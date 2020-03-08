NEBOM
Abmas, Oral Roberts breeze past cold-shooting Omaha 79-52

  • Mar 08, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Max Abmas scored 20 points as Oral Roberts romped past cold-shooting Omaha 79-52 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament on Sunday night.

Deondre Burns had 17 points and six assists for No 4. seed Oral Roberts (17-13). Kevin Obanor added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Omaha was 27% shooting from the field (16 of 59), the lowest percentage against Oral Roberts this season.

KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the fifth-seeded Mavericks (16-16). JT Gibson added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had eight points and eight rebounds. Matt Pile had a career-high 21 rebounds plus two points.

Omaha outrebounded Oral Roberts 47-39.

1st Half
NEBOM Mavericks 24
ORAL Golden Eagles 27

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Nebraska Omaha  
19:38   Wanjang Tut missed jump shot  
19:36   Offensive rebound by Matt Pile  
19:19   JT Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:17   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
19:00   Kevin Obanor missed jump shot  
18:58   Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut  
18:44   KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:42   Offensive rebound by Matt Pile  
18:38 +2 Matt Pile made layup 2-0
18:28 +2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup, assist by Deondre Burns 2-2
18:06   Bad pass turnover on KJ Robinson  
17:49   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:47   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
17:41 +2 Wanjang Tut made hook shot 4-2
17:32   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Zach Thornhill  
17:24 +2 KJ Robinson made layup, assist by Zach Thornhill 6-2
17:11   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed layup  
17:09   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
17:03   KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
16:43   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:41   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
16:22   Bad pass turnover on Matt Pile  
16:07 +3 Kevin Obanor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deondre Burns 6-5
15:45   Wanjang Tut missed jump shot  
15:43   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
15:38   Deondre Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:36   Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
15:36   Shooting foul on Wanjang Tut  
15:36   Commercial timeout called  
15:36   Kevin Obanor missed 1st of 2 free throws  
15:36   Kevin Obanor missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
15:36   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
15:17   Matt Pile missed layup, blocked by Kevin Obanor  
15:15   Offensive rebound by Matt Pile  
15:07   Matt Pile missed layup  
15:05   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
14:57 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua 6-7
14:44 +3 JT Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Ruffin 9-7
14:25   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot  
14:23   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
14:20   Bad pass turnover on Matt Pile, stolen by R.J. Fuqua  
14:02   R.J. Fuqua missed layup  
14:02   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
14:02   Bad pass turnover on KJ Robinson  
14:02 +2 Deondre Burns made layup, assist by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 9-9
14:02   Shooting foul on Darrius Hughes  
14:01   Deondre Burns missed free throw  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
13:53   Lost ball turnover on Matt Pile, stolen by Sam Kearns  
13:42   Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:40   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
13:30   KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:28   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
13:17   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
12:57   Zach Thornhill missed jump shot  
12:55   Offensive rebound by Wanjang Tut  
12:45   Zach Thornhill missed layup  
12:43   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
12:34 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot 9-11
12:14   Wanjang Tut missed jump shot  
12:12   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
12:01 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Deondre Burns 9-13
11:44   Marlon Ruffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:42   Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns  
11:36 +3 Max Abmas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Deondre Burns 9-16
11:35   Commercial timeout called  
11:10 +2 JT Gibson made jump shot 11-16
10:45   Lost ball turnover on Max Abmas, stolen by Zach Thornhill  
10:39   Shooting foul on Francis Lacis  
10:39   Marlon Ruffin missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:39   Marlon Ruffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:39   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
10:24   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:22   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
10:02   Marlon Ruffin missed jump shot  
10:00   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
9:47 +2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup, assist by Max Abmas 11-18
9:29   Marlon Ruffin missed layup  
9:27   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
9:08   Deondre Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:06   Defensive rebound by Ayo Akinwole  
8:59 +2 JT Gibson made jump shot 13-18
8:34   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:32   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
8:20   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Pile  
7:53   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
7:51   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
7:39 +2 Wanjang Tut made jump shot 15-18
7:30   Deondre Burns missed layup, blocked by Matt Pile  
7:28   Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut  
7:24   Shooting foul on Francis Lacis  
7:24   Commercial timeout called  
7:24 +1 KJ Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 16-18
7:24 +1 KJ Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 17-18
7:06   Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:04   Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut  
6:37   Marlon Ruffin missed jump shot  
6:35   Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns  
6:25 +3 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made 3-pt. jump shot 17-21
6:13   Offensive foul on Wanjang Tut  
6:13   Turnover on Wanjang Tut  
6:01   Offensive foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
6:01   Turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
5:50 +3 KJ Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by JT Gibson 20-21
5:26   Offensive foul on Kevin Obanor  
5:26   Turnover on Kevin Obanor  
5:00   KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:58   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
4:40 +2 R.J. Fuqua made jump shot 20-23
4:29   JT Gibson missed jump shot  
4:27   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
4:21   Personal foul on Ayo Akinwole  
4:15   Shooting foul on Matt Pile  
4:15 +1 Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws 20-24
4:15 +1 Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-25
3:58   JT Gibson missed jump shot  
3:56   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
3:46   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:44   Defensive rebound by Ayo Akinwole  
3:44   Personal foul on Deondre Burns  
3:44   Commercial timeout called  
3:22   Bad pass turnover on Matt Pile, stolen by R.J. Fuqua  
3:13   Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:11   Defensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha  
3:02 +2 KJ Robinson made jump shot 22-25
2:36   Kevin Obanor missed jump shot  
2:34   Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut  
2:29   Offensive foul on Wanjang Tut  
2:29   Turnover on Wanjang Tut  
2:14   Bad pass turnover on Deondre Burns  
1:43   Ayo Akinwole missed jump shot  
1:41   Offensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin  
1:37 +2 Marlon Ruffin made layup 24-25
1:24   Lost ball turnover on Deondre Burns, stolen by Zach Thornhill  
1:11   Ayo Akinwole missed jump shot  
1:09   Offensive rebound by Zach Thornhill  
1:09   Zach Thornhill missed layup  
1:07   Offensive rebound by Matt Pile  
59.0   Traveling violation turnover on Matt Pile  
35.0   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
33.0   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
5.0   KJ Robinson missed jump shot  
3.0   Offensive rebound by Matt Pile  
2.0   Shot clock violation turnover on Nebraska Omaha  
0.0 +2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup, assist by Deondre Burns 24-27
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
NEBOM Mavericks 28
ORAL Golden Eagles 52

Time Team Play Score
19:48   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:46   Defensive rebound by Wanjang Tut  
19:31   Zach Thornhill missed jump shot  
19:29   Defensive rebound by Oral Roberts  
19:16   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot  
19:14   Defensive rebound by Zach Thornhill  
18:56   JT Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:54   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
18:42   Kevin Obanor missed jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by JT Gibson  
18:30   JT Gibson missed layup  
18:28   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
18:16 +2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua 24-29
17:58   Bad pass turnover on JT Gibson, stolen by R.J. Fuqua  
17:57   Shooting foul on KJ Robinson  
17:57 +1 R.J. Fuqua made 1st of 2 free throws 24-30
17:57 +1 R.J. Fuqua made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-31
17:29 +2 Wanjang Tut made layup 26-31
17:08 +3 Francis Lacis made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua 26-34
16:54 +2 KJ Robinson made jump shot 28-34
16:29 +3 Max Abmas made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua 28-37
16:12   Bad pass turnover on Wanjang Tut, stolen by R.J. Fuqua  
16:12 +2 Deondre Burns made layup 28-39
16:12   Shooting foul on Marlon Ruffin  
16:10   Deondre Burns missed free throw  
16:10   Defensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin  
15:50   Personal foul on Kevin Obanor  
15:50   Commercial timeout called  
15:43   Shooting foul on Max Abmas  
15:43 +1 Zach Thornhill made 1st of 2 free throws 29-39
15:43 +1 Zach Thornhill made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-39
15:19   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
15:17   Defensive rebound by KJ Robinson  
15:07   Shooting foul on Francis Lacis  
15:07 +1 Marlon Ruffin made 1st of 2 free throws 31-39
15:07 +1 Marlon Ruffin made 2nd of 2 free throws 32-39
14:53   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:51   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
14:53   Personal foul on Wanjang Tut  
14:38 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup 32-41
14:22   Marlon Ruffin missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:20   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
14:11   Personal foul on KJ Robinson  
14:00   Kevin Obanor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Nebraska Omaha  
13:53   Ayo Akinwole missed jump shot  
13:51   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
13:30 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Sam Kearns 32-43
13:06   Shooting foul on R.J. Fuqua  
13:06 +1 KJ Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 33-43
13:06 +1 KJ Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-43
12:52   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Jumpball received by Nebraska Omaha  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
12:33   Lost ball turnover on Marlon Ruffin, stolen by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
12:33   Shooting foul on Marlon Ruffin  
12:33 +1 Max Abmas made 1st of 2 free throws 34-44
12:33 +1 Max Abmas made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-45
12:22   Ayo Akinwole missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:20   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
12:12   Francis Lacis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:10   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
12:01   Marlon Ruffin missed layup  
11:59   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
11:49   Max Abmas missed layup  
11:47   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
11:47 +2 R.J. Fuqua made layup 34-47
11:47   30-second timeout called  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:28   Darrius Hughes missed jump shot  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
11:17 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot, assist by Max Abmas 34-49
11:01 +3 JT Gibson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Ruffin 37-49
10:37   Deondre Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:35   Defensive rebound by JT Gibson  
10:27   JT Gibson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:25   Defensive rebound by Oral Roberts  
10:25   Commercial timeout called  
10:03   R.J. Fuqua missed jump shot  
10:01   Defensive rebound by JT Gibson  
9:46   Offensive foul on KJ Robinson  
9:46   Turnover on KJ Robinson  
9:28   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot  
9:26   Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
9:27   Personal foul on Marlon Ruffin  
9:27 +1 Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws 37-50
9:27 +1 Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws 37-51
9:17   KJ Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by Marlon Ruffin  
9:03 +3 Marlon Ruffin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Matt Pile 40-51
8:48   Personal foul on Matt Pile  
8:48 +1 Deondre Burns made 1st of 2 free throws 40-52
8:48   Deondre Burns missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:48   Defensive rebound by Matt Pile  
8:38 +2 KJ Robinson made jump shot 42-52
8:20 +2 R.J. Fuqua made layup 42-54
8:06   Personal foul on R.J. Fuqua  
8:00   KJ Robinson missed jump shot  
7:58   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
7:31 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot 42-56
7:20   Shooting foul on Sam Kearns  
7:20   Commercial timeout called  
7:20 +1 Marlon Ruffin made 1st of 2 free throws 43-56
7:20   Marlon Ruffin missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
7:20   Defensive rebound by Oral Roberts