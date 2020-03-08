|
20:00
Jumpball received by Nebraska Omaha
19:38
Wanjang Tut missed jump shot
19:36
Offensive rebound by Matt Pile
19:19
JT Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot
19:17
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
19:00
Kevin Obanor missed jump shot
18:58
Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut
18:44
KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
18:42
Offensive rebound by Matt Pile
18:38
+2
Matt Pile made layup
2-0
18:28
+2
Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup, assist by Deondre Burns
2-2
18:06
Bad pass turnover on KJ Robinson
17:49
Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:47
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
17:41
+2
Wanjang Tut made hook shot
4-2
17:32
Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:30
Defensive rebound by Zach Thornhill
17:24
+2
KJ Robinson made layup, assist by Zach Thornhill
6-2
17:11
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed layup
17:09
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
17:03
KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
17:01
Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
16:43
R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
16:41
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
16:22
Bad pass turnover on Matt Pile
16:07
+3
Kevin Obanor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deondre Burns
6-5
15:45
Wanjang Tut missed jump shot
15:43
Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
15:38
Deondre Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
15:36
Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
15:36
Shooting foul on Wanjang Tut
15:36
Commercial timeout called
15:36
Kevin Obanor missed 1st of 2 free throws
15:36
Kevin Obanor missed 2nd of 2 free throws
15:36
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
15:17
Matt Pile missed layup, blocked by Kevin Obanor
15:15
Offensive rebound by Matt Pile
15:07
Matt Pile missed layup
15:05
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
14:57
+2
Deondre Burns made jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua
6-7
14:44
+3
JT Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Ruffin
9-7
14:25
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot
14:23
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
14:20
Bad pass turnover on Matt Pile, stolen by R.J. Fuqua
14:02
R.J. Fuqua missed layup
14:02
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
14:02
Bad pass turnover on KJ Robinson
14:02
+2
Deondre Burns made layup, assist by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
9-9
14:02
Shooting foul on Darrius Hughes
14:01
Deondre Burns missed free throw
14:01
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
13:53
Lost ball turnover on Matt Pile, stolen by Sam Kearns
13:42
Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:40
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
13:30
KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
13:28
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
13:17
Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi
12:57
Zach Thornhill missed jump shot
12:55
Offensive rebound by Wanjang Tut
12:45
Zach Thornhill missed layup
12:43
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
12:34
+2
Deondre Burns made jump shot
9-11
12:14
Wanjang Tut missed jump shot
12:12
Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns
12:01
+2
Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Deondre Burns
9-13
11:44
Marlon Ruffin missed 3-pt. jump shot
11:42
Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns
11:36
+3
Max Abmas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deondre Burns
9-16
11:35
Commercial timeout called
11:10
+2
JT Gibson made jump shot
11-16
10:45
Lost ball turnover on Max Abmas, stolen by Zach Thornhill
10:39
Shooting foul on Francis Lacis
10:39
Marlon Ruffin missed 1st of 2 free throws
10:39
Marlon Ruffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws
10:39
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
10:24
Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot
10:22
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
10:02
Marlon Ruffin missed jump shot
10:00
Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns
9:47
+2
Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup, assist by Max Abmas
11-18
9:29
Marlon Ruffin missed layup
9:27
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
9:08
Deondre Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot
9:06
Defensive rebound by Ayo Akinwole
8:59
+2
JT Gibson made jump shot
13-18
8:34
R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
8:32
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
8:20
Traveling violation turnover on Matt Pile
7:53
Deondre Burns missed jump shot
7:51
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
7:39
+2
Wanjang Tut made jump shot
15-18
7:30
Deondre Burns missed layup, blocked by Matt Pile
7:28
Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut
7:24
Shooting foul on Francis Lacis
7:24
Commercial timeout called
7:24
+1
KJ Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws
16-18
7:24
+1
KJ Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws
17-18
7:06
Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot
7:04
Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut
6:37
Marlon Ruffin missed jump shot
6:35
Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns
6:25
+3
Emmanuel Nzekwesi made 3-pt. jump shot
17-21
6:13
Offensive foul on Wanjang Tut
6:13
Turnover on Wanjang Tut
6:01
Offensive foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi
6:01
Turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi
5:50
+3
KJ Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JT Gibson
20-21
5:26
Offensive foul on Kevin Obanor
5:26
Turnover on Kevin Obanor
5:00
KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot
4:58
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
4:40
+2
R.J. Fuqua made jump shot
20-23
4:29
JT Gibson missed jump shot
4:27
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
4:21
Personal foul on Ayo Akinwole
4:15
Shooting foul on Matt Pile
4:15
+1
Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws
20-24
4:15
+1
Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws
20-25
3:58
JT Gibson missed jump shot
3:56
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
3:46
R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:44
Defensive rebound by Ayo Akinwole
3:44
Personal foul on Deondre Burns
3:44
Commercial timeout called
3:22
Bad pass turnover on Matt Pile, stolen by R.J. Fuqua
3:13
Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot
3:11
Defensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha
3:02
+2
KJ Robinson made jump shot
|
22-25
|
2:36
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor missed jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Offensive foul on Wanjang Tut
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Turnover on Wanjang Tut
|
|
2:14
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Deondre Burns
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole missed jump shot
|
|
1:41
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin
|
|
1:37
|
|
+2
|
Marlon Ruffin made layup
|
24-25
|
1:24
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Deondre Burns, stolen by Zach Thornhill
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Ayo Akinwole missed jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Zach Thornhill
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Zach Thornhill missed layup
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Pile
|
|
59.0
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Matt Pile
|
|
35.0
|
|
|
R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
33.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Matt Pile
|
|
5.0
|
|
|
KJ Robinson missed jump shot
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Matt Pile
|
|
2.0
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on Nebraska Omaha
|
|
0.0
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup, assist by Deondre Burns
|
24-27
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|