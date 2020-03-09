NDAK
SDAK

Stewart hits winner, N. Dakota upsets third-seed S. Dakota

  • AP
  • Mar 09, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Marlon Stewart juked his man and lofted the go-ahead basket with 10 seconds left as North Dakota clipped South Dakota 74-71 in the Summit League quarterfinals Sunday night.

North Dakota faces seventh-seeded Purdue Fort Wayne in a semifinal Monday.

Stewart finished with 21 points, leading five into double figures for sixth-seeded North Dakota (14-17) as the Fighting Hawks avenged a season-ending loss to No. 3 seed South Dakota (20-12) in the final regular-season game a week earlier.

South Dakota was led by Tyler Hagedorn's 17 points and eight rebounds, while Tyler Peterson added 14 points before fouling out with 2.8 seconds left.

UND's Brady Danielson drew Peterson into an offensive foul and made both free throws for the final margin.

De'Sean Allen-Eikens had 14 points for North Dakota, Billy Brown added 13, Filip Rebraca and Kienan Walter 11 each.

