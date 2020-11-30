ARKLR
DUQ

1st Half
ARKLR
Trojans
34
DUQ
Dukes
30

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Ruot Monyyong vs. Austin Rotroff (Dukes gains possession)  
19:42   Nikola Maric misses two point hook shot  
19:40   Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound  
19:08   Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)  
18:55   Markquis Nowell misses two point layup  
18:53   Jovan Stulic offensive rebound  
18:43 +2 Jovan Stulic makes two point putback layup 2-0
18:36   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:34   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
18:22 +2 Jovan Stulic makes two point layup 4-0
18:22   Lamar Norman Jr. shooting foul (Jovan Stulic draws the foul)  
18:22   Jovan Stulic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:22   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
17:57   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
17:55   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
17:41   Ruot Monyyong offensive foul  
17:41   Ruot Monyyong turnover  
17:27 +3 Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists) 4-3
17:13   Nikola Maric misses two point layup  
17:11   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
17:01   Sincere Carry misses two point driving layup  
16:59   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
16:51   Markquis Nowell misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:49   Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound  
16:42   Jovan Stulic misses three point jump shot  
16:40   Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound  
16:21   Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot  
16:19   Markquis Nowell offensive rebound  
16:13   Markquis Nowell misses two point putback layup  
16:11   Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound  
16:12   Ruot Monyyong misses two point tip shot  
16:12   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
16:12   Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
16:12 +1 Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
16:12 +1 Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-3
16:00   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
15:58   Maceo Austin offensive rebound  
15:50 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot 6-5
15:41   Markquis Nowell turnover (Michael Hughes steals)  
15:32   Maceo Austin misses three point jump shot  
15:30   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
15:19 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 8-5
14:49 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 8-7
14:49   Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)  
14:49   TV timeout  
14:49 +1 Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-8
14:27   Chad Baker personal foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)  
14:24   Nikola Maric offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
14:24   Nikola Maric turnover  
14:13   Andre Harris misses three point jump shot  
14:11   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
13:56 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Markquis Nowell assists) 10-8
13:41   Andre Harris misses two point layup  
13:39   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
13:28   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
13:25   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)  
13:20   Chad Baker personal foul  
13:20   Trojans 60 second timeout  
13:18   Marko Lukic turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
13:15   Kris Bankston shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)  
13:15 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-9
13:15 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
13:15   Marko Lukic turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Austin steals)  
13:15   Maceo Austin misses two point layup  
13:13   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
13:15   Marko Lukic misses three point jump shot  
12:45   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
12:28 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 10-12
12:10 +2 Kris Bankston makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 12-12
11:47 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot 12-15
11:26   Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:08   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
11:06   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
10:59 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 14-15
10:47   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball) (Marko Andric steals)  
10:42 +2 Markquis Nowell makes two point layup 16-15
10:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)  
10:00   Kris Bankston offensive foul  
10:00   Kris Bankston turnover  
9:51 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 16-17
9:38   Markquis Nowell turnover (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)  
9:27   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup  
9:25   Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound  
9:22 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point tip shot 16-19
9:15   Austin Rotroff blocks Marko Andric's two point layup  
9:13   Yacine Toumi offensive rebound  
8:31 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 18-19
8:25   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
8:23   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
8:23   Marko Lukic misses two point jump shot  
8:48   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
8:23 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point tip shot 20-19
8:23   Maceo Austin misses two point jump shot  
8:21   Maceo Austin offensive rebound  
8:23   Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball)  
8:03 +2 Marko Andric makes two point layup 22-19
7:45 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 22-22
7:21   Nikola Maric turnover (bad pass)  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:05   Austin Rotroff misses two point layup  
7:03   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
6:53   Austin Rotroff personal foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)  
6:47 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point driving layup 24-22
6:31   Lamar Norman Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Monyyong steals)  
6:30   Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul  
6:19   Michael Hughes blocks Marko Andric's two point driving layup  
6:17   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
6:10 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 24-24
5:48   Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot  
5:46   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
5:30   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
5:28   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
5:06 +3 Markquis Nowell makes three point pullup jump shot 27-24
4:43   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
4:41   Marko Andric defensive rebound  
4:35   Marko Andric misses two point layup  
4:33   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
4:34   Nikola Maric turnover (offensive goaltending)  
4:17   Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)  
3:51   Nikola Maric turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Weathers steals)  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:39 +2 Tyson Acuff makes two point pullup jump shot (Sincere Carry assists) 27-26
3:06   Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot  
3:04   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
2:58   Ruot Monyyong personal foul  
2:41   Marcus Weathers offensive foul  
2:41   Marcus Weathers turnover  
2:21 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Palermo assists) 29-26
2:09   Toby Okani turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Maric steals)  
2:09 +2 Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 31-26
1:51   Tyson Acuff turnover (bad pass)  
1:51   Jovan Stulic turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Weathers steals)  
1:24   Isaiah Palermo shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
1:24 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-27
1:24   Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:24   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
1:14 +3 Jovan Stulic makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists) 34-27
0:58 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 34-29
0:43   Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot  
0:41   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
0:29   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
0:29 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-30
0:29   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:29   Sincere Carry offensive rebound  
0:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
0:16   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
0:04   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (out of bounds)  
0:01   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
ARKLR
Trojans
42
DUQ
Dukes
36

Time Team Play Score
19:53   Ruot Monyyong blocks Marcus Weathers's two point driving layup  
19:51   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
19:39   Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass) (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)  
19:30 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists) 34-32
19:14 +2 Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point layup 36-32
18:49   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
18:47   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
18:47   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
18:47 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-33
18:47 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-34
18:37   Maceo Austin shooting foul (Ben Coupet Jr. draws the foul)  
18:37 +1 Ben Coupet Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-34
18:37 +1 Ben Coupet Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-34
18:25   Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Lamar Norman Jr. draws the foul)  
18:24 +1 Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 38-35
18:24 +1 Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 38-36
18:24 +1 Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 38-37
18:09   Ben Coupet Jr. offensive foul (Lamar Norman Jr. draws the foul)  
18:09   Ben Coupet Jr. turnover  
17:56 +3 Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Austin Rotroff assists) 38-40
17:32 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 40-40
17:32   Maceo Austin shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
17:32   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:32   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:32   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
17:04   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
17:02   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
16:49 +2 Jovan Stulic makes two point layup (Ben Coupet Jr. assists) 42-40
16:27   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:25   Ben Coupet Jr. defensive rebound  
15:52 +2 Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point layup (Nikola Maric assists) 44-40
15:52   TV timeout  
15:25   Michael Hughes misses two point layup  
15:23   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
15:07 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Marko Andric assists) 46-40
14:46   Marcus Weathers misses two point driving layup  
14:44   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
14:38 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point tip shot 46-42
14:22   Ben Coupet Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
14:20   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
14:10 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 46-44
14:05   Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul  
14:00   Michael Hughes personal foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
13:57 +2 Markquis Nowell makes two point layup (Marko Andric assists) 48-44
13:42   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)  
13:42   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:42   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
13:38   Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot  
13:36   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
13:28 +2 Chad Baker makes two point pullup jump shot 48-46
13:10   Chad Baker personal foul  
12:57   Amari Kelly personal foul (Kris Bankston draws the foul)  
12:55   Chad Baker shooting foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)  
12:55 +1 Marko Andric makes regular free throw 1 of 2 49-46
12:55   Marko Andric misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
12:55   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
12:52   Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball) (Ruot Monyyong steals)  
12:31 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup