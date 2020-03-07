NCWILM
Drexel downs UNC Wilmington 66-55 in CAA first round

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) Camren Wynter scored 18 points and eighth-seeded Drexel beat No. 9 UNC Wilmington in Saturday's first round of the Colonial Athletic Association tournament.

The Dragons (14-18) face No. 1 Hofstra in Sunday's quarterfinals.

Zach Walton scored 12 points with six rebounds and James Butler had seven points and 13 rebounds for Drexel. Mate Okros hit 3 of 4 3-pointers for nine points.

Marten Linssen scored 18 points with nine rebounds for the Seahawks (11-21). Ty Gadsden added 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

---

---

1st Half
NCWILM Seahawks 31
DREXEL Dragons 32

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Drexel  
19:33 +2 Camren Wynter made jump shot 0-2
19:13 +2 Shykeim Phillips made layup, assist by Marten Linssen 2-2
18:40   James Butler missed layup  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Sam Green  
18:33 +2 Sam Green made layup 2-4
18:08   Jake Boggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:06   Offensive rebound by Jake Boggs  
18:01   Jake Boggs missed layup  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
18:00   Shooting foul on Camren Wynter  
18:00 +1 Marten Linssen made 1st of 2 free throws 3-4
18:00 +1 Marten Linssen made 2nd of 2 free throws 4-4
17:50   Matey Juric missed layup  
17:48   Defensive rebound by Jake Boggs  
17:32 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Shykeim Phillips 6-4
17:20   Bad pass turnover on Sam Green, stolen by Mike Okauru  
17:19   Shykeim Phillips missed layup  
17:17   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
17:08   Sam Green missed layup, blocked by Jake Boggs  
17:06   Offensive rebound by Sam Green  
16:58   Sam Green missed jump shot  
16:56   Defensive rebound by Brian Tolefree  
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Mike Okauru, stolen by James Butler  
16:39 +2 Camren Wynter made layup 6-6
16:03   Shykeim Phillips missed jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
15:52 +3 Mate Okros made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Green 6-9
15:34   Brian Tolefree missed layup  
15:32   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
15:24   Sam Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:22   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
15:08 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Brian Tolefree 8-9
14:49   30-second timeout called  
14:49   Commercial timeout called  
14:43 +3 Mate Okros made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Zach Walton 8-12
14:28   Mike Okauru missed layup  
14:26   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
14:22   Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter, stolen by Shykeim Phillips  
14:16 +2 Mike Okauru made dunk, assist by Shykeim Phillips 10-12
13:57 +2 Zach Walton made layup, assist by James Butler 10-14
13:31   Shykeim Phillips missed layup, blocked by Zach Walton  
13:29   Offensive rebound by Ty Gadsden  
13:25   Bad pass turnover on Jake Boggs, stolen by T.J. Bickerstaff  
13:20   Zach Walton missed layup  
13:18   Defensive rebound by Mike Okauru  
13:15   Personal foul on James Butler  
12:59   Bad pass turnover on Marten Linssen, stolen by T.J. Bickerstaff  
12:43   Bad pass turnover on Zach Walton  
12:24   Personal foul on Tim Perry Jr.  
12:10   Brian Tolefree missed jump shot  
12:08   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
12:00   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Ty Gadsden  
11:52   Lost ball turnover on Ty Gadsden  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   T.J. Bickerstaff missed layup  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
11:07 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Brian Tolefree 12-14
10:42   Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:40   Defensive rebound by Ty Gadsden  
10:32   Ty Gadsden missed layup  
10:30   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
9:52   Coletrane Washington missed layup  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Mike Okauru  
9:52   Mike Okauru missed layup  
9:50   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
9:27   Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Brian Tolefree  
9:19   Shooting foul on Matey Juric  
9:19 +1 Brian Tolefree made 1st of 2 free throws 13-14
9:19 +1 Brian Tolefree made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-14
9:05 +3 Coletrane Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by James Butler 14-17
8:39 +3 Ty Gadsden made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mike Okauru 17-17
8:26 +3 Coletrane Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mate Okros 17-20
8:07 +2 Ty Gadsden made jump shot 19-20
7:37   James Butler missed jump shot  
7:35   Defensive rebound by Mike Okauru  
7:18   Mike Okauru missed layup  
7:16   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
7:12   T.J. Bickerstaff missed jump shot  
7:10   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
7:05 +2 Jaylen Sims made layup 21-20
6:54   Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:52   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Sims  
6:42   Jaylen Sims missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:40   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
6:19 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff made jump shot 21-22
6:19   Shooting foul on Jaylen Sims  
6:19   Commercial timeout called  
6:19 +1 T.J. Bickerstaff made free throw 21-23
5:55 +2 Ty Gadsden made layup, assist by Shykeim Phillips 23-23
5:32   James Butler missed jump shot  
5:30   Defensive rebound by Jake Boggs  
5:13 +2 Brian Tolefree made reverse layup 25-23
4:47   Offensive foul on Sam Green  
4:47   Turnover on Sam Green  
4:30 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Shykeim Phillips 27-23
4:10   Matey Juric missed jump shot  
4:08   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
3:57   Bad pass turnover on Brian Tolefree, stolen by Camren Wynter  
3:49 +2 Camren Wynter made layup 27-25
3:30   Shykeim Phillips missed jump shot  
3:28   Offensive rebound by Shykeim Phillips  
3:21 +2 Shykeim Phillips made layup 29-25
2:57   Shooting foul on Brian Tolefree  
2:57   Commercial timeout called  
2:57   James Butler missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:57 +1 James Butler made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-26
2:45   Shykeim Phillips missed layup, blocked by Camren Wynter  
2:43   Offensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington  
2:37   Jake Boggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:35   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
2:18   Personal foul on Shykeim Phillips  
2:17   Zach Walton missed layup  
2:15   Offensive rebound by Camren Wynter  
2:11 +2 Camren Wynter made jump shot 29-28
2:06   Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Sims, stolen by Camren Wynter  
1:48   Tim Perry Jr. missed layup  
1:46   Defensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington  
1:31   Lost ball turnover on Mike Okauru, stolen by Camren Wynter  
1:26 +2 Camren Wynter made layup 29-30
59.0 +2 Ty Gadsden made layup 31-30
37.0 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff made layup, assist by Camren Wynter 31-32
6.0   Marten Linssen missed layup  
4.0   Defensive rebound by Tim Perry Jr.  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NCWILM Seahawks 24
DREXEL Dragons 34

Time Team Play Score
19:44 +2 Camren Wynter made layup 31-34
19:22 +2 Ty Gadsden made jump shot 33-34
19:01 +3 Mate Okros made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matey Juric 33-37
18:30   Shykeim Phillips missed turnaround jump shot  
18:28   Defensive rebound by Mate Okros  
18:18 +3 Camren Wynter made 3-pt. jump shot 33-40
17:56   Personal foul on James Butler  
17:51   Mike Okauru missed jump shot  
17:49   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
17:28 +2 James Butler made jump shot 33-42
17:28   Shooting foul on Marten Linssen  
17:28   James Butler missed free throw  
17:28   Offensive rebound by Drexel  
17:14   Zach Walton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:12   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
17:08 +2 James Butler made layup 33-44
16:50   Shykeim Phillips missed layup  
16:48   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
16:36   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:34   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
16:22   Offensive foul on Sam Green  
16:22   Turnover on Sam Green  
16:00   Shykeim Phillips missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:57   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
15:37   Sam Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:33   Defensive rebound by Mike Okauru  
15:27 +2 Shykeim Phillips made layup 35-44
15:27   Commercial timeout called  
15:09   Personal foul on Shykeim Phillips  
15:09   Commercial timeout called  
14:51   T.J. Bickerstaff missed layup  
14:49   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
14:44   Bad pass turnover on Mike Okauru  
14:15   Camren Wynter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:13   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
13:52   James Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Marten Linssen  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Drexel  
13:49   Shot clock violation turnover on Drexel  
13:36 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Ty Gadsden 37-44
13:04 +2 T.J. Bickerstaff made jump shot 37-46
12:39   Marten Linssen missed layup  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Tim Perry Jr.  
12:35   Personal foul on Marten Linssen  
12:22   Bad pass turnover on T.J. Bickerstaff, stolen by Ty Gadsden  
12:17   Traveling violation turnover on Ty Gadsden  
12:00   Zach Walton missed dunk  
11:58   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Sims  
11:58   Personal foul on Zach Walton  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Ty Gadsden 39-46
11:31   T.J. Bickerstaff missed layup  
11:29   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
11:21   Ty Gadsden missed layup, blocked by Coletrane Washington  
11:19   Defensive rebound by Tim Perry Jr.  
11:15   Shooting foul on Jaylen Sims  
11:15 +1 Zach Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 39-47
11:15   Zach Walton missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:15   Defensive rebound by Jaylen Sims  
10:51   Shykeim Phillips missed jump shot  
10:49   Defensive rebound by Zach Walton  
10:25   Lost ball turnover on T.J. Bickerstaff, stolen by Shykeim Phillips  
10:24   Personal foul on T.J. Bickerstaff  
10:03   Jake Boggs missed layup  
10:01   Defensive rebound by T.J. Bickerstaff  
9:46   Bad pass turnover on James Butler, stolen by Brian Tolefree  
9:27 +3 Jake Boggs made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Gadsden 42-47
9:03 +2 James Butler made layup, assist by Coletrane Washington 42-49
8:52   Ty Gadsden missed layup  
8:50   Offensive rebound by Shykeim Phillips  
8:48   Lost ball turnover on Shykeim Phillips, stolen by Matey Juric  
8:42 +3 Coletrane Washington made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Camren Wynter 42-52
8:20   Personal foul on James Butler  
8:10   Jake Boggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:08   Defensive rebound by Sam Green  
7:51   Sam Green missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:49   Defensive rebound by Brian Tolefree  
7:43 +3 Jake Boggs made 3-pt. jump shot 45-52
7:15   Commercial timeout called  
6:57   Coletrane Washington missed jump shot  
6:55   Defensive rebound by Mike Okauru  
6:43   Shooting foul on Sam Green  
6:43 +1 Brian Tolefree made 1st of 2 free throws 46-52
6:43 +1 Brian Tolefree made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-52
6:22   Bad pass turnover on James Butler, stolen by Shykeim Phillips  
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Mike Okauru, stolen by Matey Juric  
6:02   Mate Okros missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:00   Offensive rebound by James Butler  
6:00   Personal foul on Marten Linssen  
5:47   Matey Juric missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:45   Defensive rebound by UNC-Wilmington  
5:26 +2 Shykeim Phillips made layup 49-52
5:06 +2 Zach Walton made layup, assist by Mate Okros 49-54
4:56   Marten Linssen missed jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
4:36   Matey Juric missed layup  
4:34   Defensive rebound by Jake Boggs  
4:27   Jake Boggs missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:25   Offensive rebound by Ty Gadsden  
4:16   Ty Gadsden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:14   Defensive rebound by Matey Juric  
3:57   Camren Wynter missed jump shot  
3:55   Defensive rebound by Jake Boggs  
3:50   Lost ball turnover on Mike Okauru, stolen by Matey Juric  
3:34   Commercial timeout called  
3:21   James Butler missed jump shot, blocked by Marten Linssen  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
3:02 +2 Marten Linssen made layup, assist by Brian Tolefree 51-54
2:35 +3 Zach Walton made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Camren Wynter 51-57
2:07   Shykeim Phillips missed jump shot  
2:05   Defensive rebound by Mate Okros  
1:46 +3 Camren Wynter made 3-pt. jump shot 51-60
1:31   Shooting foul on Matey Juric  
1:31 +1 Ty Gadsden made 1st of 2 free throws 52-60
1:31 +1 Ty Gadsden made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-60
1:23   Bad pass turnover on Camren Wynter  
1:06   Brian Tolefree missed jump shot  
1:04   Defensive rebound by James Butler  
58.0   Personal foul on Jaylen Sims  
48.0   Personal foul on Jaylen Sims  
48.0 +1 Matey Juric made 1st of 2 free throws 53-61
48.0 +1 Matey Juric made 2nd of 2 free throws 53-62
39.0   Ty Gadsden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
37.0   Offensive rebound by Marten Linssen  
36.0 +2 Marten Linssen made layup 55-62
35.0   30-second timeout called  
31.0   30-second timeout called  
23.0   Personal foul on Shykeim Phillips  
23.0 +1 Zach Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 55-63
23.0 +1 Zach Walton made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-64
18.0   Ty Gadsden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16.0   Defensive rebound by Drexel  
14.0   Personal foul on Brian Tolefree  
14.0 +1 Zach Walton made 1st of 2 free throws 55-65
14.0 +1 Zach Walton made 2nd of 2 free throws 55-66
7.0   Full timeout called  
5.0   Ty Gadsden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Ty Gadsden  
1.0   Ty Gadsden missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Defensive rebound by T.J. Bickerstaff  
0.0   End of period  
Key Players
M. Okauru
J. Butler
32.8 Min. Per Game 32.8
12.5 Pts. Per Game 12.5
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
34.9 Field Goal % 50.7
38.0 Three Point % 33.3
69.2 Free Throw % 63.6