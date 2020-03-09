|
20:00
Jumpball received by North Dakota
19:43
De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:41
Defensive rebound by Cody Kelley
19:19
Tyler Hagedorn missed jump shot
19:17
Defensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens
19:01
+3
Marlon Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Billy Brown
3-0
18:40
Stanley Umude made 3-pt. jump shot
3-3
18:13
Filip Rebraca missed layup
18:11
Offensive rebound by Filip Rebraca
18:12
Personal foul on Stanley Umude
18:06
De'Sean Allen-Eikens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Stewart
6-3
17:44
Tyler Peterson made layup, assist by Tyler Hagedorn
6-5
17:12
Filip Rebraca made jump shot, assist by De'Sean Allen-Eikens
8-5
16:52
Triston Simpson missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:50
Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca
16:32
Marlon Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Filip Rebraca
11-5
16:15
Personal foul on Filip Rebraca
16:05
Stanley Umude missed layup, blocked by De'Sean Allen-Eikens
16:03
Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca
15:54
Billy Brown made jump shot
13-5
15:35
Cody Kelley missed jump shot
15:33
Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart
15:28
Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:26
Defensive rebound by Stanley Umude
15:17
Triston Simpson missed layup
15:15
Defensive rebound by Kienan Walter
15:05
Personal foul on Tyler Hagedorn
15:05
Commercial timeout called
15:02
Kienan Walter missed layup
15:00
Defensive rebound by South Dakota
14:49
Tyler Hagedorn missed 3-pt. jump shot
14:47
Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca
14:22
Filip Rebraca missed jump shot
14:20
Offensive rebound by Kienan Walter
14:12
Kienan Walter made layup
15-5
14:12
Shooting foul on Triston Simpson
14:12
Kienan Walter made free throw
16-5
13:50
Shooting foul on Marlon Stewart
13:50
Stanley Umude made 1st of 2 free throws
16-6
13:50
Stanley Umude made 2nd of 2 free throws
16-7
13:37
Shooting foul on Tyler Peterson
13:37
Marlon Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
17-7
13:37
Marlon Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
18-7
13:24
Stanley Umude missed jump shot
13:22
Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart
13:05
Personal foul on Tasos Kamateros
13:00
Marlon Stewart made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gertautas Urbonavicius
21-7
12:58
30-second timeout called
12:41
Tyler Peterson missed jump shot
12:39
Offensive rebound by Tasos Kamateros
12:39
Personal foul on Brady Danielson
12:38
Stanley Umude missed jump shot, blocked by Kienan Walter
12:36
Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart
12:30
Kienan Walter missed 3-pt. jump shot
12:28
Defensive rebound by South Dakota
12:28
Shooting foul on Gertautas Urbonavicius
12:11
Stanley Umude made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Triston Simpson
21-10
11:51
Filip Rebraca made jump shot
23-10
11:35
Tasos Kamateros missed layup
11:33
Offensive rebound by Tyler Peterson
11:26
Stanley Umude missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:24
Defensive rebound by North Dakota
11:28
Commercial timeout called
11:08
Marlon Stewart missed jump shot
11:06
Defensive rebound by Stanley Umude
11:02
Stanley Umude made layup
23-12
10:38
Personal foul on Ty Chisom
10:38
Billy Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
24-12
10:38
Billy Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-12
10:16
Tyler Hagedorn made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cody Kelley
25-15
9:56
Filip Rebraca missed jump shot
9:54
Defensive rebound by Tyler Hagedorn
9:46
Personal foul on Marlon Stewart
9:41
Cody Kelley missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:39
Offensive rebound by Ty Chisom
9:35
Ty Chisom missed layup
9:33
Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca
9:26
Billy Brown missed jump shot
9:24
Offensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens
9:18
De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed dunk
9:16
Defensive rebound by Tyler Hagedorn
9:16
Shooting foul on Filip Rebraca
9:16
Tyler Hagedorn made 1st of 2 free throws
25-16
9:16
Tyler Hagedorn made 2nd of 2 free throws
25-17
8:59
Gertautas Urbonavicius missed jump shot
8:57
Defensive rebound by Stanley Umude
8:43
Tyler Hagedorn made jump shot
25-19
8:30
Shooting foul on Brandon Armstrong
8:30
Marlon Stewart missed 1st of 2 free throws
8:30
Marlon Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws
26-19
8:11
Brandon Armstrong missed jump shot
8:09
Defensive rebound by Gertautas Urbonavicius
7:55
Bad pass turnover on De'Sean Allen-Eikens, stolen by Stanley Umude
7:49
Stanley Umude made layup
26-21
7:42
Shooting foul on Ty Chisom
7:42
Commercial timeout called
7:42
Kienan Walter made 1st of 2 free throws
27-21
7:42
Kienan Walter made 2nd of 2 free throws
28-21
7:30
Ty Chisom missed layup
7:28
Defensive rebound by Gertautas Urbonavicius
7:28
Personal foul on Ty Chisom
7:28
Gertautas Urbonavicius made 1st of 2 free throws
29-21
7:28
Gertautas Urbonavicius made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-21
7:15
Lost ball turnover on Tyler Hagedorn, stolen by Kienan Walter
6:52
De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed layup
6:50
Offensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens
6:10
Lost ball turnover on De'Sean Allen-Eikens, stolen by Cody Kelley
6:42
Shooting foul on Ethan Igbanugo
6:42
Stanley Umude missed 1st of 2 free throws
6:42
Stanley Umude made 2nd of 2 free throws
30-22
6:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by South Dakota
6:10
Bad pass turnover on Tyler Hagedorn
6:00
Shooting foul on Stanley Umude
6:00
Marlon Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws
31-22
6:00
Marlon Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws
6:00
Defensive rebound by Triston Simpson
5:48
Triston Simpson missed jump shot
5:46
Defensive rebound by Billy Brown
5:40
Offensive foul on Kienan Walter
5:40
Turnover on Kienan Walter
5:28
Personal foul on Brady Danielson
5:28
Tyler Hagedorn made 1st of 2 free throws
31-23
5:28
Tyler Hagedorn made 2nd of 2 free throws
31-24
5:17
Billy Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Stewart
34-24
4:57
Cody Kelley made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Goodrick
34-27
4:38
Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:36
Defensive rebound by South Dakota
4:25
Traveling violation turnover on Tyler Hagedorn
3:58
Offensive foul on De'Sean Allen-Eikens
3:58
Turnover on De'Sean Allen-Eikens
3:58
Commercial timeout called
3:45
Triston Simpson made layup
34-29
3:27
Billy Brown missed layup, blocked by Triston Simpson
3:25
Offensive rebound by North Dakota
3:19
De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:17
Defensive rebound by Tyler Hagedorn
2:54
Cody Kelley made layup
34-31
2:30
De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed jump shot
2:28
Defensive rebound by Hunter Goodrick
2:26
Shooting foul on Billy Brown
2:26
Hunter Goodrick made 1st of 2 free throws
34-32
2:26
Hunter Goodrick made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-33
2:06
Marlon Stewart missed layup
2:04
Defensive rebound by Hunter Goodrick
2:02
Personal foul on De'Sean Allen-Eikens
2:02
Hunter Goodrick made 1st of 2 free throws
34-34
2:02
Hunter Goodrick made 2nd of 2 free throws
34-35
1:47
Billy Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
1:45
Defensive rebound by Tyler Hagedorn
1:24
Tyler Hagedorn missed jump shot
1:22
Defensive rebound by Kienan Walter
1:13
De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed layup
1:11
Offensive rebound by North Dakota
33.0
Personal foul on Hunter Goodrick
1:05
De'Sean Allen-Eikens made jump shot, assist by Filip Rebraca
36-35
38.0
Bad pass turnover on Cody Kelley, stolen by Marlon Stewart
33.0
Personal foul on Hunter Goodrick
33.0
Kienan Walter made 1st of 2 free throws
37-35
33.0
Kienan Walter made 2nd of 2 free throws
38-35
7.0
Tyler Hagedorn made layup, assist by Cody Kelley
38-37
7.0
Shooting foul on Kienan Walter
8.0
Tyler Hagedorn made free throw
38-38
1.0
Kienan Walter missed 3-pt. jump shot
0.0
Defensive rebound by Cody Kelley
0.0
End of period
