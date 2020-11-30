|
20:00
|
|
|
(Mustangs gains possession)
|
|
19:56
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
0-3
|
19:09
|
|
+3
|
Myles Smith makes three point jump shot (Perry Francois assists)
|
3-3
|
18:58
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:51
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne misses two point layup
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois offensive foul
|
|
18:43
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois turnover
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Perry Francois misses two point hook shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Islanders offensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Myles Smith personal foul
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jalen White misses two point layup
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Perry Francois offensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Feron Hunt blocks Perry Francois's two point layup
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel defensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel turnover (bad pass) (Jalen White steals)
|
|
17:02
|
|
|
Myles Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer offensive rebound
|
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Rasheed Browne makes two point layup (Myles Smith assists)
|
5-3
|
16:43
|
|
|
Kendric Davis shooting foul (Rasheed Browne draws the foul)
|
|
16:43
|
|
+1
|
Rasheed Browne makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
6-3
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point alley-oop layup (Kendric Davis assists)
|
6-5
|
16:18
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Kendric Davis makes two point layup
|
6-7
|
15:50
|
|
|
Jalen White turnover (traveling)
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:42
|
|
+2
|
Isiah Jasey makes two point layup (Feron Hunt assists)
|
6-9
|
15:15
|
|
|
Nolan Bertain misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
15:09
|
|
+3
|
Feron Hunt makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
6-12
|
14:43
|
|
|
Jalen White misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:41
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey turnover (bad pass) (Lado Laku steals)
|
|
14:14
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
William Douglas misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Nolan Bertain defensive rebound
|
|
13:49
|
|
|
Myles Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:47
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV defensive rebound
|
|
13:33
|
|
|
Feron Hunt turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
William Douglas blocks Jordan Hairston's three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
Perry Francois personal foul
|
|
12:58
|
|
+3
|
Darius McNeill makes three point jump shot (William Douglas assists)
|
6-15
|
12:38
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:20
|
|
|
Darius McNeill misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
Perry Francois defensive rebound
|
|
12:18
|
|
|
William Douglas personal foul
|
|
11:59
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:37
|
|
+2
|
Jahmar Young Jr. makes two point dunk (Darius McNeill assists)
|
6-17
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:09
|
|
|
Javae Lampkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:07
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
William Douglas turnover (lost ball) (Cyrie Coates Jr. steals)
|
|
10:50
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. personal foul
|
|
10:50
|
|
+1
|
Jalen White makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
7-17
|
10:50
|
|
+1
|
Jalen White makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-17
|
10:32
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
+3
|
Javae Lampkins makes three point jump shot (Jalen White assists)
|
11-17
|
9:59
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point layup
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Jalen White defensive rebound
|
|
9:43
|
|
+2
|
Rasheed Browne makes two point layup (Perry Francois assists)
|
13-17
|
9:36
|
|
|
Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass)
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Islanders defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Islanders gains possession)
|
|
8:32
|
|
|
Javae Lampkins misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
8:30
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer personal foul
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
13-19
|
7:58
|
|
+3
|
Rasheed Browne makes three point jump shot
|
16-19
|
7:51
|
|
|
Kendric Davis turnover (bad pass) (Javae Lampkins steals)
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Myles Smith misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Islanders offensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne turnover (bad pass) (Isiah Jasey steals)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:17
|
|
|
Javae Lampkins defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Javae Lampkins turnover (lost ball) (Kendric Davis steals)
|
|
7:00
|
|
+2
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes two point dunk (Kendric Davis assists)
|
16-21
|
6:43
|
|
|
Jalen White misses two point layup
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
|
Darius McNeill offensive rebound
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses two point layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne defensive rebound
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Javae Lampkins turnover (traveling)
|
|
6:04
|
|
|
Jalen White personal foul
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Kendric Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:44
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey offensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Isiah Jasey misses two point layup
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Myles Smith defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Jordan Hairston misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Feron Hunt defensive rebound
|
|
5:13
|
|
+3
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
16-24
|
4:56
|
|
|
Myles Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Ethan Chargois defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer blocks Kendric Davis's two point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer defensive rebound
|
|
4:30
|
|
+2
|
Simeon Fryer makes two point jump shot
|
18-24
|
4:15
|
|
+3
|
Kendric Davis makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
18-27
|
3:58
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Kendric Davis defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Myles Smith personal foul
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Chargois makes two point layup (Feron Hunt assists)
|
18-29
|
3:40
|
|
|
Perry Francois shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
3:40
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
18-30
|
3:17
|
|
|
Perry Francois turnover (lost ball) (William Douglas steals)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV makes three point jump shot (William Douglas assists)
|
18-33
|
2:52
|
|
+2
|
Perry Francois makes two point hook shot (Simeon Fryer assists)
|
20-33
|
2:42
|
|
+3
|
Ethan Chargois makes three point jump shot (Emmanuel Bandoumel assists)
|
20-36
|
2:29
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point dunk (Ethan Chargois assists)
|
20-38
|
1:40
|
|
|
Feron Hunt blocks Peyton Smith's two point jump shot
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Charles Smith IV defensive rebound
|
|
1:38
|
|
+2
|
Feron Hunt makes two point dunk (Charles Smith IV assists)
|
20-40
|
1:38
|
|
|
Peyton Smith shooting foul (Feron Hunt draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Feron Hunt misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Myles Smith defensive rebound
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer offensive foul
|
|
1:25
|
|
|
Simeon Fryer turnover
|
|
1:07
|
|
|
Emmanuel Bandoumel misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:05
|
|
|
Jahmar Young Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:04
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne shooting foul (Ethan Chargois draws the foul)
|
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-41
|
1:04
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Chargois makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-42
|
0:44
|
|
+2
|
Jalen White makes two point layup (Myles Smith assists)
|
22-42
|
0:30
|
|
+2
|
Charles Smith IV makes two point layup (William Douglas assists)
|
22-44
|
0:23
|
|
|
Jalen White turnover (bad pass) (Kendric Davis steals)
|
|
0:18
|
|
+3
|
Charles Smith IV makes three point jump shot (Kendric Davis assists)
|
22-47
|
0:07
|
|
|
Nolan Bertain misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Rasheed Browne offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Nolan Bertain misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Islanders offensive rebound
|