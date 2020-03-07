UTAHST
SDGST

No Text

Utah St tops No. 5 San Diego State for Mountain West title

  • AP
  • Mar 07, 2020

LAS VEGAS (AP) Sam Merrill once again lifted Utah State to a Mountain West Tournament title.

Merrill hit a contested 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds to play to give the Aggies a 59-56 victory over No. 5 San Diego State and clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight season on Saturday.

The Aztecs (30-2), who led by as many 16 points in the first half, had a chance to force overtime, but Malachi Flynn's 3-point shot from just beyond half court rattled in and out at the buzzer.

The loss was San Diego State's second in its last six games after starting the season 26-0. Meanwhile, Utah State, which entered Saturday's game on the NCAA Tournament bubble, improved to 7-1 in its last eight games. The Aggies (26-8) are back in the Big Dance in consecutive seasons for the first time since a three-year run from 2009-11.

''I know that's easy for me to say being on the victorious side, but that was a whale of a basketball game between two highly competitive, very, very talented teams,'' said Utah State coach Craig Smith. ''It felt like one of those games where whoever is going to have the ball last is going to find a way to win, and then they almost throw in a half-courter. It was a heavyweight fight, and we knew it was going to go 15 rounds. Fortunately for us, we were the last man standing.''

Merrill has been shouldering the load for Utah State for most of the last two seasons, so it was hardly a surprise that Smith made sure the ball was in the hands of his senior guard in the waning moments.

After Flynn barely missed a 3-pointer from the wing with 25 seconds left that would've given San Diego State a 59-56 lead, Merrill secured the rebound and calmly dribbled up court. With Aztecs guard KJ Feagin playing tight defense, everyone inside the Thomas & Mack Center knew who would be launching the last-second shot.

With the clock ticking down and Feagin's hand in his face, Merrill left his feet and hit the shot.

''I was just trying to get a good look,'' Merrill said. ''I barely slept last night, partially because the schedule is rough when you play that late-night game Friday night, and it's a quick turnaround. I only got a few hours of sleep, but I was just hoping that I'd get that opportunity. And I had a vision that I was going to. I just threw it up there - well, I mean, I shot it - and it went in.''

Feagin said he did all he could do defensively.

''I felt like up until the release of the shot, I was right there on every move,'' he said. ''But props to him for making a good shot.''

Unlike in last year's Mountain West Tournament title game, when San Diego State trailed most of the way and lost 64-57, the Aztecs were in total control throughout the first half Saturday. After falling behind 7-2 to start the game, they went on a pair of 11-0 spurts in building a 27-11 lead.

At one point, Utah State went nearly 13 minutes without a field goal, missing 10 straight shots and scoring just four points, all on free throws. Merrill finally snapped the drought when he made three consecutive baskets (including a 3-pointer) in a little over a minute to cut San Diego State's lead to 27-18.

Flynn paced the Aztecs with 16 points, while Yanni Wetzell (12 points, 13 rebounds) recorded a double-double. Neemias Queta (15 points, eight rebounds) was the only player besides Merrill to score in double figures for the Aggies.

''This league has such a rich tradition in men's basketball, and to be able to repeat back to back . that's a difficult, difficult thing to do,'' Smith said. ''And I couldn't be more proud of these young men.''

THIRD TIME'S THE CHARM

Utah State dropped both regular-season meetings to San Diego State, losing 77-68 at home and 88-68 on the road.

Flynn and junior forward Matt Mitchell were dominant for the Aztecs in both games, combining for 84 points on 26-of-47 shooting (55.3 percent). However, this time around, both players struggled. Flynn missed 11 of his first 12 shots and finished 6-for-20, while Mitchell made just one of seven field goals, scoring just two points.

SAM I AM

Not only did Utah State claim its second straight conference tournament title, but Merrill won tournament MVP honors for the second year in a row. Merrill finished the three games with 83 points (29-for-52 shooting), 13 rebounds and eight assists. He scored 27 points in the Aggies' quarterfinal victory over New Mexico and 29 in the semifinals against Wyoming before tallying 27 against San Diego State.

Flynn and Feagin joined Merrill on the All-Tournament Team, along with Queta and Wyoming's Kwane Marble II.

UP NEXT:

Utah St: Awaits NCAA Tournament seeding.

San Diego St: Awaits NCAA Tournament seeding.

Copyright 2020 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

1st Half
UTAHST Aggies 21
SDGST Aztecs 29

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Utah State  
19:42   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:40   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
19:17   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:15   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
19:00   Neemias Queta missed layup  
18:56   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
18:43 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 3-0
18:20   Malachi Flynn missed layup  
18:18   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
18:14   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
18:05   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:03   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
17:44   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:42   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
17:32   Jordan Schakel missed jump shot  
17:30   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
17:25   Yanni Wetzell missed jump shot, blocked by Neemias Queta  
17:23   Offensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
17:16 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Matt Mitchell 3-2
17:04   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
16:57   KJ Feagin missed layup  
16:55   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:38   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
16:36   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
16:28   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
16:14   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
16:04   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:02   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
15:35 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Diogo Brito 5-2
15:10   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
15:01 +2 Neemias Queta made layup, assist by Brock Miller 7-2
14:32 +2 Matt Mitchell made jump shot 7-4
14:01   Alphonso Anderson missed layup  
13:59   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
13:48   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
13:46   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
13:13   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:11   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
13:06   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:04   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
12:46   Matt Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:44   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
12:33   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:31   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
12:05 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 7-7
11:54   Bad pass turnover on Diogo Brito, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
11:36 +3 KJ Feagin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 7-10
11:32   30-second timeout called  
11:32   Commercial timeout called  
11:03   Commercial timeout called  
11:02   Bad pass turnover on Abel Porter, stolen by Adam Seiko  
11:02   Malachi Flynn missed layup, blocked by Alphonso Anderson  
11:00   Defensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
11:00   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:58   Defensive rebound by Jordan Schakel  
10:28 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jordan Schakel 7-13
10:12   Personal foul on Adam Seiko  
9:50   Diogo Brito missed jump shot  
9:48   Defensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
9:26   Yanni Wetzell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:24   Offensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
9:16   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:14   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
9:05   Shooting foul on Trey Pulliam  
9:05 +1 Brock Miller made 1st of 2 free throws 8-13
9:05 +1 Brock Miller made 2nd of 2 free throws 9-13
8:43   Aguek Arop missed layup  
8:41   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
8:23   Offensive foul on Sean Bairstow  
8:23   Turnover on Sean Bairstow  
8:09 +3 Adam Seiko made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Mitchell 9-16
7:53   Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell  
7:53   Commercial timeout called  
7:53 +1 Justin Bean made 1st of 2 free throws 10-16
7:53 +1 Justin Bean made 2nd of 2 free throws 11-16
7:42 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 11-18
7:28   Neemias Queta missed layup  
7:26   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
7:07 +2 Trey Pulliam made jump shot 11-20
6:45   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
6:45   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
6:29   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
6:27   Offensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
6:17 +2 Yanni Wetzell made dunk, assist by Malachi Flynn 11-22
5:53   Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:51   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
5:45   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
5:43   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
5:21   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
5:03   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
4:55   Personal foul on Matt Mitchell  
4:54   Personal foul on Malachi Flynn  
4:51   Diogo Brito missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:49   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
4:41 +2 KJ Feagin made layup 11-24
4:30   30-second timeout called  
4:25   Personal foul on Yanni Wetzell  
4:25   Neemias Queta missed free throw  
4:25   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
4:01   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:59   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:39   Out of bounds turnover on Neemias Queta  
3:39   Commercial timeout called  
3:27   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Neemias Queta  
3:25   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
3:20   Yanni Wetzell missed layup, blocked by Alphonso Anderson  
3:18   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
3:09   Neemias Queta missed jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
2:58 +2 Yanni Wetzell made layup, assist by Trey Pulliam 11-26
2:58   Shooting foul on Neemias Queta  
2:58 +1 Yanni Wetzell made free throw 11-27
2:30   Bad pass turnover on Alphonso Anderson, stolen by Trey Pulliam  
2:21   Jordan Schakel missed layup  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
2:08 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 13-27
1:41   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
1:39   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
1:31 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Neemias Queta 16-27
1:28   30-second timeout called  
1:18   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
1:16   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
1:08 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot 18-27
31.0 +2 Aguek Arop made layup 18-29
3.0   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
1.0 +3 Diogo Brito made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 21-29
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UTAHST Aggies 38
SDGST Aztecs 27

Time Team Play Score
19:46   Matt Mitchell missed jump shot  
19:44   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
19:22 +2 Neemias Queta made reverse layup, assist by Justin Bean 23-29
19:08   Jordan Schakel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
18:56   Abel Porter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
18:49   KJ Feagin missed layup  
18:47   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
18:36 +2 Sam Merrill made jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 25-29
18:14   Malachi Flynn missed jump shot  
18:12   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
18:06 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Justin Bean 28-29
17:46   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
17:22 +2 Malachi Flynn made driving layup 28-31
17:02   Sam Merrill missed jump shot  
17:00   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
16:55   Bad pass turnover on Justin Bean, stolen by Malachi Flynn  
16:53   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
16:27   KJ Feagin missed jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
16:01   Sam Merrill missed fade-away jump shot  
15:59   Offensive rebound by Utah State  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:41 +2 Justin Bean made layup, assist by Neemias Queta 30-31
15:24   Lost ball turnover on Aguek Arop, stolen by Justin Bean  
15:08   Bad pass turnover on Brock Miller, stolen by Jordan Schakel  
14:52 +2 Aguek Arop made layup, assist by Malachi Flynn 30-33
14:41   Personal foul on Trey Pulliam  
14:34   Personal foul on Aguek Arop  
14:25   Offensive foul on Neemias Queta  
14:25   Turnover on Neemias Queta  
14:14 +2 Malachi Flynn made floating jump shot 30-35
13:57   Bad pass turnover on Brock Miller  
13:47   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:45   Offensive rebound by Trey Pulliam  
13:26   Adam Seiko missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Justin Bean  
13:04   Neemias Queta missed layup, blocked by Aguek Arop  
13:02   Defensive rebound by Malachi Flynn  
12:58   Shooting foul on Diogo Brito  
12:58 +1 Malachi Flynn made 1st of 2 free throws 30-36
12:58 +1 Malachi Flynn made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-37
12:29 +3 Alphonso Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Diogo Brito 33-37
11:55   Bad pass turnover on Trey Pulliam, stolen by Neemias Queta  
11:40 +3 Alphonso Anderson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Abel Porter 36-37
11:17   Malachi Flynn missed driving layup  
11:15   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
11:15 +2 Aguek Arop made dunk 36-39
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Neemias Queta  
10:48   Commercial timeout called  
10:19   Matt Mitchell missed layup  
10:17   Offensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
10:14   Lost ball turnover on Yanni Wetzell, stolen by Diogo Brito  
10:05 +2 Sam Merrill made layup 38-39
9:51   Shooting foul on Abel Porter  
9:51 +1 KJ Feagin made 1st of 3 free throws 38-40
9:51 +1 KJ Feagin made 2nd of 3 free throws 38-41
9:51 +1 KJ Feagin made 3rd of 3 free throws 38-42
9:33 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Alphonso Anderson 41-42
9:01   Lost ball turnover on Matt Mitchell, stolen by Sam Merrill  
8:55 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 44-42
8:29 +3 Malachi Flynn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by KJ Feagin 44-45
8:09   Lost ball turnover on Neemias Queta, stolen by Yanni Wetzell  
8:04 +2 Yanni Wetzell made driving layup 44-47
7:47   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
7:47   Commercial timeout called  
7:38 +2 Neemias Queta made finger-roll layup 46-47
7:20   KJ Feagin missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Abel Porter  
7:06   Shooting foul on Jordan Schakel  
7:06 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 1st of 2 free throws 47-47
7:06 +1 Alphonso Anderson made 2nd of 2 free throws 48-47
6:50   Yanni Wetzell missed hook shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito  
6:36 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk, assist by Alphonso Anderson 50-47
6:36   Shooting foul on Yanni Wetzell  
6:36 +1 Neemias Queta made free throw 51-47
6:25   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Alphonso Anderson  
6:18   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:16   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
5:59   Bad pass turnover on Malachi Flynn  
5:42   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:40   Offensive rebound by Alphonso Anderson  
5:41   Personal foul on Jordan Schakel  
5:22   Abel Porter missed running Jump Shot  
5:20   Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell  
5:21   Personal foul on Abel Porter  
5:04   KJ Feagin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:02   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
4:45   Personal foul on Alphonso Anderson  
4:38   Shooting foul on Alphonso Anderson  
4:38 +1 Matt Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 51-48
4:38 +1 Matt Mitchell made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-49
4:14   Justin Bean missed jump shot  
4:12   Offensive rebound by Justin Bean  
3:54   Neemias Queta missed layup  
3:52   Offensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
3:50 +2 Neemias Queta made dunk 53-49
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:50   Official timeout called  
3:38 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 53-51
3:13 +2 Neemias Queta made hook shot 55-51
2:42   Matt Mitchell missed fade-away jump shot  
2:40   Offensive rebound by Aguek Arop  
2:38 +2 Aguek Arop made dunk 55-53
2:20   Lost ball turnover on Diogo Brito  
2:05   Jumpball received by Utah State  
2:05   Lost ball turnover on Malachi Flynn, stolen by Justin Bean  
1:57   Sam Merrill missed running Jump Shot  
1:55   Defensive rebound by Yanni Wetzell  
1:48   Shooting foul on Justin Bean  
1:48 +1 Yanni Wetzell made 1st of 2 free throws 55-54
1:48   Yanni Wetzell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
1:48   Defensive rebound by Neemias Queta  
1:21   Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:19   Defensive rebound by KJ Feagin  
1:14   30-second timeout called  
1:14   Commercial timeout called  
1:06 +2 Malachi Flynn made jump shot 55-56
39.0   Shooting foul on KJ Feagin  
39.0   Sam Merrill missed 1st of 2 free throws  
39.0 +1 Sam Merrill made 2nd of 2 free throws 56-56
39.0   30-second timeout called  
27.0   Malachi Flynn missed 3-pt. jump shot  
25.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Merrill  
2.0 +3 Sam Merrill made 3-pt. jump shot 59-56
2.0   30-second timeout called  
2.0   Full timeout called  
2.0   30-second timeout called