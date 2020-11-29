|
20:00
|
|
|
Nate Roberts vs. Flo Thamba (MaCio Teague gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
19:36
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Flo Thamba misses two point layup
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Jump ball. Flo Thamba vs. Erik Stevenson (Huskies gains possession)
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Flo Thamba blocks Erik Stevenson's three point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Huskies offensive rebound
|
|
18:41
|
|
|
Nate Roberts personal foul
|
|
18:15
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
0-2
|
17:42
|
|
|
Huskies turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:24
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point floating jump shot
|
0-4
|
17:04
|
|
|
Jamal Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Hameir Wright offensive rebound
|
|
16:54
|
|
+2
|
Hameir Wright makes two point layup
|
2-4
|
16:46
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|
|
16:44
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
MaCio Teague turnover (lost ball) (Nate Roberts steals)
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses two point layup
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Nate Roberts offensive rebound
|
|
16:15
|
|
|
Nate Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Jared Butler offensive foul (Quade Green draws the foul)
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Mark Vital assists)
|
2-7
|
15:26
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua blocks Erik Stevenson's three point jump shot
|
|
15:24
|
|
|
Adam Flagler defensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Hameir Wright personal foul
|
|
15:00
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
15:00
|
|
+1
|
MaCio Teague makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
2-8
|
15:00
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
14:57
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup
|
2-10
|
14:32
|
|
|
Quade Green turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jamal Bey blocks Adam Flagler's two point jump shot
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis defensive rebound
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua personal foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Jared Butler blocks Jamal Bey's three point jump shot
|
|
13:45
|
|
|
Jamal Bey offensive rebound
|
|
13:43
|
|
+3
|
Jamal Bey makes three point jump shot
|
5-10
|
13:22
|
|
+3
|
Matthew Mayer makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
5-13
|
13:02
|
|
|
Jared Butler personal foul (Marcus Tsohonis draws the foul)
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
J'Raan Brooks misses two point layup
|
|
13:00
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point layup
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Nate Roberts blocks Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's two point layup
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
|
|
12:33
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
5-16
|
12:16
|
|
|
Marcus Tsohonis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Nate Roberts blocks Matthew Mayer's two point dunk
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
11:47
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk
|
5-18
|
11:35
|
|
|
Raequan Battle offensive foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Raequan Battle turnover
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:16
|
|
+3
|
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Matthew Mayer assists)
|
5-21
|
11:04
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:02
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
|
5-23
|
10:42
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer personal foul
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Nate Roberts blocks Mark Vital's two point layup
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Quade Green misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
9:59
|
|
+2
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes two point dunk (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
5-25
|
9:58
|
|
|
Nate Roberts misses two point layup
|
|
9:56
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
|
Mark Vital offensive rebound
|
|
9:16
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (lost ball) (Raequan Battle steals)
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Mark Vital shooting foul (Jamal Bey draws the foul)
|
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
6-25
|
8:55
|
|
+1
|
Jamal Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
7-25
|
8:39
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (MaCio Teague assists)
|
7-28
|
8:23
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
MaCio Teague turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Hameir Wright misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
7-31
|
7:14
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Raequan Battle assists)
|
10-31
|
6:55
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (bad pass) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Nate Pryor makes two point layup (Quade Green assists)
|
12-31
|
6:31
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|
14-31
|
5:59
|
|
|
Raequan Battle blocks MaCio Teague's two point layup
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Raequan Battle defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Mark Vital blocks Nate Pryor's two point layup
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Mark Vital defensive rebound
|
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson offensive foul
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover (bad pass) (Erik Stevenson steals)
|
|
4:20
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:03
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson shooting foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-32
|
4:03
|
|
+1
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-33
|
3:41
|
|
|
Erik Stevenson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:27
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua personal foul
|
|
3:03
|
|
+3
|
Raequan Battle makes three point jump shot (Erik Stevenson assists)
|
17-33
|
2:41
|
|
|
Hameir Wright shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:41
|
|
+1
|
Matthew Mayer makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
17-34
|
2:17
|
|
|
Raequan Battle misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:05
|
|
|
Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
+3
|
Erik Stevenson makes three point jump shot (Raequan Battle assists)
|
20-34
|
1:39
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point layup (Matthew Mayer assists)
|
20-36
|
1:20
|
|
+2
|
Nate Roberts makes two point layup (Raequan Battle assists)
|
22-36
|
1:01
|
|
|
Nate Roberts blocks Mark Vital's two point layup
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
Huskies defensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Quade Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Raequan Battle defensive rebound
|
|
0:24
|
|
|
Mark Vital shooting foul (Erik Stevenson draws the foul)
|
|
0:24
|
|
+1
|
Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-36
|
0:24
|
|
+1
|
Erik Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-36
|
0:01
|
|
+2
|
Davion Mitchell makes two point layup
|
24-38