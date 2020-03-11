NDAK
N. Dakota St. dismantles N. Dakota for Summit crown

  • Mar 11, 2020

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) For the fifth time in school history, North Dakota State is headed to the NCAA tournament, and this time it was never in doubt.

The top-seeded Bison led from start to finish and overwhelmed No. 6 North Dakota 89-53 in the Summit League Tournament championship game on Tuesday night and secured the automatic tournament bid.

NDSU's leading scorer, Vinnie Shahid, led the Bison with 25 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Shahid entered the game averaging 18.2 points per game, but he blew by that early in the second half. Tyson Ward scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half for the Bison. He finished with a double-double by also grabbing a game-high 13 rebounds.

''It's contagious. We had confidence in each other,'' Shahid said. ''When one guy sees the ball go in, it boosts the confidence for everybody.''

NDSU (25-8) raced to a 13-0 lead and had North Dakota down 21-2 in the first eight minutes of the game. The Bison continued to pour it on in the first half, building the lead to as many as 27 points at the break.

North Dakota State was never threatened the rest of the way and continued to build on the lead in the second half, pushing the margin to as many as 39 when Shahid scored to make it 86-47 with three minutes to play. NDSU shot 55% from the field.

''What you're telling your team in those first timeouts is that there's a lot of time left,'' said North Dakota coach Paul Sather. ''You can come back from a 16-18-20 point deficit, but you gotta start stringing some stops together. It just didn't feel like we could string anything together.''

The Bison used a solid defensive effort in the first half to create the big separation that North Dakota was never able to overcome. Down 26-7 with nine minutes to play, the Fighting Hawks were just 2 of 14 from the floor. But credit NDSU for some of those shooting woes. North Dakota was better in the second half, shooting 35% from the field, but it was much too late for a comeback.

North Dakota's Marlon Stewart entered the game as the league's top scorer at 18.6 points per game, but struggled against the stingy NDSU defense in the early going. Stewart was just 2 of 8 from the floor with six points at halftime. He finished with 12 points and was never a factor. De'Sean Allen-Likens led the Fighting Hawks with 17 points.

''That's a version of us that we're capable of,'' NDSU coach David Richman said of the defensive effort. ''It was fun especially on this stage.''

North Dakota finished shooting 38% from the field, their worst shooting effort in over two months. They were just 3 of 19 from beyond the three-point line, a season-low for the Fighting Hawks.

''It's the biggest stage we're going to play on all year up to this point, and we just played extremely well,'' Richman said. ''Our guys understand moments. When you get that taste like we got last year, that's all that's in your head. You just want that.''

BIG PICTURE

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks finished sixth in the Summit League during the regular season and tried to become the first No. 6 seed to win the Summit League tournament since 2002.

North Dakota State: The Bison qualify for their fifth NCAA tournament in school history. North Dakota State defeated North Carolina Central 78-74 in a First Four victory before losing 85-62 to Duke last season.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

North Dakota State shot 52% from the field in the first half, including an 8-for-11 effort from the 3-point line. NDSU's 49 first-half points ties a Summit League championship game record for points in a first half.

QUOTABLE

''I get accused of not smiling enough, so I'm just going to sit up here and smile,'' NDSU Coach David Richman said.

UP NEXT

North Dakota: The Fighting Hawks finish the season 16-17.

North Dakota State: The Bison will await the selection show on Sunday where they will find out their NCAA tournament opponent.

1st Half
NDAK Fighting Hawks 22
NDAKST Bison 49

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Dakota State  
19:37   Rocky Kreuser missed layup  
19:35   Offensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
19:30   Rocky Kreuser missed dunk, blocked by Kienan Walter  
19:28   Defensive rebound by Kienan Walter  
19:11   Kienan Walter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
18:56 +2 Sam Griesel made layup 0-2
18:25   Billy Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:23   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
18:13   Tyson Ward missed layup  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
18:10   Sam Griesel missed dunk  
18:08   Offensive rebound by North Dakota State  
17:58   Marlon Stewart missed layup  
17:56   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
17:40   Tyson Ward missed hook shot  
17:38   Defensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
17:15   Filip Rebraca missed layup  
17:13   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
16:57 +2 Vinnie Shahid made layup 0-4
16:40   Shooting foul on Rocky Kreuser  
16:40   Kienan Walter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
16:40   Kienan Walter missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
16:40   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
16:23   Shooting foul on Kienan Walter  
16:23 +1 Rocky Kreuser made 1st of 2 free throws 0-5
16:23 +1 Rocky Kreuser made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-6
16:08   Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
15:48   Tyler Witz missed layup  
15:46   Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart  
15:40   Kienan Walter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:38   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
15:16 +3 Jared Samuelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Ward 0-9
14:54   Bad pass turnover on Billy Brown  
14:47   Vinnie Shahid missed jump shot  
14:45   Offensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
14:44   Tyson Ward missed layup, blocked by Filip Rebraca  
14:39   Defensive rebound by North Dakota  
14:39   Commercial timeout called  
14:24 +2 Tyson Ward made driving layup 0-11
13:59   Filip Rebraca missed jump shot  
13:57   Defensive rebound by Sam Griesel  
13:41 +2 Tyler Witz made layup 0-13
13:30   Personal foul on Tyler Witz  
13:09   Personal foul on Sam Griesel  
13:04 +2 Marlon Stewart made layup 2-13
12:38 +3 Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot 2-16
12:17   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:15   Defensive rebound by North Dakota State  
12:05 +2 Vinnie Shahid made driving layup 2-18
11:54   Lost ball turnover on Kienan Walter, stolen by Vinnie Shahid  
11:46 +3 Jaxon Knotek made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Hunter 2-21
11:30   Offensive foul on De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
11:41   Commercial timeout called  
11:30   Offensive foul on De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
11:30   Turnover on De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
11:13   Out of bounds turnover on Cameron Hunter  
11:04 +3 Kienan Walter made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Marlon Stewart 5-21
10:43   Shooting foul on Marlon Stewart  
10:43 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 1st of 2 free throws 5-22
10:43 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 5-23
10:33   Personal foul on Jaxon Knotek  
10:28   Kienan Walter missed hook shot  
10:26   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
10:19   Jaxon Knotek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:17   Defensive rebound by Billy Brown  
10:11   Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:09   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
9:55   Rocky Kreuser missed layup  
9:53   Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca  
9:46   Marlon Stewart missed layup  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek  
9:36 +3 Rocky Kreuser made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid 5-26
9:17   Filip Rebraca missed hook shot  
9:15   Offensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
9:15 +2 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made tip-in 7-26
8:54 +2 Tyson Ward made driving layup 7-28
8:54   Shooting foul on De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
8:54 +1 Tyson Ward made free throw 7-29
8:45   Kienan Walter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:43   Offensive rebound by Filip Rebraca  
8:42   Personal foul on Tyler Witz  
8:37 +2 Kienan Walter made layup, assist by Brady Danielson 9-29
8:37   Shooting foul on Tyler Witz  
8:37 +1 Kienan Walter made free throw 10-29
8:19 +3 Jared Samuelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyson Ward 10-32
8:04 +2 Filip Rebraca made jump shot, assist by Billy Brown 12-32
7:40 +2 Sam Griesel made turnaround jump shot 12-34
7:10 +2 Billy Brown made floating jump shot 14-34
6:56   Tyson Ward missed layup, blocked by Filip Rebraca  
6:54   Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart  
6:48 +2 Filip Rebraca made dunk, assist by Marlon Stewart 16-34
6:24   Offensive foul on Sam Griesel  
6:24   Turnover on Sam Griesel  
6:24   Commercial timeout called  
6:08   Lost ball turnover on Filip Rebraca, stolen by Vinnie Shahid  
5:41   Personal foul on Marlon Stewart  
5:25 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocky Kreuser 16-37
4:54 +2 Kienan Walter made layup, assist by Filip Rebraca 18-37
4:26   Rocky Kreuser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:24   Offensive rebound by North Dakota State  
4:09 +3 Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocky Kreuser 18-40
3:47   Filip Rebraca missed floating jump shot  
3:45   Defensive rebound by Chris Quayle  
3:31   Personal foul on Ethan Igbanugo  
3:31   Commercial timeout called  
3:17 +3 Jared Samuelson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocky Kreuser 18-43
3:06   Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:04   Offensive rebound by North Dakota  
2:57   Bad pass turnover on Ethan Igbanugo  
2:29   Vinnie Shahid missed layup  
2:27   Defensive rebound by Billy Brown  
2:15   Personal foul on Rocky Kreuser  
2:15 +1 Marlon Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 19-43
2:15   Marlon Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:15   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek  
1:54   Tyson Ward missed hook shot  
1:52   Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca  
1:46 +2 Marlon Stewart made driving layup 21-43
1:31   Personal foul on Filip Rebraca  
1:31 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 1st of 2 free throws 21-44
1:31 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-45
1:23   Personal foul on Vinnie Shahid  
1:23   Marlon Stewart missed free throw  
1:23   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
57.0   Personal foul on Billy Brown  
57.0 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 1st of 2 free throws 21-46
57.0 +1 Vinnie Shahid made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-47
47.0   Shooting foul on Jaxon Knotek  
47.0 +1 Marlon Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 22-47
46.0   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek  
46.0   Marlon Stewart missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
46.0   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek  
20.0 +2 Cameron Hunter made jump shot 22-49
8.0   Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6.0   Defensive rebound by North Dakota State  
4.0   Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Defensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens  

2nd Half
NDAK Fighting Hawks 31
NDAKST Bison 40

Time Team Play Score
19:45   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed layup  
19:43   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
19:35   Personal foul on Kienan Walter  
19:22   Traveling violation turnover on Rocky Kreuser  
19:10 +2 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made layup, assist by Kienan Walter 24-49
18:41 +3 Vinnie Shahid made 3-pt. jump shot 24-52
18:20   Shooting foul on Jared Samuelson  
18:20 +1 Marlon Stewart made 1st of 2 free throws 25-52
18:20 +1 Marlon Stewart made 2nd of 2 free throws 26-52
17:53   Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:51   Defensive rebound by Kienan Walter  
17:40   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed layup  
17:38   Offensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
17:37 +2 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made dunk 28-52
17:03   Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:01   Defensive rebound by De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
16:53   Personal foul on Jared Samuelson  
16:48 +2 Marlon Stewart made layup 30-52
16:29 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Sam Griesel 30-55
16:13 +2 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made finger-roll layup 32-55
15:54   Rocky Kreuser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Filip Rebraca  
15:36   Filip Rebraca missed layup  
15:34   Defensive rebound by Rocky Kreuser  
15:07 +2 Jared Samuelson made jump shot 32-57
14:46   Marlon Stewart missed jump shot  
14:44   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
14:35   Personal foul on Billy Brown  
14:35   Commercial timeout called  
14:20 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cameron Hunter 32-60
14:02   Shooting foul on Rocky Kreuser  
14:02 +1 Filip Rebraca made 1st of 2 free throws 33-60
14:02 +1 Filip Rebraca made 2nd of 2 free throws 34-60
13:33   Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Billy Brown  
13:26   Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:24   Defensive rebound by Vinnie Shahid  
13:10   Sam Griesel missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:08   Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart  
13:01   Personal foul on Tyler Witz  
12:52   Personal foul on Sam Griesel  
12:52   Brady Danielson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Offensive rebound by Kienan Walter  
12:52   Marlon Stewart missed layup  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Jaxon Knotek  
12:33   Jumpball received by North Dakota State  
12:13   Cameron Hunter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:11   Defensive rebound by Brady Danielson  
11:58 +2 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made jump shot 36-60
11:33 +2 Vinnie Shahid made driving layup 36-62
11:14 +2 Filip Rebraca made jump shot 38-62
10:46   Lost ball turnover on Tyler Witz, stolen by De'Sean Allen-Eikens  
10:43   Shooting foul on Jaxon Knotek  
10:43   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:43   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
10:43   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
10:42   Personal foul on Brady Danielson  
10:37 +2 Cameron Hunter made layup 38-64
10:20 +2 Filip Rebraca made jump shot 40-64
10:04 +2 Cameron Hunter made dunk, assist by Rocky Kreuser 40-66
9:53 +2 Marlon Stewart made jump shot, assist by De'Sean Allen-Eikens 42-66
9:53   Shooting foul on Filip Rebraca  
9:53   Cameron Hunter missed 1st of 2 free throws  
9:29 +1 Cameron Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws 42-67
9:18   Marlon Stewart missed layup, blocked by Tyson Ward  
9:18   Offensive rebound by Marlon Stewart  
9:18   Kienan Walter missed layup  
9:16   Offensive rebound by North Dakota  
9:09   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed jump shot  
9:07   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
8:38 +2 Cameron Hunter made jump shot 42-69
8:19   Marlon Stewart missed jump shot  
8:17   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
8:10   Lost ball turnover on Sam Griesel  
7:56   Kienan Walter missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Cameron Hunter  
7:33   Rocky Kreuser missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:31   Defensive rebound by Billy Brown  
7:18   Filip Rebraca missed hook shot  
7:16   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
7:00 +2 Tyson Ward made layup 42-71
7:00   Shooting foul on Filip Rebraca  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
7:00 +1 Tyson Ward made free throw 42-72
6:35   Kienan Walter missed layup  
6:33   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
6:26   Jared Samuelson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:24   Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart  
6:19   Lost ball turnover on Marlon Stewart, stolen by Tyson Ward  
5:55 +2 Sam Griesel made jump shot, assist by Jared Samuelson 42-74
5:43 +3 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Billy Brown 45-74
5:39   30-second timeout called  
5:39   Commercial timeout called  
5:34 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Vinnie Shahid 45-77
5:19   De'Sean Allen-Eikens missed layup  
5:17   Offensive rebound by North Dakota  
5:17   Personal foul on Jared Samuelson  
5:17 +1 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made 1st of 2 free throws 46-77
5:17 +1 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made 2nd of 2 free throws 47-77
4:55 +2 Sam Griesel made layup, assist by Tyson Ward 47-79
4:40   Marlon Stewart missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:38   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
4:16 +2 Vinnie Shahid made layup 47-81
4:11   Billy Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
3:51 +3 Tyson Ward made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Rocky Kreuser 47-84
3:29   Filip Rebraca missed hook shot  
3:27   Defensive rebound by Tyson Ward  
2:59 +2 Vinnie Shahid made layup 47-86
2:48 +2 De'Sean Allen-Eikens made floating jump shot 49-86
2:20   Vinnie Shahid missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:18   Defensive rebound by Marlon Stewart  
2:11   Personal foul on Rocky Kreuser  
2:11   Commercial timeout called  
2:11 +1 Filip Rebraca made 1st of 2 free throws 50-86
2:11   Filip Rebraca missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:11   Defensive rebound by Odell Wilson  
1:53   Chris Quayle missed jump shot  
1:51   Defensive rebound by Bentiu Panoam  
1:33 +3 Marko Coudreau made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Bentiu Panoam 53-86
1:32