TEMPLE
Temple
Owls
14-17
away team logo
63
TF 11
FINAL
End
2nd
CBSSN
Sat Mar. 7
8:00pm
BONUS
64
TF 7
home team logo
CINCY
Cincinnati
Bearcats
20-10
ML: +450
CINCY -10.5, O/U 137.5
ML: -623
TEMPLE
CINCY

No Text

Scott rescues Cincinnati for 64-63 win over Temple

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

CINCINNATI (AP) Trevon Scott salvaged an admittedly “bad” night with a play that might have saved Cincinnati's NCAA Tournament hopes.

The senior's tip-in with 2.8 seconds left lifted the Bearcats to a 64-63 win over upset-minded Temple in the regular-season finale on Saturday night.

“I had a bad game for the whole game, but it doesn't matter,” said Scott, whose five points were 6.6 below his season average on an unproductive Senior Night. “For me to go out like that for the city, for the team, for myself. ... After the game, my teammates were like, ‘Throw everything out the window. Look at what you just did.’ ”

Jaevon Cumberland missed a jump shot, but Scott was there for the wide-open game-winner, drawing roars from the season-high sellout crowd of 12,365.

“We needed every last one of them,” Cincinnati coach John Brannen. “I want to thank the fans for putting us over the top. It was a great night - emotion-filled for a lot of reasons.”

Cumberland finished with 20 points for Cincinnati (20-10, 13-5 American Athletic Conference), which already had clinched a first-round bye in next week’s AAC tournament. The Bearcats still can grab a share of the AAC regular-season championship with first-place Tulsa and maybe No. 21 Houston. The Bearcats went into the game tied for second with Houston, which plays Memphis at home on Sunday. Tulsa plays at Wichita State.

A loss to the Owls, beaten at home by Cincinnati by seven points on Jan. 22, probably would have left the Bearcats needing a third straight AAC Tournament championship to reach the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats feel like they've been playing tournament basketball for a month, Brannen said.

“It's exhausting, no question about it,” the first-year coach said,

Quinton Rose scored 19 points to lead Temple (14-17, 6-12). The Owls have lost their last five games and six of their last seven. De’Vondre Perry added 10 for the Owls.

Mamoudou Diarra scored eight of his career-high 12 points in the second half and Keith Williams scored all 11 of his points after halftime to lead Cincinnati’s comeback from a 14-point intermission deficit.

Cincinnati didn't take its first lead until Williams scored on a layup ro a 55-54 edge with 3:26 left in the game. That was the first of seven lead changes and one tie down the stretch. Cumberland scored on a spinning layup for a 62-60 lead with 1:04 left, but J.P. Moorman II connected on a 3-pointer for a 63-62 lead with 11 seconds left, setting up Scott's game-winning outback.

Cincinnati shot just 24% from the field (6 for 25), including 1 for 10 on 3-pointers, while Temple was going 5 for 9 on 3-pointers on the way to a 31-17 halftime lead. Alani Moore II made three of the Owls’ 3-pointers for all nine of his first half points. Temple took command with a 14-4 run to close the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls have lost seven straight in Cincinnati and 24 of 33 overall to Cincinnati.

Cincinnati: The Bearcats reached 20 regular-season wins for the 10th consecutive season and 39th overall.

CAREER FIRST

Cincinnati celebrated Senior Night by giving John Koz his first career start in his 23rd appearance over four seasons.

PAYING RESPECT

A moment of silence was held before tipoff to honor the memory of Brannen’s father, John, in Cincinnati’s first home game since the coach’s father passed away on February 28.

CREEPING UP

Cumberland snapped a tie with Pat Cummings for seventh place on Cincinnati's career scoring list. He needs eight points to pass Roger McClendon and move into sixth place,

UP NEXT

Temple: The Owls will play an AAC Tournament first-round game on March 12 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Cincinnati: After a first-round bye, the Bearcats will play an AAC Tournament quarterfinal game on March 13.

-----

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
TEMPLE Owls 31
CINCY Bearcats 17

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Cincinnati  
19:24   Traveling violation turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
19:17   Lost ball turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis, stolen by Tre Scott  
19:07   Lost ball turnover on Tre Scott, stolen by Quinton Rose  
18:56   Damion Moore missed jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:35   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:33   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
18:20   Quinton Rose missed jump shot, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
18:18   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
18:11   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
18:08   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
18:06   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
17:49   Chris McNeal missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:35 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 2-0
17:12   Bad pass turnover on Tre Scott  
17:00   Bad pass turnover on Alani Moore II, stolen by Mamoudou Diarra  
16:55   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
16:55 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 2-1
16:55 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 2-2
16:30   Nate Pierre-Louis missed jump shot  
16:28   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
16:22 +2 J.P. Moorman II made layup 4-2
16:09   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:07   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
15:54 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 7-2
15:33   Tre Scott missed layup  
15:31   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
15:26 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Nate Pierre-Louis 9-2
15:10   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Temple  
15:08   Personal foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
15:08   Commercial timeout called  
14:42   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
14:40   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
14:21   Offensive foul on Jarron Cumberland  
14:21   Turnover on Jarron Cumberland  
14:09   Nate Pierre-Louis missed dunk, blocked by Chris Vogt  
14:07   Offensive rebound by Temple  
14:03   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Mika Adams-Woods  
13:51   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
13:51 +3 Jarron Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 9-5
13:51 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by De'Vondre Perry 12-5
13:51   Tre Scott missed layup  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
13:51   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
13:49   Offensive rebound by Jake Forrester  
12:26 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jake Forrester 15-5
12:11   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:09   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
11:55   Personal foul on Jake Forrester  
11:55   Commercial timeout called  
11:45   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
11:43   Defensive rebound by Temple  
11:43   Personal foul on Chris Vogt  
11:39   Quinton Rose missed layup  
11:37   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
11:24   Offensive foul on Chris Vogt  
11:24   Turnover on Chris Vogt  
10:52   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:50   Defensive rebound by Cincinnati  
10:24 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made layup, assist by Tre Scott 15-7
9:55   Personal foul on Keith Williams  
9:35   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:33   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
9:32   Mika Adams-Woods missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
9:30   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
9:23   Keith Williams missed jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
9:11   Damion Moore missed jump shot  
9:09   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
9:09   Personal foul on Damion Moore  
8:53   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
8:38 +2 Tre Scott made hook shot 15-9
8:21   Josh Pierre-Louis missed layup  
8:19   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
8:07   Personal foul on Josh Pierre-Louis  
8:00 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 15-11
7:41   Bad pass turnover on Nate Pierre-Louis  
7:24   Zach Harvey missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:22   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
7:07 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Quinton Rose 17-11
7:07   Commercial timeout called  
6:46   Jaevin Cumberland missed jump shot  
6:44   Offensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
6:36   Zach Harvey missed layup  
6:34   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
6:24   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
6:22   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
6:11 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 17-13
5:57   Offensive foul on Damion Moore  
5:57   Turnover on Damion Moore  
5:43   Mamoudou Diarra missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:41   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
5:26   Bad pass turnover on Quinton Rose  
5:01   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:59   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
4:39   Traveling violation turnover on J.P. Moorman II  
4:22   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Quinton Rose  
4:16 +2 Quinton Rose made jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 19-13
3:55   Bad pass turnover on Mamoudou Diarra, stolen by Arashma Parks  
3:54   Shooting foul on Mamoudou Diarra  
3:54   Commercial timeout called  
3:54 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 20-13
3:54 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-13
3:32   Keith Williams missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:30   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
3:31   Shooting foul on Quinton Rose  
3:31   Chris Vogt missed 1st of 2 free throws  
3:31   Chris Vogt missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:31   Defensive rebound by Monty Scott  
3:08   De'Vondre Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
2:56   Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis  
2:56 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 21-14
2:56 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
2:46 +2 De'Vondre Perry made layup, assist by Arashma Parks 23-15
2:28   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
2:26   Defensive rebound by Alani Moore II  
2:05   Alani Moore II missed layup, blocked by Mika Adams-Woods  
2:03   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
1:45 +2 Jarron Cumberland made jump shot 23-17
1:19 +3 De'Vondre Perry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by J.P. Moorman II 26-17
1:06   30-second timeout called  
54.0   Jarron Cumberland missed layup  
52.0   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
44.0 +3 Alani Moore II made 3-pt. jump shot 29-17
24.0   Tre Scott missed jump shot  
22.0   Defensive rebound by De'Vondre Perry  
16.0   30-second timeout called  
3.0   Shooting foul on Mika Adams-Woods  
3.0 +1 Monty Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 30-17
3.0 +1 Monty Scott made 2nd of 2 free throws 31-17
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
TEMPLE Owls 32
CINCY Bearcats 47

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Jarron Cumberland  
19:46   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
19:43   Quinton Rose missed jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
19:32 +3 Mika Adams-Woods made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 31-20
19:05   Quinton Rose missed layup, blocked by Chris Vogt  
19:03   Offensive rebound by Temple  
18:59   J.P. Moorman II missed jump shot  
18:57   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
18:45   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
18:43   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
18:38   Tre Scott missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
18:33   Mika Adams-Woods missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:31   Offensive rebound by Keith Williams  
18:26   Keith Williams missed layup, blocked by Nate Pierre-Louis  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
18:15 +2 Chris Vogt made hook shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 31-22
17:57   Damion Moore missed jump shot  
17:55   Offensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
17:45   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:43   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
17:45   Shooting foul on J.P. Moorman II  
17:45 +1 Tre Scott made 1st of 2 free throws 31-23
17:45   Tre Scott missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:45   Defensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
17:20   Alani Moore II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:18   Offensive rebound by Temple  
17:18   Personal foul on Tre Scott  
17:15 +3 Quinton Rose made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Damion Moore 34-23
16:47 +2 Keith Williams made jump shot 34-25
16:22   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:20   Offensive rebound by Nate Pierre-Louis  
16:19   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
16:17   Defensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
16:17   Personal foul on J.P. Moorman II  
16:00   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
15:58   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:45   Shooting foul on Keith Williams  
15:45   Commercial timeout called  
15:45 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 35-25
15:45 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-25
15:30   Jarron Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:28   Defensive rebound by Quinton Rose  
15:11   Alani Moore II missed jump shot  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
15:04 +2 Jarron Cumberland made layup 36-27
15:04   Shooting foul on Arashma Parks  
15:04 +1 Jarron Cumberland made free throw 36-28
14:34   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup  
14:32   Offensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
14:25 +2 Arashma Parks made layup 38-28
14:23   Offensive foul on Keith Williams  
14:23   Turnover on Keith Williams  
13:58   Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:56   Defensive rebound by Tre Scott  
13:56   Personal foul on De'Vondre Perry  
13:44   Shooting foul on De'Vondre Perry  
13:44 +1 Jarron Cumberland made 1st of 2 free throws 38-29
13:44   Jarron Cumberland missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
13:41   Defensive rebound by Temple  
13:14 +2 Quinton Rose made layup 40-29
12:56   Chris Vogt missed layup  
12:54   Defensive rebound by Arashma Parks  
12:30   Quinton Rose missed layup  
12:28   Offensive rebound by Temple  
12:24   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
12:07 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mika Adams-Woods 40-32
11:54   Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland  
11:54   Commercial timeout called  
11:54 +1 Quinton Rose made 1st of 2 free throws 41-32
11:54 +1 Quinton Rose made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-32
11:40   Shooting foul on De'Vondre Perry  
11:40   Mika Adams-Woods missed 1st of 2 free throws  
11:40   Mika Adams-Woods missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
11:40   Defensive rebound by Damion Moore  
11:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
11:09   Shot clock violation turnover on Temple  
10:45   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
10:43   Defensive rebound by J.P. Moorman II  
10:30 +2 Damion Moore made layup, assist by Monty Scott 44-32
10:09   Tre Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Offensive rebound by Chris Vogt  
10:06   Personal foul on Monty Scott  
10:06 +1 Chris Vogt made 1st of 2 free throws 44-33
10:06 +1 Chris Vogt made 2nd of 2 free throws 44-34
9:48   Bad pass turnover on Monty Scott  
9:34   Jarron Cumberland missed jump shot  
9:31   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
9:12 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Tre Scott 44-36
8:49 +3 Monty Scott made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alani Moore II 47-36
8:42   Shooting foul on Alani Moore II  
8:42 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 1st of 3 free throws 47-37
8:42 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 2nd of 3 free throws 47-38
8:42 +1 Jaevin Cumberland made 3rd of 3 free throws 47-39
8:24 +2 Monty Scott made layup, assist by Alani Moore II 49-39
8:24   Shooting foul on Jarron Cumberland  
8:24 +1 Monty Scott made free throw 50-39
8:03 +2 Mamoudou Diarra made layup, assist by Keith Williams 50-41
7:30   Alani Moore II missed layup  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Mamoudou Diarra  
7:24   Bad pass turnover on Jarron Cumberland, stolen by Alani Moore II  
7:18 +2 Quinton Rose made dunk 52-41
7:03   Mamoudou Diarra missed dunk, blocked by J.P. Moorman II  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Tre Scott  
6:58 +2 Keith Williams made layup, assist by Tre Scott 52-43
6:37   Personal foul on Jarron Cumberland  
6:37   Commercial timeout called  
6:29   Monty Scott missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:28   Offensive rebound by Temple  
6:28   Offensive foul on Monty Scott  
6:28   Turnover on Monty Scott  
6:19   Jaevin Cumberland missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Offensive rebound by Cincinnati  
6:08 +3 Keith Williams made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 52-46
5:42   Nate Pierre-Louis missed layup, blocked by Mamoudou Diarra  
5:40   Defensive rebound by Jarron Cumberland  
5:35 +3 Jaevin Cumberland made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jarron Cumberland 52-49
5:20 +2 J.P. Moorman II made jump shot, assist by Arashma Parks 54-49
5:28   Commercial timeout called