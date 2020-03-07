|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by Saint Louis
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
18:20
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
|
0-3
|
17:53
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
17:30
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed hook shot
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
17:09
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
0-4
|
16:51
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Yuri Collins
|
|
16:51
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws
|
1-4
|
16:51
|
|
+1
|
Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
2-4
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins
|
2-7
|
16:06
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
16:04
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed layup
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
15:59
|
|
+2
|
Dominick Welch made layup
|
4-7
|
15:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:37
|
|
+3
|
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
4-10
|
15:14
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch
|
|
14:26
|
|
|
Javonte Perkins missed jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed layup
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
14:12
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
4-12
|
13:45
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot
|
|
13:43
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
13:35
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Personal foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed dunk, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
12:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
12:31
|
|
+2
|
Tay Weaver made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French
|
4-14
|
12:31
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed layup
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
12:02
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver
|
4-17
|
11:42
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tay Weaver
|
|
11:37
|
|
+3
|
Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot
|
7-17
|
11:17
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by Kyle Lofton
|
|
11:10
|
|
+3
|
Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot
|
10-17
|
10:43
|
|
+3
|
Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin
|
10-20
|
10:29
|
|
|
Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
9:08
|
|
+2
|
Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins
|
10-22
|
9:08
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze
|
|
9:08
|
|
+1
|
Hasahn French made free throw
|
10-23
|
8:58
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed hook shot
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|
10-24
|
8:32
|
|
+1
|
Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
10-25
|
8:18
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Justin Winston
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez
|
|
7:18
|
|
|
Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Goodwin
|
|
7:04
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins
|
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws
|
11-25
|
7:04
|
|
+1
|
Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
12-25
|
6:50
|
|
+3
|
Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Perkins
|
12-28
|
6:35
|
|
+2
|
Jaren English made layup
|
14-28
|
6:19
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Tay Weaver
|
|
5:57
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made dunk, assist by Tay Weaver
|
14-30
|
5:43
|
|
|
Personal foul on Javonte Perkins
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by Dominick Welch
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed layup
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi
|
|
4:53
|
|
+1
|
Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws
|
14-31
|
4:53
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
4:35
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
15-31
|
4:35
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
16-31
|
4:12
|
|
|
Hasahn French missed jump shot
|
|
4:10
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaren English
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Jaren English missed layup
|
|
3:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
|
16-33
|
2:56
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin
|
|
2:55
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws
|
17-33
|
2:55
|
|
+1
|
Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
18-33
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins
|
18-35
|
2:23
|
|
|
Justin Winston missed jump shot
|
|
2:21
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Osun Osunniyi missed layup
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Justin Winston
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Alejandro Vasquez missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.
|
|
2:03
|
|
|
Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin
|
|
2:01
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Goodwin made layup
|
18-37
|
1:47
|
|
|
Kyle Lofton missed jump shot
|
|
1:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:22
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Hasahn French
|
|
1:13
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Dominick Welch
|
|
1:02
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|
18-38
|
1:02
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|
|
1:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|
|
32.0
|
|
+3
|
Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez
|
21-38
|
2.0
|
|
|
Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Hasahn French
|
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|