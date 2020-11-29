|
20:00
Oscar da Silva vs. Jordan Bruner (Jaden Shackelford gains possession)
19:48
Herbert Jones offensive foul
19:48
Herbert Jones turnover
19:48
Spencer Jones misses three point jump shot
19:46
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
19:46
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
19:44
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
19:44
Bryce Wills misses two point floating jump shot
19:42
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
19:31
Oscar da Silva misses two point dunk
19:29
Jaden Shackelford defensive rebound
19:18
Bryce Wills personal foul
19:08
Jaden Shackelford misses three point jump shot
19:06
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
19:00
Oscar da Silva misses two point layup
18:58
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
18:17
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (bad pass) (Ziaire Williams steals)
18:02
+3
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Daejon Davis assists)
3-0
|
17:46
Ziaire Williams shooting foul (Jaden Shackelford draws the foul)
17:46
+1
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
3-1
|
17:46
+1
Jaden Shackelford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
3-2
|
17:32
Ziaire Williams turnover (out of bounds)
17:26
+3
Jahvon Quinerly makes three point jump shot (Jordan Bruner assists)
3-5
|
17:12
Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bruner steals)
17:09
Crimson Tide 30 second timeout
16:55
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point hook shot
3-7
|
16:38
+3
Daejon Davis makes three point jump shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
6-7
|
16:30
Spencer Jones blocks Herbert Jones's two point layup
16:28
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
16:14
+2
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Ziaire Williams assists)
8-7
|
16:03
Jahvon Quinerly turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)
15:52
Spencer Jones misses two point layup
15:50
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
15:42
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
15:40
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
15:37
Jahvon Quinerly personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
15:34
TV timeout
15:30
+2
Oscar da Silva makes two point layup (Ziaire Williams assists)
10-7
|
15:19
+3
Alex Reese makes three point jump shot (James Rojas assists)
10-10
|
15:02
Ziaire Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jahvon Quinerly steals)
14:57
+2
Alex Reese makes two point layup (Jahvon Quinerly assists)
10-12
|
14:44
Alex Reese blocks Jaiden Delaire's two point layup
14:42
James Rojas defensive rebound
14:26
Oscar da Silva blocks James Rojas's two point layup
14:24
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
14:16
Bryce Wills misses two point layup
14:14
Jaiden Delaire offensive rebound
14:02
+2
Jaiden Delaire makes two point layup
12-12
|
13:54
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
13:52
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
13:46
+3
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot (Jaiden Delaire assists)
15-12
|
13:36
James Rojas misses three point jump shot
13:34
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
13:26
+2
Daejon Davis makes two point jump shot
17-12
|
13:17
+3
Jaden Shackelford makes three point jump shot (Alex Reese assists)
17-15
|
13:03
Ziaire Williams turnover (traveling)
12:55
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
17-17
|
12:39
Daejon Davis misses two point jump shot
12:37
Alex Reese defensive rebound
12:30
Alex Reese misses three point jump shot
12:28
James Keefe defensive rebound
12:06
+3
Oscar da Silva makes three point jump shot (James Keefe assists)
20-17
|
11:47
Jaiden Delaire personal foul (Alex Reese draws the foul)
11:44
TV timeout
12:51
+2
Keon Ellis makes two point layup (Herbert Jones assists)
20-19
|
11:19
Jaiden Delaire misses two point layup
11:13
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
11:04
James Rojas turnover (traveling)
10:40
Jump ball. Ziaire Williams vs. James Rojas (Cardinal gains possession)
10:37
Herbert Jones blocks Ziaire Williams's two point jump shot
10:35
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
10:34
Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
10:32
Cardinal offensive rebound
10:32
Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
10:17
Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Jones steals)
10:13
Keon Ellis shooting foul (James Keefe draws the foul)
10:13
James Keefe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:13
+1
James Keefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
21-19
|
10:10
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
21-21
|
9:52
Jahvon Quinerly personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
9:51
Jaden Shackelford shooting foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
9:46
+1
Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-21
|
9:46
+1
Daejon Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-21
|
9:20
+2
Herbert Jones makes two point pullup jump shot
23-23
|
8:49
+2
Bryce Wills makes two point reverse layup
25-23
|
8:40
John Petty Jr. misses three point jump shot
8:38
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
8:20
Bryce Wills misses two point layup
8:18
Jordan Bruner defensive rebound
7:58
+2
Jaden Shackelford makes two point driving layup
25-25
|
7:42
+2
Ziaire Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
27-25
|
7:26
Jaden Shackelford misses two point driving layup
7:24
Spencer Jones defensive rebound
7:21
TV timeout
7:10
Jump ball. Oscar da Silva vs. James Rojas (Crimson Tide gains possession)
7:10
Oscar da Silva turnover (lost ball) (James Rojas steals)
6:58
Jaden Shackelford turnover (bad pass) (Daejon Davis steals)
6:49
Oscar da Silva misses three point jump shot
6:47
John Petty Jr. defensive rebound
6:37
James Rojas misses two point driving layup
6:35
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
6:14
Jaden Shackelford personal foul (Daejon Davis draws the foul)
6:04
Herbert Jones shooting foul (Max Murrell draws the foul)
6:04
+1
Max Murrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-25
|
6:04
+1
Max Murrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
29-25
|
5:48
Oscar da Silva blocks James Rojas's two point driving layup
5:46
Cardinal defensive rebound
5:37
Daejon Davis misses two point layup
5:35
Joshua Primo defensive rebound
5:12
Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
5:10
Bryce Wills defensive rebound
5:10
Daejon Davis misses three point jump shot
5:08
Alex Reese defensive rebound
5:08
+2
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point driving layup
29-27
|
4:55
+3
Michael O'Connell makes three point jump shot (Oscar da Silva assists)
32-27
|
4:38
+2
Jahvon Quinerly makes two point floating jump shot
32-29
|
4:06
James Rojas personal foul (Jaiden Delaire draws the foul)
4:06
+1
Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-29
|
4:06
+1
Jaiden Delaire makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-29
|
3:53
Michael O'Connell personal foul (Jahvon Quinerly draws the foul)
3:54
TV timeout
3:47
Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
3:41
Cardinal defensive rebound
3:38
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball) (Keon Ellis steals)
3:27
Keon Ellis turnover (lost ball) (Spencer Jones steals)
3:11
Bryce Wills turnover (lost ball) (Joshua Primo steals)
3:02
Joshua Primo misses two point layup
3:00
Oscar da Silva defensive rebound
2:53
+3
Ziaire Williams makes three point jump shot
37-29
|
2:37
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
2:35
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
2:37
Ziaire Williams misses two point floating jump shot
2:35
Oscar da Silva offensive rebound
2:09
+2
Oscar da Silva makes two point dunk
39-29
|
2:02
Jordan Bruner misses three point jump shot
2:00
John Petty Jr. offensive rebound
1:54
Spencer Jones blocks John Petty Jr.'s two point layup
1:52
Daejon Davis defensive rebound
1:44
Joshua Primo personal foul (Bryce Wills draws the foul)
1:44
Bryce Wills misses regular free throw 1 of 1
1:44
Alex Reese defensive rebound
1:40
Oscar da Silva blocks Jahvon Quinerly's two point layup
1:38
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
1:13
+2
Ziaire Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
41-29
|
1:02
Alex Reese misses two point jump shot
1:00
Cardinal defensive rebound
1:00
Cardinal 30 second timeout
0:34
Bryce Wills misses two point hook shot
0:32
Alex Reese defensive rebound
0:23
Keon Ellis misses three point jump shot
0:21
Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
0:01
John Petty Jr. blocks Ziaire Williams's three point jump shot
0:00
Crimson Tide defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
