|
20:00
|
|
|
Derek Culver vs. Charles Bassey (Miles McBride gains possession)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Charles Bassey blocks Sean McNeil's two point layup
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:28
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
19:17
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:15
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Josh Anderson misses two point layup
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Hilltoppers offensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive foul (Sean McNeil draws the foul)
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Charles Bassey defensive rebound
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe shooting foul (Kenny Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:17
|
|
+1
|
Kenny Cooper makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
1-0
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes two point dunk (Derek Culver assists)
|
1-2
|
17:49
|
|
+2
|
Charles Bassey makes two point hook shot
|
3-2
|
17:39
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe personal foul (Charles Bassey draws the foul)
|
|
17:20
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point layup (Kenny Cooper assists)
|
5-2
|
17:00
|
|
+2
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes two point jump shot (Gabe Osabuohien assists)
|
5-4
|
16:35
|
|
|
Charles Bassey offensive foul (Sean McNeil draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Charles Bassey turnover
|
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
Miles McBride makes three point jump shot (Derek Culver assists)
|
5-7
|
15:49
|
|
+2
|
Carson Williams makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
7-7
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes two point layup
|
7-9
|
15:15
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Derek Culver misses two point hook shot
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Carson Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper offensive rebound
|
|
14:41
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point driving layup
|
9-9
|
14:07
|
|
+3
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean McNeil assists)
|
9-12
|
13:42
|
|
|
Miles McBride blocks Kenny Cooper's two point layup
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth offensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point putback layup
|
11-12
|
13:35
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Josh Anderson offensive foul
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Josh Anderson turnover
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell offensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses two point layup
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Hilltoppers defensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses two point layup
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Kevin Osawe offensive rebound
|
|
12:30
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Osawe makes two point putback layup
|
13-12
|
12:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:11
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien offensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes two point putback layup
|
13-14
|
11:52
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight turnover (bad pass) (Sean McNeil steals)
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Sean McNeil offensive foul
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
Sean McNeil turnover
|
|
11:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Jalen Bridges misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Miles McBride misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Taz Sherman offensive rebound
|
|
10:56
|
|
|
Taz Sherman misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Mountaineers offensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point hook shot
|
13-16
|
10:21
|
|
|
Luke Frampton misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien defensive rebound
|
|
10:14
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point layup (Miles McBride assists)
|
13-18
|
9:56
|
|
|
Miles McBride shooting foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)
|
|
9:56
|
|
+1
|
Carson Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-18
|
9:56
|
|
+1
|
Carson Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-18
|
9:39
|
|
|
Derek Culver turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Osawe steals)
|
|
9:29
|
|
+3
|
Luke Frampton makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
18-18
|
9:06
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Jordan Rawls misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
8:48
|
|
|
Derek Culver personal foul (Carson Williams draws the foul)
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jordan Rawls (Hilltoppers gains possession)
|
|
8:36
|
|
+2
|
Dayvion McKnight makes two point layup (Carson Williams assists)
|
20-18
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Derek Culver makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
20-20
|
8:09
|
|
|
Dayvion McKnight misses two point layup
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Carson Williams shooting foul (Emmitt Matthews Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-21
|
7:47
|
|
+1
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-22
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point driving layup (Kenny Cooper assists)
|
22-22
|
7:05
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Josh Anderson defensive rebound
|
|
6:44
|
|
+2
|
Kenny Cooper makes two point driving layup
|
24-22
|
6:44
|
|
|
Derek Culver shooting foul (Kenny Cooper draws the foul)
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Kenny Cooper makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
25-22
|
6:22
|
|
+2
|
Gabe Osabuohien makes two point layup (Jordan McCabe assists)
|
25-24
|
6:06
|
|
|
Taveion Hollingsworth misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Jordan McCabe defensive rebound
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Luke Frampton shooting foul (Sean McNeil draws the foul)
|
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-25
|
5:59
|
|
+1
|
Sean McNeil makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-26
|
5:44
|
|
|
Gabe Osabuohien blocks Taveion Hollingsworth's two point layup
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Carson Williams offensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Carson Williams makes two point putback dunk
|
27-26
|
5:17
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Luke Frampton defensive rebound
|
|
5:00
|
|
|
Kenny Cooper misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Emmitt Matthews Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:40
|
|
|
Taz Sherman turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell blocks Taveion Hollingsworth's two point layup
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Hilltoppers offensive rebound
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Carson Williams turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Sean McNeil misses two point layup
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaiah Cottrell vs. Dayvion McKnight (Mountaineers gains possession)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:33
|
|
+2
|
Miles McBride makes two point jump shot
|
27-28
|
3:09
|
|
+2
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes two point pullup jump shot (Josh Anderson assists)
|
29-28
|
2:50
|
|
|
Jump ball. Isaiah Cottrell vs. Dayvion McKnight (Hilltoppers gains possession)
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Isaiah Cottrell turnover (lost ball) (Dayvion McKnight steals)
|
|
2:25
|
|
+2
|
Josh Anderson makes two point dunk (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
31-28
|
2:05
|
|
+2
|
Taz Sherman makes two point jump shot
|
31-30
|
1:43
|
|
+3
|
Taveion Hollingsworth makes three point jump shot (Dayvion McKnight assists)
|
34-30
|
1:18
|
|
+2
|
Sean McNeil makes two point pullup jump shot
|
34-32
|
0:43
|
|
+2
|
Carson Williams makes two point layup (Taveion Hollingsworth assists)
|
36-32
|
0:42
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Josh Anderson shooting foul (Oscar Tshiebwe draws the foul)
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Oscar Tshiebwe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:22
|
|
+1
|
Oscar Tshiebwe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-33
|
0:02
|
|
|
Carson Williams misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Miles McBride defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|