20:00
Mladen Armus vs. Brison Gresham (Rayj Dennis gains possession)
19:39
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
19:37
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
19:08
Brison Gresham turnover (traveling)
18:47
Abu Kigab turnover (bad pass) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
18:37
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
18:35
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
18:28
Mladen Armus turnover (traveling)
18:09
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
18:07
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
17:57
Abu Kigab offensive foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
17:57
Abu Kigab turnover
17:41
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
17:39
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
17:33
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
17:31
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
17:26
+2
Justin Gorham makes two point layup
0-2
17:12
Rayj Dennis misses two point jump shot
17:10
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
17:03
Brison Gresham misses two point jump shot
17:01
Marcus Shaver Jr. defensive rebound
16:54
Marcus Shaver Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Justin Gorham steals)
16:41
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
16:39
Rayj Dennis defensive rebound
16:28
Marcus Sasser personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
16:18
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point layup (Derrick Alston assists)
2-2
16:01
DeJon Jarreau misses two point jump shot
15:59
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
15:58
Derrick Alston personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
15:58
TV timeout
15:38
Quentin Grimes turnover (out of bounds)
15:17
+3
Max Rice makes three point jump shot (Mladen Armus assists)
5-2
14:56
+3
DeJon Jarreau makes three point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
5-5
14:38
Caleb Mills personal foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
14:20
Abu Kigab misses two point layup
14:18
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
14:04
+2
Caleb Mills makes two point jump shot
5-7
13:55
Justin Gorham shooting foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
13:55
Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 1 of 2
13:55
Abu Kigab misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:55
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
13:30
J'wan Roberts misses two point layup
13:28
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
13:23
+2
Brison Gresham makes two point layup
5-9
13:09
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses two point jump shot
13:07
Mladen Armus offensive rebound
13:03
Mladen Armus misses two point layup
13:01
Marcus Shaver Jr. offensive rebound
12:56
Max Rice turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Sasser steals)
12:49
+2
Marcus Sasser makes two point layup
5-11
12:35
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
7-11
12:19
Marcus Sasser misses two point layup
12:17
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
12:12
Brison Gresham misses two point layup
12:10
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
12:12
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point layup
9-11
12:12
Caleb Mills shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
12:12
Rayj Dennis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:12
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
12:04
+3
Tramon Mark makes three point jump shot (Marcus Sasser assists)
9-14
11:53
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
11:51
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
11:25
J'wan Roberts misses two point jump shot
11:23
Derrick Alston defensive rebound
11:03
Max Rice misses three point jump shot
11:01
Cougars defensive rebound
11:01
TV timeout
10:38
DeJon Jarreau offensive foul (Abu Kigab draws the foul)
10:38
DeJon Jarreau turnover
10:25
Derrick Alston turnover (traveling)
10:06
DeJon Jarreau turnover (bad pass) (Max Rice steals)
9:57
Max Rice misses two point jump shot
9:55
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
9:48
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
9-16
9:22
Abu Kigab misses three point jump shot
9:20
Tramon Mark defensive rebound
9:04
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
9:02
Brison Gresham offensive rebound
8:51
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
8:49
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
8:45
Mladen Armus turnover (bad pass)
8:32
+3
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (Tramon Mark assists)
9-19
8:20
Rayj Dennis misses three point jump shot
8:18
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
8:11
Derrick Alston shooting foul (DeJon Jarreau draws the foul)
8:11
DeJon Jarreau misses regular free throw 1 of 2
8:11
+1
DeJon Jarreau makes regular free throw 2 of 2
9-20
7:57
DeJon Jarreau personal foul (Derrick Alston draws the foul)
7:57
TV timeout
7:44
+2
Rayj Dennis makes two point jump shot
11-20
7:44
Justin Gorham shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
7:44
+1
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
12-20
7:16
+2
Marcus Sasser makes two point jump shot
12-22
7:05
Abu Kigab misses two point jump shot
7:03
Cougars defensive rebound
6:48
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot
12-24
6:30
Brison Gresham shooting foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
6:30
+1
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
13-24
6:30
+1
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
14-24
6:13
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot
14-26
5:59
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:57
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
5:48
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot
14-28
5:45
Broncos 30 second timeout
5:35
Naje Smith offensive foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
5:35
Naje Smith turnover
5:24
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot
14-30
5:05
Derrick Alston misses two point layup
5:03
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
4:54
+2
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
14-32
4:26
Brison Gresham shooting foul (Rayj Dennis draws the foul)
4:26
+1
Rayj Dennis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-32
4:26
Rayj Dennis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:26
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
4:11
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
4:09
Mladen Armus defensive rebound
3:55
Derrick Alston misses three point jump shot
3:53
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
3:32
Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
3:30
Broncos defensive rebound
3:26
TV timeout
3:06
+2
Mladen Armus makes two point layup (Abu Kigab assists)
17-32
2:43
Abu Kigab blocks J'wan Roberts's two point jump shot
2:41
J'wan Roberts offensive rebound
2:40
Max Rice personal foul (J'wan Roberts draws the foul)
2:37
Jump ball. J'wan Roberts vs. Rayj Dennis (Cougars gains possession)
2:37
Cougars turnover (5-second violation)
2:23
Tramon Mark shooting foul (Mladen Armus draws the foul)
2:23
+1
|
Mladen Armus makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18-32
|
2:23
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:23
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point jump shot
|
18-34
|
1:36
|
|
|
Mladen Armus misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
1:11
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:09
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser offensive rebound
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser turnover (lost ball) (Abu Kigab steals)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Abu Kigab turnover (lost ball) (J'wan Roberts steals)
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Broncos defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser personal foul (Marcus Shaver Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:06
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-34
|
0:06
|
|
|
Marcus Shaver Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
0:03
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Abu Kigab defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|