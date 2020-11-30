UOP
NEVADA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UOP
Tigers
35
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
37

Time Team Play Score
20:00   Nigel Shadd vs. Warren Washington (Wolf Pack gains possession)  
19:49   Broc Finstuen shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
19:49 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:49 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:37   Nigel Shadd offensive foul  
19:37   Nigel Shadd turnover  
19:18 +3 K.J. Hymes makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists) 0-5
18:57   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
18:55   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
18:49 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 0-8
18:24 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup 2-8
18:11   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)  
18:05   Warren Washington blocks Broc Finstuen's two point layup  
18:03   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
18:04 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup 4-8
18:04   Kane Milling shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)  
18:04   Broc Finstuen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:04   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
17:41   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
17:41 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-9
17:41   Kane Milling misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:41   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
17:16   Warren Washington shooting foul (Jahbril Price-Noel draws the foul)  
17:16   Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:16   Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:16   Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:16   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
16:53   K.J. Hymes turnover (bad pass) (Jahbril Price-Noel steals)  
16:43 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 6-9
16:31 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 6-11
16:09   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
16:07   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
15:52   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
15:50   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
15:39   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39   Nigel Shadd offensive foul  
15:39   Nigel Shadd turnover  
15:32   Robby Robinson offensive foul  
15:32   Robby Robinson turnover  
15:15 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 9-11
14:59   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
14:57   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
14:49   Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot  
14:47   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
14:27 +3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 12-11
14:08   Jeremiah Bailey blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup  
14:06   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
13:56   Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup  
13:54   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
13:46 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists) 12-14
13:27 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists) 15-14
13:06   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
13:04   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
12:52   Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot  
12:50   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
12:43   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bell steals)  
12:32   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
12:30   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
12:22 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 15-16
12:03   Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup  
12:01   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
11:55 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 15-19
11:42   Tigers 30 second timeout  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:29   Jervay Green misses three point jump shot  
11:27   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
11:13   Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
11:13   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:13   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:13   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
11:02 +3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists) 18-19
10:46   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
10:42   Jonathan Salazar blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup  
10:40   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
10:30 +2 Tre Coleman makes two point layup 18-21
10:20   Jonathan Salazar misses two point jump shot  
10:18   Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound  
10:10   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
10:10   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:10 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-21
9:52   Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)  
9:52 +1 Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-22
9:52 +1 Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-23
9:32   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
9:30   Jordan Bell offensive rebound  
9:25 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bell assists) 21-23
9:09   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
9:07   Jervay Green defensive rebound  
8:55 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Jervay Green assists) 23-23
8:46   Kane Milling turnover (Daniss Jenkins steals)  
8:38 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point dunk 25-23
8:15   Kane Milling misses three point jump shot  
8:13   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
8:02   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
8:00   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
7:49   TV timeout  
7:44   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
7:42   Jervay Green defensive rebound  
7:38   Kane Milling blocks Jervay Green's two point jump shot  
7:36   Tigers offensive rebound  
7:23   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup  
7:21   Jordan Bell offensive rebound  
7:21   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Bell draws the foul)  
7:21 +1 Jordan Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-23
7:21   Jordan Bell misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
7:21   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
7:00 +2 Warren Washington makes two point jump shot 26-25
6:49 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 28-25
6:37   Jordan Bell personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
6:37 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-26
6:37   Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:37   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
6:34   Broc Finstuen blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup  
6:32   Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound  
6:19   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
6:17   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
6:10   Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot  
6:08   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
6:01   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
5:59   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
5:41   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
5:39   Warren Washington offensive rebound  
5:38   Broc Finstuen personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)  
5:38 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-27
5:38 +1 Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-28
5:28   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)  
5:21   Grant Sherfield offensive foul  
5:21   Grant Sherfield turnover  
4:58 +3 Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 31-28
4:34   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
4:32   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
4:18 +2 Nigel Shadd makes two point layup (Broc Finstuen assists) 33-28
4:03   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
4:01   K.J. Hymes offensive rebound  
3:56   K.J. Hymes misses two point layup  
3:54   Nigel Shadd defensive rebound  
3:47   Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot  
3:45   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
3:32 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists) 33-31
3:10   Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot  
3:08   Wolf Pack defensive rebound  
3:06   TV timeout  
2:42   Zane Meeks turnover (back court violation)  
2:34   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
2:32   Tre Coleman defensive rebound  
2:31   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
2:31   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:31 +1 Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-32
2:20   Jeremiah Bailey turnover (Robby Robinson steals)  
2:02 +3 Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 33-35
1:35   Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot  
1:33   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
1:33   Jonathan Salazar personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)  
1:33 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-36
1:33 +1 Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 33-37
1:15   Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot  
1:13   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
0:58   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound  
0:46 +2 Jonathan Salazar makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 35-37
0:44   Wolf Pack 30 second timeout  
0:30   Jeremiah Bailey blocks Zane Meeks's three point jump shot  
0:28   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
0:06   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
0:04   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
0:00   End of period  

2nd Half
UOP
Tigers
23
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
19:47   Warren Washington personal foul (Jeremiah Bailey draws the foul)  
19:47 +1 Jeremiah Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-37
19:47   Jeremiah Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
19:47   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
19:30   Kane Milling offensive foul  
19:30   Kane Milling turnover  
19:13 +3 Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 39-37
18:54   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
18:54 +2 Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 39-39
18:32   Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
18:16 +2 K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists) 39-41
18:02   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
18:00   Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound  
17:53   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
17:51   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
17:45   Pierre Crockrell II misses three point jump shot  
17:43   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
17:37   Broc Finstuen misses two point layup  
17:35   Tigers offensive rebound  
17:34   Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
17:34 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-41
17:34   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:34   Kane Milling defensive rebound  
17:22   K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot  
17:20   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
16:52 +2 Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup 42-41
16:38   Warren Washington misses two point jump shot  
16:36   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
16:24 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 44-41
16:07   Warren Washington turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)  
15:37   Pierre Crockrell II misses three point jump shot  
15:35   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
15:17   Pierre Crockrell II turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)  
15:17   Grant Sherfield offensive foul  
15:17   Grant Sherfield turnover  
15:12   TV timeout  
14:48   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
14:46   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
14:36   Robby Robinson misses two point jump shot  
14:34   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
14:15   Robby Robinson misses three point jump shot  
14:13   Zane Meeks offensive rebound  
14:07   Zane Meeks misses two point jump shot  
14:05 <