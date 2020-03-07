STBON
Saint Louis wins 5th straight, beats St. Bonaventure 72-49

  • Mar 07, 2020

ST. LOUIS (AP) Hasahn French tallied 16 points and 18 rebounds to carry Saint Louis to a 72-49 win over Saint Bonaventure on Saturday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (23-8, 12-6 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. Jordan Goodwin added 14 points and nine rebounds. Tay Weaver had 13 points.

The Bonnies' 25.5 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Saint Louis opponent this season.

Jaren English had 15 points for the Bonnies (19-12, 11-7). Dominick Welch added 11 points and eight rebounds. Justin Winston had seven rebounds.

Kyle Lofton, the Bonnies' leading scorer entering the matchup at 14 points per game, shot only 18 percent in the game (2 of 11).

St. Louis enters the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament as the No. 4 seed and will play in the quarterfinals on Friday. St. Bonaventure is the No. 5 seed and will play the winner of a first-round game between No. 12 George Mason and No. 13 Saint Joseph's on Thursday.

1st Half
STBON Bonnies 21
STLOU Billikens 38

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Saint Louis  
19:37   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
19:18   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:16   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
18:56   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:44   Bad pass turnover on Osun Osunniyi, stolen by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
18:20 +3 Jordan Goodwin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 0-3
17:53   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
17:32   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
17:11   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
17:09   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
17:09   Jordan Goodwin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
17:09 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
16:51   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
16:51 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 2 free throws 1-4
16:51 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-4
16:31 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Yuri Collins 2-7
16:06   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
16:04   Offensive rebound by Justin Winston  
16:04   Justin Winston missed layup  
16:02   Offensive rebound by Kyle Lofton  
16:02   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:59 +2 Dominick Welch made layup 4-7
15:55   Commercial timeout called  
15:37 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 4-10
15:14   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:12   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:04   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:02   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
14:42   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch  
14:26   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot  
14:24   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
14:17   Dominick Welch missed layup  
14:15   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
14:12 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Jordan Goodwin 4-12
13:45   Osun Osunniyi missed hook shot  
13:43   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:35   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
13:33   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
13:33   Personal foul on Bobby Planutis  
13:16   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
13:14   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
12:59   Kyle Lofton missed dunk, blocked by Hasahn French  
12:57   Offensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
12:40   Jaren English missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
12:31 +2 Tay Weaver made jump shot, assist by Hasahn French 4-14
12:31   30-second timeout called  
12:09   Dominick Welch missed layup  
12:07   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
12:02 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tay Weaver 4-17
11:42   Personal foul on Tay Weaver  
11:37 +3 Bobby Planutis made 3-pt. jump shot 7-17
11:17   Bad pass turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by Kyle Lofton  
11:10 +3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot 10-17
10:43 +3 Javonte Perkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 10-20
10:29   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
10:19   Jimmy Bell Jr. missed jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
10:08   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
10:06   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
9:48   Shooting foul on Bobby Planutis  
9:48   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:48   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
9:27   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
9:25   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
9:08 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 10-22
9:08   Shooting foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
9:08 +1 Hasahn French made free throw 10-23
8:58   Justin Winston missed hook shot  
8:56   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
8:47   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:45   Offensive rebound by Jimmy Bell Jr.  
8:32   Shooting foul on Alejandro Vasquez  
8:32 +1 Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 10-24
8:32 +1 Yuri Collins made 2nd of 2 free throws 10-25
8:18   Bad pass turnover on Justin Winston  
7:58   Traveling violation turnover on Hasahn French  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:40   Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
7:18   Out of bounds turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
7:04   Shooting foul on Javonte Perkins  
7:04 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 11-25
7:04 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-25
6:50 +3 Tay Weaver made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Javonte Perkins 12-28
6:35 +2 Jaren English made layup 14-28
6:19   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
6:01   Lost ball turnover on Alejandro Vasquez, stolen by Tay Weaver  
5:57 +2 Jordan Goodwin made dunk, assist by Tay Weaver 14-30
5:43   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
5:40   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:38   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
5:28   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
5:18   Jaren English missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
5:16   Defensive rebound by Tay Weaver  
5:08   Lost ball turnover on Terrence Hargrove Jr., stolen by Dominick Welch  
5:02   Kyle Lofton missed layup  
5:00   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
4:53   Shooting foul on Osun Osunniyi  
4:53 +1 Hasahn French made 1st of 2 free throws 14-31
4:53   Hasahn French missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
4:35   Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
4:35 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 15-31
4:35 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-31
4:12   Hasahn French missed jump shot  
4:10   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
3:59   Dominick Welch missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:57   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
3:33   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Jaren English  
3:24   Jaren English missed layup  
3:22   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
3:14 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 16-33
2:56   Shooting foul on Jordan Goodwin  
2:55   Commercial timeout called  
2:55 +1 Justin Winston made 1st of 2 free throws 17-33
2:55 +1 Justin Winston made 2nd of 2 free throws 18-33
2:44 +2 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 18-35
2:23   Justin Winston missed jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Osun Osunniyi  
2:15   Osun Osunniyi missed layup  
2:13   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Jordan Goodwin, stolen by Justin Winston  
2:09   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup, blocked by Hasahn French  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
2:03   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed layup  
2:01   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
2:01 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 18-37
1:47   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
1:45   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
1:24   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:22   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
1:19   Bad pass turnover on Dominick Welch, stolen by Hasahn French  
1:13   30-second timeout called  
1:02   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
1:02 +1 Jordan Goodwin made 1st of 2 free throws 18-38
1:02   Jordan Goodwin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:02   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
32.0 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alejandro Vasquez 21-38
2.0   Jordan Goodwin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
STBON Bonnies 28
STLOU Billikens 34

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Justin Winston missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
19:41   Personal foul on Osun Osunniyi  
19:25 +2 Javonte Perkins made jump shot, assist by Jordan Goodwin 21-40
18:56 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 23-40
18:56   Shooting foul on Yuri Collins  
18:56   Kyle Lofton missed free throw  
18:56   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
18:46   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:44   Defensive rebound by Alejandro Vasquez  
18:36 +2 Kyle Lofton made jump shot 25-40
18:13   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:11   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
18:04   Offensive foul on Dominick Welch  
18:04   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
17:37 +2 Tay Weaver made layup 25-42
17:10   Traveling violation turnover on Alejandro Vasquez  
16:40   Javonte Perkins missed jump shot, blocked by Dominick Welch  
16:40   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
16:19 +2 Justin Winston made jump shot 27-42
15:58   Jordan Goodwin missed jump shot  
15:56   Offensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:50 +2 Hasahn French made layup 27-44
15:39   Justin Winston missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:37   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
15:19   Hasahn French missed hook shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
15:13   Offensive foul on Dominick Welch  
15:13   Turnover on Dominick Welch  
15:13   Commercial timeout called  
14:46 +2 Hasahn French made hook shot 27-46
14:24   Alejandro Vasquez missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:22   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
14:03 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Jordan Goodwin 27-48
13:49   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
13:48   Jaren English missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
13:38   Javonte Perkins missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
13:27   Alejandro Vasquez missed jump shot  
13:25   Offensive rebound by Jaren English  
13:26   Personal foul on Javonte Perkins  
13:21   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
13:19   Defensive rebound by Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
13:09 +2 Hasahn French made dunk, assist by Yuri Collins 27-50
12:52   Alejandro Vasquez missed layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
12:42   Tay Weaver missed jump shot  
12:40   Defensive rebound by Justin Winston  
12:34   Shooting foul on Terrence Hargrove Jr.  
12:34 +1 Jaren English made 1st of 2 free throws 28-50
12:34 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-50
12:04   Yuri Collins missed jump shot  
12:02   Defensive rebound by St. Bonaventure  
11:51   Offensive foul on Amadi Ikpeze  
11:51   Turnover on Amadi Ikpeze  
11:51   Commercial timeout called  
11:38   Tay Weaver missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:36   Offensive rebound by Jordan Goodwin  
11:30 +2 Jordan Goodwin made layup 29-52
11:03   Amadi Ikpeze missed hook shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Hasahn French  
10:35   Shooting foul on Justin Winston  
10:35 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 29-53
10:35 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 29-54
10:35   Offensive foul on Bobby Planutis  
10:35   Turnover on Bobby Planutis  
10:17   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:15   Defensive rebound by Dominick Welch  
10:09   Shooting foul on Tay Weaver  
10:08 +1 Kyle Lofton made 1st of 3 free throws 30-54
10:08 +1 Kyle Lofton made 2nd of 3 free throws 31-54
10:08 +1 Kyle Lofton made 3rd of 3 free throws 32-54
9:42 +3 Yuri Collins made 3-pt. jump shot 32-57
9:15 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 35-57
8:51 +2 Hasahn French made layup, assist by Yuri Collins 35-59
8:42   Shooting foul on Hasahn French  
8:42   Jaren English missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:42 +1 Jaren English made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-59
8:17   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins  
8:02 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 39-59
7:43   Shooting foul on Dominick Welch  
7:43   Commercial timeout called  
7:43 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 39-60
7:43 +1 Terrence Hargrove Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 39-61
7:29 +2 Osun Osunniyi made layup, assist by Dominick Welch 41-61
7:29   30-second timeout called  
7:21   Offensive foul on Jordan Goodwin  
7:21   Turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
7:02 +3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 44-61
6:53   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
6:38   Lost ball turnover on Jaren English, stolen by Jordan Goodwin  
6:33   Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goodwin  
6:29   Kyle Lofton missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Saint Louis  
6:25   Personal foul on Kyle Lofton  
6:25 +1 Javonte Perkins made 1st of 2 free throws 44-62
6:25 +1 Javonte Perkins made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-63
6:15   Bobby Planutis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:13   Defensive rebound by Yuri Collins  
6:10   Bad pass turnover on Yuri Collins  
6:00   Kyle Lofton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:58   Offensive rebound by Bobby Planutis  
5:52 +3 Jaren English made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bobby Planutis 47-63
5:21   Terrence Hargrove Jr. missed jump shot  
5:19