Hughes, Syracuse roll past UNC 81-53 in ACC 2nd round

  • AP
  • Mar 12, 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) Elijah Hughes apparently had heard enough about Syracuse’s long losing streak to North Carolina.

Hughes scored 18 of his 27 points in a dominating first half as the Orange beat the Tar Heels 81-53 in Wednesday's second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, handing the Tar Heels their most lopsided loss ever in the tournament.

Hughes had 18 points by the break, including a contested jumper in the final seconds to cap Syracuse’s 15-0 run to close the half. That pushed Syracuse to a 43-22 lead, a margin that never dipped below 16 in the second half as the Orange (18-14) emphatically ended a nine-game losing streak to the Tar Heels (14-19).

The last came less than two weeks ago, with UNC shooting 52% and hitting a season-high 11 3-pointers.

“We came out today wanting to take it a little personal,” Hughes said. “They came to our home court and they beat us, and we just wanted to take it personal.”

Buddy Boeheim added 17 points for Syracuse, which jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first 72 seconds and never looked back. The Orange finished the game shooting 47% and scored 27 points off 18 turnovers by UNC.

“After the game in Syracuse, they just dominated us on the boards and their ball movement, they just got a lot of good looks,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said. “So the one thing we wanted to try to do tonight was to just shore up our defense a little bit better, try to make it a little bit harder for them to get open looks.”

Garrison Brooks scored 18 points for the 14th-seeded Tar Heels, who missed 23 of 31 shots - including all seven 3-point tries - in the opening half as Syracuse took over. Potential one-and-done point guard Cole Anthony, averaging 19.1 points, managed just five points on 2-for-10 shooting.

The Tar Heels finished 33%, including 2 for 16 on 3-pointers. The school said it surpassed the previous record for a losing margin of 26 points set against Duke in the 2001 championship game.

“It's a very difficult time right now," UNC coach Roy Williams said. “We didn't play very well, and I certainly didn't coach very well.”

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels entered this tournament as an oddity, a team that reached as high as No. 5 in the AP Top 25 poll in November only to own the lowest seed in this week's tournament after a dizzying array of injuries, blown leads and close losses. They had won four of five coming in, including a win at Syracuse on Feb. 29 and Tuesday's first-round romp against Virginia Tech. But UNC shot terribly, was sloppy with the ball and never slowed Hughes to put itself in an early insurmountable hole that capped the first losing season of Hall of Fame coach Williams' 32-year career as a head coach.

“I told them in the locker room: 'I'm as lucky as you can be. I get to coach,'” Williams said. “That's all I've ever wanted to do. Right now it's not fun. It has been a difficult year. But this is what I want to do.”

Syracuse: The Orange entered the tournament with uncertain NCAA Tournament prospects, but Jim Boeheim’s club will get a chance to earn a marquee win to help its case by advancing past a team that had given it fits. Syracuse earned its first win against UNC since January 2014.

CLOSEST PUSH

Even with a home-state crowd backing them, the Tar Heels got as close only as 57-41 in the second half on Leaky Black's three-point play at the 11:51 mark. Buddy Boeheim responded with an immediate 3-pointer, ending a feeble rally that turned out to be the Tar Heels' best of the night as Syracuse eventually pushed the margin to 30 late.

CHANGING TOURNAMENT

The game was the last of four second-rounders Wednesday -- and the last with most fans in attendance.

The ACC has announced it will not allow the general public into tournament games starting Thursday amid concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus that has become a global pandemic.

That means the quarterfinals - featuring No. 4 Florida State, No. 10 Duke, No. 15 Louisville and No. 17 Virginia - will take place with only essential tournament personnel, teams, player guests, limited school administrators and credentialed media present.

UP NEXT

Syracuse: The Orange will meet 15th-ranked Louisville, the tournament's 3-seed, in Thursday's quarterfinals.

---

---

1st Half
UNC Tar Heels 22
CUSE Orange 43

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
19:56 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 0-2
19:43   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
19:41   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
19:30 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 0-5
19:01   Offensive foul on Leaky Black  
19:01   Turnover on Leaky Black  
18:49 +2 Marek Dolezaj made driving layup 0-7
18:41   Lost ball turnover on Garrison Brooks  
18:26   Joseph Girard III missed jump shot  
18:24   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
18:17   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
18:17   Buddy Boeheim missed 1st of 3 free throws  
18:17   Buddy Boeheim missed 2nd of 3 free throws  
18:17   Buddy Boeheim missed 3rd of 3 free throws  
18:17   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
18:02   Leaky Black missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:00   Offensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
17:58 +2 Garrison Brooks made tip-in 2-7
17:41   Shooting foul on Leaky Black  
17:41 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 3 free throws 2-8
17:41 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 3 free throws 2-9
17:41 +1 Elijah Hughes made 3rd of 3 free throws 2-10
17:20 +2 Brandon Robinson made floating jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 4-10
16:56   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:54   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:48   Bourama Sidibe missed tip-in  
16:46   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
16:47   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
16:43 +2 Elijah Hughes made driving layup 4-12
16:27 +2 Garrison Brooks made jump shot 6-12
16:27   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
16:27   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
16:27   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
16:12   Personal foul on Brandon Robinson  
16:03   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:01   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
15:46   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
15:44   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
15:30 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 6-15
15:07   Commercial timeout called  
15:01   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:59   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
14:40 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup 6-17
14:34   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
14:30   Justin Pierce missed jump shot  
14:28   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
14:13   Elijah Hughes missed fade-away jump shot  
14:11   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
13:50   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
13:48   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
13:34   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
13:32   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
13:18   Personal foul on Elijah Hughes  
13:06   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
13:04   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
12:57 +2 Armando Bacot made tip-in 8-17
12:52   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:50   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
12:45   Andrew Platek missed layup  
12:43   Offensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
12:39 +2 Garrison Brooks made dunk 10-17
12:25   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
12:23   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
12:20 +2 Bourama Sidibe made dunk 10-19
12:15   Christian Keeling missed 3-pt. jump shot  
12:13   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
12:05   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
12:03   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
11:58   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
11:56   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:56   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
11:56   Commercial timeout called  
11:35   Andrew Platek missed layup, blocked by Quincy Guerrier  
11:33   Offensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
11:28   Armando Bacot missed layup  
11:26   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
11:16   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
11:14   Defensive rebound by Andrew Platek  
11:03   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
11:01   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:57   Offensive foul on Quincy Guerrier  
10:57   Turnover on Quincy Guerrier  
10:46   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:44   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:33   Lost ball turnover on Buddy Boeheim  
10:23   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
10:21   Offensive rebound by Leaky Black  
10:16   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
10:14   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
10:04   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
10:01   Personal foul on Quincy Guerrier  
9:44   Personal foul on Marek Dolezaj  
9:44   Garrison Brooks missed free throw  
9:44   Defensive rebound by Howard Washington  
9:25   Lost ball turnover on Elijah Hughes  
9:20 +2 Armando Bacot made dunk 12-19
8:59   Brycen Goodine missed jump shot  
8:57   Defensive rebound by Leaky Black  
8:49   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Brycen Goodine  
8:43 +2 Brycen Goodine made layup 12-21
8:32   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
8:32 +1 Armando Bacot made 1st of 2 free throws 13-21
8:32 +1 Armando Bacot made 2nd of 2 free throws 14-21
8:22   Personal foul on Jeremiah Francis  
8:08 +3 Elijah Hughes made 3-pt. jump shot 14-24
7:58   Personal foul on Brycen Goodine  
7:58   Commercial timeout called  
7:58 +1 Brandon Robinson made 1st of 2 free throws 15-24
7:58 +1 Brandon Robinson made 2nd of 2 free throws 16-24
7:42   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
7:40   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
7:16 +2 Cole Anthony made driving layup 18-24
7:02   Traveling violation turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
6:47   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
6:47 +1 Leaky Black made 1st of 2 free throws 19-24
6:47 +1 Leaky Black made 2nd of 2 free throws 20-24
6:23   Buddy Boeheim missed jump shot  
6:21   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
6:20 +2 Quincy Guerrier made dunk 20-26
6:04   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
6:02   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
5:42 +2 Quincy Guerrier made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 20-28
5:25 +2 Garrison Brooks made fade-away jump shot, assist by Jeremiah Francis 22-28
5:02   Personal foul on Leaky Black  
4:58   Marek Dolezaj missed layup  
4:56   Offensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
4:56   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
4:56 +1 Quincy Guerrier made 1st of 2 free throws 22-29
4:56   Quincy Guerrier missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
4:56   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
4:41   Christian Keeling missed jump shot  
4:39   Defensive rebound by Joseph Girard III  
4:34   Offensive foul on Marek Dolezaj  
4:34   Turnover on Marek Dolezaj  
4:19   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
4:17   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
4:09   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
4:09   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
3:55   Violation on Unknown  
3:55   Commercial timeout called  
3:49   Lost ball turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
3:49   Flagrant foul on Cole Anthony  
3:49 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 22-30
3:49 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 22-31
3:37 +2 Buddy Boeheim made jump shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 22-33
3:05   Andrew Platek missed 3-pt. jump shot  
3:03   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
2:42   Quincy Guerrier missed floating jump shot  
2:40   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
2:34   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:32   Defensive rebound by Buddy Boeheim  
2:23   Quincy Guerrier missed 3-pt. jump shot  
2:21   Offensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
2:07   Shooting foul on Garrison Brooks  
2:07 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 1st of 2 free throws 22-34
2:07   Bourama Sidibe missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
2:07   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
1:48   Cole Anthony missed jump shot  
1:46   Offensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
1:41   Bad pass turnover on Justin Pierce, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
1:36 +2 Quincy Guerrier made alley-oop shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 22-36
1:21   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
1:05 +3 Joseph Girard III made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Buddy Boeheim 22-39
46.0   Jeremiah Francis missed jump shot  
44.0   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
38.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made floating jump shot 22-41
21.0   Garrison Brooks missed jump shot  
19.0   Defensive rebound by Quincy Guerrier  
3.0 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 22-43
0.0   End of period  

2nd Half
UNC Tar Heels 31
CUSE Orange 38

Time Team Play Score
19:43   Shooting foul on Bourama Sidibe  
19:43 +1 Garrison Brooks made 1st of 2 free throws 23-43
19:43 +1 Garrison Brooks made 2nd of 2 free throws 24-43
19:29   Marek Dolezaj missed floating jump shot  
19:27   Defensive rebound by Garrison Brooks  
19:11   Garrison Brooks missed layup  
19:09   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
19:03 +2 Elijah Hughes made jump shot 24-45
18:48 +2 Leaky Black made floating jump shot 26-45
18:11   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
18:09   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
18:00 +2 Garrison Brooks made layup, assist by Armando Bacot 28-45
17:44 +2 Marek Dolezaj made alley-oop shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 28-47
17:32   Armando Bacot missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
17:30   Defensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
17:22   Shooting foul on Brandon Robinson  
17:22 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 1st of 2 free throws 28-48
17:22   Buddy Boeheim missed 2nd of 2 free throws  
17:22   Defensive rebound by Armando Bacot  
17:06 +2 Garrison Brooks made finger-roll layup 30-48
16:46   Shooting foul on Cole Anthony  
16:46 +1 Elijah Hughes made 1st of 2 free throws 30-49
16:46 +1 Elijah Hughes made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-50
16:37   Brandon Robinson missed 3-pt. jump shot  
16:35   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
16:27   Shooting foul on Armando Bacot  
16:27   Bourama Sidibe missed 1st of 2 free throws  
16:27 +1 Bourama Sidibe made 2nd of 2 free throws 30-51
16:15 +2 Leaky Black made jump shot, assist by Cole Anthony 32-51
15:47 +2 Marek Dolezaj made layup, assist by Buddy Boeheim 32-53
15:38   Bad pass turnover on Leaky Black, stolen by Buddy Boeheim  
15:31   Marek Dolezaj missed dunk  
15:29   Defensive rebound by Christian Keeling  
15:25 +3 Cole Anthony made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Armando Bacot 35-53
14:50   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
14:48   Defensive rebound by Cole Anthony  
14:39   Christian Keeling missed layup  
14:37   Offensive rebound by North Carolina  
14:37   Commercial timeout called  
14:28   Traveling violation turnover on Garrison Brooks  
14:12   Shooting foul on Christian Keeling  
14:11 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 1st of 3 free throws 35-54
14:11 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 2nd of 3 free throws 35-55
14:12 +1 Buddy Boeheim made 3rd of 3 free throws 35-56
14:00   Cole Anthony missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:58   Defensive rebound by Marek Dolezaj  
13:51   Elijah Hughes missed 3-pt. jump shot  
13:49   Defensive rebound by Brandon Robinson  
13:42   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Marek Dolezaj  
13:24   Shooting foul on Justin Pierce  
13:24   Marek Dolezaj missed 1st of 2 free throws  
13:24 +1 Marek Dolezaj made 2nd of 2 free throws 35-57
13:16 +3 Leaky Black made 3-pt. jump shot 38-57
12:51   Elijah Hughes missed jump shot  
12:49   Defensive rebound by North Carolina  
12:40   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony, stolen by Bourama Sidibe  
12:39   Personal foul on Garrison Brooks  
12:16   Offensive goaltending turnover on Bourama Sidibe  
12:03   Bad pass turnover on Brandon Robinson, stolen by Elijah Hughes  
11:56   Elijah Hughes missed layup  
11:54   Defensive rebound by Justin Pierce  
11:49 +2 Leaky Black made driving layup 40-57
11:49   Shooting foul on Elijah Hughes  
11:49   Commercial timeout called  
11:49 +1 Leaky Black made free throw 41-57
11:43 +3 Buddy Boeheim made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Elijah Hughes 41-60
11:25 +2 Justin Pierce made alley-oop shot, assist by Leaky Black 43-60
10:58 +2 Bourama Sidibe made layup, assist by Joseph Girard III 43-62
10:49   Bad pass turnover on Cole Anthony  
10:39   Jumpball received by Syracuse  
10:29   Joseph Girard III missed 3-pt. jump shot  
10:27   Offensive rebound by Elijah Hughes  
10:25 +2 Elijah Hughes made dunk 43-64
10:04   Leaky Black missed jump shot  
10:02   Defensive rebound by Bourama Sidibe  
9:51 +2 Bourama Sidibe made alley-oop shot, assist by Joseph Girard III 43-66
9:44   Personal foul on Buddy Boeheim  
9:29   Garrison Brooks missed layup, blocked by Bourama Sidibe  
9:27