a 3-pointer, setting off a celebration. The Cardinals only points the rest of the way came on a too-late 3-point by Samuell Williamson with 0.03 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals made four 3-pointers in a span of 3:24, fueling a 14-2 run that gave them a 16-8 lead with 11 minutes left. They didn't make another 3 until there was 9:56 left in the second half on their 17th attempt overall.

Virginia: The only blemish for the Cavaliers in their final dozen regular season games came in an 80-73 loss at Louisville on Feb. 8. At the time, it represented both their highest scoring total of the season and the highest total they had allowed. ... Louisville's scoring low before Saturday was 57 points against Texas Tech, the team Virginia beat in last year's national championship, on Dec. 10.

''They've gotten so much better througout the course of the season and they're playing their best basketball of the year,'' Mack said.

UP NEXT

Both teams will open play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
LVILLE Cardinals 24
UVA Cavaliers 31

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Virginia  
19:48   Mamadi Diakite missed hook shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
19:22   Dwayne Sutton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:20   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:53 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 0-2
18:31   Personal foul on Mamadi Diakite  
18:19   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Kody Stattmann  
17:54 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 0-4
17:32 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by David Johnson 2-4
17:17   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
17:15   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
16:57   Lost ball turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
16:29 +2 Kihei Clark made layup 2-6
16:20   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:18   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
15:57   Personal foul on Dwayne Sutton  
15:57   Commercial timeout called  
15:45   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
15:32   Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:30   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
15:13   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
15:11   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14:57   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
14:46   Kihei Clark missed layup  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
14:34 +3 Steven Enoch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 5-6
14:05   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
13:54 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 8-6
13:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:23   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
13:04   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
12:47   Mamadi Diakite missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
12:27 +2 Dwayne Sutton made jump shot 10-6
12:12   Personal foul on Ryan McMahon  
12:02 +2 Mamadi Diakite made dunk, assist by Braxton Key 10-8
11:42 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 13-8
11:25   Braxton Key missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
11:11 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 16-8
10:38   Personal foul on Jordan Nwora  
10:38   Commercial timeout called  
10:24 +2 Casey Morsell made layup 16-10
10:09   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
9:44   Lost ball turnover on Jay Huff, stolen by Ryan McMahon  
9:34   Malik Williams missed layup, blocked by Mamadi Diakite  
9:32   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
9:08   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by David Johnson  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
8:55   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
8:53   Offensive rebound by Malik Williams  
8:48   Malik Williams missed layup  
8:46   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
8:36 +3 Jay Huff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 16-13
8:23   Offensive foul on David Johnson  
8:23   Turnover on David Johnson  
8:02   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
8:00   Defensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
7:45 +2 Samuell Williamson made jump shot 18-13
7:29   Kihei Clark missed layup, blocked by Samuell Williamson  
7:27   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:15   Traveling violation turnover on Kihei Clark  
6:59 +2 Steven Enoch made dunk, assist by Jordan Nwora 20-13
6:42 +2 Braxton Key made jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 20-15
6:09   Traveling violation turnover on Steven Enoch  
5:57 +2 Jay Huff made dunk, assist by Kihei Clark 20-17
5:57   Shooting foul on Dwayne Sutton  
5:57   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Louisville  
5:57 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 20-18
5:57 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-19
5:57 +1 Jay Huff made free throw 20-20
5:38   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
5:36   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
5:33 +2 Steven Enoch made layup 22-20
5:19   Casey Morsell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:17   Defensive rebound by Darius Perry  
5:09   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:07   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
4:45   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Casey Morsell  
4:43   Offensive rebound by Louisville  
4:45   Shot clock violation turnover on Louisville  
4:30 +2 Mamadi Diakite made jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 22-22
4:07   Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
3:49 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 22-25
3:23 +2 Steven Enoch made hook shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 24-25
2:56   Braxton Key missed jump shot  
2:54   Defensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
2:48   Personal foul on Jay Huff  
2:48   Commercial timeout called  
2:36   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Nwora, stolen by Mamadi Diakite  
2:20   Shooting foul on Steven Enoch  
2:20 +1 Jay Huff made 1st of 2 free throws 24-26
2:20 +1 Jay Huff made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-27
2:03   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
2:01   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:41 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 24-29
1:19   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:17   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
1:02   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
1:02 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
1:02 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
44.0   Bad pass turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
39.0   Bad pass turnover on Tomas Woldetensae, stolen by Samuell Williamson  
22.0   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
20.0   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
3.0   Jay Huff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
LVILLE Cardinals 30
UVA Cavaliers 26

Time Team Play Score
19:47   Lost ball turnover on Steven Enoch, stolen by Tomas Woldetensae  
19:40   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
19:38   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
19:26   Jordan Nwora missed floating jump shot  
19:24   Offensive rebound by Steven Enoch  
19:13   Jordan Nwora missed jump shot  
19:11   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18:51 +2 Kihei Clark made jump shot 24-33
18:35   Steven Enoch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
18:12   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
17:46   David Johnson missed floating jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
17:20 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 24-35
16:54   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
16:55 +1 Jordan Nwora made 1st of 2 free throws 25-35
16:55 +1 Jordan Nwora made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-35
16:45 +2 Jay Huff made turnaround jump shot, assist by Braxton Key 26-37
16:24   Steven Enoch missed hook shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
16:02   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:00   Defensive rebound by David Johnson  
15:53 +2 David Johnson made alley-oop shot, assist by Ryan McMahon 28-37
15:37   Shooting foul on Ryan McMahon  
15:37   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Jay Huff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:36 +1 Jay Huff made 2nd of 2 free throws 28-38
15:21   Bad pass turnover on David Johnson, stolen by Kihei Clark  
15:08   Mamadi Diakite missed layup  
15:06   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
14:59 +2 Mamadi Diakite made fade-away jump shot 28-40
14:31   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:29   Defensive rebound by Tomas Woldetensae  
14:01   Lost ball turnover on Kihei Clark, stolen by Dwayne Sutton  
13:42   Shooting foul on Mamadi Diakite  
13:42   Dwayne Sutton missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:42 +1 Dwayne Sutton made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-40
13:25 +3 Tomas Woldetensae made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kihei Clark 29-43
13:06   Shooting foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
13:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 1st of 3 free throws 30-43
13:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-43
13:06 +1 Ryan McMahon made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-43
12:45   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
12:45 +1 Braxton Key made 1st of 2 free throws 32-44
12:46 +1 Braxton Key made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-45
12:37 +2 Lamarr Kimble made layup, assist by Darius Perry 34-45
12:18   Bad pass turnover on Casey Morsell  
12:00   Bad pass turnover on Malik Williams  
12:00   Commercial timeout called  
11:32   Jay Huff missed turnaround jump shot  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
11:15   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:13   Defensive rebound by Kihei Clark  
10:44   Kody Stattmann missed turnaround jump shot  
10:42   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
10:42   Personal foul on Tomas Woldetensae  
10:42 +1 Lamarr Kimble made 1st of 2 free throws 35-45
10:39   Lamarr Kimble missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
10:17 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 35-47
10:02   Lamarr Kimble missed reverse layup  
9:55   Offensive rebound by Samuell Williamson  
10:00 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 38-47
10:00   30-second timeout called  
10:00   Commercial timeout called  
9:29   Mamadi Diakite missed jump shot  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
9:04   Lamarr Kimble missed turnaround jump shot  
9:02   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
8:36   Traveling violation turnover on Braxton Key  
8:19 +2 Jordan Nwora made floating jump shot 40-47
8:05   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
8:06 +1 Kihei Clark made 1st of 2 free throws 40-48
8:06 +1 Kihei Clark made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-49
7:47 +3 Jordan Nwora made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Darius Perry 43-49
7:26   Shooting foul on Darius Perry  
7:26   Commercial timeout called  
7:26   Braxton Key missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:26   Braxton Key missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
7:05 +2 Jordan Nwora made floating jump shot 45-49
6:43   Kihei Clark missed driving layup, blocked by Dwayne Sutton  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Virginia  
6:38   Kihei Clark missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:36   Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton  
6:32   Offensive foul on Jordan Nwora  
6:32   Turnover on Jordan Nwora  
6:07   Tomas Woldetensae missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:05   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
5:47 +3 Ryan McMahon made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 48-49
5:42   30-second timeout called  
5:24 +2 Mamadi Diakite made layup 48-51
5:11 +3 Darius Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamarr Kimble 51-51
4:45   Traveling violation turnover on Mamadi Diakite  
4:23   Bad pass turnover on Lamarr Kimble, stolen by Kihei Clark  
3:58   Tomas Woldetensae missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Lamarr Kimble  
3:33   Lamarr Kimble missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
3:00   Kihei Clark missed jump shot  
2:58   Offensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
2:36   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia  
2:36   Commercial timeout called  
2:12   Lamarr Kimble missed jump shot, blocked by Jay Huff  
2:10   Offensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
2:04   Jordan Nwora missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Braxton Key  
1:48   Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora  
1:48   Mamadi Diakite missed 1st of 2 free throws  
1:48 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-52
1:30   Ryan McMahon missed jump shot  
1:28   Defensive rebound by Virginia  
1:09   Bad pass turnover on Braxton Key  
53.0   Steven Enoch missed layup, blocked by Jay Huff  
51.0   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
31.0 +3 Kihei Clark made 3-pt. jump shot 51-55
21.0   Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Jay Huff  
18.0   Personal foul on David Johnson  
18.0   Mamadi Diakite missed free throw  
18.0   Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora  
14.0   Personal foul on Kihei Clark  
14.0   30-second timeout called  
7.0   Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5.0   Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite  
4.0   Personal foul on David Johnson  
4.0 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 51-56
4.0   30-second timeout called  
4.0 +1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-57
4.0 +3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Enoch 54-57
4.0   30-second timeout called  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
D. Sutton
24 F
B. Key
2 G
33.3 Min. Per Game 33.3
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
7.4 Reb. Per Game 7.4
50.3 Field Goal % 44.0
35.0 Three Point % 19.0
69.0 Free Throw % 58.6
  30-second timeout called 4.0
+ 3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Steven Enoch 4.0
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  30-second timeout called 4.0
+ 1 Mamadi Diakite made 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Personal foul on David Johnson 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Mamadi Diakite 5.0
  Samuell Williamson missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  30-second timeout called 14.0
  Personal foul on Kihei Clark 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Jordan Nwora 18.0
Team Stats
Points 54 57
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 19-46 (41.3%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 4-14 (28.6%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 15-20 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 30
Offensive 6 2
Defensive 25 25
Team 1 3
Assists 14 9
Steals 3 7
Blocks 3 5
Turnovers 11 8
Fouls 16 7
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
33
J. Nwora F
18 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
0
K. Clark G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo 10 Louisville 24-7 243054
home team logo 22 Virginia 23-7 312657
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
John Paul Jones Arena Charlottesville, VA
Team Stats
away team logo 10 Louisville 24-7 74.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo 22 Virginia 23-7 57.0 PPG 37.1 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
33
J. Nwora F 18.0 PPG 7.6 RPG 1.3 APG 44.3 FG%
0
K. Clark G 10.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 5.9 APG 37.3 FG%
Top Scorers
33
J. Nwora F 18 PTS 11 REB 1 AST
0
K. Clark G 18 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
37.3 FG% 41.3
36.0 3PT FG% 28.6
77.8 FT% 75.0