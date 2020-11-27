|
20:00
|
|
|
(Terrapins gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point hook shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
|
0-2
|
19:23
|
|
+3
|
John Carter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cam Davis assists)
|
3-2
|
18:59
|
|
|
Galin Smith turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Greg Summers makes two point pullup jump shot
|
5-2
|
18:12
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point pullup jump shot
|
5-4
|
17:55
|
|
|
John Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:53
|
|
|
Greg Summers offensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Tyler Nelson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
17:22
|
|
+3
|
Darryl Morsell makes three point jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
5-7
|
16:49
|
|
+2
|
Cam Davis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
7-7
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Donta Scott makes two point driving layup
|
7-9
|
16:23
|
|
|
Cam Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
John Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Galin Smith blocks Richard Njoku's two point layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
Richard Njoku shooting foul (Darryl Morsell draws the foul)
|
|
15:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:56
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Morsell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-10
|
15:56
|
|
+1
|
Darryl Morsell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-11
|
15:31
|
|
+2
|
John Carter Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot
|
9-11
|
15:13
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (bad pass) (Richard Njoku steals)
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Luke Loehr personal foul (Donta Scott draws the foul)
|
|
14:45
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:43
|
|
|
Austin Inge defensive rebound
|
|
14:26
|
|
+3
|
Austin Inge makes three point jump shot (John Carter Jr. assists)
|
12-11
|
14:07
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point hook shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
12-13
|
13:41
|
|
|
Daniel Deaver misses two point driving layup
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
13:32
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point pullup jump shot
|
12-15
|
13:15
|
|
+2
|
Luke Loehr makes two point layup (John Carter Jr. assists)
|
14-15
|
12:51
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Midshipmen defensive rebound
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Daniel Deaver makes two point driving layup
|
16-15
|
12:05
|
|
|
Hakim Hart turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Austin Inge turnover (double dribble)
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
+2
|
Chol Marial makes two point layup (Hakim Hart assists)
|
16-17
|
11:26
|
|
|
Daniel Deaver misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Hakim Hart defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Chol Marial misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Midshipmen defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Cam Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Chol Marial defensive rebound
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Aquan Smart offensive foul (Sean Yoder draws the foul)
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Aquan Smart turnover
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Reese Mona personal foul (Cam Davis draws the foul)
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Cam Davis turnover (bad pass) (Hakim Hart steals)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Aquan Smart misses two point driving dunk
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Sean Yoder defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
|
|
+2
|
Luke Loehr makes two point driving layup (Tyler Nelson assists)
|
18-17
|
9:41
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:39
|
|
|
Terrapins offensive rebound
|
|
9:41
|
|
|
Sean Yoder personal foul
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Hakim Hart offensive foul (Sean Yoder draws the foul)
|
|
9:35
|
|
|
Hakim Hart turnover
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Luke Loehr misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Aquan Smart defensive rebound
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Greg Summers shooting foul (Hakim Hart draws the foul)
|
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
18-18
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
18-19
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Hakim Hart makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
18-20
|
8:48
|
|
|
Greg Summers misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
8:46
|
|
|
Sean Yoder offensive rebound
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell personal foul (Cam Davis draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
John Carter Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Eric Ayala steals)
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Galin Smith turnover (bad pass) (John Carter Jr. steals)
|
|
8:06
|
|
+2
|
Cam Davis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
20-20
|
7:44
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point finger roll layup
|
20-22
|
7:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:11
|
|
|
Midshipmen turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
6:54
|
|
+2
|
Darryl Morsell makes two point turnaround jump shot (Aaron Wiggins assists)
|
20-24
|
6:31
|
|
|
Cam Davis misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Donta Scott defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Eric Ayala turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Tyler Nelson misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
5:34
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point hook shot (Darryl Morsell assists)
|
20-26
|
5:32
|
|
|
Midshipmen 30 second timeout
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Tyler Nelson misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Galin Smith defensive rebound
|
|
4:56
|
|
+2
|
Galin Smith makes two point layup (Eric Ayala assists)
|
20-28
|
4:43
|
|
|
Cam Davis turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Eric Ayala misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Daniel Deaver defensive rebound
|
|
4:24
|
|
|
Patrick Dorsey misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton defensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
+2
|
Eric Ayala makes two point finger roll layup
|
20-30
|
3:36
|
|
|
Cam Davis misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
3:34
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Aaron Wiggins turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:59
|
|
+2
|
Greg Summers makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
22-30
|
2:31
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Patrick Dorsey defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Hakim Hart personal foul (Patrick Dorsey draws the foul)
|
|
2:11
|
|
|
Hakim Hart personal foul (Daniel Deaver draws the foul)
|
|
2:05
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Walker makes three point jump shot (Daniel Deaver assists)
|
25-30
|
1:40
|
|
|
Daniel Deaver shooting foul (Jairus Hamilton draws the foul)
|
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-31
|
1:40
|
|
+1
|
Jairus Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-32
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jaylen Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Greg Summers offensive rebound
|
|
1:00
|
|
|
John Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell defensive rebound
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Darryl Morsell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Jaylen Walker turnover (bad pass) (Donta Scott steals)
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
John Carter Jr. personal foul (Eric Ayala draws the foul)
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton offensive foul (John Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
0:08
|
|
|
Jairus Hamilton turnover
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
John Carter Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Eric Ayala defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|