North Carolina keeps season alive, throttles Va. Tech 78-56

  • AP
  • Mar 10, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) North Carolina coach Roy Williams joked that he nearly broke his dadgum neck Tuesday night because there was a light bulb out in the hallway steps leading up to the press room at the Greensboro Coliseum.

''If we lost this game I was going to do it intentionally,'' Williams joked.

Instead, the Tar Heels will live to play another game.

Garrison Brooks scored 20 points, Brandon Robinson added 17 points on five 3-pointers and North Carolina extended its season with a 78-56 win over Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Armando Bacot added 12 points and 11 rebounds and Cole Anthony chipped in with 10 points and eight rebounds for the Tar Heels (14-18).

UNC entered the tournament as the last seed, No. 14 overall, following what has been a disappointing regular season for a school with a proud history of winning 18 ACC Tournament championships, second only to Duke's 21 titles.

But the Tar Heels left no doubt about this one.

North Carolina used a 17-3 first-half run to build a 32-26 lead at halftime and then scored the first seven points of the second half, including a spinning layup by Anthony that resulted in a 3-point play.

The lead grew to 20 when Robinson hit back-to-back 3-pointers, including one where he froze the defender and stepped back to drill the jumper and shouted to the crowd ''I'm here!'' A few minutes later the senior buried another 3 to push the UNC lead to 68-43 with 5:26 left.

''I was just fired up,'' Robinson said. ''I get another opportunity to put on this jersey. I don't want it to end.''

The Tar Heels held a significant height advantage over Virginia Tech and used it, continually pounding the ball inside to Brooks. The Tar Heels went to the line 25 times, making 19. Brooks shot 10 free throws, one fewer than the entire Hokies team.

Brooks did most of his damage in the second half - after he removed his goggles.

''I shoot better without them,'' Brooks said.

Virginia Tech beat North Carolina earlier this season in Blacksburg, Virginia, 79-77 in overtime - but that was without Anthony and Robinson, who were injured at the time.

Anthony added a different dimension to the Tar Heels offense this time around.

''The game was a lot faster,'' said Virginia Tech guard Jalen Cone. ''They play faster with Cole on the floor. When we miss shots he's getting the ball on the 3-point line and pushing it full speed. It is causing us to have to get back full speed in transition. The last game they didn't have much transition.''

Hunter Cattoor had 14 points off the bench for No. 11-seed Virginia Tech (16-16).

BIG PICTURE

Virginia Tech: Mike Young's first season with the Hokies didn't end the way he would have liked and there's reasons for that. It's pretty clear Young will need to add some ''bigs'' to the roster if the Hokies are going to compete in the ACC next season. ''This isn't the best league to be young and small in,'' Young said. ''We're going to look a lot different net year, I can assure you that.''

North Carolina: Top reserve Christian Keeling injured his left ankle in the first half while running down a loose ball when Virginia Tech's John Ojiako inadvertently stepped on him. Keeling had to be helped off the floor. He returned in the second half but ran with a noticeable limp at first, but remained in the game. It's unclear how much of a factor he will be moving forward for the Tar Heels.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Will wait to hear if they receive a bid to the National Invitational Tournament.

North Carolina: Advance to face No. 6 seed Syracuse on Wednesday night in the second round.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 32
VATECH Hokies 26

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by North Carolina  
19:55   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
19:23 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 0-2
19:03   Armando Bacot missed dunk, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
19:01   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
18:56   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Nahiem Alleyne  
18:42   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
18:42 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 1st of 2 free throws 0-3
18:42 +1 Nahiem Alleyne made 2nd of 2 free throws 0-4
18:31   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:29   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
18:12   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:10   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
18:03 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 3-4
17:46   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
17:31   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
17:29   Defensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
17:10   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
17:08   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:05   P.J. Horne missed layup  
17:03   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
17:03   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
16:50   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:48   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
16:32   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
16:30   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
16:30 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 5-4
16:08   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:06   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
15:56   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
15:56   Commercial timeout called  
15:56 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 6-4
15:56 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 7-4
15:44   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
15:42   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
15:14 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 10-4
14:55   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:53   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
14:45   Shooting foul on John Ojiako  
14:45 +1 Brandon Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 11-4
14:45 +1 Brandon Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 12-4
14:30 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 12-7
14:07   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot, blocked by Wabissa Bede  
14:05   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
14:02 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 14-7
13:28   John Ojiako missed jump shot  
13:26   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:20   Personal foul on Hunter Cattoor  
13:19   Personal foul on P.J. Horne  
13:03 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 16-7
12:44   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:42   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
12:31   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Landers Nolley II  
12:26   Bad pass turnover on P.J. Horne, stolen by Cole Anthony  
12:18   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
12:18 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 17-7
12:18   Garrison Brooks missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
12:18   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
11:53 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Wilkins 17-10
11:42 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Leaky Black 19-10
11:25 +3 Jalen Cone made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 19-13
11:00   Bad pass turnover on Garrison Brooks, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins  
10:53   Jalen Cone missed layup, blocked by Brandon Robinson  
10:51   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
10:42   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
10:40   Offensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
10:35   Christian Keeling missed layup, blocked by P.J. Horne  
10:33   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
10:06   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:04   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
9:35   Shot clock violation turnover on North Carolina  
9:33   Commercial timeout called  
9:23   Nahiem Alleyne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
9:21   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
8:53   Shooting foul on Wabissa Bede  
8:53   Cole Anthony missed 1st of 2 free throws  
8:53   Cole Anthony missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
8:53   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
8:35   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
8:33   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
8:11 +2 Wabissa Bede made jump shot 19-15
8:05   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
8:03   Offensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
7:56   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
7:54   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
7:41   Nahiem Alleyne missed jump shot  
7:39   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
7:34   Shooting foul on Isaiah Wilkins  
7:34   Commercial timeout called  
7:34 +1 Christian Keeling made 1st of 2 free throws 20-15
7:34 +1 Christian Keeling made 2nd of 2 free throws 21-15
7:20   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
7:18   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
7:10   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
7:08   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
6:43 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 21-18
6:33   Shooting foul on Tyrece Radford  
6:33 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 22-18
6:33 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 23-18
6:19   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:17   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
6:07 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 26-18
6:03   30-second timeout called  
5:42   Bad pass turnover on Landers Nolley II, stolen by Brandon Robinson  
5:33 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk, assist by Leaky Black 28-18
5:09   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
5:07   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
4:46   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
4:44   Defensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
4:13   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
3:48   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:46   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
3:43   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
3:43   Commercial timeout called  
3:30   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:28   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
3:23   Andrew Platek missed jump shot  
3:21   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
3:21   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
3:19   Defensive rebound by Jalen Cone  
3:03 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jalen Cone 28-21
2:35   Lost ball turnover on Andrew Platek, stolen by Wabissa Bede  
2:29   Lost ball turnover on Wabissa Bede, stolen by Christian Keeling  
2:12   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:10   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
1:59 +2 Landers Nolley II made jump shot 28-23
1:39   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
1:39 +1 Cole Anthony made 1st of 2 free throws 29-23
1:39 +1 Cole Anthony made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-23
1:27   Tyrece Radford missed jump shot  
1:25   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
1:16 +2 Christian Keeling made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 32-23
49.0   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
47.0   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
45.0   Official timeout called  
42.0 +3 Landers Nolley II made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 32-26
21.0   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
19.0   Defensive rebound by John Ojiako  
3.0   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
1.0   Offensive rebound by Landers Nolley II  
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 46
VATECH Hokies 30

Time Team Play Score
19:41   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
19:39   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
19:28 +2 Armando Bacot made layup, assist by Garrison Brooks 34-26
19:11   Tyrece Radford missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
19:04   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
19:02   Defensive rebound by Nahiem Alleyne  
18:44   Landers Nolley II missed jump shot  
18:42   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:34   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
18:32   Defensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
18:16   Nahiem Alleyne missed layup  
18:14   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
18:00   Shooting foul on Landers Nolley II  
18:00 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 35-26
18:00 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 36-26
17:46   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:44   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:30   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:28   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
17:17   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
17:10   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
17:08   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
16:59   Garrison Brooks missed hook shot  
16:57   Defensive rebound by Wabissa Bede  
16:48   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:46   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
16:36 +2 Cole Anthony made jump shot 38-26
16:36   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
16:36 +1 Cole Anthony made free throw 39-26
16:21 +2 Hunter Cattoor made layup 39-28
16:07   Shooting foul on P.J. Horne  
16:07   Garrison Brooks missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:07 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 40-28
15:54 +2 Jalen Cone made jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 40-30
15:30   Personal foul on Wabissa Bede  
15:30   Commercial timeout called  
15:27 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 42-30
15:08   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
15:06   Offensive rebound by John Ojiako  
15:02   Lost ball turnover on John Ojiako  
1:44   Bad pass turnover on Armando Bacot, stolen by Hunter Cattoor  
14:37   Landers Nolley II missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:35   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
14:20 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 44-30
13:47   Shot clock violation turnover on Virginia Tech  
13:33   Cole Anthony missed layup, blocked by John Ojiako  
13:31   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
13:22 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Landers Nolley II 44-33
13:04 +2 Garrison Brooks made turnaround jump shot 46-33
12:41   Shooting foul on Leaky Black  
12:40 +1 Jalen Cone made 1st of 3 free throws 46-34
12:40 +1 Jalen Cone made 2nd of 3 free throws 46-35
12:40 +1 Jalen Cone made 3rd of 3 free throws 46-36
12:26   Personal foul on John Ojiako  
12:19   Brandon Robinson missed jump shot  
12:17   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
12:16 +2 Leaky Black made layup 48-36
11:44   Out of bounds turnover on Nahiem Alleyne  
11:44   Commercial timeout called  
11:31 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk, assist by Cole Anthony 50-36
11:07   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
10:55   Jalen Cone missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:53   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
10:37   Shooting foul on Jalen Cone  
10:37   Leaky Black missed 1st of 2 free throws  
10:37 +1 Leaky Black made 2nd of 2 free throws 51-36
10:25 +2 Wabissa Bede made layup 51-38
10:13   Brandon Robinson missed layup  
10:11   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
10:11 +2 Armando Bacot made layup 53-38
9:54   Wabissa Bede missed layup, blocked by Brandon Robinson  
9:52   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
9:48   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
9:46   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
9:42   Armando Bacot missed jump shot  
9:40   Defensive rebound by Hunter Cattoor  
9:30 +3 Hunter Cattoor made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Wabissa Bede 53-41
9:01   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
8:59   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
8:59 +2 Justin Pierce made tip-in 55-41
8:46   Personal foul on Armando Bacot  
8:29 +2 Landers Nolley II made layup 55-43
8:19   Justin Pierce missed layup  
8:17   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
8:16 +2 Justin Pierce made layup 57-43
7:52   Wabissa Bede missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:50   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
7:38 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot 60-43
7:16   P.J. Horne missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:14   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
7:03 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Garrison Brooks 63-43
7:00   30-second timeout called  
7:00   Commercial timeout called  
6:50   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
6:48   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
6:31 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk, assist by Cole Anthony 65-43
6:05   Jalen Cone missed layup, blocked by Garrison Brooks  
6:03   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
5:47 +3 Brandon Robinson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Christian Keeling 68-43
5:26   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
5:26   Commercial timeout called  
5:26   Wabissa Bede missed 1st of 2 free throws  
5:26 +1 Wabissa Bede made 2nd of 2 free throws 68-44
5:11   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Jalen Cone  
4:50   Personal foul on Cole Anthony  
4:44 +3 P.J. Horne made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Tyrece Radford 68-47
4:14   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:12   Defensive rebound by Isaiah Wilkins  
4:05   Hunter Cattoor missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:03   Offensive rebound by P.J. Horne  
4:01   P.J. Horne missed layup  
4:00   Offensive rebound by Tyrece Radford  
3:59 +2 Tyrece Radford made layup 68-49
3:59   Commercial timeout called  
3:41 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot, assist by Brandon Robinson 70-49
