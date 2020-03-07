|
20:00
Jumpball received by South Florida
19:32
Xavier Castaneda missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:30
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Bandoumel
19:11
Shooting foul on David Collins
19:11
+1
Tyson Jolly made 1st of 3 free throws
1-0
19:11
|
|
|
19:11
Tyson Jolly missed 3rd of 3 free throws
19:11
Defensive rebound by South Florida
18:52
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Isiaha Mike
18:50
Offensive rebound by Justin Brown
18:39
Laquincy Rideau missed jump shot
18:37
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
18:22
+2
Ethan Chargois made jump shot
4-0
18:06
Antun Maricevic missed jump shot
18:04
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
17:44
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:42
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
17:36
Lost ball turnover on Xavier Castaneda, stolen by Isiaha Mike
17:32
Lost ball turnover on Isiaha Mike, stolen by David Collins
17:24
David Collins missed layup
17:22
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
17:16
+2
Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel
6-0
17:16
Shooting foul on Justin Brown
17:16
+1
Ethan Chargois made free throw
7-0
16:59
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:57
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
16:40
+3
Tyson Jolly made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ethan Chargois
10-0
16:13
Justin Brown missed jump shot
16:11
Offensive rebound by South Florida
16:03
|
|
|
+3
Ethan Chargois made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Feron Hunt
13-2
15:09
Antun Maricevic missed layup
15:07
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
14:54
Feron Hunt missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:52
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
14:45
David Collins missed layup, blocked by Ethan Chargois
14:43
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
14:37
Emmanuel Bandoumel missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:35
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
14:30
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
14:28
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
14:19
+2
Antun Maricevic made layup
13-4
13:56
+2
Feron Hunt made layup, assist by Ethan Chargois
15-4
13:29
David Collins missed layup
13:27
Defensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
13:20
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
13:14
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
13:12
Offensive rebound by Laquincy Rideau
13:09
+2
Laquincy Rideau made layup
15-6
12:55
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:53
Defensive rebound by Antun Maricevic
12:46
+2
David Collins made layup
15-8
12:22
Tyson Jolly missed jump shot
12:20
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
12:04
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Xavier Castaneda
11:56
Personal foul on Emmanuel Bandoumel
11:56
Commercial timeout called
11:37
Michael Durr missed jump shot
11:35
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
11:16
+2
Isiah Jasey made layup
17-8
10:52
Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey
10:52
Commercial timeout called
10:52
+1
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
17-9
10:52
+1
David Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-10
10:28
Lost ball turnover on CJ White, stolen by Jamir Chaplin
10:13
Laquincy Rideau missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:11
Offensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin
9:58
David Collins missed jump shot, blocked by Isiah Jasey
9:56
Offensive rebound by Rashun Williams
9:55
+2
Rashun Williams made layup
17-12
9:35
CJ White missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:33
Offensive rebound by Feron Hunt
9:31
+2
Feron Hunt made dunk
19-12
9:00
Laquincy Rideau missed layup
8:58
Offensive rebound by Jamir Chaplin
8:54
+2
Jamir Chaplin made layup
19-14
8:41
Kendric Davis missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:39
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
8:38
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
8:25
Shooting foul on Tyson Jolly
8:25
+1
David Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
19-15
8:25
David Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
8:25
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
8:13
Ethan Chargois missed layup
8:11
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
8:01
Rashun Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:59
Defensive rebound by Feron Hunt
7:53
Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda
7:53
Commercial timeout called
7:53
Feron Hunt missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:53
Feron Hunt missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:53
Defensive rebound by Rashun Williams
7:21
Jamir Chaplin missed jump shot
7:19
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
7:00
Shooting foul on Michael Durr
7:00
Ethan Chargois missed 1st of 2 free throws
7:00
Ethan Chargois missed 2nd of 2 free throws
7:00
Defensive rebound by David Collins
6:39
Shooting foul on Isiaha Mike
6:39
Michael Durr missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:39
+1
Michael Durr made 2nd of 2 free throws
19-16
6:13
Lost ball turnover on Feron Hunt, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
6:09
+2
Laquincy Rideau made layup
19-18
5:50
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:48
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
5:42
Tyson Jolly missed layup
5:40
Defensive rebound by David Collins
5:29
Laquincy Rideau missed layup, blocked by Ethan Chargois
5:27
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
5:13
Ethan Chargois missed 3-pt. jump shot
5:11
Defensive rebound by Justin Brown
5:06
+2
Xavier Castaneda made layup
19-20
4:56
+2
Ethan Chargois made layup, assist by Emmanuel Bandoumel
21-20
4:38
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:36
Defensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
4:15
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:13
Defensive rebound by Xavier Castaneda
4:13
Personal foul on Feron Hunt
3:54
Justin Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:52
Defensive rebound by SMU
3:54
Commercial timeout called
3:29
Kendric Davis missed jump shot
3:27
Offensive rebound by Tyson Jolly
3:14
Lost ball turnover on Tyson Jolly, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
3:09
Rashun Williams missed layup
3:07
Defensive rebound by Kendric Davis
3:04
Lost ball turnover on Kendric Davis, stolen by Laquincy Rideau
2:56
Shooting foul on Isiah Jasey
2:56
+1
Rashun Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
21-21
2:56
Rashun Williams missed 2nd of 2 free throws
2:56
Defensive rebound by Isiaha Mike
2:35
+3
Kendric Davis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaha Mike
24-21
2:06
Turnover on Laquincy Rideau
1:41
+2
Ethan Chargois made jump shot
26-21
1:33
30-second timeout called
1:22
Bad pass turnover on Rashun Williams
1:11
Isiaha Mike missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:09
Defensive rebound by Michael Durr
53.0
+3
Xavier Castaneda made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Laquincy Rideau
26-24
26.0
Tyson Jolly missed 3-pt. jump shot
24.0
Offensive rebound by Ethan Chargois
5.0
Shooting foul on Xavier Castaneda
5.0
Official timeout called
5.0
+1
Isiaha Mike made 1st of 3 free throws
27-24
5.0
Isiaha Mike missed 2nd of 3 free throws
5.0
Isiaha Mike missed 3rd of 3 free throws
5.0
Defensive rebound by David Collins
0.0
End of period
