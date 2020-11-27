|
20:00
|
|
|
Manny Crump vs. Marcus Santos-Silva (Micah Peavy gains possession)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
Bearkats defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Micah Peavy personal foul (Tristan Ikpe draws the foul)
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Demarkus Lampley misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Manny Crump shooting foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
18:41
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
18:41
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
18:25
|
|
+2
|
Manny Crump makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:19
|
|
|
Donte Powers personal foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot
|
2-4
|
17:53
|
|
|
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Micah Peavy turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Manny Crump misses two point layup
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Donte Powers personal foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
+3
|
Jamarius Burton makes three point jump shot
|
2-7
|
16:19
|
|
|
Manny Crump misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
16:01
|
|
+3
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot (Micah Peavy assists)
|
2-10
|
15:59
|
|
|
Bearkats 30 second timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe turnover (lost ball)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Demarkus Lampley defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
+2
|
Tristan Ikpe makes two point jump shot
|
4-10
|
14:52
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot
|
4-13
|
14:29
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:03
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point jump shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|
4-15
|
13:47
|
|
|
Zach Nutall misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
|
Red Raiders defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:29
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Zach Nutall turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:55
|
|
+3
|
Mac McClung makes three point jump shot
|
4-18
|
12:35
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards personal foul (Tristan Ikpe draws the foul)
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung makes two point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
4-20
|
12:14
|
|
|
Bearkats 30 second timeout
|
|
12:14
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Pierce Hellums turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:32
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Bearkats defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Micah Peavy personal foul (Tristan Ikpe draws the foul)
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Bearkats offensive rebound
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Mac McClung shooting foul (Dylan Robertson draws the foul)
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Dylan Robertson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Dylan Robertson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:53
|
|
|
Zach Nutall defensive rebound
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Pierce Hellums personal foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
9:53
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:51
|
|
|
Dylan Robertson defensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Bryce Monroe misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Nimari Burnett makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
4-22
|
9:24
|
|
|
Bearkats 30 second timeout
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Bryce Monroe misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Joel Ntambwe defensive rebound
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe offensive foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe turnover
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point layup
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
8:13
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point layup
|
4-24
|
8:05
|
|
|
Bryce Monroe misses two point layup
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Joel Ntambwe defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
|
|
|
Joel Ntambwe turnover (bad pass) (Javion May steals)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Javion May offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
Javion May turnover
|
|
7:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:23
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Mac McClung assists)
|
4-26
|
7:07
|
|
|
Terryonte Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
6:57
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
6:50
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lost ball) (Demarkus Lampley steals)
|
|
6:38
|
|
+2
|
Demarkus Lampley makes two point jump shot
|
6-26
|
6:18
|
|
|
Bryce Monroe personal foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-27
|
6:18
|
|
+1
|
Kyler Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-28
|
5:59
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett personal foul (Manny Crump draws the foul)
|
|
5:52
|
|
|
Demarkus Lampley misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:50
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Terryonte Thomas personal foul (Jamarius Burton draws the foul)
|
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-29
|
5:49
|
|
+1
|
Jamarius Burton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-30
|
5:30
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith shooting foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)
|
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-30
|
5:30
|
|
+1
|
Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-30
|
5:06
|
|
|
Manny Crump shooting foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe defensive rebound
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Zach Nutall misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Tristan Ikpe steals)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Micah Peavy shooting foul (Zach Nutall draws the foul)
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-30
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Zach Nutall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-30
|
3:46
|
|
+2
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes two point jump shot (Joel Ntambwe assists)
|
10-32
|
3:33
|
|
|
Bryce Monroe turnover (bad pass) (Nimari Burnett steals)
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Joel Ntambwe makes two point layup (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|
10-34
|
3:08
|
|
+3
|
Bryce Monroe makes three point jump shot
|
13-34
|
3:02
|
|
|
Dylan Robertson personal foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-35
|
3:02
|
|
+1
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-36
|
2:36
|
|
|
Demarkus Lampley misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe offensive rebound
|
|
2:36
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
2:12
|
|
|
Dylan Robertson personal foul (Marcus Santos-Silva draws the foul)
|
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
13-37
|
2:15
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
13-38
|
1:49
|
|
|
Pierce Hellums misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:47
|
|
|
Pierce Hellums offensive rebound
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Pierce Hellums makes two point layup
|
15-38
|
1:33
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point hook shot (Terrence Shannon Jr. assists)
|
15-40
|
1:20
|
|
|
Javion May misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:18
|
|
|
Manny Crump offensive rebound
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton personal foul (Manny Crump draws the foul)
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Manny Crump misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:14
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Javion May defensive rebound
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe turnover (bad pass) (Mac McClung steals)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung makes two point layup
|
15-42
|
0:44
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
0:44
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
15-43
|
0:26
|
|
|
Tristan Ikpe misses two point layup
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Clarence Nadolny misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Red Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|