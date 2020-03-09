ORAL
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) Tyson Ward had 21 points as top-seeded North Dakota State topped Oral Roberts 75-69 in the Summit League Conference tournament semifinals on Monday night.

NDSU is looking for its fourth league tournament title in seven years and its fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in school history.

Vinnie Shahid had 17 points and six rebounds for North Dakota State (24-8). Cameron Hunter added 12 points and Sam Griesel had seven rebounds.

Kevin Obanor had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the No. 4 seed Golden Eagles (17-14). R.J. Fuqua scored a career-high 23 points and had eight rebounds. Deondre Burns had 13 points and eight rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest led the Golden Eagles, had two points on 1-of-10 shooting.

1st Half
ORAL Golden Eagles 30
NDAKST Bison 33

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Dakota State  
19:28 +2 Tyson Ward made jump shot 0-2
19:07   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed hook shot  
19:05   Offensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
18:57   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:55   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
18:42   Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:40   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
18:32 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Deondre Burns 2-2
18:11   Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Max Abmas  
17:58   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
17:29 +2 Sam Griesel made hook shot 2-4
17:15   Max Abmas missed jump shot  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
17:04   Vinnie Shahid missed layup  
17:02   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
16:56   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
16:54   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
16:29   Personal foul on Max Abmas  
16:16   Tyler Witz missed hook shot  
16:14   Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz  
16:14   Tyler Witz missed layup  
16:12   Defensive rebound by Francis Lacis  
16:12   Personal foul on Tyler Witz  
16:02   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
15:57 +2 Deondre Burns made layup 4-4
15:38 +3 Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Witz 4-7
15:25 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Deondre Burns 6-7
15:07   Shooting foul on Kevin Obanor  
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
15:07 +1 Tyson Ward made 1st of 2 free throws 6-8
15:07 +1 Tyson Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws 6-9
14:59   Deondre Burns missed layup  
14:57   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
14:52 +2 Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup 8-9
14:41   Tyson Ward missed layup  
14:39   Defensive rebound by Francis Lacis  
14:30   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:28   Offensive rebound by Max Abmas  
14:23   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:21   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
14:13   Vinnie Shahid missed jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
14:05   Francis Lacis missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:03   Defensive rebound by Cameron Hunter  
14:03   Personal foul on Max Abmas  
13:47   Jaxon Knotek missed layup, blocked by Francis Lacis  
13:45   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
13:40 +2 R.J. Fuqua made layup 10-9
13:17   Jaxon Knotek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:15   Offensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
13:09 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid 10-12
12:54   Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:52   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
12:39   Rocky Kreuser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:37   Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns  
12:20   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed hook shot  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek  
12:05   Jaxon Knotek missed jump shot  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
11:45   Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi, stolen by Jaxon Knotek  
11:28   Bad pass turnover on Rocky Kreuser, stolen by R.J. Fuqua  
11:22 +2 R.J. Fuqua made layup 12-12
11:04 +2 Vinnie Shahid made layup 12-14
10:43 +2 R.J. Fuqua made layup 14-14
10:43   Shooting foul on Cameron Hunter  
10:43   Commercial timeout called  
10:43 +1 R.J. Fuqua made free throw 15-14
10:15   Rocky Kreuser missed hook shot  
10:13   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
10:07   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
10:05   Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
10:00 +3 R.J. Fuqua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 18-14
9:47   Sam Griesel missed layup  
9:45   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
9:44   Personal foul on Rocky Kreuser  
9:23   Traveling violation turnover on Deondre Burns  
9:13 +3 Sam Griesel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Quayle 18-17
8:46 +2 R.J. Fuqua made layup 20-17
8:24   Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:22   Offensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
8:18   Sam Griesel missed layup  
8:16   Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
8:13   Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:11   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
7:51 +3 Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Samuelson 20-20
7:33   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
7:33   Commercial timeout called  
7:11 +3 Rocky Kreuser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Ward 20-23
6:54   Shooting foul on Rocky Kreuser  
6:54 +1 Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws 21-23
6:54 +1 Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-23
6:26 +3 Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot 22-26
6:08   Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
5:49   Sam Griesel missed layup  
5:47   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
5:28   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed layup  
5:26   Defensive rebound by North Dakota State  
5:27   Personal foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
5:07   Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:05   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
4:55   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed layup  
4:53   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
4:46   Tyler Witz missed layup, blocked by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
4:44   Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz  
4:44   Personal foul on R.J. Fuqua  
4:26   Vinnie Shahid missed layup, blocked by Francis Lacis  
4:24   Offensive rebound by North Dakota State  
4:22   Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:22   Offensive rebound by North Dakota State  
4:22   Shot clock violation turnover on North Dakota State  
4:09   R.J. Fuqua missed jump shot  
4:07   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
3:44   Sam Griesel missed layup  
3:42   Defensive rebound by Max Abmas  
3:26   R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:24   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
3:09 +2 Sam Griesel made layup 22-28
2:38 +3 Kevin Obanor made 3-pt. jump shot 25-28
2:21   Sam Griesel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:19   Defensive rebound by Max Abmas  
2:09   Personal foul on Sam Griesel  
2:10   Commercial timeout called  
2:01   Shooting foul on Tyler Witz  
2:01 +1 Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws 26-28
2:01 +1 Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws 27-28
1:44 +2 Tyler Witz made layup, assist by Tyson Ward 27-30
1:26   Kevin Obanor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:24   Defensive rebound by Tyler Witz  
1:11   Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1:09   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
1:03 +3 Deondre Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua 30-30
41.0   Bad pass turnover on Vinnie Shahid, stolen by Deondre Burns  
34.0   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
32.0   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
26.0   30-second timeout called  
6.0 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid 30-33
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
ORAL Golden Eagles 39
NDAKST Bison 42

Time Team Play Score
19:49   Deondre Burns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:47   Defensive rebound by Jared Samuelson  
19:33   Personal foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
19:19 +2 Jared Samuelson made jump shot 30-35
19:01   R.J. Fuqua missed jump shot  
18:59   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
18:44   Bad pass turnover on Sam Griesel  
18:29   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed hook shot  
18:27   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
18:18 +2 Vinnie Shahid made layup 30-37
18:18   Shooting foul on Deondre Burns  
18:18 +1 Vinnie Shahid made free throw 30-38
18:06   Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot  
18:04   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
17:59   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
17:59 +1 Tyson Ward made 1st of 2 free throws 30-39
17:59 +1 Tyson Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-40
17:38   Kevin Obanor missed layup  
17:36   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
17:19   Tyson Ward missed layup  
17:17   Defensive rebound by Francis Lacis  
17:12   Max Abmas missed jump shot  
17:10   Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
17:06 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup 32-40
16:39   Lost ball turnover on Vinnie Shahid  
16:33   Max Abmas missed layup, blocked by Tyson Ward  
16:31   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
16:16 +2 Rocky Kreuser made dunk, assist by Sam Griesel 32-42
16:09   30-second timeout called  
16:09   Commercial timeout called  
15:54   Kevin Obanor missed hook shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
15:44   Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
15:35 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot 34-42
15:10   Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:08   Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns  
14:57 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup 36-42
14:57   Shooting foul on Rocky Kreuser  
14:57   Commercial timeout called  
14:56 +1 Kevin Obanor made free throw 37-42
14:42 +2 Tyson Ward made layup 37-44
14:21 +3 R.J. Fuqua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Nzekwesi 40-44
13:54   Tyson Ward missed layup, blocked by Kevin Obanor  
13:52   Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz  
13:46 +2 Tyler Witz made layup, assist by Sam Griesel 40-46
13:14 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot 42-46
12:55   Cameron Hunter missed layup  
12:53   Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua  
12:47   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
12:45   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
12:28   Cameron Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:26   Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz  
12:23   Tyler Witz missed layup, blocked by Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
12:21   Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz  
12:19   Shooting foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi  
12:19 +1 Tyler Witz made 1st of 2 free throws 42-47
12:24   Tyler Witz missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:24   Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
12:12 +2 Kevin Obanor made hook shot, assist by Deondre Burns 44-47
11:57   Offensive foul on Tyson Ward  
11:57   Turnover on Tyson Ward  
11:57   Commercial timeout called  
11:41 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot 46-47
11:29   Personal foul on Sam Kearns  
11:14   Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:12   Defensive rebound by Max Abmas  
11:06   Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:02   Defensive rebound by North Dakota State  
10:44   Shooting foul on Kevin Obanor  
10:44   Vinnie Shahid missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:44 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 46-48
10:27   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
10:25   Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
10:25   Personal foul on Cameron Hunter  
10:16   Max Abmas missed jump shot  
10:14   Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
10:11 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup 48-48
9:53 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid 48-51
9:35 +2 Kevin Obanor made jump shot, assist by Max Abmas 50-51
9:07 +3 Rocky Kreuser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid 50-54
8:47   Kevin Obanor missed jump shot  
8:45   Defensive rebound by Cameron Hunter  
8:25   Offensive foul on Vinnie Shahid  
8:25   Turnover on Vinnie Shahid  
7:57   Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:55   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
7:30   Personal foul on Max Abmas  
7:30   Commercial timeout called  
7:30 +1 Tyson Ward made 1st of 2 free throws 50-55
7:30 +1 Tyson Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws 50-56
7:18 +2 Deondre Burns made jump shot 52-56
6:52   Shooting foul on Sam Kearns  
6:52 +1 Cameron Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws 52-57
6:52 +1 Cameron Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 52-58
6:47   Personal foul on Jared Samuelson  
6:37   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
6:35   Offensive rebound by Kevin Obanor  
6:35 +2 Kevin Obanor made layup 54-58
6:35   Shooting foul on Jared Samuelson  
6:35 +1 Kevin Obanor made free throw 55-58
6:06   Sam Griesel missed jump shot  
6:04   Offensive rebound by Cameron Hunter  
5:46   Sam Griesel missed hook shot  
5:44   Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns  
5:31   Deondre Burns missed jump shot  
5:29   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
5:27   Jumpball received by North Dakota State  
5:09   Tyson Ward missed layup  
5:07