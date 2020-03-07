OKLAST
TEXAS

Dziagwa's 19 points lead Oklahoma State over Texas 81-59

  • Mar 07, 2020

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Thomas Dziagwa and Cameron McGriff each scored 19 points and Oklahoma State ended Texas' late-season surge with an 81-59 win Saturday, delivering a tough blow to Longhorns' chances to make the NCAA Tournament and raising new questions about Shaka Smart's future beyond this season.

The Longhorns appeared to have rescued both with an impressive five-game win streak that included two against ranked opponents. The winning seemed to be turning the conversation on Smart, whose job has been under intense scrutiny after five underachieving seasons.

Then the Longhorns (19-12, 9-9 Big 12) delivered a dud at a critical time as the Cowboys (17-14, 7-11) opened up a 22-point lead by halftime and cruised to an easy victory.

''Today I feel like we were the opposite of who we've been the last five games,'' Smart said. ''It's really, really disappointing.''

Oklahoma State dominated on the boards for long stretches, easily penetrated the lane for layups and made just about any shot they wanted. Isaac Likekele added 15 points for the Cowboys, who ended the regular season playing their best basketball. Oklahoma State has won three in a row and four of their last five after an 0-8 start in league play.

''We are blossoming at the right time We are playing really good basketball,'' Dzaigwa said.

Dziagwa poured in four 3-pointers in the first half as the Cowboys built a 43-21 lead on 61% shooting. Texas shot just 25% in the half and looked tight in front of its biggest home crowd of the season expecting a win.

''If you get down big early there's still a ton of time to play. We were emploring our guys to just go play basketball,'' Smart said. ''But you could see it on their faces early when they got up big. They couldn't believe this was happening.''

Texas shot better in the second half by trading baskets with the Cowboys but that left little room for a rally. The Longhorns got within 69-49 with just under eight minutes to play but the deficit was too big to overcome.

Kai Jones led Texas with 20 points and Matt Coleman III scored 18.

The Longhorns looked like the team that was 4-8 in the Big 12 three weeks ago, and the loss renewed questions about and for Texas both externally and internally.

Even at .500 in the Big 12, the Longhorns flopped at a crucial time. And while they battle for a postseason berth at next week's Big 12 tournament, athletic director Chris Del Conte faces a decision on Smart's future.

Smart is 40-50 in Big 12 play and has finished above .500 in conference just once in five seasons. Texas has already missed the NCAA Tournament twice in his tenure and doesn't have a win the two years the Longhorns made it.

Texas likely needs to find a win or two in the Big 12 tournament to boost its postseason chances.

''I don't know where everyone else stands,'' for the NCAA Tournament, Smart said. ''There's eight days until selection Sunday... our mentality has to be to help ourselves and the way to do that is keep winning. Our plan is to go up there and be the more aggressive team.''

BIG PICTURE

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys head into the conference tournament on a hot streak and could be a perfect spoiler next week if the hot shooting continues.

Texas: The Longhorns' injury-riddled lineup is down to eight scholarship players as they limp into the Big 12 tournament. The two players who had charged up the offense in the win streak, guards Andrew Jones and Courtney Ramey, combined for just 13 points Saturday.

SLIM COWBOYS

Texas will note its slim roster, but Oklahoma State used only eight players most of the game as well. Coach Mike Boyton emptied his bench with 56 seconds left. The Cowboys had four players score in double figures.

UP NEXT

Both teams play in next week's Big 12 tournament.

1st Half
OKLAST Cowboys 43
TEXAS Longhorns 21

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Texas  
20:00   Matt Coleman III missed jump shot  
19:58   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
19:15 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Cameron McGriff 2-0
18:52 +2 Andrew Jones made jump shot 2-2
18:33   Jonathan Laurent missed layup  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
18:23   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Yor Anei  
18:18 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 4-2
17:53   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
17:53 +1 Royce Hamm Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 4-3
17:53   Royce Hamm Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:53   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
17:33   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:31   Defensive rebound by Royce Hamm Jr.  
17:24   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
17:08   Yor Anei missed hook shot  
17:06   Defensive rebound by Andrew Jones  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
16:57   Isaac Likekele missed driving layup, blocked by Royce Hamm Jr.  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
16:49 +3 Lindy Waters III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 7-3
16:23   Bad pass turnover on Will Baker, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
15:56 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 10-3
15:36   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
15:28   Shooting foul on Andrew Jones  
15:28   Commercial timeout called  
15:28 +1 Cameron McGriff made 1st of 2 free throws 11-3
15:28   Cameron McGriff missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
15:17   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Jones, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
15:13 +2 Lindy Waters III made dunk 13-3
14:53   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
14:44 +2 Isaac Likekele made running Jump Shot 15-3
14:42   30-second timeout called  
14:12   Bad pass turnover on Matt Coleman III  
13:57   Lost ball turnover on Yor Anei, stolen by Matt Coleman III  
13:46   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:44   Defensive rebound by Jonathan Laurent  
13:42   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
13:35 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 18-3
13:13   Brock Cunningham missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
13:00 +2 Jonathan Laurent made driving layup 20-3
12:34 +2 Courtney Ramey made jump shot 20-5
12:16   Yor Anei missed layup, blocked by Brock Cunningham  
12:14   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
12:13   Traveling violation turnover on Yor Anei  
11:58   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
11:58   Commercial timeout called  
11:58 +1 Courtney Ramey made 1st of 2 free throws 20-6
11:58 +1 Courtney Ramey made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-7
11:38   Offensive foul on Jonathan Laurent  
11:38   Turnover on Jonathan Laurent  
11:27   Lost ball turnover on Royce Hamm Jr., stolen by Cameron McGriff  
11:22   Jumpball received by Oklahoma State  
11:19 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron McGriff 23-7
10:45   Courtney Ramey missed fade-away jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
10:38 +2 Jonathan Laurent made layup, assist by Lindy Waters III 25-7
10:15   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
9:50 +2 Cameron McGriff made driving layup 27-7
9:48   30-second timeout called  
9:37   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:34   Offensive rebound by Texas  
9:24   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:22   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
9:14   Lindy Waters III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:12   Offensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
9:09   Kalib Boone missed layup  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:00   Kamaka Hepa missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
8:56   Shooting foul on Kalib Boone  
8:56 +1 Kai Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 27-8
8:56 +1 Kai Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-9
8:32   Bad pass turnover on Avery Anderson III, stolen by Kai Jones  
8:25 +3 Kamaka Hepa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Coleman III 27-12
8:22   30-second timeout called  
8:22   Commercial timeout called  
8:08 +2 Lindy Waters III made layup, assist by Cameron McGriff 29-12
7:35 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Courtney Ramey 29-14
7:17   Lost ball turnover on Cameron McGriff  
7:05   Brock Cunningham missed reverse layup  
7:03   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
6:59   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
6:59 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 30-14
6:59 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-14
6:40   Lost ball turnover on Matt Coleman III, stolen by Lindy Waters III  
6:28   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:26   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
6:14   Kai Jones missed dunk  
6:12   Offensive rebound by Texas  
6:00   Courtney Ramey missed jump shot  
5:58   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
5:38 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot 34-14
5:18 +3 Andrew Jones made 3-pt. jump shot 34-17
4:56   Jonathan Laurent missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:54   Defensive rebound by Texas  
4:54   Personal foul on Cameron McGriff  
4:30   Andrew Jones missed layup  
4:28   Offensive rebound by Kai Jones  
4:25 +2 Kai Jones made dunk 34-19
4:07   Lost ball turnover on Thomas Dziagwa  
4:03 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 34-21
3:38 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 36-21
3:17   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:15   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
3:01   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
3:01   Commercial timeout called  
2:53 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 39-21
2:29   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
2:13   Cameron McGriff missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
2:04   Andrew Jones missed layup  
2:02   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
1:53 +2 Kalib Boone made layup, assist by Avery Anderson III 41-21
1:23   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:21   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
57.0   Cameron McGriff missed driving layup  
55.0   Defensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
33.0   Will Baker missed jump shot  
31.0   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
27.0 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 43-21
4.0   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
OKLAST Cowboys 38
TEXAS Longhorns 38

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Royce Hamm Jr. missed jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
19:31   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
19:29   Offensive rebound by Yor Anei  
19:25 +2 Yor Anei made dunk 45-21
19:12   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:10   Defensive rebound by Cameron McGriff  
18:58 +2 Yor Anei made layup, assist by Jonathan Laurent 47-21
18:27 +2 Matt Coleman III made jump shot 47-23
18:10   Shooting foul on Royce Hamm Jr.  
18:10   Yor Anei missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:10 +1 Yor Anei made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-23
17:53 +2 Kai Jones made dunk, assist by Andrew Jones 48-25
17:35   Yor Anei missed jump shot  
17:33   Offensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
17:25   Lindy Waters III missed dunk, blocked by Kamaka Hepa  
17:23   Defensive rebound by Matt Coleman III  
17:15   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Lindy Waters III  
17:16 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 50-25
17:16   Official timeout called  
17:16   Flagrant foul on Yor Anei  
17:16 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 50-26
17:16   Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:16   Offensive rebound by Texas  
16:54   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:52   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:48   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Likekele, stolen by Andrew Jones  
16:38   Courtney Ramey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
16:34   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
16:29   Shooting foul on Brock Cunningham  
16:29   Cameron McGriff missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:29 +1 Cameron McGriff made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-26
16:10 +2 Matt Coleman III made driving layup 51-28
15:59   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:50   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
15:40 +2 Cameron McGriff made driving layup 53-28
15:40   Shooting foul on Kai Jones  
15:40 +1 Cameron McGriff made free throw 54-28
15:29   Personal foul on Jonathan Laurent  
15:20   Lost ball turnover on Kamaka Hepa, stolen by Thomas Dziagwa  
15:13 +2 Cameron McGriff made layup, assist by Thomas Dziagwa 56-28
14:55 +3 Kai Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Courtney Ramey 56-31
14:27   Traveling violation turnover on Kalib Boone  
14:04 +2 Andrew Jones made layup, assist by Kai Jones 56-33
13:39 +2 Kalib Boone made dunk, assist by Lindy Waters III 58-33
13:14   Kai Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Kamaka Hepa  
13:08 +2 Kai Jones made layup, assist by Kamaka Hepa 58-35
12:58 +2 Kalib Boone made reverse layup 60-35
12:37   Shooting foul on Cameron McGriff  
12:37 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 60-36
12:37 +1 Matt Coleman III made 2nd of 2 free throws 60-37
12:10 +3 Cameron McGriff made 3-pt. jump shot 63-37
11:41 +2 Matt Coleman III made driving layup 63-39
11:41   Shooting foul on Cameron McGriff  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +1 Matt Coleman III made free throw 63-40
11:31 +3 Thomas Dziagwa made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Likekele 66-40
11:08   Personal foul on Yor Anei  
10:57   Shooting foul on Jonathan Laurent  
10:57 +1 Kamaka Hepa made 1st of 3 free throws 66-41
10:57 +1 Kamaka Hepa made 2nd of 3 free throws 66-42
10:57   Kamaka Hepa missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
10:57   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
10:37 +2 Thomas Dziagwa made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jonathan Laurent 68-42
10:14   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:12   Defensive rebound by Kalib Boone  
10:05   Personal foul on Andrew Jones  
10:05 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 69-42
10:05   Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:05   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
9:56   Personal foul on Isaac Likekele  
9:56 +1 Andrew Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 69-43
9:56 +1 Andrew Jones made 2nd of 2 free throws 69-44
9:33   Lost ball turnover on Kalib Boone, stolen by Kai Jones  
9:23 +3 Matt Coleman III made 3-pt. jump shot 69-47
8:57   Out of bounds turnover on Isaac Likekele  
8:41 +2 Matt Coleman III made driving layup 69-49
8:08   Lindy Waters III missed jump shot  
8:06   Defensive rebound by Courtney Ramey  
7:55   Bad pass turnover on Kai Jones, stolen by Isaac Likekele  
7:52   Personal foul on Matt Coleman III  
7:52   Commercial timeout called  
7:52 +1 Isaac Likekele made 1st of 2 free throws 70-49
7:52 +1 Isaac Likekele made 2nd of 2 free throws 71-49
7:38 +2 Matt Coleman III made floating jump shot 71-51
7:28   30-second timeout called  
7:28   Commercial timeout called  
7:17 +2 Kalib Boone made hook shot 73-51
6:49   Out of bounds turnover on Matt Coleman III  
6:47   Lost ball turnover on Avery Anderson III  
6:40 +2 Kai Jones made dunk 73-53
6:31   Personal foul on Kai Jones  
6:31   Lindy Waters III missed free throw  
6:31   Defensive rebound by Kai Jones  
6:19   Personal foul on Kalib Boone  
6:19 +1 Matt Coleman III made 1st of 2 free throws 73-54
6:19   Matt Coleman III missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
6:19   Defensive rebound by Oklahoma State  
6:19   Personal foul on Brock Cunningham  
6:18 +1 Lindy Waters III made 1st of 2 free throws 74-54
6:18 +1 Lindy Waters III made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-54
5:55   Matt Coleman III missed layup  
5:53   Defensive rebound by Yor Anei  
5:27   Lost ball turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
5:17   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:15   Offensive rebound by Will Baker  
5:11   Will Baker missed dunk  
5:09   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
4:47 +2 Isaac Likekele made driving layup 77-54
4:28   Will Baker missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:26   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
4:00   Shooting foul on Matt Coleman III  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
4:00   Isaac Likekele missed 1st of 2 free throws  
4:00   Isaac Likekele missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:00   Defensive rebound by Will Baker  
3:33 +3 Kai Jones made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrew Jones 77-57
3:05 +2 Cameron McGriff made jump shot 79-57
2:46   Shooting foul on Yor Anei  
2:46 +1 Will Baker made 1st of 2 free throws 79-58
2:46 +1 Will Baker made 2nd of 2 free throws 79-59
2:35   Bad pass turnover on Lindy Waters III, stolen by Courtney Ramey  
2:30   Out of bounds turnover on Courtney Ramey  
2:00   Shot clock violation turnover on Oklahoma State  
1:48   Matt Coleman III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:46   Defensive rebound by Isaac Likekele  
1:21 +2 Cameron McGriff made alley-oop shot, assist by Lindy Waters III 81-59
1:06   Andrew Jones missed 3-pt. jump shot  