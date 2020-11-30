ARKLR
DUQ
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Ruot Monyyong vs. Austin Rotroff (Dukes gains possession)
|19:42
|
|Nikola Maric misses two point hook shot
|19:40
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound
|19:08
|
|Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|18:55
|
|Markquis Nowell misses two point layup
|18:53
|
|Jovan Stulic offensive rebound
|18:43
|
|+2
|Jovan Stulic makes two point putback layup
|2-0
|18:36
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|18:34
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|18:22
|
|+2
|Jovan Stulic makes two point layup
|4-0
|18:22
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. shooting foul (Jovan Stulic draws the foul)
|18:22
|
|Jovan Stulic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:22
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|17:57
|
|Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
|17:55
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|17:41
|
|Ruot Monyyong offensive foul
|17:41
|
|Ruot Monyyong turnover
|17:27
|
|+3
|Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists)
|4-3
|17:13
|
|Nikola Maric misses two point layup
|17:11
|
|Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|17:01
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point driving layup
|16:59
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|16:51
|
|Markquis Nowell misses two point pullup jump shot
|16:49
|
|Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound
|16:42
|
|Jovan Stulic misses three point jump shot
|16:40
|
|Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound
|16:21
|
|Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|16:19
|
|Markquis Nowell offensive rebound
|16:13
|
|Markquis Nowell misses two point putback layup
|16:11
|
|Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses two point tip shot
|16:12
|
|Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|16:12
|
|Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|16:12
|
|+1
|Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|5-3
|16:12
|
|+1
|Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-3
|16:00
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|15:58
|
|Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|15:50
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot
|6-5
|15:41
|
|Markquis Nowell turnover (Michael Hughes steals)
|15:32
|
|Maceo Austin misses three point jump shot
|15:30
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|15:19
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|8-5
|14:49
|
|+2
|Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
|8-7
|14:49
|
|Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)
|14:49
|
|TV timeout
|14:49
|
|+1
|Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|8-8
|14:27
|
|Chad Baker personal foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)
|14:24
|
|Nikola Maric offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|14:24
|
|Nikola Maric turnover
|14:13
|
|Andre Harris misses three point jump shot
|14:11
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|13:56
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Markquis Nowell assists)
|10-8
|13:41
|
|Andre Harris misses two point layup
|13:39
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|13:26
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|13:25
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)
|13:20
|
|Chad Baker personal foul
|13:20
|
|Trojans 60 second timeout
|13:18
|
|Marko Lukic turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|13:15
|
|Kris Bankston shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)
|13:15
|
|+1
|Chad Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-9
|13:15
|
|+1
|Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-10
|13:15
|
|Marko Lukic turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Austin steals)
|13:15
|
|Maceo Austin misses two point layup
|13:13
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|13:15
|
|Marko Lukic misses three point jump shot
|12:45
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|12:28
|
|+2
|Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
|10-12
|12:10
|
|+2
|Kris Bankston makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|12-12
|11:47
|
|+3
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|12-15
|11:26
|
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)
|11:26
|
|TV timeout
|11:08
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|11:06
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|10:59
|
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|14-15
|10:47
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball) (Marko Andric steals)
|10:42
|
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|16-15
|10:26
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)
|10:00
|
|Kris Bankston offensive foul
|10:00
|
|Kris Bankston turnover
|9:51
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
|16-17
|9:38
|
|Markquis Nowell turnover (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)
|9:27
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup
|9:25
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound
|9:22
|
|+2
|Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point tip shot
|16-19
|9:15
|
|Austin Rotroff blocks Marko Andric's two point layup
|9:13
|
|Yacine Toumi offensive rebound
|8:31
|
|+2
|Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|18-19
|8:25
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|8:23
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Marko Lukic misses two point jump shot
|8:48
|
|Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|8:23
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point tip shot
|20-19
|8:23
|
|Maceo Austin misses two point jump shot
|8:21
|
|Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|8:23
|
|Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball)
|8:03
|
|+2
|Marko Andric makes two point layup
|22-19
|7:45
|
|+3
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|22-22
|7:21
|
|Nikola Maric turnover (bad pass)
|7:21
|
|TV timeout
|7:05
|
|Austin Rotroff misses two point layup
|7:03
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|6:53
|
|Austin Rotroff personal foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|6:47
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point driving layup
|24-22
|6:31
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Monyyong steals)
|6:30
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul
|6:19
|
|Michael Hughes blocks Marko Andric's two point driving layup
|6:17
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|+2
|Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
|24-24
|5:48
|
|Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|5:46
|
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|5:30
|
|Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|5:28
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|5:06
|
|+3
|Markquis Nowell makes three point pullup jump shot
|27-24
|4:43
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|
|Marko Andric defensive rebound
|4:35
|
|Marko Andric misses two point layup
|4:33
|
|Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|4:34
|
|Nikola Maric turnover (offensive goaltending)
|4:17
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)
|3:51
|
|Nikola Maric turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Weathers steals)
|3:51
|
|TV timeout
|3:39
|
|+2
|Tyson Acuff makes two point pullup jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|27-26
|3:06
|
|Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot
|3:04
|
|Toby Okani defensive rebound
|2:58
|
|Ruot Monyyong personal foul
|2:41
|
|Marcus Weathers offensive foul
|2:41
|
|Marcus Weathers turnover
|2:21
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Palermo assists)
|29-26
|2:09
|
|Toby Okani turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Maric steals)
|2:09
|
|+2
|Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|31-26
|1:51
|
|Tyson Acuff turnover (bad pass)
|1:51
|
|Jovan Stulic turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Weathers steals)
|1:24
|
|Isaiah Palermo shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|1:24
|
|+1
|Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-27
|1:24
|
|Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:24
|
|Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|1:14
|
|+3
|Jovan Stulic makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|34-27
|0:58
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|34-29
|0:43
|
|Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|0:41
|
|Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|0:29
|
|Nikola Maric shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|0:29
|
|+1
|Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-30
|0:29
|
|Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:29
|
|Sincere Carry offensive rebound
|0:18
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|0:16
|
|Michael Hughes offensive rebound
|0:04
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (out of bounds)
|0:01
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|19:53
|
|Ruot Monyyong blocks Marcus Weathers's two point driving layup
|19:51
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|19:39
|
|Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass) (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)
|19:30
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists)
|34-32
|19:14
|
|+2
|Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point layup
|36-32
|18:49
|
|Sincere Carry misses two point layup
|18:47
|
|Austin Rotroff offensive rebound
|18:47
|
|Nikola Maric shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)
|18:47
|
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-33
|18:47
|
|+1
|Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-34
|18:37
|
|Maceo Austin shooting foul (Ben Coupet Jr. draws the foul)
|18:37
|
|+1
|Ben Coupet Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-34
|18:37
|
|+1
|Ben Coupet Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-34
|18:25
|
|Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Lamar Norman Jr. draws the foul)
|18:24
|
|+1
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|38-35
|18:24
|
|+1
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|38-36
|18:24
|
|+1
|Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|38-37
|18:09
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. offensive foul (Lamar Norman Jr. draws the foul)
|18:09
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. turnover
|17:56
|
|+3
|Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Austin Rotroff assists)
|38-40
|17:32
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|40-40
|17:32
|
|Maceo Austin shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|17:32
|
|Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:32
|
|Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:32
|
|Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|17:04
|
|Marcus Weathers misses two point layup
|17:02
|
|Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|16:49
|
|+2
|Jovan Stulic makes two point layup (Ben Coupet Jr. assists)
|42-40
|16:27
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|16:25
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|+2
|Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point layup (Nikola Maric assists)
|44-40
|15:52
|
|TV timeout
|15:25
|
|Michael Hughes misses two point layup
|15:23
|
|Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|15:07
|
|+2
|Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Marko Andric assists)
|46-40
|14:46
|
|Marcus Weathers misses two point driving layup
|14:44
|
|Michael Hughes offensive rebound
|14:38
|
|+2
|Michael Hughes makes two point tip shot
|46-42
|14:22
|
|Ben Coupet Jr. misses two point reverse layup
|14:20
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|14:10
|
|+2
|Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
|46-44
|14:05
|
|Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul
|14:00
|
|Michael Hughes personal foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|13:57
|
|+2
|Markquis Nowell makes two point layup (Marko Andric assists)
|48-44
|13:42
|
|Nikola Maric shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)
|13:42
|
|Andre Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|13:42
|
|Andre Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|13:42
|
|Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|13:38
|
|Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot
|13:36
|
|Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|13:28
|
|+2
|Chad Baker makes two point pullup jump shot
|48-46
|13:10
|
|Chad Baker personal foul
|12:57
|
|Amari Kelly personal foul (Kris Bankston draws the foul)
|12:55
|
|Chad Baker shooting foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)
|12:55
|
|+1
|Marko Andric makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-46
|12:55
|
|Marko Andric misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:55
|
|Sincere Carry defensive rebound
|12:52
|
|Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball) (Ruot Monyyong steals)
|12:31
|
|+2
|Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup