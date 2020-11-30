UOP
NEVADA
Preview not available
Preview not available
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|20:00
|
|Nigel Shadd vs. Warren Washington (Wolf Pack gains possession)
|19:49
|
|Broc Finstuen shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|19:49
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-1
|19:49
|
|+1
|Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0-2
|19:37
|
|Nigel Shadd offensive foul
|19:37
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover
|19:18
|
|+3
|K.J. Hymes makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|0-5
|18:57
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|18:55
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|18:49
|
|+3
|Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|0-8
|18:24
|
|+2
|Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup
|2-8
|18:11
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)
|18:05
|
|Warren Washington blocks Broc Finstuen's two point layup
|18:03
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|18:04
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup
|4-8
|18:04
|
|Kane Milling shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)
|18:04
|
|Broc Finstuen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|18:04
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|17:41
|
|Jordan Bell shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|17:41
|
|+1
|Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-9
|17:41
|
|Kane Milling misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:41
|
|Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|17:16
|
|Warren Washington shooting foul (Jahbril Price-Noel draws the foul)
|17:16
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|17:16
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:16
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:16
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|16:53
|
|K.J. Hymes turnover (bad pass) (Jahbril Price-Noel steals)
|16:43
|
|+2
|Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|6-9
|16:31
|
|+2
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|6-11
|16:09
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|16:07
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|15:52
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|15:50
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|15:39
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
|15:39
|
|TV timeout
|15:39
|
|Nigel Shadd offensive foul
|15:39
|
|Nigel Shadd turnover
|15:32
|
|Robby Robinson offensive foul
|15:32
|
|Robby Robinson turnover
|15:15
|
|+3
|Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|9-11
|14:59
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
|14:57
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|14:49
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot
|14:47
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|14:27
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|12-11
|14:08
|
|Jeremiah Bailey blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup
|14:06
|
|Justin Moore defensive rebound
|13:56
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup
|13:54
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|13:46
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists)
|12-14
|13:27
|
|+3
|Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|15-14
|13:06
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|13:04
|
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|12:52
|
|Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot
|12:50
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|12:43
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bell steals)
|12:32
|
|Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|12:30
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|12:22
|
|+2
|Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|15-16
|12:03
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup
|12:01
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|11:55
|
|+3
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|15-19
|11:42
|
|Tigers 30 second timeout
|11:29
|
|TV timeout
|11:29
|
|Jervay Green misses three point jump shot
|11:27
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|11:13
|
|Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|11:13
|
|Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:13
|
|Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:13
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|11:02
|
|+3
|Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|18-19
|10:46
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|10:42
|
|Jonathan Salazar blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|10:40
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|10:30
|
|+2
|Tre Coleman makes two point layup
|18-21
|10:20
|
|Jonathan Salazar misses two point jump shot
|10:18
|
|Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|10:10
|
|Zane Meeks shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|10:10
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:10
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-21
|9:52
|
|Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)
|9:52
|
|+1
|Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-22
|9:52
|
|+1
|Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|19-23
|9:32
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|9:30
|
|Jordan Bell offensive rebound
|9:25
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot (Jordan Bell assists)
|21-23
|9:09
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|
|Jervay Green defensive rebound
|8:55
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Jervay Green assists)
|23-23
|8:46
|
|Kane Milling turnover (Daniss Jenkins steals)
|8:38
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point dunk
|25-23
|8:15
|
|Kane Milling misses three point jump shot
|8:13
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|8:02
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|8:00
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|7:49
|
|TV timeout
|7:44
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|
|Jervay Green defensive rebound
|7:38
|
|Kane Milling blocks Jervay Green's two point jump shot
|7:36
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|7:23
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses two point layup
|7:21
|
|Jordan Bell offensive rebound
|7:21
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Jordan Bell draws the foul)
|7:21
|
|+1
|Jordan Bell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-23
|7:21
|
|Jordan Bell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|7:21
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|7:00
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point jump shot
|26-25
|6:49
|
|+2
|Broc Finstuen makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|28-25
|6:37
|
|Jordan Bell personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|6:37
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-26
|6:37
|
|Warren Washington misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:37
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|6:34
|
|Broc Finstuen blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup
|6:32
|
|Pierre Crockrell II defensive rebound
|6:19
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|
|Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|6:10
|
|Alem Huseinovic misses three point jump shot
|6:08
|
|Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|6:01
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|5:59
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|5:41
|
|Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|5:39
|
|Warren Washington offensive rebound
|5:38
|
|Broc Finstuen personal foul (Warren Washington draws the foul)
|5:38
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-27
|5:38
|
|+1
|Warren Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-28
|5:28
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (Grant Sherfield steals)
|5:21
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul
|5:21
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|4:58
|
|+3
|Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|31-28
|4:34
|
|K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|4:32
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|4:18
|
|+2
|Nigel Shadd makes two point layup (Broc Finstuen assists)
|33-28
|4:03
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|
|K.J. Hymes offensive rebound
|3:56
|
|K.J. Hymes misses two point layup
|3:54
|
|Nigel Shadd defensive rebound
|3:47
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot
|3:45
|
|K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|3:32
|
|+3
|Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|33-31
|3:10
|
|Broc Finstuen misses three point jump shot
|3:08
|
|Wolf Pack defensive rebound
|3:06
|
|TV timeout
|2:42
|
|Zane Meeks turnover (back court violation)
|2:34
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|2:32
|
|Tre Coleman defensive rebound
|2:31
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|2:31
|
|Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:31
|
|+1
|Tre Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-32
|2:20
|
|Jeremiah Bailey turnover (Robby Robinson steals)
|2:02
|
|+3
|Zane Meeks makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|33-35
|1:35
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses two point jump shot
|1:33
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|1:33
|
|Jonathan Salazar personal foul (Zane Meeks draws the foul)
|1:33
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-36
|1:33
|
|+1
|Zane Meeks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-37
|1:15
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses three point jump shot
|1:13
|
|Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|0:58
|
|Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|0:56
|
|Jahbril Price-Noel defensive rebound
|0:46
|
|+2
|Jonathan Salazar makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|35-37
|0:44
|
|Wolf Pack 30 second timeout
|0:30
|
|Jeremiah Bailey blocks Zane Meeks's three point jump shot
|0:28
|
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|0:06
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|0:04
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|0:00
|
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|
|End of period
|19:47
|
|Warren Washington personal foul (Jeremiah Bailey draws the foul)
|19:47
|
|+1
|Jeremiah Bailey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-37
|19:47
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|19:47
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|19:30
|
|Kane Milling offensive foul
|19:30
|
|Kane Milling turnover
|19:13
|
|+3
|Broc Finstuen makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|39-37
|18:54
|
|Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|18:54
|
|+2
|Warren Washington makes two point layup (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|39-39
|18:32
|
|Jeremiah Bailey misses three point jump shot
|18:30
|
|Warren Washington defensive rebound
|18:16
|
|+2
|K.J. Hymes makes two point dunk (Desmond Cambridge Jr. assists)
|39-41
|18:02
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|18:00
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. defensive rebound
|17:53
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|17:51
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|17:45
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses three point jump shot
|17:43
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|17:37
|
|Broc Finstuen misses two point layup
|17:35
|
|Tigers offensive rebound
|17:34
|
|Desmond Cambridge Jr. shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|17:34
|
|+1
|Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-41
|17:34
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|17:34
|
|Kane Milling defensive rebound
|17:22
|
|K.J. Hymes misses three point jump shot
|17:20
|
|Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|16:52
|
|+2
|Pierre Crockrell II makes two point layup
|42-41
|16:38
|
|Warren Washington misses two point jump shot
|16:36
|
|Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|16:24
|
|+2
|Daniss Jenkins makes two point layup (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|44-41
|16:07
|
|Warren Washington turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)
|15:37
|
|Pierre Crockrell II misses three point jump shot
|15:35
|
|Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|15:17
|
|Pierre Crockrell II turnover (bad pass) (Grant Sherfield steals)
|15:17
|
|Grant Sherfield offensive foul
|15:17
|
|Grant Sherfield turnover
|15:12
|
|TV timeout
|14:48
|
|Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|14:46
|
|Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|14:36
|
|Robby Robinson misses two point jump shot
|14:34
|
|Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|14:15
|
|Robby Robinson misses three point jump shot
|14:13
|
|Zane Meeks offensive rebound
|14:07
|
|Zane Meeks misses two point jump shot
|14:05
|<