Arizona State holds off Washington State rally for 83-74 win

  • Mar 07, 2020

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) Arizona State's grip on a first-round bye in the Pac-12 tournament started slipping.

Once up 17, the Sun Devils found themselves in a tight game as shots clanged and balls ended up in Washington State's hands.

By digging down and pulling it out, Arizona State not only earned that coveted bye, it may have locked up a third straight NCAA Tournament bid as well.

Alonzo Verge scored 20 points, Remy Martin added 18 and Arizona State held off Washington State's late rally for an 83-74 victory on Saturday night.

''We kept fighting to the end and weren't going to let each other down'' Arizona State senior Rob Edwards said after his final home game.

Needing a win to get the bye, the Sun Devils (20-11, 11-7 Pac-12) overcame a shaky start by playing well at both ends while building a 17-point lead.

Once the Cougars went to a zone late in the second half, Arizona State started missing shots and turning the ball over. The Cougars (15-16, 6-12) took advantage, going on a 17-2 run and tie the game at 65-all.

The Sun Devils answered.

Edwards hit a corner 3, Verge a jumper and Arizona State hit six straight free throws in the final 30 seconds to earn a coveted first-round bye at next week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

The win also likely assures the Sun Devils three straight trips to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the early 1960s.

''I can't say 100%, but I imagine we are.'' Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley said. ''We've had a great year, we have a great story, we have one of the most dynamic players in college basketball the rest of the country should get to see - and Remy wants that stage.''

Washington State struggled shooting from the perimeter in a loss to Arizona on Thursday and again couldn't find the deep range, shooting 5 of 25 from the 3-point arc. The Cougars also struggled with center Volodymyr Markovetskyy fighting foul trouble all night.

Tony Miller led Washington State with 21 points.

''To be in that game is a credit to our guys staying with it,'' Cougars coach Kyle Smith said. ''They easily could have quit''

Washington State won the teams' first meeting 62-53 in Pullman after forcing 21 turnovers.

The Sun Devils knew they could earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament with a win in the rematch after UCLA and Colorado lost earlier Saturday.

But Arizona State came out tight, clanking shots from all angles. The Sun Devils opened 4 for 15 from the floor and missed their first six from 3-point range to fall into an early eight-point hole.

Arizona State still managed to keep it close and finally found a rhythm at both ends, using a 17-2 run to go up 21-14. The Sun Devils used another late run, after the Cougars rallied, to go up 40-29 at halftime.

Washington State struggled from the perimeter - 4 for 17 from 3 - and with foul trouble in the first half. Markovetskyy was limited to five minutes after picking up three first-half fouls and Noah Williams picked up his fourth foul on a late technical.

''It killed us - no other way to say it,'' Smith said.

The Cougars managed to trim Arizona State's lead to five early in the second half, but Markovetskyy picked up his fourth foul and headed back to the bench. The Sun Devils began stretching the lead back out, but Washington State rallied with its run to tie the game with 3 1/2 minutes left.

The Cougars were still within three with a minute left, but Arizona State outscored them 8-2 over the final 55 seconds.

''We always find a way to make it interesting,'' Verge said.

BIG PICTURE

Washington State made a late push to make a game of it, but heads into the Pac-12 tournament with six losses in seven games.

Arizona State was sharp early, sloppy during Washington State's big run, but is now in position to make the NCAA Tournament three straight years for the first time since 1960-64.

ELLERBY'S STRUGGLES

CJ Ellerby is Washington State's leading scorer this season at 18.4 points per game.

The sophomore had a tough trip to the desert, shooting a combined 6 for 33 overall and 1 for 14 from 3-point range. He had six points on 2-of-19 shooting and missed all 10 of his 3-point attempts against Arizona State.

''He's fine. Shots just aren't falling,'' Smith said. ''He's made a lot of big shots for us, made some good shots against these guys. I felt good about him.''

UP NEXT

Washington State opens the Pac-12 tournament Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Arizona State has a first-round bye and in the conference tournament.

1st Half
WASHST Cougars 29
ARIZST Sun Devils 40

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Arizona State  
19:45 +2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Rob Edwards 0-2
19:28   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:26   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
19:08   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:06   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
18:43   CJ Elleby missed layup  
18:41   Offensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
18:41 +2 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made layup 2-2
18:41   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
18:41 +1 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made free throw 3-2
18:20   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:18   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
18:16   Offensive foul on Romello White  
18:16   Turnover on Romello White  
18:01   Bad pass turnover on Noah Williams, stolen by Remy Martin  
17:47   Jalen Graham missed layup  
17:45   Offensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
17:45   Shooting foul on Isaac Bonton  
17:45 +1 Rob Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 3-3
17:45 +1 Rob Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 3-4
17:17 +2 Volodymyr Markovetskyy made layup, assist by Isaac Bonton 5-4
16:59   Personal foul on CJ Elleby  
16:57   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
16:55   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:51   Shooting foul on Mickey Mitchell  
16:51 +1 Noah Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
16:51 +1 Noah Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
16:39   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:37   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
16:27   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:25   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
16:24   Personal foul on Tony Miller  
16:09   Lost ball turnover on Remy Martin, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
16:01 +2 Tony Miller made dunk, assist by Isaac Bonton 9-4
15:42   Kimani Lawrence missed jump shot  
15:40   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
15:34   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Mickey Mitchell  
15:26   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
15:24   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
15:22   Personal foul on Kimani Lawrence  
15:22   Commercial timeout called  
15:11 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 12-4
14:51 +2 Jalen Graham made dunk 12-6
14:24   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
14:12   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
14:10   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
13:59   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
13:59 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 12-7
13:59 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-8
13:47   Offensive foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:47   Turnover on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:40   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:38   Defensive rebound by Marvin Cannon  
13:30   Lost ball turnover on Marvin Cannon, stolen by Taeshon Cherry  
13:26   Jaelen House missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson  
13:26   Personal foul on Jaelen House  
13:23   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:21   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
13:15   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
13:02 +2 Romello White made layup, assist by Alonzo Verge Jr. 12-10
12:52 +2 Tony Miller made layup, assist by Noah Williams 14-10
12:41   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by Marvin Cannon  
12:39   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
12:37   Offensive foul on Romello White  
12:37   Turnover on Romello White  
12:19   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Taeshon Cherry  
12:06 +2 Jalen Graham made layup 14-12
12:06   Shooting foul on Marvin Cannon  
12:06 +1 Jalen Graham made free throw 14-13
11:57   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:55   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
11:49   Rob Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:47   Defensive rebound by Washington State  
11:47   Personal foul on Jalen Graham  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47   Tony Miller missed free throw  
11:31   Defensive rebound by Taeshon Cherry  
11:31   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed layup, blocked by CJ Elleby  
11:30   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
11:30   Personal foul on Noah Williams  
11:30   Mickey Mitchell missed free throw  
11:30   Defensive rebound by Noah Williams  
11:14   CJ Elleby missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
11:09 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 14-15
10:51   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Jaelen House  
10:42 +3 Taeshon Cherry made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rob Edwards 14-18
10:27   Jervae Robinson missed jump shot  
10:27   Jervae Robinson missed jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
10:20   Lost ball turnover on Rob Edwards  
10:09   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Arizona State  
10:07   Personal foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
10:07 +1 Mickey Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 14-19
10:07   Mickey Mitchell missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Tony Miller  
10:07   Defensive rebound by Tony Miller  
9:54   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
9:31 +2 Mickey Mitchell made layup, assist by Rob Edwards 14-21
9:17   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
9:15   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
9:09   Bad pass turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
8:50   Lost ball turnover on Aljaz Kunc, stolen by Taeshon Cherry  
8:45   Lost ball turnover on Taeshon Cherry, stolen by Noah Williams  
8:44 +2 Tony Miller made layup, assist by Noah Williams 16-21
8:14   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
8:14 +2 Rob Edwards made layup 16-23
7:57   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:57   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
7:57   Lost ball turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr., stolen by Noah Williams  
7:57 +2 Isaac Bonton made layup 18-23
7:16 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Khalid Thomas 18-26
6:58   Tony Miller missed layup, blocked by Taeshon Cherry  
6:57   Defensive rebound by Rob Edwards  
6:53   Offensive foul on Rob Edwards  
6:53   Turnover on Rob Edwards  
6:31 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 20-26
6:31 +2 Isaac Bonton made jump shot 20-26
6:13   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:11   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
6:02 +2 Remy Martin made layup 20-28
5:38   Traveling violation turnover on Isaac Bonton  
5:31   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
5:20   Bad pass turnover on Isaac Bonton  
5:03   Khalid Thomas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:01   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
4:51   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
4:50   Offensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
4:50   Personal foul on Taeshon Cherry  
4:50 +1 Aljaz Kunc made 1st of 2 free throws 21-28
4:50 +1 Aljaz Kunc made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-28
4:25   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
4:23   Defensive rebound by Aljaz Kunc  
4:10 +2 CJ Elleby made jump shot 24-28
3:50   Commercial timeout called  
3:42   Mickey Mitchell missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:40   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
3:31   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
3:29   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
3:24   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
3:24 +1 Alonzo Verge Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 24-29
3:24   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
3:24   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
3:09   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:07   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
3:02 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 24-31
3:02   Shooting foul on Noah Williams  
3:02   Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Noah Williams  
3:02 +1 Remy Martin made 1st of 2 free throws 24-32
3:02 +1 Remy Martin made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-33
3:02   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws  
2:36   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
3:02   Defensive rebound by DJ Rodman  
2:36   Shooting foul on Taeshon Cherry  
2:36 +1 CJ Elleby made 1st of 2 free throws 25-33
2:36 +1 CJ Elleby made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-33
2:26   Kimani Lawrence missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:24   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
1:58   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:56   Defensive rebound by Khalid Thomas  
1:50   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
1:48   Offensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
1:44 +3 Remy Martin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Mickey Mitchell 26-36
1:20   Lost ball turnover on CJ Elleby, stolen by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
1:04 +3 Khalid Thomas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kimani Lawrence 26-39
44.0   Personal foul on Aljaz Kunc  
46.0   Isaac Bonton missed jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Mickey Mitchell  
44.0   Personal foul on Aljaz Kunc  
44.0 +1 Mickey Mitchell made 1st of 2 free throws 26-40
44.0   Mickey Mitchell missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
44.0   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
33.0 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaac Bonton 29-40
1.0   Remy Martin missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Jervae Robinson  
0.0   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  

2nd Half
WASHST Cougars 45
ARIZST Sun Devils 43

Time Team Play Score
19:42   Tony Miller missed layup  
19:40   Offensive rebound by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
19:38   Jervae Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
19:35   CJ Elleby missed jump shot, blocked by Kimani Lawrence  
19:33   Offensive rebound by Washington State  
19:31   Shooting foul on Rob Edwards  
19:31   Jervae Robinson missed 1st of 2 free throws  
19:31 +1 Jervae Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
19:19   Remy Martin missed layup, blocked by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
19:17   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
19:12   Lost ball turnover on Isaac Bonton, stolen by Rob Edwards  
19:02 +3 Kimani Lawrence made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Romello White 30-43
18:46 +3 Jervae Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 33-43
18:27   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by CJ Elleby  
18:00   Turnover on Jervae Robinson  
17:40   Turnover on Mickey Mitchell  
17:29   CJ Elleby missed jump shot  
17:27   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
17:27 +2 Tony Miller made layup 35-43
17:13   Kimani Lawrence missed layup  
17:11   Offensive rebound by Romello White  
17:11   Romello White missed layup, blocked by Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
17:09   Offensive rebound by Arizona State  
17:05 +2 Remy Martin made jump shot 35-45
16:56   Jervae Robinson missed layup  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
16:51   Lost ball turnover on Romello White, stolen by Isaac Bonton  
16:47   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
16:45   Offensive rebound by Tony Miller  
16:43 +2 Tony Miller made layup 37-45
16:32   Taeshon Cherry missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:30   Defensive rebound by CJ Elleby  
16:21 +3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot 40-45
15:56   Shooting foul on Volodymyr Markovetskyy  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56 +1 Romello White made 1st of 2 free throws 40-46
15:56 +1 Romello White made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-47
15:37   Isaac Bonton missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:35   Defensive rebound by Remy Martin  
15:18   Remy Martin missed jump shot  
15:16   Defensive rebound by Isaac Bonton  
15:11   Isaac Bonton missed layup, blocked by Kimani Lawrence  
15:09   Defensive rebound by Romello White  
15:03 +2 Alonzo Verge Jr. made layup 40-49
14:44   Isaac Bonton missed layup  
14:42   Defensive rebound by Kimani Lawrence  
14:38   Traveling violation turnover on Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:28   Personal foul on Remy Martin  
14:16   CJ Elleby missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:14   Defensive rebound by Alonzo Verge Jr.  
14:23   Alonzo Verge Jr. missed jump shot  
14:21