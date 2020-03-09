|
20:00
|
|
|
Jumpball received by North Dakota State
|
|
19:28
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Ward made jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:07
|
|
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed hook shot
|
|
19:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
|
|
18:32
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Deondre Burns
|
2-2
|
18:11
|
|
|
Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Abmas
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed jump shot
|
|
17:56
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser
|
|
17:29
|
|
+2
|
Sam Griesel made hook shot
|
2-4
|
17:15
|
|
|
Max Abmas missed jump shot
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser
|
|
17:04
|
|
|
Vinnie Shahid missed layup
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Deondre Burns missed jump shot
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Personal foul on Max Abmas
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Tyler Witz missed hook shot
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Tyler Witz missed layup
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francis Lacis
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Personal foul on Tyler Witz
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Deondre Burns missed jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Deondre Burns
|
|
15:57
|
|
+2
|
Deondre Burns made layup
|
4-4
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyler Witz
|
4-7
|
15:25
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Obanor made layup, assist by Deondre Burns
|
6-7
|
15:07
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Kevin Obanor
|
|
15:07
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Ward made 1st of 2 free throws
|
6-8
|
15:07
|
|
+1
|
Tyson Ward made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
6-9
|
14:59
|
|
|
Deondre Burns missed layup
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
14:52
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi made layup
|
8-9
|
14:41
|
|
|
Tyson Ward missed layup
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Francis Lacis
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Max Abmas
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Max Abmas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Vinnie Shahid missed jump shot
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Francis Lacis missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Cameron Hunter
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Personal foul on Max Abmas
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Jaxon Knotek missed layup, blocked by Francis Lacis
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
R.J. Fuqua made layup
|
10-9
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jaxon Knotek missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser
|
|
13:09
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid
|
10-12
|
12:54
|
|
|
Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid
|
|
12:39
|
|
|
Rocky Kreuser missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Kearns
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed hook shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jaxon Knotek missed jump shot
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Lost ball turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi, stolen by Jaxon Knotek
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Rocky Kreuser, stolen by R.J. Fuqua
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
R.J. Fuqua made layup
|
12-12
|
11:04
|
|
+2
|
Vinnie Shahid made layup
|
12-14
|
10:43
|
|
+2
|
R.J. Fuqua made layup
|
14-14
|
10:43
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Cameron Hunter
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
10:43
|
|
+1
|
R.J. Fuqua made free throw
|
15-14
|
10:15
|
|
|
Rocky Kreuser missed hook shot
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Deondre Burns missed jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
10:00
|
|
+3
|
R.J. Fuqua made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
18-14
|
9:47
|
|
|
Sam Griesel missed layup
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on Rocky Kreuser
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Deondre Burns
|
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Sam Griesel made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Quayle
|
18-17
|
8:46
|
|
+2
|
R.J. Fuqua made layup
|
20-17
|
8:24
|
|
|
Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Sam Griesel
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Sam Griesel missed layup
|
|
8:16
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
8:13
|
|
|
Sam Kearns missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid
|
|
7:51
|
|
+3
|
Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Samuelson
|
20-20
|
7:33
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
7:33
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
7:11
|
|
+3
|
Rocky Kreuser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Ward
|
20-23
|
6:54
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Rocky Kreuser
|
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws
|
21-23
|
6:54
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
22-23
|
6:26
|
|
+3
|
Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot
|
22-26
|
6:08
|
|
|
Traveling violation turnover on Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Sam Griesel missed layup
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Deondre Burns
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed layup
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by North Dakota State
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Personal foul on Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
5:05
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Kevin Obanor
|
|
4:55
|
|
|
Emmanuel Nzekwesi missed layup
|
|
4:53
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward
|
|
4:46
|
|
|
Tyler Witz missed layup, blocked by Emmanuel Nzekwesi
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by Tyler Witz
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Personal foul on R.J. Fuqua
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Vinnie Shahid missed layup, blocked by Francis Lacis
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Dakota State
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Offensive rebound by North Dakota State
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Shot clock violation turnover on North Dakota State
|
|
4:09
|
|
|
R.J. Fuqua missed jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel
|
|
3:44
|
|
|
Sam Griesel missed layup
|
|
3:42
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Abmas
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
R.J. Fuqua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
3:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel
|
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Sam Griesel made layup
|
22-28
|
2:38
|
|
+3
|
Kevin Obanor made 3-pt. jump shot
|
25-28
|
2:21
|
|
|
Sam Griesel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
2:19
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Max Abmas
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Personal foul on Sam Griesel
|
|
2:10
|
|
|
Commercial timeout called
|
|
2:01
|
|
|
Shooting foul on Tyler Witz
|
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor made 1st of 2 free throws
|
26-28
|
2:01
|
|
+1
|
Kevin Obanor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|
27-28
|
1:44
|
|
+2
|
Tyler Witz made layup, assist by Tyson Ward
|
27-30
|
1:26
|
|
|
Kevin Obanor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Tyler Witz
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Tyson Ward missed 3-pt. jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by R.J. Fuqua
|
|
1:03
|
|
+3
|
Deondre Burns made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by R.J. Fuqua
|
30-30
|
41.0
|
|
|
Bad pass turnover on Vinnie Shahid, stolen by Deondre Burns
|
|
34.0
|
|
|
Deondre Burns missed jump shot
|
|
32.0
|
|
|
Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel
|
|
26.0
|
|
|
30-second timeout called
|
|
6.0
|
|
+3
|
Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid
|
30-33
|
0.0
|
|
|
End of period
|