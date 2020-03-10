PITT
WAKE

Champagnie scores 31, Pitt surges past Wake Forest 81-72

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Justin Champagnie felt snubbed after being left off the ACC's All-Freshman team.

So he decided to take it out on Wake Forest in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 31 points to lead Pittsburgh to a 81-72 victory over the Demon Deacons.

''I felt disrespected,'' Champagnie said. ''I used it as motivation.''

Trey McGowens scored 14 points and Xavier Johnson added 10 points and eight assists for Pitt (16-16), the tournament's 13th seed. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Twelfth-seeded Wake Forest was led by Olivier Sarr's 20 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Mucius had 19 points and Brandon Childress added 17 for the Demon Deacons (13-18).

Pitt coach Jeff Capel said he felt like his team had hit a wall down the stretch this season because they were the only ACC team that didn't have a bye. Their bye came after the season.

He gave his players two days off late last week and told them to get away from the game completely, citing physical and emotional fatigue following a brutal ACC schedule.

''I thought Justin was one of the ones that hit the wall the hardest,'' Capel said.

Champagnie said getting away helped.

''I feel like getting away from basketball sometimes is good for us as kids, so we could like regain focus on like what's the task at hand,'' Champagnie said. ''So I feel like it played a big part in how we came out here and played.''

Champagnie drained 3-pointers, scored on back cuts and found ways to get to the rim.

''He's able to shoot the ball from the perimeter,'' Capel said. ''He's continuing to get better at putting the basketball on the floor. That's the next part of his game. He can finish around the basket. That's what he did in high school.''

The Demon Deacons led 41-40 at the half behind 17 points from Mucius, who was able to use his size and length to step out and knock down 3s over smaller defenders. But Mucius picked up his fourth foul seven minutes into the second half and had to take a seat on the bench. He was held to two points in the second half.

Still, it was nip and tuck the rest of the way with neither team leading by more than four points in the second half until Champagnie buried a 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes left to put the Panthers up 73-68.

Champagnie, as he had done multiple times during the game, then scored on a dunk off a baseline backdoor cut. McGowens drove and banked a shot off the glass to give Pitt its largest lead at 79-70 with 1:40 left and the Panthers clearly began to smell the victory.

''We didn't challenge their shots,'' Wake Forest coach Danny Manning said.

It was the final game for Childress, whose embraced his father Randolph after the game in an emotional moment.

''I can't thank him enough,'' said Childress, who talked about riding the bus with his father and watching game film before getting a home-cooked meal. ''It is a bond that will never be broken.''

BIG PICTURE

Pittsburgh: The Panthers shot the ball well, but will need to step up their defense if they hope to make a run in the ACC Tournament. The Panthers won one game in last year's tournament before falling to Syracuse.

Wake Forest: Questions remain surrounding the future of Manning, who is 30-80 overall in ACC regular-season play and has never won an NCAA Tournament game in six seasons. Manning said after the game that he ''absolutely'' expects to be back next season as Wake Forest's coach. ''I think our team has definitely improved,'' Manning added. ''I think if you look at the individuals that are on our team and how they have come from where they were last year to where they're at right now, I think without question there's been improvement. ... I definitely feel like we have taken some steps, not as many as I would like, not where I'm content with where we're at, but I certainly feel like we have taken those steps in a direction that I want our program to go in.''

UP NEXT

Pittsburgh: Advances to play fifth-seeded North Carolina State in the second round on Wednesday.

Wake Forest: Season is over.

1st Half
PITT Panthers 40
WAKE Demon Deacons 41

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
19:35 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 2-0
19:17   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
19:15   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
19:02 +2 Olivier Sarr made hook shot, assist by Isaiah Mucius 2-2
18:38 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 4-2
18:22 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 4-5
17:57 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 6-5
17:38   Personal foul on Trey McGowens  
17:37   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
17:28   Lost ball turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Eric Hamilton  
17:23 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup 8-5
17:00 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 8-8
16:37 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 10-8
16:08   Jahcobi Neath missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:54   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
15:52   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
15:41 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Jahcobi Neath 10-10
15:19 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 13-10
15:01   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
14:57   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:55   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
14:51   Bad pass turnover on Xavier Johnson  
14:51   Commercial timeout called  
14:24   Shooting foul on Justin Champagnie  
14:24   Isaiah Mucius missed 1st of 2 free throws  
14:24 +1 Isaiah Mucius made 2nd of 2 free throws 13-11
14:03   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:01   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
13:50   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:48   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
13:45 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup 13-13
13:21   Out of bounds turnover on Xavier Johnson  
13:08 +2 Chaundee Brown made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 13-15
12:45 +3 Trey McGowens made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gerald Drumgoole Jr. 16-15
12:25 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk 16-17
12:02   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:00   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
11:47 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup 16-19
11:47   Shooting foul on Terrell Brown  
11:47   Commercial timeout called  
11:47 +1 Isaiah Mucius made free throw 16-20
11:27 +2 Eric Hamilton made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 18-20
11:03 +2 Isaiah Mucius made jump shot 18-22
10:47 +2 Xavier Johnson made layup 20-22
10:25 +3 Isaiah Mucius made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Andrien White 20-25
10:04   Trey McGowens missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Mucius  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
9:58 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Olivier Sarr 20-28
9:37 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Xavier Johnson 23-28
9:05   Chaundee Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:03   Defensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
8:59   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
8:49   Traveling violation turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
8:28 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ody Oguama 23-31
7:57   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
7:55   Offensive rebound by Eric Hamilton  
7:47 +2 Ryan Murphy made jump shot 25-31
7:27 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup 25-33
7:27   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
7:27   Commercial timeout called  
7:27   Isaiah Mucius missed free throw  
7:27   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
7:10 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 28-33
6:40   Brandon Childress missed layup  
6:38   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
6:42   Olivier Sarr missed tip-in  
6:41   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
6:40 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup 28-35
6:29   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot  
6:27   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
6:16   Olivier Sarr missed hook shot  
6:14   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
6:00   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:57   Defensive rebound by Wake Forest  
5:50   Offensive foul on Ismael Massoud  
5:50   Turnover on Ismael Massoud  
5:34   Ryan Murphy missed jump shot  
5:32   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
5:26 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 30-35
5:13   Personal foul on Ryan Murphy  
5:08   Ismael Massoud missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:06   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
5:02   Bad pass turnover on Chaundee Brown, stolen by Trey McGowens  
4:59   Shooting foul on Ismael Massoud  
4:47   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:45   Defensive rebound by Andrien White  
4:33 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot 30-37
4:01   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
3:59   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
3:59   Personal foul on Chaundee Brown  
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:45 +2 Xavier Johnson made jump shot 32-37
3:18   Traveling violation turnover on Isaiah Mucius  
2:50   Xavier Johnson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:48   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
2:43   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Justin Champagnie  
2:38 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 34-37
2:17   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
2:14 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 36-37
1:52 +2 Jahcobi Neath made jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 36-39
1:32   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
1:21   Traveling violation turnover on Trey McGowens  
1:21   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
1:21 +1 Brandon Childress made 1st of 2 free throws 36-40
1:21 +1 Brandon Childress made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-41
1:00 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 38-41
51.0   Bad pass turnover on Andrien White, stolen by Trey McGowens  
50.0   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
26.0 +2 Justin Champagnie made dunk, assist by Xavier Johnson 40-41
2.0   Brandon Childress missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2.0   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
1.0   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
0.0   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  

2nd Half
PITT Panthers 41
WAKE Demon Deacons 31

Time Team Play Score
19:59   Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Mucius, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
19:37   Au'Diese Toney missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:35   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
19:24   Offensive foul on Jahcobi Neath  
19:24   Turnover on Jahcobi Neath  
19:03   Eric Hamilton missed jump shot  
19:01   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:47   Chaundee Brown missed layup  
18:45   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
18:40   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
18:38   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
18:37   Chaundee Brown missed tip-in  
18:36   Offensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
18:35 +2 Chaundee Brown made layup 40-43
18:32   Trey McGowens missed layup  
18:31   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
18:29   Shooting foul on Eric Hamilton  
18:29   Jahcobi Neath missed 1st of 2 free throws  
18:13   Trey McGowens missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
18:29 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-44
18:13   Trey McGowens missed dunk, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
18:11   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
18:07 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 42-44
17:56 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 42-46
17:45 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 44-46
17:30   Personal foul on Eric Hamilton  
17:25   Offensive foul on Isaiah Mucius  
17:25   Turnover on Isaiah Mucius  
17:15   Trey McGowens missed jump shot  
17:13   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
17:08 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made jump shot 46-46
17:02   Olivier Sarr missed dunk, blocked by Justin Champagnie  
17:00   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
16:55   Bad pass turnover on Trey McGowens, stolen by Jahcobi Neath  
16:48   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
16:24   Xavier Johnson missed jump shot  
16:22   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
16:18 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 46-48
16:02   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
16:00   Offensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
15:59 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup 48-48
15:59   Shooting foul on Isaiah Mucius  
15:59   Commercial timeout called  
15:59 +1 Justin Champagnie made free throw 49-48
15:43 +3 Brandon Childress made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chaundee Brown 49-51
15:07 +2 Au'Diese Toney made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 51-51
14:48   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress  
14:28   Offensive foul on Au'Diese Toney  
14:28   Turnover on Au'Diese Toney  
14:13   Chaundee Brown missed jump shot  
14:12   Offensive rebound by Wake Forest  
14:10   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:08   Defensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
13:52   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:50   Offensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
13:46   Xavier Johnson missed layup  
13:44   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
13:47   Jumpball received by Pittsburgh  
13:35 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Trey McGowens 53-51
13:20   Bad pass turnover on Ismael Massoud, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
13:09   Justin Champagnie missed layup  
13:07   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
13:03   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed jump shot  
12:59   Offensive rebound by Au'Diese Toney  
12:48   Personal foul on Brandon Childress  
12:31 +2 Justin Champagnie made jump shot 55-51
12:14   Andrien White missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:12   Offensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
12:08 +2 Isaiah Mucius made layup 55-53
11:48   Ryan Murphy missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:46   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
11:39   Jahcobi Neath missed layup  
11:37   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
11:33 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup 55-55
11:20   Justin Champagnie missed 3-pt. jump shot  
11:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Mucius  
11:03   Olivier Sarr missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Trey McGowens  
11:01   Personal foul on Isaiah Mucius  
11:01   Commercial timeout called  
10:43   Trey McGowens missed layup  
10:41   Defensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
10:35 +3 Chaundee Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Childress 55-58
10:17 +3 Au'Diese Toney made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Trey McGowens 58-58
9:56 +3 Andrien White made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jahcobi Neath 58-61
9:40 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 60-61
9:04   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
8:58   Personal foul on Au'Diese Toney  
8:45 +2 Olivier Sarr made layup, assist by Jahcobi Neath 60-63
8:19   Shooting foul on Olivier Sarr  
8:19 +1 Xavier Johnson made 1st of 2 free throws 61-63
8:19 +1 Xavier Johnson made 2nd of 2 free throws 62-63
8:13   Lost ball turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
8:06   Au'Diese Toney missed layup  
8:04   Defensive rebound by Brandon Childress  
8:02   Brandon Childress missed layup  
8:00   Offensive rebound by Jahcobi Neath  
8:00   Shooting foul on Trey McGowens  
8:00 +1 Jahcobi Neath made 1st of 2 free throws 62-64
8:00   Turnover on Chaundee Brown  
7:48   Abdoul Karim Coulibaly missed layup  
7:46   Defensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
7:34   Brandon Childress missed jump shot  
7:32   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
7:26   Justin Champagnie missed jump shot  
7:24   Offensive rebound by Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
7:23   Personal foul on Olivier Sarr  
7:23   Commercial timeout called  
7:23 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 1st of 2 free throws 63-64
7:23 +1 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made 2nd of 2 free throws 64-64
7:10   Bad pass turnover on Olivier Sarr, stolen by Au'Diese Toney  
7:03   Au'Diese Toney missed jump shot, blocked by Olivier Sarr  
7:01   Offensive rebound by Pittsburgh  
6:57   Bad pass turnover on Justin Champagnie  
6:37 +2 Olivier Sarr made dunk, assist by Jahcobi Neath 64-66
6:27 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made jump shot 66-66
6:09   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Childress, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
6:05 +2 Trey McGowens made dunk, assist by Au'Diese Toney 68-66
5:55   Personal foul on Xavier Johnson  
5:55   Brandon Childress missed free throw  
5:55   Defensive rebound by Justin Champagnie  
5:33   Trey McGowens missed 3-pt. jump shot  
5:31   Defensive rebound by Chaundee Brown  
5:07   Bad pass turnover on Jahcobi Neath, stolen by Xavier Johnson  
4:38 +2 Trey McGowens made jump shot 70-66
4:03 +2 Brandon Childress made jump shot 70-68
4:00   30-second timeout called  
4:00   Commercial timeout called  
3:32 +3 Justin Champagnie made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Au'Diese Toney 73-68
3:10   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
3:08   Offensive rebound by Olivier Sarr  
3:08   Olivier Sarr missed layup  
3:06   Defensive rebound by Xavier Johnson  
3:03   Commercial timeout called  
2:50 +2 Abdoul Karim Coulibaly made layup 75-68
2:36   Personal foul on Abdoul Karim Coulibaly  
2:36 +1 Olivier Sarr made 1st of 2 free throws 75-69
2:36 +1 Olivier Sarr made 2nd of 2 free throws 75-70
2:14 +2 Justin Champagnie made layup, assist by Xavier Johnson 77-70
2:03