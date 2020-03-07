SMU
Rideau, S. Florida take advantage of SMU's late collapse

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Laquincy Rideau scored 12 points and his 3-pointer with eight seconds left was the game winner as South Florida stunned SMU 61-60 on Saturday.

Isiaha Mike made 1 of 2 foul shots with 42 seconds left and SMU led 60-53. From there, South Florida (14-17, 7-11 American Athletic Conference) scored eight points in 24 seconds.

David Collins made two foul shots for the Bulls. Then, off an SMU turnover, Ezacuras Dawson III missed a 3, for which the Mustangs grabbed the rebound and called timeout.

But Mike turned it over on the inbound, Justin Brown converted a three-point play on a layup when Mike fouled him with 13 seconds left and the Bulls were within 60-58.

After being intentionally fouled, SMU's Tyson Jolley went to the foul line and missed both. However, Mike grabbed the offensive rebound, but he missed a lay-in attempt which set up Rideau's game winner. SMU turned it over on its final possession to end the game.

Collins led South Florida with 15 points.

Ethan Chargois scored 20 for the Mustangs.

---

1st Half
SMU Mustangs 27
SFLA Bulls 24

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by South Florida  
19:32   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:30   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
19:11   Shooting foul on David Collins  
19:11 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 3 free throws 1-0
19:11 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-0
19:11   Tyson Jolly missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
19:11   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
18:52   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
18:50   Offensive rebound by Justin Brown  
18:39   Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot  
18:37   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
18:22 +2 Ethan Chargois made jump shot 4-0
18:06   Antun Maricevic missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
17:44   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
17:36   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
17:32   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by David Collins  
17:24   David Collins missed layup  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
17:16 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 6-0
17:16   Shooting foul on Justin Brown  
17:16 +1 Ethan Chargois made free throw 7-0
16:59   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
16:40 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 10-0
16:13   Justin Brown missed jump shot  
16:11   Offensive rebound by South Florida  
16:03 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 10-2
15:37 +3 Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt 13-2
15:09   Antun Maricevic missed layup  
15:07   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
14:54   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:52   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
14:45   David Collins missed layup, blocked by Ethan Chargois  
14:43   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
14:37   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
14:30   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
14:19 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup 13-4
13:56 +2 Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Ethan Chargois 15-4
13:29   David Collins missed layup  
13:27   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
13:20   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
13:14   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
13:12   Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
13:09 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 15-6
12:55   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:53   Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
12:46 +2 David Collins made layup 15-8
12:22   Tyson Jolly missed jump shot  
12:20   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
12:04   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Xavier Castaneda  
11:56   Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:37   Michael Durr missed jump shot  
11:35   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
11:16 +2 Isiah Jasey made layup 17-8
10:52   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
10:52   Commercial timeout called  
10:52 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 17-9
10:52 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-10
10:28   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jamir Chaplin  
10:13   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin  
9:58   David Collins missed jump shot, blocked by Isiah Jasey  
9:56   Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
9:55 +2 Rashun Williams made layup 17-12
9:35   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
9:31 +2 Feron Hunt made dunk 19-12
9:00   Laquincy Rideau missed layup  
8:58   Offensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin  
8:54 +2 Jamir Chaplin made layup 19-14
8:41   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:39   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
8:38   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
8:25   Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly  
8:25 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 19-15
8:25   David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:25   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
8:13   Ethan Chargois missed layup  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
8:01   Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:59   Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt  
7:53   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53   Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:53   Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:53   Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams  
7:21   Jamir Chaplin missed jump shot  
7:19   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
7:00   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
7:00   Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws  
7:00   Ethan Chargois missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:00   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
6:39   Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike  
6:39   Michael Durr missed 1st of 2 free throws  
6:39 +1 Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws 19-16
6:13   Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
6:09 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 19-18
5:50   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:48   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
5:42   Tyson Jolly missed layup  
5:40   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
5:29   Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Ethan Chargois  
5:27   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
5:13   Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:11   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
5:06 +2 Xavier Castaneda made layup 19-20
4:56 +2 Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel 21-20
4:38   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:36   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
4:15   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:13   Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda  
4:13   Personal foul on Feron Hunt  
3:54   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:52   Defensive rebound by SMU  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:29   Kendric Davis missed jump shot  
3:27   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
3:14   Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
3:09   Rashun Williams missed layup  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
3:04   Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
2:56   Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey  
2:56 +1 Rashun Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 21-21
2:56   Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:56   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
2:35 +3 Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 24-21
2:06   Turnover on Laquincy Rideau  
1:41 +2 Ethan Chargois made jump shot 26-21
1:33   30-second timeout called  
1:22   Bad pass turnover on Rashun Williams  
1:11   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
53.0 +3 Xavier Castaneda made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 26-24
26.0   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
24.0   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
5.0   Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda  
5.0   Official timeout called  
5.0 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 3 free throws 27-24
5.0   Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
5.0   Isiaha Mike missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
5.0   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
SMU Mustangs 33
SFLA Bulls 37

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
19:12 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Xavier Castaneda 27-26
19:12   Shooting foul on Ethan Chargois  
19:12   Antun Maricevic missed free throw  
19:12   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
18:49   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Bandoumel, stolen by Laquincy Rideau  
18:45 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup 27-28
18:26   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:26   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel  
18:26   Personal foul on Justin Brown  
18:03   Shot clock violation turnover on SMU  
17:43 +2 David Collins made layup, assist by Justin Brown 27-30
17:43   Shooting foul on Kendric Davis  
17:43   David Collins missed free throw  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
17:11   Isiaha Mike missed jump shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
16:56   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
16:40   David Collins missed layup  
16:38   Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
16:37   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
16:29 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike 30-30
16:10   Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:08   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
15:49   Shooting foul on Michael Durr  
15:49   Commercial timeout called  
15:49 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 31-30
15:49   Ethan Chargois missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:49   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
15:32   Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Feron Hunt  
15:20   Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:18   Defensive rebound by Michael Durr  
14:59 +2 Michael Durr made layup 31-32
14:31 +3 Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois 34-32
14:08   Justin Brown missed layup  
14:06   Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis  
13:40 +2 Ethan Chargois made jump shot 36-32
13:22   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
13:03   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:01   Offensive rebound by Michael Durr  
13:01   Personal foul on Isiah Jasey  
12:46   Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
12:43   Personal foul on Michael Durr  
12:22   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
12:11   Traveling violation turnover on Isiaha Mike  
11:52 +2 Laquincy Rideau made layup 36-34
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:25   Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:23   Defensive rebound by Justin Brown  
10:53 +2 Antun Maricevic made jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau 36-36
10:20   Shooting foul on David Collins  
10:20 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 3 free throws 37-36
10:20 +1 Tyson Jolly made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-36
10:20 +1 Tyson Jolly made 3rd of 3 free throws 39-36
9:59 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup, assist by Laquincy Rideau 39-38
9:37   CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:35   Offensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
9:30   Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:28   Defensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau  
9:24   Shooting foul on CJ White  
9:24 +1 David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 39-39
9:24 +1 David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-40
9:15   Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by Antun Maricevic  
9:10   Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Isiaha Mike  
9:08   Offensive rebound by Antun Maricevic  
9:05 +2 Antun Maricevic made layup 39-42
9:03   30-second timeout called  
9:03   Commercial timeout called  
8:47   Isiaha Mike missed layup, blocked by David Collins  
8:45   Defensive rebound by South Florida  
8:32   David Collins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:30   Defensive rebound by CJ White  
8:30   Personal foul on Laquincy Rideau  
8:30 +1 Isiaha Mike made 1st of 2 free throws 40-42
8:30 +1 Isiaha Mike made 2nd of 2 free throws 41-42
8:11   Rashun Williams missed layup  
8:09   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
8:05   Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by David Collins  
7:56   Ezacuras Dawson III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike  
7:41   Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:39   Offensive rebound by CJ White  
7:33   Personal foul on David Collins  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:33 +1 Tyson Jolly made 1st of 2 free throws 42-42
7:33   Tyson Jolly missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:33   Defensive rebound by David Collins  
7:12   Lost ball turnover on Justin Brown, stolen by Isiaha Mike  
6:56   Feron Hunt missed layup  
6:54   Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly  
6:50 +2 Tyson Jolly made layup 44-42
6:44   Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:42   Defensive rebound by SMU  
6:18 +3 Isiaha Mike made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendric Davis 47-42
6:10   30-second timeout called  
5:47   Personal foul on Ethan Chargois  
5:47   Offensive foul on Michael Durr  
5:47   Turnover on Michael Durr  
5:31   Ethan Chargois missed jump shot  
5:29   Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois  
5:29   Shooting foul on Antun Maricevic  
5:29 +1 Ethan Chargois made 1st of 2 free throws 48-42
5:29