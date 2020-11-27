|
20:00
|
|
|
Taylor Funk vs. David McCormack (Jayhawks gains possession)
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji turnover (bad pass) (Ryan Daly steals)
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
Taylor Funk makes two point layup (Ryan Daly assists)
|
0-2
|
18:59
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point layup
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point layup
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett offensive rebound
|
|
18:39
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop shooting foul (Marcus Garrett draws the foul)
|
|
18:39
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Garrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
1-2
|
18:39
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Garrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
2-2
|
18:34
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Jordan Hall offensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
+3
|
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
2-5
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Christian Braun makes two point layup
|
4-5
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Dahmir Bishop makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
4-8
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point jump shot
|
6-8
|
17:44
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses two point layup
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
17:25
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Hall steals)
|
|
17:14
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:12
|
|
|
Taylor Funk offensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
|
David McCormack misses two point layup
|
|
16:41
|
|
|
Jayhawks offensive rebound
|
|
16:36
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|
9-8
|
16:13
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|
9-10
|
16:07
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive foul
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
David McCormack turnover
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
15:28
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:26
|
|
|
Cameron Brown offensive rebound
|
|
15:16
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
15:14
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Ochai Agbaji assists)
|
12-10
|
14:51
|
|
+3
|
Ryan Daly makes three point jump shot (Greg Foster Jr. assists)
|
12-13
|
14:51
|
|
|
Jayhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
14:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Brown steals)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson blocks Anthony Longpre's two point jump shot
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson defensive rebound
|
|
14:19
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
14-13
|
14:16
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Brown steals)
|
|
13:39
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point layup
|
14-15
|
13:14
|
|
|
Anthony Longpre personal foul (Ochai Agbaji draws the foul)
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson offensive rebound
|
|
12:55
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson misses two point layup
|
|
12:53
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster offensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point layup
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop defensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
+3
|
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Anthony Longpre assists)
|
14-18
|
12:26
|
|
|
Jack Forrest shooting foul (Jalen Wilson draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-18
|
12:26
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Wilson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-18
|
12:13
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Jayhawks defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Tyon Grant-Foster makes two point dunk (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
18-18
|
11:36
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson personal foul (Dahmir Bishop draws the foul)
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:30
|
|
+3
|
Taylor Funk makes three point jump shot (Ryan Daly assists)
|
18-21
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Christian Braun makes two point dunk (Jalen Wilson assists)
|
20-21
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Jack Forrest makes two point jump shot
|
20-23
|
10:51
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Daly steals)
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:28
|
|
|
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|
|
10:25
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-24
|
10:25
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-25
|
10:12
|
|
|
Taylor Funk blocks Marcus Garrett's two point layup
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett defensive rebound
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster turnover (lost ball) (Rahmir Moore steals)
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Rahmir Moore misses two point layup
|
|
9:12
|
|
|
Ryan Daly offensive rebound
|
|
9:12
|
|
+2
|
Ryan Daly makes two point layup
|
20-27
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey personal foul (Marcus Garrett draws the foul)
|
|
9:08
|
|
|
Jadrian Tracey personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
David McCormack offensive foul
|
|
8:58
|
|
|
David McCormack turnover
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ochai Agbaji steals)
|
|
8:35
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot
|
23-27
|
8:16
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
8:02
|
|
+3
|
Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|
26-27
|
7:40
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
Jordan Hall shooting foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
7:31
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-27
|
7:31
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-27
|
7:16
|
|
+3
|
Jack Forrest makes three point jump shot (Jordan Hall assists)
|
28-30
|
6:59
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Jordan Hall defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Cameron Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
6:38
|
|
|
Jalen Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Jack Forrest defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Christian Braun personal foul (Jack Forrest draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:21
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Anton Jansson personal foul (David McCormack draws the foul)
|
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-30
|
6:16
|
|
+1
|
David McCormack makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-30
|
6:02
|
|
|
Jack Forrest misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Jayhawks defensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Anton Jansson blocks Marcus Garrett's two point layup
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett offensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
+2
|
David McCormack makes two point jump shot (Marcus Garrett assists)
|
32-30
|
5:19
|
|
|
Anton Jansson misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
5:05
|
|
+2
|
Bryce Thompson makes two point layup
|
34-30
|
4:37
|
|
|
Dahmir Bishop turnover (lost ball) (Christian Braun steals)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Cameron Brown shooting foul (Ochai Agbaji draws the foul)
|
|
4:32
|
|
+1
|
Ochai Agbaji makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-30
|
4:32
|
|
+1
|
Ochai Agbaji makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-30
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jordan Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:21
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji defensive rebound
|
|
4:05
|
|
|
Christian Braun turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:52
|
|
|
David McCormack defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
+3
|
Ochai Agbaji makes three point jump shot (Bryce Thompson assists)
|
39-30
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:21
|
|
+3
|
Cameron Brown makes three point jump shot (Taylor Funk assists)
|
39-33
|
3:02
|
|
|
Ryan Daly shooting foul (Mitch Lightfoot draws the foul)
|
|
3:02
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Mitch Lightfoot makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
40-33
|
2:51
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses two point layup
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Christian Braun defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji offensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
|
42-33
|
2:23
|
|
+2
|
Greg Foster Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
42-35
|
2:04
|
|
|
Tyon Grant-Foster misses two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Ryan Daly defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Taylor Funk misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:50
|
|
|
Mitch Lightfoot defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Ryan Daly steals)
|
|
1:37
|
|
|
Ryan Daly turnover (bad pass)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Christian Braun misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson shooting foul (Ryan Daly draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Ryan Daly misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Ryan Daly makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
42-36
|
0:57
|
|
|
Marcus Garrett misses two point layup
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji blocks Cameron Brown's two point layup
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Bryce Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Ochai Agbaji offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
+2
|
Ochai Agbaji makes two point layup
|
44-36
|
0:02
|
|
|
Greg Foster Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Tristan Enaruna defensive rebound
|